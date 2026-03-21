Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTTW's avatar
WTTW
1d

To hell with the illuminati

Reply
Share
Desert Nomad's avatar
Desert Nomad
4d

The claim that 500,000 Iraqi children were killed is a HOAX. In fact, about 9000 were killed OR injured. And the US did not go into Iraq to take the oil. The US does not even need the oil. If you post stuff like this, what else are you posting that we cannot trust?

Reply
Share
7 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Prof. F. Nazar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture