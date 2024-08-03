The most unquestionable proof of a global take-over of the judicial system is that not a single court in the whole world condemned those responsible for the harming and useless lockdowns and, not the least, for the lethal and neg-effective experimental COVID haccines.

Please read the previous articles to begin to understand what is really going on in this Truman show:

Who are The Powers That Be (TPTB) ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

Illuminati David Rockefeller, “finest” quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Illuminati Attali, “finest” quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Above, Ronald Bernard explained the masonic infiltration of most courts in the world. He had been sentenced to jail by a Belgium court for a financial crime he couldn’t have committed, being in a coma in a public hospital (due to a masonic attempt on his life for daring to leave).

A deep report has proven that illuminati George Soros controls the European Court of Human Rights.

We’ve all seen the blatant lawfare by the Department of Justice against Trump, mostly stopped by a tight Supreme Court ruling. If Trump hadn’t proposed the last Justices for Senate approval, he’d be in jail for no real crime, due to a masonic judicial coup!

Just like in Julian Assange’s case, another freedom-hero, attorney Reiner Fuellmich, is in jail for a fake crime. I recommend reading the sessions, which prove how rigged the trial is and how compromised Germany is: the German Government abducted Fuellmich out of Mexico without an extradition request and Reiner was denied the right to recuse the law-breaking judge!

Note: before this case, Israel was the only country which got away with foreign abduction.

This isn’t about serious countries becoming banana republics but about SSS (Satanic Secret Societies like freemasonry), all under one command, infiltrating every structure of power or, if not possible, bribing their way up with trillions of counterfeit currency.

After a fake trial, Mr. Yuri Roshka (also written Iurie Rosca) was imprisoned for 6 years (!) just for defending freedom.

Prior to his detainment, he refused to escape to another country, possibly because:

a) his martyrdom for the freedom-cause could set an inspiring example

b) fleeing could be interpreted as a tacit admission of guilt, shutting the door for a triumphant return to fight in 6 years.

He also refused to open an account for donations for his legal defense and, when he was suggested by a friend to have a pocket Bible in case of his detainment, he sent a picture of all the prayer books he was also planning to take to prison.

Today I was sentenced to 6 years in prison

Yuri Roshka wrote on 2 Aug 2024

Dear friends,

Today, August 2, I was sentenced to 6 years in prison. Thus, my activity as a journalist, editor, and politician was appreciated at the highest level by the globalist circles that control the power in my country, the Republic of Moldova. In particular, the fact that I was among the few and most vocal critics of the fake Covid-19 pandemic, the UN 2030 Agenda, and the digital tyranny of the satanic technocracy. Among the most serious "misdemeanors" I committed in the last seven years was the organization of an international think tank Chisinau Forum, which brought together dozens of leading intellectuals from around the world who are part of the anti-globalist Resistance.

In recent years I have edited a multitude of books by important authors from the international dissidence, along with a number of my own books. I managed to conduct a series of interviews with scholars and academics from several countries. I practice every day my speeches appear in video format.

I had a long political career, 4 mandates as deputy (Congressman), 2 as deputy president of the Parliament, one as deputy prime minister. I have always been penalized for my public beliefs and attitudes. But this time the globalist occupation regime in Chisinau perfectly executed the role assigned to it.

In 15 days we have the right to appeal the decision of the first instance to the Court of Appeal. After which follows the Supreme Court of Justice. I have no more illusions about what will happen next.

I remain an Orthodox Christian fighter, a patriot of my country and one who does not accept silence and compromise in exchange for my own comfort.

Our fight continues.

God bless you all!

Yuri Roshka

NOBODY signs an incriminating receipt for a bribe !!!

Not even an idiot would do that! Yuri’s receipts are obviously a forgery and the whole trial is a setup: he isn’t even allowed a forensic analysis of the fake signatures.

Yet, Yuri was found guilty of “benefiting from (political) influence.”

The case was initiated in 2017 based on a complaint filed by a businessman with a dubious reputation, Alexey Damaskin. The receipt, allegedly written by Yuri Roshka, states that he received 110 thousand dollars from Damascus. Before that, he received 117 thousand dollars.

