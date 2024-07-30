I’m about to post amazing findings about Trump’s assassination attempt, but the research has taken all these weeks. In the meantime:

Freedom hero, Aaron Siri wrote an excellent piece, ideal to start a conversation with family, friends or anyone sitting next (neigh-seat).

A majority of Americans now officially meet the definition of "anti-vaxxer"

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines an “anti-vaxxer” as “a person who opposes the use of some or all vaccines, regulations mandating vaccination, or usually both”:

So, to be an “anti-vaxxer,” per the dictionary, a person needs to only oppose receiving some vaccines. Meaning, a person that opposes receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or an influenza vaccine is an anti-vaxxer. And guess what? The majority of Americans now oppose receiving both of these vaccines.

In fact, according to the CDC, despite spending billions of dollars wildly promoting these products, less than half of Americans received an influenza vaccine, RSV vaccine, and the updated COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, less than 23% of the adult population in the U.S. has received an updated COVID-19 vaccine despite a relentless multi-billion-dollar national promotion campaign.

Not only do a majority of Americans oppose receiving these vaccines, an even greater percentage of Americans no doubt (including some that receive these vaccines) oppose mandating one or more of these products.

The irony is that deciding against being injected with a product after reviewing its clinical trials, post-licensure safety record, lack of liability, etc., is an informed, thoughtful decision. Yet those that mindlessly get every vaccine are the ones painted as making informed, thoughtful decisions?! Hats off to Big Pharma/CDC for convincing so many that up is down and down is up.

The next time someone calls you an “anti-vaxxer” because you have made an informed decision to not receive a medical intervention, let them know that, yes, you did make an informed, independent medical decision. And wish them luck doing the opposite!

You can also let them know that since “anti-vaxxers” are now the majority, you understand their insecurity and hostility. But they shouldn’t worry: the anti-vax majority is not interested in taking away the rights of the pro-vax minority. They can feel free to get (or not get) as many vaccines as they want. We in the majority just ask that they respect our right to do the same.

Now, let’s get deeper in the rabbit hole:

https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data-research/dashboard/vaccination-trends-adults.html

CDC data proves that people got fed up with the injection pressure and, no matter how much money is dumped in propaganda or bribing the medical system, shots reached a ceiling: 48% for the useless but lethal flu shot, means that the majority, 52% isn’t buying the narrative.

For COVID, the majority rejecting the shots gets even bigger: 77%

The trend shows that more and more people are waking up by week:

A vast majority will not take COVID poison in their veins anymore!

For the flu shot, the percentage of “probably or definitely will not get a vaccine” also gets higher by the week, reaching 37%, yet 52%, the majority didn’t take it (they stopped the stats with the excuse of the summer).

Now let’s analyze children:

https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data-research/dashboard/vaccination-trends-children.html

Since 2023, thanks to your super-spreading efforts in social media, 85% of children and adolescents have been saved from the genotoxic injections (though we must double the efforts against the flu shot with 55% maimed child-population).

The intent to COVID-vax children is steadily going down:

The way the data is presented doesn’t allow us to see the trend that there’s no demand for the COVID injectable poison. That’s why they join several shots together (flu+COVID+RSV), in a desperate effort to increase the reach of the democide.

Our success means that they know they can’t advance their vaccine agenda much further, so they are forced to prioritize the Global Cyberattack (to force perfect censorship) and the Great Taking (to force vaccination through the compulsory digital wallet).

In sum, for adults: 4 out of 5, are anti-vaccine 5 out of 5, are anti-haccine

An anti-haxxer is a person refusing to comply with operations (injection, swabbing, shedding) which hack the un-informed and un-consenting patient (just as they did with COVID shots):

Bio-hacking : Changing cell’s DNA , meaning that the hacked DNA in the cell’s nucleus doesn’t stop producing weaponized proteins when the cell dies, but its descent continue the self-attack until the haccinated dies. Also, this artificial genetic attack could be passed to the children, grand-children, and all generations: mod-mRNA (reverse transcription) DNA plasmids, including carcinogenic SV40 genomic sequence Creating an auto-immune response (weaponization of the immune system against the person). Creating an immune response against conception, implantation or pregnancy (weaponization of the immune system against the unborn baby) Racial, religious and sexual targeting of molecular vulnerabilities and genes Vaccine shedding (turning the bio-hacked into a walking virus) Inter-generational shedding (transferring the genattack to the unborn or nursing children)

E-hacking : Graphene oxide in Flu and COVID shots but now with anything injectable (even dentist anesthesia, hospital IV, etc.) SPION s Bluetooth nano-routers injected with COVID vaccines and inserted with swabs (which explains why they rejected the cheaper non-invasive saliva test). Nanobots



In the following months, we’ll cover each of those topics in depth.

In sum, every single person in this planet should be part of the anti-haccine movement, anti-haxxers.

By labeling us as anti-vaxxers they try to position us as anti-science.

But they can’t frame us by calling us anti-haxxers, because no one could be in favor of this violation of personal integrity.

We should never present ourselves as part of the anti-vaccine movement. That’s a term coined by the CIA, just as “conspiracy theorist”. By using psy-opped terms, we place ourselves in cognitive disadvantage, the defensive side.

Entering the vaccine-effectiveness debate is a waste of opportunity, time and scarse resources. It shuts dialogue, not due to lack of evidence, but because of the psy-opped cognitive dissonance, and strong personal sentimental and psychological investment (it’s hard to recognize that you’ve been duped and that you caused injury to yourself and the ones who trusted you most).

By framing the debate into haccines, we put our enemies off-side, in the defense, because we are all part of the anti-haccine movement, and people immediately start questioning what nefarious reasons they hide for not join the obvious conclusion.

These terms that I coined in 2020 (haccine / haxxine / anti-haxxer ) easily destroy the propaganda narrative.

There’s another type of hacking:

Soul-hacking: Abortion vaccines : using cell-lines deriving from abortion or live-dissection of babies (it’s no coincidence that all allowed COVID shots were such, no matter which country/company produced them). Cursed vaccines Hexed vaccines: containing hexed components.



They could be called hexines, hexxines, heccines. All non-satanists (men of good will) are anti-hexers.

This article took hours of research and writing, to save you that many hours, reading a few minutes.

0% A.I.

100% H.I. (human intelligence)

