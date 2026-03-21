Ronald Bernard is very important to understand the satanic government in the shadows ruling the world. Why? he’s credible.

Of course, as anyone, even after his 180° change, he’s not perfect, he’s not free of judgemental errors, and his solution might fail, but the general message is clear and, at least, he’s trying hard to actually do something to change things with a hands-on solution, something that most social-media/keyboard couch-warriors can’t or won’t do.

This is a follow up of:

Relaunch

1. How my first life started to develop

Nikolai Schweber explores Ronald Bernard’s life through tough questions. What underlies his years of motivation and work to create a more loving world for children? In just 30 minutes, you’ll learn a lot about Ronald Bernard’s inner journey:

2. The deep insights gained from my first life

Ronald Bernard talks about how, during his career in finance, he learned more about the structure and power of the people he worked for. He talks about his experiences, in how people behave and act contradictorily, about our free will, the choices and responsibilities we as humans can further shape:

3. We only see a part of the spectrum of life

Ronald Bernard takes you into the (partly) invisible reality of our living world. Did you know that the rulers of the “old” world carry within them a deep black hole of emptiness in all areas? Did you know that because of this, almost all misery in the world is created as a business model? For example, 500,000 children were killed (sacrificed) during the invasion of Iraq to get hold of all its oil fields. That is pure evil. In contrast, there are loving, liberating and radical solutions for anyone who wishes it. Since his near-death experience, Ronald Bernard has been working for world peace through collaboration:

4. Approaching crossroads of history and future

Part 4 is about determining your position on your life path. If you are at a crossroads right now, which way do you go? Decisions are made based on information. What sources do you consult and act accordingly? Ronald Bernard talks about dissociation, political agendas, his choices, including their pros and cons. We make this world together, humanity functions as one body and yet each person is unique. Do you want to contribute to a better world in your own way? Watch this video and discover what steps you can already take:

https://unitedpeople-foundation.org/movement-en

5. Liberation and benefits for the people

In response to specific questions, Ronald Bernard explains in Part 5 how to free yourself from the current system WITHOUT FIGHTING. B of Joy co-op as the “House of the People” enables cooperative and solution-oriented support for the realisation of a world in which prosperity, welfare and well-being are the norm. Would you like to contribute to a better world in your own way? Watch this video, read the description below the video and discover the features of the URA platform at:

6. The first steps towards true peace

The last part is about making different choices in an increasingly chaotic world. You are encouraged to ask yourself important questions: Are you ready to make a new start, to go back to the basics of who you really are? Are you open to making the supposedly impossible possible through cooperation? Do you dare to help shape a beautiful new society - based on collective intelligence, emotions and life experiences?

Watch the last part and decide where you stand. Do you feel encouraged to say “Yes”? Then it’s time to claim what has already been given to you and stand up for yourself and our children:

A real-economy solution?

Ronald Bernard founded the United People Foundation (UPF), which is the umbrella organization for the B of Joy Co-op. He promotes the URA as a tool for “pro-life” banking—a system designed to serve people and the planet rather than generating profit through interest and debt.

The B of Joy Co-op URA is a local, internal currency used within a Dutch financial cooperative, based on a circular economy model and the productive capacity of its members.

B of Joy URA has nothing to do with the global Central Ura (URU), which is backed by financial receivables (CRU).

The value and issuance of the B of Joy URA are designed to evolve through three distinct stages:

Stage 1: Fixed Exchange (1:1 with Euro)

Currently, the URA functions as an interest-free internal currency where 1 URA = 1 Euro. It is used as a medium of exchange for products and services within the B of Joy marketplace.

Stage 2: Basket of Valuables

As turnover increases, the currency is intended to be backed by a “basket of investments” in tangible assets, including raw materials, natural energy sources, and sustainable projects. In this stage, the value of the URA would float against the Euro based on the performance of these underlying assets.

Stage 3: Labour and Production

In its final envisioned stage, possibly at the crash of the EURO, the URA would become fully independent of fiat currency. Its value would then be based on hours of labor and production rather than debt. The money supply would be monitored and balanced against the cooperative’s equivalent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The goal is to move from a debt-based “death system” to a “pro-life” economy with 12 points of change for the financial system:

A Shared Interest: All participants are co-owners. The bank serves the people, not external shareholders. Interest-Free: Abolishing interest (usury) to prevent the constant “drain” of wealth from the real economy to the financial sector. No Speculation: Money is used only as a medium of exchange and a store of value, not for gambling on markets or derivatives. Value-Based Currency: The URA is backed by real assets (natural resources, labor, and sustainable energy) rather than debt. Investing in the Real Economy: Funds are directed toward local businesses, sustainability, and projects that benefit society. Debt-Free Money Creation: Money is issued based on production and services rendered, not by “creating debt” out of thin air. Financial Stability: By removing speculation and interest, the system aims to eliminate the boom-and-bust cycles of traditional banking. Transparency: All operations, investments, and management decisions are fully transparent to the co-owners. Justice and Equality: Everyone has equal rights within the cooperative regardless of the size of their deposit. Privacy with Accountability: Respecting individual privacy while maintaining strict “know your customer” (KYC) rules to prevent criminal abuse. Sustainability: Prioritizing “circular” economic models that protect the environment and future generations. The Power of Cooperation: Moving away from aggressive competition toward a model where banks and people work together for the common good.

