Recommended readings before this article

Sun Tzu, The Art of War: “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

Let’s know our enemy. It’s quite naive to believe that it’s natural that a political figure could thrive in all democratic governments, left or right, without hinting the invisible hand of secret societies. Such persons should be studied in detail because their thoughts reflect the real intentions of their masters, our enemies.

Attali was like the eternal Henry Kissinger of France. Most, if not all, of the highest ranking members of the Mitterrand administration, like Jacques *Attali, were freemasons, as confessed by repented mason Maurice Caillet. 1 Attali was special advisor of mason Mitterrand for a decade (1981 - 1991). Honorary Member of the Council of State, he was a king maker, for example, behind presidents Sarkozy, Hollande and Macron and prime minister Philippe, and promoted Gorbatchev. 2

Attali, was founder and president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (BERD), attended the freemason global government Bilderberg Meeting in 1975 3, and was speaker at the World Economic Forum4 and the World Government Summit (Dubai) 5, which has “the mission of shaping future governments … and enable the next generation of governments”6 :

In 1981 he said:

“from the point of view of society, it is much preferable for the human machine to come to a sudden stop rather than to gradually deteriorate … euthanasia will be an essential instrument of our future societies ... suicide is fundamental freedom.

In a capitalist society, killing machines, prostheses which will make it possible to eliminate life when it is too unbearable, or economically too expensive, will see the day and will be common practice. I therefore think that euthanasia, whether it is a value of freedom or a commodity, will be one of the rules of future society.” 7

“Firstly, cannibalism seems to be largely explainable as a therapeutic, foundational strategy. Secondly, it seems that all healing strategies, in relation to illness, contain a series of operations carried out by the body itself, but also by cannibalism, and that we find in all these strategies ...

… we can interpret the whole of industrial history as a machine for translating the founding cannibalism, the first relationship to evil, where men eat men, into industrial cannibalism, where men become commodities that eat commodities. Industrial society would function like a dictionary with different stages in the translation: there are intermediate languages, so to speak, four major languages. There is the fundamental order, the cannibal order. This is where the first gods (note: demons) that appear are cannibals… Cannibalism is a formidable therapeutic force of power.

... I say “eating the dead” allows me to live, then… I’m going to find some to eat, so cannibalism is healing … sexual prohibitions, always the same as cannibalistic prohibitions.

Note: even if it’s verbatim, people can’t believe that those masons actually drink blood from children sacrificed in satanic ritual murders.

I believe rather in implicit totalitarianism with an invisible and decentralized ‘Big Brother.’ These machines for monitoring our health, which we could have for our own good, will enslave us for our own good. In a way, we will be subjected to gentle and permanent conditioning.

But as soon as you go beyond 60/65, people live longer than they produce and they cost society dearly.

Indeed, from the point of view of society, it is much better for the human machine to come to an abrupt halt than for it to deteriorate gradually.

As a socialist, I am objectively opposed to extending life because it is an illusion, a false problem.

Euthanasia will be one of the essential instruments of our future societies in all cases. In a socialist logic, to begin with, the problem is as follows: socialist logic is freedom and fundamental freedom is suicide; consequently, the right to direct or indirect suicide is an absolute value in this type of society. In a capitalist society, killing machines, prostheses that will make it possible to eliminate life when it is too unbearable or economically too costly, will come into being and will be common practice. I therefore believe that euthanasia, whether it is a value of freedom or a commodity, will be one of the rules of future society.

Medicine is indicative of the evolution of a society that is moving towards a decentralized totalitarianism. We can already see a certain conscious or unconscious desire to conform as much as possible to social norms.

It is clear that the discourse on prevention, health economics and good medical practice will lead to the need for each individual to have a medical file which will be put on a magnetic tape. For epidemiological reasons, all these files will be centralized in a computer to which doctors will have access.

