The third generation family patriarch, Chairman of Chase Manhattan Bank (now J.P. Morgan1, funding abortion) Chairman of the the freemasonic Council on Foreign Relations and developer of the “Trilateral Commission” and the “Bilderberg Group” and spent vacations in St. Barth with the *Rothschilds. His father was involved in the creation of the UN, also supported by his brothers, John and Nelson. 2

Was he a prophet or are these self-fulfilled prophecies?:

1974. “In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great ‘booming, buzzing confusion,’ to use William James' famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault. Of course, for political as well as administrative reasons, some of these specialized arrangements should be brought into an appropriate relationship with the central institutions of the U.N. system, but the main thing is that the essential functions be performed.” 3

1975. He was against “punitive taxes and crippling regulation of multinationals … the siege that is taking shape around our beleaguered multinational companies. They still have much work to do in helping to create a true world economy. We must let them get on with this unfinished business.” 4

1991. “We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and nations will accept the New World Order.” 5

1991. At the elite Bilderberg meeting (Baden-Baden, Germany): “We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” 6

1994. “This present window of opportunity, during which a truly peaceful and interdependent world order might be built, will not be open for too long. Already there are powerful forces at work that threaten to destroy all of our hopes and efforts to erect an enduring structure of global interdependence. 7

2002. “Some even believe we [The Rockefeller Family] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as 'internationalists' and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure---one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” 8

He "returned from World War II believing that a new international architecture had to be erected …” 9

… “lowering trade barriers, opening investment to foreigners, and privatizing state-run and -controlled enterprises.” 10

A Satanic leader confessed that many celebs and politicians were satanists 11 and that the illuminatis are “some of the world's most powerful individuals and companies and Indy100”. 12

Footnotes

1 From the Congressional record: Mr. Chairman, under unanimous consent, I insert in the record at this point a statement showing the newspaper combination, which explains their activity in this war matter, just discussed by the gentleman from Pennsylvania, [Mr. Moore]: “In March, 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, shipbuilding, and powder interests, and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press of the United States. These 12 men worked the problem out by selecting 170 newspapers, and then began, by an elimination process, to retain only those necessary for the purpose of controlling the general policy of the daily press throughout the country. They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest newspapers. The 25 papers were agreed upon; emissaries were sent to purchase the policy, national and international, of these papers; an agreement was reached; the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies, and other things of national and international nature considered vital to the interest of the purchasers. This contract is in existence at the present time, and it accounts for the news columns of the daily press of the country being filled with all sorts of preparedness argument and misrepresentations as to the present condition of the United States Army and Navy and the possibility and probability of the United States being attacked by foreign foes. This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the wishes of the interests served. The effectiveness of this scheme has been conclusively demonstrated by the character of stuff carried in the daily press throughout the country since March, 1915. They have resorted to anything necessary to commercialize public sentiment and sandbag the national congress into making extravagant and wasteful appropriations for the Army and Navy under the false pretense that it was necessary. Their stock argument is that it is ‘patriotism’. They are playing on every prejudice and passion of the American people."

http://my.net-link.net/~napfn/callaway.htm

2 3:15 https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4866574/user-clip-david-rockefeller-speech-1994-annual-ambassadors-dinner

3 Gardner, Richard N. The Hard Road to World Order. Foreign Affairs, 1974

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/1974-04-01/hard-road-world-order

4 Rockefeller, David. Multinationals Under Siege: A Threat to the World Economy, The Atlantic Community Quarterly, Fall 1975, pp. 313-314, 321 and 322

5 Newsweek, Jan 1991. Cited by Allen Rivera, David. FINAL WARNING: A History of the New World Order. 19 Apr 1995

https://www.metabunk.org/threads/debunked-all-we-need-is-the-right-major-crisis-and-the-nations-will-accept-the-nwo.1741/

We need your help to find the exact quote: https://www.backissues.com/publications/Newsweek-1991-01

Not here: https://findit.library.yale.edu/images_layout/thumbnails?parentoid=11781693

6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kmMwzSh8FJyY/

Rockefeller, David. Memoirs. Random House, Paperback, 28 Oct 2003 ISBN-10‎ 0812969731, ISBN-13 978-0812969733

https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/9951.David_Rockefeller

7 David Rockefeller’s statement to the UN Business Council’s annual ambassadors' dinner, where he received their annual medal. 14 Sep 1994. Video 49:34: https://www.c-span.org/video/?60201-1/annual-ambassadors-dinner

8 Rockefeller, David. Memoirs. Random House, 1st edition, 15 Oct 2002, ISBN-10‎ 0679405887, ISBN-13 978-0679405887, p. 405

https://archive.org/details/davidrockefeller00davi

9 Ibid. p. 406

10 Ibid. p. 434

11 https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/the-church-of-satan-reveal-what-they-really-think-about-the-illuminati

12 https://www.indy100.com/celebrities/beyonce-illuminati-performance-conspiracy-theorists