Unsung heroes: who's who in the global #FreedomMovement
Consider this a wiki in progress. Please add your favorite leader with links to his content and if possible, his awakening level. It's global: other languages are welcomed!
This page is a tribute to all, especially the millions of daily heroes who “fight the good fight” to defend freedom in their families, jobs, schools, colleges, neighbourhood, politics, etc. Many sacrificed everything for this fight! Some, like yours truly, have been in this over 2 decades trying to wake everybody up! There’s no other way to escape this Prison Planet: together!
There’s a Spanish saying “es de bien nacido, ser agradecido” (a well-born, thanks them all). Add your favorites, follow them, donate to them, thank them…
4 categories: Truthers, Suers, Anti-masons, and Rebuilders.
4 categories:
Truthers
Suers
Anti-masons
Rebuilders
From top to bottom:
Level 4, teaching how to rebuild from ground up
ScientificProgress.substack.com :
16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
Level 3, anti-freemasonry and satanism
EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: Ronald Bernard (ex illuminati)
1 of 5 (don't miss the 5th)
If censored:
UnitedPeople-foundation.org (subscribe)
Prof Michel Chossudovsky: GlobalResearch.ca 1
John-Henry Westen: LifeSiteNews.com
James Corbett: CorbettReport.com 2
WARNING David Sörensen: StopWorldControl.com
Although he’s right in most, he smears the Jesuits and Pope without any evidence.
Dean Henderson (deleted in 2015, yet archived here 3)
https://CanadaFreePress.com
Level 2, suing for the common good or pushing legislation:
RFK2 Robert F. Kennedy Jr: ChildrensHealthDefense,org 4 (please red pill him about decarb)
Del Bigtree. TheHighWire.com, Informed Consent Action Network: ICANdecide.org 5
Steve Kirsch SteveKirsch.substack.com. VacSafety.org
Special mention of his bets:
5 million that vaccines cause autism.6
1 million that unvaxxed kids are healthier than vaxxed. 7
1 million that viruses exists. 8
1 million that SARS-CoV-2 is a real virus. 9
1 million that COVID originated in a lab. 10
1 million that: 11
SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID
Viruses cause disease
SARS-CoV-2 is more likely than 5G to cause COVID
The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine have killed more people than they have saved from dying from COVID. Masks don’t work
Censorship costs lives
Masks for kids causes more harm than benefit
Vaccine mandates in schools are bad
Lockdowns were counterproductive
MD Tess Lawrie WorldCouncilForHealth.org TheGreatFreeset.org
New Civil Liberties Alliance: NCLAlegal.org 12
Aaron Siri AaronSiri.substack.com : forced Pfizer to release the 70 year secret trial data.
Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms: JCCF.ca
Martin Kulldorff MD; Aaron Kheriaty MD: Great Barrington Declaration
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 13 and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo 14
James O'Keefe. ex ProjectVeritas.com , now OKeefeMediaGroup.com
Pierre Kory MD, Paul Marik MD: FLCCC 15
Mary Talley Bowden MD, Robert L. Apter MD and Marik sued the FDA for banning Ivermectin to cure COVID.16
Ryan Cole MD
Daniel Nagase MD (Canada)17
WARNING18: Barbara Loe Fisher: NVIC.org, TheVaccineReaction.org, NVICAdvocacy.org, MedAlerts.org
Australia
Solihin Millin MakeAustraliaHealthyAgain.org ausreal.net orgon.com.au
US Lawyers: Tricia Lindsay (Tricia Lindsay Law), Robert Barnes (Barnes Law, LLP), Warner Mendenhall (Mendenhall Law Group), Jeff Childers (Childers Law), and Bobbie Ann Flower Cox (Cox Lawyers, PLLC19)
Employer Mandates: State/federal, ADA, worker’s compensation, individual & class action plaintiffs
Education Mandates: Public & private K-12 schools, public & private universities, Title 10, coercion, informed consent, fraud, conflicts of interest.
Medical License: Medical board certification, tortious interference, First Amendment, fraud, libel, violation of Administrative Procedures (APA or equivalent)
Fraud: False Claims Act, pharma fraud, VAERS fraud, SBA and PPP fraud, whistleblower protection
Civil Rights: Public access/accommodation, ADA, informed consent (state agencies), due process, religious liberty, First Amendment
Censorship: First Amendment, collusion, racketeering (federal agencies)
Vaccine Injury: Includes liability, informed consent, mandates by institutions, VICP, CICP
Hospital Negligence: Includes Remdesivir, denial of early treatment protocols, vaccine coercion
Mass Torts: Includes Covid vaccine injury and hospital misuse of Remdesivir
With few victories, that isn’t enough to change the system. They explain everything in terms of massive corruption for the sake of profits, but deny the possibility of a global conspiracy.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/landmark-lawsuit-against-legacy-media
Resistance Level 1: Truthers
Those who debunk the lies in the official narratives are just truthers, not fighters: they just inform. Information alone can’t change the rigged system. They are attacked with the label “keyboard warriors”, yet they have an important mission: wake and demassify, attract people to uncensored free media and call to action. No one is expendable in this war: we need everyone fighting the common enemy, not against each other!
