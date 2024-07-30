I’m about to post amazing findings about Trump’s assassination attempt, but the research has taken all these weeks. In the meantime:
Freedom hero, Aaron Siri wrote an excellent piece, ideal to start a conversation with family, friends or anyone sitting next (neigh-seat).
A majority of Americans now officially meet the definition of "anti-vaxxer"
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines an “anti-vaxxer” as “a person who opposes the use of some or all vaccines, regulations mandating vaccination, or usually both”:
So, to be an “anti-vaxxer,” per the dictionary, a person needs to only oppose receiving some vaccines. Meaning, a person that opposes receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or an influenza vaccine is an anti-vaxxer. And guess what? The majority of Americans now oppose receiving both of these vaccines.
In fact, according to the CDC, despite spending billions of dollars wildly promoting these products, less than half of Americans received an influenza vaccine, RSV vaccine, and the updated COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, less than 23% of the adult population in the U.S. has received an updated COVID-19 vaccine despite a relentless multi-billion-dollar national promotion campaign.
Not only do a majority of Americans oppose receiving these vaccines, an even greater percentage of Americans no doubt (including some that receive these vaccines) oppose mandating one or more of these products.
The irony is that deciding against being injected with a product after reviewing its clinical trials, post-licensure safety record, lack of liability, etc., is an informed, thoughtful decision. Yet those that mindlessly get every vaccine are the ones painted as making informed, thoughtful decisions?! Hats off to Big Pharma/CDC for convincing so many that up is down and down is up.
The next time someone calls you an “anti-vaxxer” because you have made an informed decision to not receive a medical intervention, let them know that, yes, you did make an informed, independent medical decision. And wish them luck doing the opposite!
You can also let them know that since “anti-vaxxers” are now the majority, you understand their insecurity and hostility. But they shouldn’t worry: the anti-vax majority is not interested in taking away the rights of the pro-vax minority. They can feel free to get (or not get) as many vaccines as they want. We in the majority just ask that they respect our right to do the same.
Now, let’s get deeper in the rabbit hole:
https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data-research/dashboard/vaccination-trends-adults.html
CDC data proves that people got fed up with the injection pressure and, no matter how much money is dumped in propaganda or bribing the medical system, shots reached a ceiling: 48% for the useless but lethal flu shot, means that the majority, 52% isn’t buying the narrative.
For COVID, the majority rejecting the shots gets even bigger: 77%
The trend shows that more and more people are waking up by week:
A vast majority will not take COVID poison in their veins anymore!
For the flu shot, the percentage of “probably or definitely will not get a vaccine” also gets higher by the week, reaching 37%, yet 52%, the majority didn’t take it (they stopped the stats with the excuse of the summer).
Now let’s analyze children:
https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data-research/dashboard/vaccination-trends-children.html
Since 2023, thanks to your super-spreading efforts in social media, 85% of children and adolescents have been saved from the genotoxic injections (though we must double the efforts against the flu shot with 55% maimed child-population).
The intent to COVID-vax children is steadily going down:
The way the data is presented doesn’t allow us to see the trend that there’s no demand for the COVID injectable poison. That’s why they join several shots together (flu+COVID+RSV), in a desperate effort to increase the reach of the democide.
Our success means that they know they can’t advance their vaccine agenda much further, so they are forced to prioritize the Global Cyberattack (to force perfect censorship) and the Great Taking (to force vaccination through the compulsory digital wallet).
In sum, for adults:
4 out of 5, are anti-vaccine
5 out of 5, are anti-haccine
An anti-haxxer is a person refusing to comply with operations (injection, swabbing, shedding) which hack the un-informed and un-consenting patient (just as they did with COVID shots):
Bio-hacking:
Changing cell’s DNA, meaning that the hacked DNA in the cell’s nucleus doesn’t stop producing weaponized proteins when the cell dies, but its descent continue the self-attack until the haccinated dies. Also, this artificial genetic attack could be passed to the children, grand-children, and all generations:
mod-mRNA (reverse transcription)
DNA plasmids, including carcinogenic SV40 genomic sequence
Creating an auto-immune response (weaponization of the immune system against the person).
Creating an immune response against conception, implantation or pregnancy (weaponization of the immune system against the unborn baby)
Racial, religious and sexual targeting of molecular vulnerabilities and genes
Vaccine shedding (turning the bio-hacked into a walking virus)
Inter-generational shedding (transferring the genattack to the unborn or nursing children)
E-hacking:
Graphene oxide in Flu and COVID shots but now with anything injectable (even dentist anesthesia, hospital IV, etc.)
SPIONs
Bluetooth nano-routers injected with COVID vaccines and inserted with swabs (which explains why they rejected the cheaper non-invasive saliva test).
Nanobots
In the following months, we’ll cover each of those topics in depth.
In sum, every single person in this planet should be part of the anti-haccine movement, anti-haxxers.
By labeling us as anti-vaxxers they try to position us as anti-science.
But they can’t frame us by calling us anti-haxxers, because no one could be in favor of this violation of personal integrity.