I believe that we are leaving a universe controlled by energy to enter the universe of information. If matter is energy, life is information. This is why the major producer of tomorrow’s society will be living matter. Thanks in particular to genetic engineering, it will produce new therapeutic weapons, food and energy.” 8

In 2006 he wrote:

“In the future it will be a question of finding a way to reduce the population. We will start with the old man, because once he is over 60-65 years old, man lives longer than he produces and it costs society dearly.

Then the weak and then the useless who do not contribute anything to society because there will be more and more, and especially finally the stupid.

Euthanasia directed at these groups; euthanasia must be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases.

Of course, we will not be able to execute people or organize camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe that it is for their own good. Too large a population, and for the most part unnecessary, is something economically too expensive. Socially, it is also much better for the human machine to stop abruptly rather than gradually deteriorate.

We won’t be able to pass intelligence tests on millions and millions of people, you can imagine!

We will find something or cause it; a pandemic that targets certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus that will affect the old or the elderly, it does not matter; the weak and the fearful will succumb.

The stupid will believe it and ask to be treated. We will have taken care of having planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution.

The selection of idiots will therefore be done by itself: they will go to the slaughterhouse alone.” 9

In 2009 he wrote:

“History teaches us that humanity only evolves significantly when it is really afraid: it then first sets up defence mechanisms; sometimes intolerable (scapegoats and totalitarianisms); sometimes futile (distraction); sometimes effective (treatments, if necessary discarding all previous moral principles). Then, once the crisis is over, it transforms these mechanisms to make them compatible with individual freedom and to make them part of a democratic health policy.

The [2009 H1N1 swine flu] pandemic that is beginning could trigger one of these structuring fears.

If it is no more serious than the two previous scares of the last fifteen years linked to a risk of pandemic (the mad cow crisis in Great Britain and the bird flu crisis in China), it will first of all have significant economic consequences (fall in air travel, fall in tourism and the price of oil); it will cost about 2 million dollars per infected person and will cause stock markets to fall by about 15%; its impact will be very short-lived (during the bird flu episode, China’s growth rate fell only in the second quarter of 2003, only to explode in the third quarter); it will also have organisational consequences (again in 2003, stringent police measures were taken throughout Asia; the World Health Organisation set up global alert procedures; and some countries, particularly France and Japan, stockpiled considerable amounts of medication and masks).

If the epidemic is a little more serious, which is possible since it is transmissible by humans, it will have truly global consequences: economic (models suggest it could lead to a loss of trillion (3000 billion) dollars, or a 5% drop in world GDP) and political (because of the risks of contagion, the countries of the North will have an interest in ensuring that those of the South do not become ill, and they will have to ensure that the poorest have access to the medicines currently stockpiled only for the richest); a major pandemic will then bring out, better than any humanitarian or ecological discourse, the awareness of the need for altruism, at least in self-serving terms.

And even if, as we must obviously hope, this crisis is not very serious, we must not forget, as with the [2008-2009] economic crisis, to learn from it so that before the next one — which is inevitable — prevention and control mechanisms are put in place, as well as logistical processes for the equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines. This will require the establishment of a global police force, global stockpiling and, therefore, global taxation. We will then come to the point, much more quickly than would have been possible on economic grounds alone, of putting in place the foundations of a true world government. In fact, it was through the hospital that the establishment of a real government began in France in the seventeenth century.

In the meantime, we could at least hope for the implementation of a genuine European policy on the subject.” 10

Interestingly, the “fact checkers proved he didn’t say that” but deliberately only searched in another his books, not the one containing the quote! 11 And in an April 2021 interview, Attali lied to the AFP that the text in the viral posts was completely fabricated. 12

https://blogs.lexpress.fr/attali/2009/05/03/changer_par_precaution/

In 2014, “predicted” on French television that World War III would start with Ukraine.13

19 Jul 2021, he said: “Do we have to change all the laws and rules that govern us? Probably. There is much that can be changed. Do we need to change the genetic code? Maybe also to make sure that we get better as human beings, and can be more responsible …” 14

October 1, 2022

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you'd be elected president today, you wouldn't be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we're doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn't pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

