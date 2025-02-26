Warning to masons

Lower degree masons are completely unaware that the documents used by the upper ranks worship Lucifer. This will be proven with citations in future articles. If you are a mason, get out immediately. Your soul is in danger of eternal hell.

S.S.S.

All societies with masonic “discretion” are in fact Satanic Secret Societies. Ex illuminati Ronald Bernard explains how they are all well coordinated under the same command:



Introduction

Isaiah 5:20 “Woe unto them who call evil good, and good evil …”

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.” 1

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”2

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?





Weaponization of Justice



Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:



Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:



Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia



Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:



1 President John Quincy Adams, Letters on the Masonic Institution, T.R. Marvin Press, Boston, 1847

2George Santayana, The Life of Reason, 1905. From the series Great Ideas of Western Man.

Masonry in 10 idiot-proof points

Masonry has its own goals, which clash with the common good, first, to favor masonic careers above the rest: there’s little or no merit, transparency, fair competition, equality of opportunity, free upward mobility based on suitability and capabilities. The sole purpose of being a secret society is that evil requires secrecy. There’s no real oath of office, when masonic blood-oaths override any oath, requiring blind obedience, even to treason and genocide, under masonic death penalty. Freemasonry is incompatible with patriotism and government for the common good. Any oath of office should include that it can’t be overiden by any past or future oath or vow, not even religious.1 There's no division of powers when Freemasons are occupying all power benches. Masons rigged democracy from scratch to make it vulnerable to secret constant plotting. Conspiracy is the essential point of being a secret society! Masons authored “modern democracy” as a facade, imposing top-down power, instead of people’s bottom-up (county-coop-republic, based on the original greek direct democracy). Masonry and government are a contradiction in terms, due to the essential conflict of interests between masonry and for common good of the people by the people. According to their own documents, Masonry isn’t a humanitarian society but a Satanic cult. Masons worship Lucifer at the top ranks. No country will survive without separation of Mason Church and State. Masons have been behind the social-engineering of the independence of American countries, copy-pasting top-down“democratic” systems, civil wars, color revolutions, wars, including all World Wars, psy-ops like Pearl Harbor, Gulf of Tonkin, 9/11, the Ukraine war, 10/7, and so many copy-pasted policies around the world: central banking, unbacked fiat money, banning of integrative medicine practices, compulsory vaccination, no-fault divorce, contraception, “Comprehensive Sexuality Education”, abortion, abortifacients, hCG-tainted haccines to reduce the population, IVF, same sex “marriage”, gender ideology, destruction of electoral colleges, masks, social-distancing, lockdowns, church-downs (same max capacity for small or large buildings, ban of outdoor services, etc.), school-downs, compulsory COVID haccination, 5G, etc. Sheeple were psy-opped that the slaughterhouse is a cozy barn and that the farmer is just selflessly hard-working to serve the interests of the sheep. There’s no such thing as a free lunch when you are the lunch! Sheep are just allowed to vote the lesser evil, granting that they always get a ration of more evil. The wolves rule the farm, no matter who the sheeple vote, provided that the winner won’t change the system. The house always wins, unless we completely change the system.

Now, if you re-read those points replacing Masons with “dual-citizenship spies” with real allegiance to China or competing countries or enemies: wouldn't it be punished as treason? Why aren’t masons treated as spies? Even if they’ve been caught obeying illuminati George Soros against the common good?

Members of Congress take an oath to 'support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.' That the Constitution’s enemies include the all branches of government does not relieve members of Congress of their responsibility to that oath.

1https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kol_Nidre#Use_by_anti-semites

Are you a deTONAtor? Masons are illegal aliens, which should be deported!

The first 13th Amendment, called Titles of Nobility Amendment (TONA), turns Thirteenthers into deTONAtors of a huge legal bomb:

“If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive or retain, any title of nobility or honour, or shall, without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them.”

“The purpose of this Amendment was to prevent those holding foreign titles, and thus the allegiance demanded by those titles, from being able to run for an office of government. This was out of fear that the foreign powers bestowing those titles would use them as markers to call in favors to either pass or impede the passing of unfavorable laws.” 1

Was it was buried by Freemasons because it can be used to ban them from US citizenship and “any office of trust or profit” (government, non-profits, listed corporations), since they receive honors and/or money from a foreign (dark) power?

Masons think that the masonic blood-oath supersedes and invalidates any “oath of office”, and the obedience required by the masonic oath is above all other oaths, to the point that the oath itself grants other masons the “right” to murder the oath-breacher.

Also, it’s easy to prove that many of the Grand Masters and other masonic honorific titles are granted by a foreign power (for example, the Scottish rite) or that they get money (emoluments), directly or indirectly, from foreign powers such as the illuminati like Soros.

Another impact of this Amendment is that all masons in power were usurpers and all their acts of government (executive, legislative or judicial) were void, which means that there’s no legitimacy for example, for the Income Tax, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Debt, budget, etc.

Also, since it refers to “any office of trust or profit under them” and not under “it” (United States): all the masons in State-level positions were also usurpers and their acts were legally non-valid (like debt, spending, abortion laws).

The same applies to dual-citizens receiving payments from foreign nations, for example China, Europe, Israel, Russia, UK … and possibly, even the globalist system which grants foreign passport, legal-immunity and salaries (UN, World Bank, IMF, BIS, etc.)!