We should never present ourselves as part of the anti-vaccine movement. That’s a term coined by the CIA, just as “conspiracy theorist”. By using psy-opped terms, we place ourselves in cognitive disadvantage, the defensive side.
Entering the vaccine-effectiveness debate is a waste of opportunity, time and scarse resources. It shuts dialogue, not due to lack of evidence, but because of the psy-opped cognitive dissonance, and strong personal sentimental and psychological investment (it’s hard to recognize that you’ve been duped and that you caused injury to yourself and the ones who trusted you most).
By framing the debate into haccines, we put our enemies off-side, in the defense, because we are all part of the anti-haccine movement, and people immediately start questioning what nefarious reasons they hide for not join the obvious conclusion.
These terms that I coined in 2020 (haccine / haxxine / anti-haxxer ) easily destroy the propaganda narrative.
There’s another type of hacking:
Soul-hacking:
Abortion vaccines: using cell-lines deriving from abortion or live-dissection of babies (it’s no coincidence that all allowed COVID shots were such, no matter which country/company produced them).
Cursed vaccines
Hexed vaccines: containing hexed components.
They could be called hexines, hexxines, heccines. All non-satanists (men of good will) are anti-hexers.
That article is well done. I wish I hadn't taken the jab; I now have Guillane Barre.
"In this 5gen war, it’s not cool to charge for life-saving information." I totally and emphatically agree, which is why I don't hide any of my content behind a paywall.
I'd like to help you with the science. Or for you to pass on to Aaron Siri. Whomever was responsible for what I now mention. If it is he, please pass on my comments. Thank you.
I agree emphatically with most of this article. However it mentions the following:
"Bluetooth nano-routers injected with COVID vaccines and inserted with swabs (which explains why they rejected the cheaper non-invasive saliva test).
"Nanobots"
One at a time: Bluetooth nano-routers. Does not exist in vaccines or any other such item. We don't have the technology. The items they claim are such have been identified by experts as other things: a small piece of the underside of a leaf, hydra. They have shown no photo of any viable candidate. The items they claim are circuitry are either salt crystals or cholesterol crystals. Keep in mind they're making the claim that somehow graphene is involved. However, these crystals are quadrilateral, while graphene crystals are hexagonal. It has to do with the chemical structure, and the atomic number and hence the number of electrons in the neutral atom.
Nanobots. Do not exist. We don't have the technology. Among other things, it is claimed that some items are self-assembling. The only self-assembling item I have found in the literature after an extensive search is nanotubes of graphene. These are like a straw with a hexagonal structure in the material making the tube. NOTHING will self-assemble unless it is in the right medium. It has to be a pure substance which happens to be poisonous to the human body. The human body is the polar opposite of a pure substance that would allow self-assembly of anything. Even if they can cause nanotubes to form in a special medium, they will not be able to cause it to happen in the human body.
My background: married 52 years to a genius in both computer hardware and software, who founded a company that is now a household name. He traveled to Malaysia and observed the clean rooms that are used to manufacture the silicon wafers that are cut up and make up the chips in the CPU of our modern computers. These rooms are SO clean that even dust particles are not allowed. People who enter must wear protective gear over the entire body. The wafers of pure silicon are doped with circuitry. The circuitry is quite complex, consisting of millions of individual components. One contamination, and they have to junk the entire wafer. The human body doesn't even begin to provide an environment like that. Being of technical bent myself, I soaked up as much knowledge from him as I could over the years.
I believe based on evidence (the illustrations in the video from La Quinta Columna, which are misleading at best, as well as consulting with a person fluent enough in spoken Spanish who told me that the English dubbing is also misleading and the Spanish is making ludicrous claims. Note: I read Spanish fluently, but could not understand most of the Spanish through the English dubbing. Furthermore, although one of the principles in La Quinta Columna does have a degree in electrical engineering, he doesn't have the background in this FIELD of electrical engineering to make these claims, unlike my husband.) that the idea there are nanobots and bluetooth nano-routers was PLANTED into our movement to discredit us. Don't buy into it. We don't even need this claim to prove these kill shots are deadly dangerous.
The title "La Quinta Columna" means "the fifth column". Do people know what a fifth column is? It's a spy netwiork within a spy network. Even their name is suspect.
So let us concentrate on what we can prove, and leave the science fiction alone. We don't need to be discredited.
About the use of tissue from newborns vivisected without anesthesia (soul-hacking), I am with you 100%. In my opinion, it makes anyone who takes the shot a cannibal. But not all the vaccines contained or made use of this tissue. The Charlotte Lozier Institute has documented which ones did, and the Chinese ones did not, nor did some of the Russian. Does that tell you anything? I don't know that anyone has pronounced hexes. That may well be another planted idea. We don't need to assert that. It is enough to assert that we are accessories to murder if we get the shots. Even though the baby from whom the HEK285 cell line was taken has been long dead, buying the product encourages these evil people to keep on murdering newborns this way. I would never take advantage of a discovery by a Nazi doctor either, by the way.