Rosca denies the accusation and considers it politically motivated:

“From the very beginning, the criminal investigation, opened under the previous government in 2017 and now completed, is politically motivated and aimed at silencing an objectionable journalist and politician who sharply criticizes the government.

The illegal transfer of my case from one judge to another, as well as the insulting and illegal treatment of me during the trial, shows beyond any doubt that this is a politically motivated criminal prosecution against me as a journalist and politician,”

Source: https://www.politnavigator.net/antizapadnyjj-politik-prigovorjon-k-6-godam-tyurmy-v-moldove.html

Yuri had previously written on 11 Jul 2024:

Dear friends,

I would like to inform you about my situation as a defendant in a criminal case, which was initiated under the former criminal government (under the conditions of usurpation of state power) in 2017 and is being completed under another government, consisting totally of mercenaries of the Soros network.

The court hearings ended on July 8. I experienced abusive and illegal treatment from the judge. All procedural norms and any right to defense are violated. All our approaches to challenge the judge or to move the examination of the case to another court of equal rank are rejected.

On July 23, the sentence of conviction is to be pronounced. The risk is up to 7 years imprisonment.

Thank you for your cooperation and support. I assure you that if I am incarcerated, I will continue to write from prison. Of course, if I'm allowed to have paper and pen.

I assure you that my colleagues will continue to publish the speeches of the participants at Chisinau Forum 2024 twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If I manage to remain at liberty, I will try to organize another edition of the Chisinau Forum this autumn.

God bless you all.

Sincerely yours,

Yuri

Yuri created the Chisinau Forum, showcasing renowned international speakers. For example, the following presentation, which seems to have been censored by the International COVID Summit 2023. They refuse to answer when it was presented after asking for it, and it seems they forgot to add it in their publication, possibly because of Robert Malone, who, suspiciously, still refuses to talk about the haccines, the SSS and the real root solutions):

https://arcaluinoe.info/en/blog/2024-05-25-6qc825ns/

5 little huge things to do for Yuri:

Please pray for him, Reiner, and all other freedom fighters in jail! On social networks use the hashtag #FreeYuri and you may also use the link to this substack, If you have any contact with politicians, ambassadors, celebrities, please tell them to protest against the Government of Moldova, behind this injustice. Write to Yuri, encouraging him (don’t expect an immediate answer): roscaiurieppcd at gmail.com Please write a #FreeYuri email to: presapg@procuratura.md, proc-gen@procuratura.md, secretariat@justice.gov.md, presa@prm.md, petitii@gov.md, petitii@prm.md, secretariat@csm.md, info@parlament.md, petitii@justice.gov.md, cancelaria@gov.md, fpas@parlament.md, petitie@csm.md, doina.gherman@parlament.md, igor.grosu@parlament.md, cancelaria@prm.md

Or, a personalized mail is even better:

Presidential office: Maia Sandu, President of Moldova

cancelaria@prm.md, petitii@prm.md, presa@prm.md

Members of Parliament: Chairman – Igor Grosu

info@parlament.md, doina.gherman@parlament.md, igor.grosu@parlament.md, fpas@parlament.md,

Prime-Minister - Dorin Recean:

cancelaria@gov.md, petitii@gov.md

Ministry of Justice, Minister - VERONICA MIHAILOV-MORARU:

secretariat@justice.gov.md, petitii@justice.gov.md

Prosecutor general – Ion Munteanu:

proc-gen@procuratura.md, presapg@procuratura.md

Superior Council of Magistracy:

petitie@csm.md, secretariat@csm.md

This article took hours of research and writing, to save you that many hours, reading a few minutes.

0% A.I.

100% H.I. (human intelligence)

If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “buy me a coffee”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference):

Read full story

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Call to action

1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!

10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!

Share

2. If you didn’t receive this by email, please subscribe:

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subs

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

(1 dollar makes a difference)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

4. Please consider a paid subscription:

5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!