The B of Joy Co-op (Bank of Joy) offers three main levels or “tiers” of participation for individuals wanting to support the project and use the URA currency. These tiers are structured to provide varying levels of ownership and influence within the cooperative.

1. Sympathizer (Free)

Purpose: For individuals who want to stay informed without a financial commitment.

Benefits: Access to the newsletter and public updates on the development of the “pro-life” banking system.

Ownership: None.

2. Member (User)

Cost: Small administrative fee (typically a few Euros).

Purpose: internal URA currency to buy and sell within the B of Joy marketplace.

Benefits:

Ability to open a digital URA account.

Access to the cooperative’s internal circular economy.

Interest-free transactions.

Ownership: No voting rights or share in the equity.

3. Co-owner (Investor/Shareholder)

Cost: Purchase of Eternal Certificates (typically starting around €100 each).

Purpose: fund the creation of the bank and hold a stake in its future.

Benefits:

Voting Rights: One member, one vote (regardless of how many certificates you own).

Dividend Potential: share of the cooperative’s surplus once the bank is operational, if profitable.

Equity: Direct ownership in the United People Foundation (UPF) assets.

Role: These funds are used to meet the capital requirements needed to apply for a full banking license.

B of Joy Co-op (Bank of Joy) has not yet obtained a full banking license from the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank - DNB).

The organization is currently operating as a financial cooperative rather than a regulated bank. Its legal progress can be summarized by the following key challenges and milestones:

1. Capital Requirements

To qualify for a European banking license, an institution must typically hold a minimum of €5 million in initial capital. B of Joy is attempting to raise this through the sale of Eternal Certificates (member shares). Until they reach this threshold and demonstrate long-term financial viability, they cannot submit a formal application for a full license.

2. Regulatory Oversight (AFM and DNB)

The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) and the DNB maintain strict requirements for new banks, including:

Proof of “Fit and Proper” Leadership: All board members must pass rigorous integrity and expertise screenings.

Infrastructure: They must have robust IT and risk management systems in place before being allowed to manage public deposits.

Business Plan: They must prove their “pro-life” (interest-free) model is sustainable under current EU banking regulations: https://www.regulationtomorrow.com/2025/10/afm-and-dnb-report-on-digital-dependency-in-the-financial-sector/

3. Current Legal Workaround

Since they lack a banking license, B of Joy currently functions as a “platform for co-operation.”

They use the URA as an internal accounting unit (Stage 1) rather than a legal tender.

This allows them to operate within a legal “gray area” as a private club or cooperative where members trade with each other, rather than offering general banking services to the public, which would trigger immediate regulatory intervention.

Conclusion

I contacted Ronald’s team in 2019, when I was striving to develop a different real-economy solution against the CBDC digi-tatorship the SSS keep building, but they insisted on a digital currency, despite I warned that crypto is a NSA-hackable false-flag psy-op (I’ll prove that later in a post).

Why later?

There are as many rabbit holes as “institutions”. They run deep and intertwined. Because of the fierce global censorship machine, it takes a lot of effort and resources to dig them out into the light of truth.

Especially because of lack of financial support, I’m only able to write about 5% of the amazing things that I’ve found. For example: illuminati Elon Musk is our enemy, the ultimate proof that Charlie Kirk was killed by a conspiracy, nobody noticed that the CDC published 89% correlation between vaccines and autism, the ultimate proof that Obama was not born in the USA, 9 out of 10 COVID dead were vaccinated, etc.

It’s not that you wouldn’t be able to find them on your own, investing dozens of hours and using special uncensored AIs and search engines, it’s just that some topics are so censored, that most wouldn’t even know that they exist or that they are important rabbit holes or how to get something valuable out of that maze (it takes decades to develop the mental map connecting all of them).

Very few researchers developed the necessary knowledge (Unz, Webb, Markow, Barrientos, etc. and the newcomers like Candace and Tucker), yet some them still fall for certain psy-ops (like ETs) and make mistakes in the general intel, because it’s hard and takes hundreds of hours to proficiently dominate all fields.

That’s why we need a global wiki and new tools like:

The Epstein files navigator (usable for any other dataset) is a great idea:

https://www.thewebb.io/

Interesting article, despite Bellingcat supporting the Ukraine psy-op:

https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2026/03/05/turnstone-flight-tracking-tool/

Even if we get really functional uncensored AIs with uncensored datasets, the work of uncompromised incorruptible citizen journalists, researchers, scientists, doctors, whistleblowers and OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) is still essential, especially if we recall how many “freedom fighters” have been bribed and extorted into compliance with the official narrative, becoming gatekeepers in certain topics:

Call to action

1. Please share in social networks!

10 shares = waking up more people + especial gratitude:

Waking others up SAVES lives or livelihoods.

For example, send them free ebooks:

Turtles, all the way down!

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak

The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over !

Share

2. Please subscribe

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subs:

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

1 dollar makes a difference !

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Tip Jar

4. Please consider “ buy me a coffee ”:

5. Please reconsider a paid subscription:

6. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

7. Pray

Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.