Find closest warriors and sign here: GlobalFreedomUnity.com
Here’s the truthers hall of fame:
News
Great daily summary:
End Times Headline News: lionessofjudah.substack.com
Daily news
TheEpochTimes.com nb Zachary Stieber
Dr. Paul Elias Alexander PAlexander.substack.com
CorbettReport.com
General truthers
Julian Assange. His “crime” was leading WikiLeaks.org, which published US Army leaks from intelligence analyst Bradley/Chelsea Manning proving US crimes, including torture. Under US and UK prosecution, Assange was a refugee in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for 7 years until 2019, when the new Ecuadorian President withdrew asylum. He was taken to solitary confinement in the UK. No other freedom leader suffered as much. Being innocent of any crime except fighting for human rights, he wasn’t pardoned by Trump, Biden, Elizabeth or pinking Charles. His letter is moving. 20
Note: Wikileaks has turned to the far left by posting the Vatican hack without anything compromising and publishing documents which show nothing illegal from freedom organizations like Citizen.go, but that shouldn’t stop us from defending Assange.
Only before 2024: Dr. Joseph Mercola Mercola.com
Corey Lynn Coreydigs.com
Stew Peters StewPeters.com
Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer VP: Doctors4CovidEthics.org
George Webb (journalist) georgewebb.substack.com
Dr. Robert Malone rwmalonemd.substack.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Corona Investigative Committee
Zen Honeycutt MomsAcrossAmerica.com
Dr. Ray Horvath rayhorvaththesource.substack.com
Katherine Watt bailiwicknews.substack.com
Catherine Austin Fitts Solari.com
Noor Bin Laden: NoorBinLadin.com
Peter Imanuelsen: PeterSweden.substack.com
Richard Gage ae911truth.org
GlobalTruth.network GlobalWalkout.com ReigniteFreedom.com
Australia
MonicaSmit.com ReigniteDemocracyAustralia.com.au
Spanish
French
MonicaSmit.substack.com/p/dont-mess-with-the-french
Italian
#ClimateFreedom truthers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk
Digi-tatorship truthers
Top in the world: engineer Diego Barrientos, Youtube @CEVICAS (Spanish, censored episodes in Telegram, look for CEVICAS there)
Mark Playne: notonthebeeb.co.uk
Geoengineering truthers
Dane Wigington: GeoEngineeringWatch.org
Jolie Diane: ZeroGeoEngineering.com
#VaxTruthers
VaccinationInformationNetwork.com
SafeMinds.org resolving the autism crisis
VaccineProspectus.com easy-to-understand summary of vaccine safety questions (not just autism).
VaccinationInformationNetwork.com
#MedicalFreedom truthers
MD Peter McCullough McCulloughFND.org PeterMcCulloughmd.substack.com
MD Ana Mihalcea AnaMihalceaMDPhd.substack.com
MD Lee Vliet TruthForHealth.org
MD Peter Breggin and Ginger AmericaOutLoud.com
MD Sherry Tenpenny DrTenpenny.substack.com
MD Mollie James TruthInMedicine.podbean.com IG: @UnccensoredtruthInMedicine X: @molsjames
Geert Vanden Bossche VoiceForScienceAndSolidarity.substack.com
Samuel Robinson Kephart VaxxFacts.substack.com VaxxFacts.info
MD Angelina Farella Twitter.com/MdFarella
Canadian Covid Care Alliance CanadianCovidCareAlliance.org
Joe Rogan 21
Igor Chudov IgorChudov.substack.com
Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee KarenKingston.substack.com
Sasha Latypova, an ex-pharmaceutical industry executive SashaLatypova.substack.com
Josh Stirling InsuranceCollaborationToSaveLives.org
Ed Dowd
RN Sarah Mitchell 22
Marie Clark FormerFedsGroup.org
Oskoui
Risch
Thorp
Theresa Long
Katherine Watts
MD Sucharit Bhakdi, sued for “do no harm”
MD Joseph Sansone JosephSansone.substack.com
MD Denis Rancourt DenisRancourt.ca
MD Paul Thomas. He gave his data to the CDC showing unvaccinated children were far healthier than his vaccinated patients. His license to practice medicine was revoked.23
MD Byram W. Bridle ViralImmunologist.substack.com
Graeme McQueen (RIP), author of The Anthrax Deception: the case for a domestic conspiracy
Jeffrey Tucker Brownstone.org
The disinformation dozen
Not Dr. Asseem Malhotra and any other convert, never apologizing for recommending COVID haccines.24
Great Barrington Declaration (Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff). Sign here:
https://gbdeclaration.org
and like here:
https://www.facebook.com/GreatBarringtonDeclaration/
https://twitter.com/gbdeclaration
Pro-life
We need to understand that this is a spiritual fight, one against demons which can only be weakened and defeated praying to God, repenting and not sinning. Hatred and abortion makes evil stronger. The PLANdemic would never have happened if abortion was banned: without that human sacrifice, the demons wouldn't have such power !!!