Congress did not set a time limit the Amendment ratification, so it could be ratified later, even now. But there’s no need to do it, since it’s already ratified:

According to article V of the Constitution2, ratification required only three quarters of the States. Some argue that 75% of 17 States3 including Ohio, meant 13 States (12.75). Yet, believe it or not, it took until 1953 to legally and formally recognize Ohio as a State (and retroactive laws are void, especially when affecting rights).4

Therefore, ¾ of the officially 16 States5 meant that only 12 states were needed to make it part of the Constitution:

Maryland – December 25, 1810

Kentucky – January 31, 1811

Ohio – January 31, 1811

Delaware – February 2, 1811

Pennsylvania – February 6, 1811

New Jersey – February 13, 1811

Vermont – October 24, 1811

Tennessee – November 21, 1811

South Carolina - the state Senate was known to have approved the amendment on November 29, 1811, but the action of the state House of Representatives was unknown. 6

North Carolina – December 23, 1811

Georgia – December 31, 1811

Massachusetts – February 27, 1812

New Hampshire – December 9, 1812

Virginia – February 2, 1811. House of Delegates. 7

Maine - March 15, 1820 (automatically, when it was separated from Massachusetts)

West Virginia – 1860 (automatically, when it was separated from Virginia)

Colorado. - 1861.8 The State of Colorado published it as an official part of the Constitution. Law considers that an official publication implies a legally binding norm.

In Coleman v. Miller (1939), the majority opinion described the TONA as adopted (only 2 opposed this).

In sum, the article V requirement was promptly met and that amendment should be the real 13th Amendment of the US Constitution, while the nowadays alleged “13th Amendment” should be the “13th Amendment #3”.

Why is it that this information is so hidden/censored? The refusal to apply first 13th amendment would be the ultimate proof that the Government is part of the problem.

Why care?

Many think that freemasonry is a humanitarian brotherhood of boring men wearing strange aprons, and using peculiar handshakes and harmless rituals.

And there’s the joke: if Masonry is evil, well, that explains why houses are made of wood or steel frame.

Some think it’s a waste of scarce resources to alert about Satanic Secret Societies like Freemasonry, instead of directly jailing wrongdoers with name and surname, and legally prosecuting and shutting down the institutions which enabled the harm.

For example, Dr. Rima wrote: “Whoever is behind the UN, it is the UN that is the operational system being used to destroy us. We can fix nothing, solve nothing, change nothing at the causal level as long as we are inside the death machine.

How does railing against Freemasonry get us out of the UN? I am not saying you are wrong, I am saying that you are putting your energy on a target which is not the one that we need to destroy at this point.

No matter how smart you are and how wise your analysis, we are not "members" of a masonic organization that is setting us up for absolute and utter destruction. That is the UN and it is the death star on our horizon.

Can we agree to focus on that? Knowing about free masonry is nice, but it is not solving the problem of our imminent destruction.” 9

By focusing on just one tree (the UN) we lose the forest: Freemasonry taking over and weaponizing EVERY single institution. If we don’t learn from history we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes: the UN was plan B after the masonic League of Nations finished its purpose. If the UN is dismantled, they have plan C up to Z. It will be replaced with a refurbished UN under a different name and stated goals, attaining the same goals.

All changes to remain the same. If we don't get to the root of the problem, when we finally cut one head of the Hydra, 10 more had already popped up.

If Bill Gates dies, 100 more masons will pop-up to continue his legacy: that’s the essence of the Giving Pledge!

Even if every country abandons the UN, masons are going to create a G300 “non-binding” cooperational group like G7, turning it again into a UN dictatorship, little by little, year after year, treaty after treaty. Just as the UN replacing the League of Nations, we'll be worse than square one. We need to get to the root of the problem. Otherwise, the weed grows again.

Getting out of the UN-death-trap would be great, but it’s not an immediate attainable goal for the commoners.

In fact, the next threat is not coming from the UN but from a huge global crisis: the manufactured fall of the internet and all public services matched by a financial collapse, used to build a New World Order from the ashes: a biometric fully-censored internet with cashless digital currency tied to monthly carbon quotas, vax pass, and accepting the Satanic planetary rights.

So the priority should be to warn people to fight and prep (at least, 2 weeks of food), for the next manufactured crisis, which could happen any minute, probably starting after 3Q of 2025

In the meantime, strive for laws to cut their unlimited funding by using real-asset backed money, and to force SSS members to self identify by law, under severe penalty: if people would realize that Masons are occupying all benches of power, then they'd realize that the system is rigged and that it needs to be completely changed.

1https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Titles_of_Nobility_Amendment

2https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/article-5/

3https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1810_United_States_census

4Ohio became a state on March 1, 1803, although no formal declaration was made until 1953, when President Dwight Eisenhower officially signed the documents making it a state, retroactive to the original date.

5Connecticut, Delaware , Georgia , Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia.

6The "Missing Thirteenth Amendment": Constitutional Nonsense and Titles of Nobility (8 S.C.I.L.J. 577 (1999))

http://www.thirdamendment.com/8SCIDLJ577.pdf

7Ibid. JOURNAL OF THE HOUSE OF DELEGATES OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA 91 (Richmond, Samuel Pleasants, 1810 [1811]), microformed on Early American Imprints 1801-19 (American Antiquarian Society). The Governor of Virginia three years after the fact was unsure; in a letter to the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on January 25, 1814, James Barbour wrote that:

“I have received a letter from the Secretary of State, [James Monroe] requesting to be advised whether the Legislature of Virginia had agreed to, or rejected, an amendment proposed to the Constitution of the United States, which had for its object the prevention of any citizen accepting any title of nobility, present, pension, or office, from any foreign prince or power. Upon reference to the archives of this Department, no official document can be found which justifies a reply affirmatively or negatively. I submit to the Legislature the propriety of adopting some mode by which the difficulty may be obviated.”

JOURNAL OF THE HOUSE OF DELEGATES OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA 145 (Richmond, Samuel Pleasants, 1813 [1814].

http://discerninghistory.com/2013/04/the-lost-13th-amendment/

8https://casetext.com/case/campion-v-towns

9