AlvedaKing.com (niece of Martin Luther King)
Abby Johnson: AbbyJ.com
Lila Rose LiveAction.org
COGforLife.org Children of God for Life: vaccines made from aborted babies
Population Research Institute Pop.org
PriestsForLife.org LookAtAbortion.org
Susan B. Anthony List: SBA-list.org
American Life League: ALL.org
Stop Planned Parenthood: StopPP.org
CultureOfLifeStudies.com (for K-12)
http://www.abortiontv.com/Misc/BabyPartsForSale2.htm
Abortion Survivor Testimonies: http://www.circleofprayer.com/abortion-survival-testimonies.html
Americans United for Life: AUL.org
Concerned Woman For America: CWFA.org
Family Research Council: FRC.org
Fight Planned Parenthood: FightPP.org
Focus on the Family: Family.org
Image Clear Ultrasound Mobile: ICUmobile.org
Life Dynamics: LDI.org
Life Education and Resource Network: Learninc.org
National Right to Life: NRLC.org
ReclaimingAmericaForChrist.org
Republican National Coalition for Life: MCLife.org
Stand True: BrianKemper.com
White Rose Project: facebook.com/whiteroseproject
Autism treatments
Tracy Slepcevic “Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism”
Anti-tox
9-11
LevinLaw.com/news/asbestos-towers
Patriot sites
Q Research QResear.ch
Sites
www.revolver.news/
www.citizenfreepress.com/
www.infowars.com/
www.justthenews.com/
www.coreysdigs.com/
www.theepochtimes.com/
www.thefederalist.com/
www.summit.news/
www.thegatewaypundit.com/
www.borderhawk.news/
www.george.news/
www.americanthinker.com/
www.nationalfile.com/
www.onq.martingeddes.com/
www.qalerts.app/
www.zerohedge.com/
www.ccpvirusdigest.com/
www.gatestoneinstitute.org/
www.foxnews.com/shows/tucker-carlson-tonight/
www.youtube.com/user/PrisonPlanetLive/
www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/
www.bitchute.com/channel/n78PbEkvWx2g/
www.hoaxedmovie.com/
www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Century_of_the_Self/
www.amazon.com/Righteous-Indignation-Excuse-While-World-ebook/dp/B0047Y16FI/
www.amazon.com/DARK-AGENDA-Destroy-Christian-America/dp/163006114X/
www.trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/remarks/
www.noorbinladin.com/1776
www.westernjournal.com/author/mflynn/
www.judicialwatch.org/
www.projectveritas.com/watch/
www.twitter.com/NoorBinLadin/following/
citizenfreepress.com
lewrockwell.com
revolver.news
whatfinger.com
lucianne.com
thelibertydaily.com
whatfinger.com
westernrifleshooters.us
coffeeandcovid.com
theconservativetreehouse.com
aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de
policeforfreedom.org
One America News OANN.org
NewsMax, Natural News, FrankSpeech, Rotter News, The Last American Vagabond, The Vigilant Citizen, WantToKnow, Vaccine Impact, Technocracy News, Red Voice Media, Prepare for Change, Pandemic News, Open Secrets, Judicial Watch, Health Impact News, Health Choice.
Anti-5G
americansforresponsibletech.org
https://5gfree.org/anti-5g-organizations/
https://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/stop-global-roll-out-of-5g-networks-until-safety-is-confirmed-urges-expert/
Anti-CDBC (IDmoney)
All of the general truthers above have awakened to the other topics. Others, recognized there is a cabal and provide valuable data but sometimes mixed with false information, especially when pointing to “reptilian aliens”, thus defeating the purpose of truthing, ruining the reputation of freedom fighters.
Why? Scientifically proven: no sign of intelligent aliens in the universe through radio-telescopes. UFOs? 3 hypothesis: CGI (computer generated/doctored images), advanced military aircrafts, demonic physical or mental concoctions.
Alex Jones (InfoWars)25
David Icke26
Alexandra Bruce: forbiddenknowledgetv.net (it has unique intel on other topics, though)
Bill Cooper (RIP)27
Final words
We are failing to lead effective freedom action, i.e. the fundamental changes needed to stop the rigged system of slavery and death. We are heading straight to the next PLANdemics (1000 P3 labs and 67 P4 labs are working full time... thousands of scientists creating new gain-of-function Frankensteins).
Alerting everybody does half of the wake-up job: leaving everyone half asleep, lethargic. It’s like warning the sheep the way is wrong, while still walking towards the slaughterhouse. They need to know that the road leads to the meat-packer and the way to escape the fence.
After prayer, there’s an escape route: asset backed real money and pro-rata spending townhall democracy without forced representation, as the cell of a Republic.
Solutions against the global tyranny
The PLAN revealed
October 1, 2022
Laws to exit planet prison
·
May 2, 2023
To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens
Solutions for "this" Democracy?
November 14, 2022
Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.
Rethinking science
December 19, 2023
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.
Call to action
Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!
