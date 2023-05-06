This page is a tribute to all, especially the millions of daily heroes who “fight the good fight” to defend freedom in their families, jobs, schools, colleges, neighbourhood, politics, etc. Many sacrificed everything for this fight! Some, like yours truly, have been in this over 2 decades trying to wake everybody up! There’s no other way to escape this Prison Planet: together!

There’s a Spanish saying “es de bien nacido, ser agradecido” (a well-born, thanks them all). Add your favorites, follow them, donate to them, thank them…

4 categories: Truthers, Suers, Anti-masons, and Rebuilders.

4 categories:

Truthers Suers Anti-masons Rebuilders

From top to bottom:

Level 4, teaching how to rebuild from ground up

ScientificProgress.substack.com :

16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?

Level 3 , anti- freemasonry and satanism

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: Ronald Bernard (ex illuminati)

1 of 5 (don't miss the 5th)

If censored:

UnitedPeople-foundation.org (subscribe)

Prof Michel Chossudovsky: GlobalResearch.ca 1

John-Henry Westen: LifeSiteNews.com

HenryMakow.com

James Corbett: CorbettReport.com 2

FreemasonryWatch.org

WARNING David Sörensen: StopWorldControl.com

Although he’s right in most, he smears the Jesuits and Pope without any evidence.

Dean Henderson (deleted in 2015, yet archived here 3)

https://CanadaFreePress.com

Level 2, suing for the common good or pushing legislation :

RFK2 Robert F. Kennedy Jr: ChildrensHealthDefense,org 4 (please red pill him about decarb)

Del Bigtree. TheHighWire.com, Informed Consent Action Network: ICANdecide.org 5

Steve Kirsch SteveKirsch.substack.com. VacSafety.org

Special mention of his bets:

5 million that vaccines cause autism.6

1 million that unvaxxed kids are healthier than vaxxed. 7

1 million that viruses exists. 8

1 million that SARS-CoV-2 is a real virus. 9

1 million that COVID originated in a lab. 10

1 million that: 11

SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID

Viruses cause disease

SARS-CoV-2 is more likely than 5G to cause COVID

The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine have killed more people than they have saved from dying from COVID. Masks don’t work

Censorship costs lives

Masks for kids causes more harm than benefit

Vaccine mandates in schools are bad

Lockdowns were counterproductive

MD Tess Lawrie WorldCouncilForHealth.org TheGreatFreeset.org

New Civil Liberties Alliance: NCLAlegal.org 12

Aaron Siri AaronSiri.substack.com : forced Pfizer to release the 70 year secret trial data.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms: JCCF.ca

AlignAct.com

Martin Kulldorff MD; Aaron Kheriaty MD: Great Barrington Declaration

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 13 and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo 14

James O'Keefe. ex ProjectVeritas.com , now OKeefeMediaGroup.com

Pierre Kory MD, Paul Marik MD: FLCCC 15

Mary Talley Bowden MD, Robert L. Apter MD and Marik sued the FDA for banning Ivermectin to cure COVID.16

ReclaimTheNet.org

Ryan Cole MD

Daniel Nagase MD (Canada)17

WARNING18: Barbara Loe Fisher: NVIC.org, TheVaccineReaction.org, NVICAdvocacy.org, MedAlerts.org

Australia

CovidVaxClassAction.com.au

Solihin Millin MakeAustraliaHealthyAgain.org ausreal.net orgon.com.au

US Lawyers: Tricia Lindsay (Tricia Lindsay Law), Robert Barnes (Barnes Law, LLP), Warner Mendenhall (Mendenhall Law Group), Jeff Childers (Childers Law), and Bobbie Ann Flower Cox (Cox Lawyers, PLLC19)

Employer Mandates : State/federal, ADA, worker’s compensation, individual & class action plaintiffs

Education Mandates : Public & private K-12 schools, public & private universities, Title 10, coercion, informed consent, fraud, conflicts of interest.

Medical License : Medical board certification, tortious interference, First Amendment, fraud, libel, violation of Administrative Procedures (APA or equivalent)

Fraud : False Claims Act, pharma fraud, VAERS fraud, SBA and PPP fraud, whistleblower protection

Civil Rights : Public access/accommodation, ADA, informed consent (state agencies), due process, religious liberty, First Amendment

Censorship : First Amendment, collusion, racketeering (federal agencies)

Vaccine Injury : Includes liability, informed consent, mandates by institutions, VICP, CICP

Hospital Negligence : Includes Remdesivir, denial of early treatment protocols, vaccine coercion

Mass Torts: Includes Covid vaccine injury and hospital misuse of Remdesivir

With few victories, that isn’t enough to change the system. They explain everything in terms of massive corruption for the sake of profits, but deny the possibility of a global conspiracy.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/landmark-lawsuit-against-legacy-media

Resistance Level 1 : Truthers

Those who debunk the lies in the official narratives are just truthers, not fighters: they just inform. Information alone can’t change the rigged system. They are attacked with the label “keyboard warriors”, yet they have an important mission: wake and demassify, attract people to uncensored free media and call to action. No one is expendable in this war: we need everyone fighting the common enemy, not against each other!

Find closest warriors and sign here: GlobalFreedomUnity.com

Here’s the truthers hall of fame:

News

Great daily summary:

nakedemperor.substack.com

End Times Headline News: lionessofjudah.substack.com

Daily news

TheEpochTimes.com nb Zachary Stieber

VigilantNews.com

Breitbart.com

Expose-News.com TheExpose.uk

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander PAlexander.substack.com

CorbettReport.com

DailySceptic.org

General truthers

Julian Assange. His “crime” was leading WikiLeaks.org, which published US Army leaks from intelligence analyst Bradley/Chelsea Manning proving US crimes, including torture. Under US and UK prosecution, Assange was a refugee in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for 7 years until 2019, when the new Ecuadorian President withdrew asylum. He was taken to solitary confinement in the UK. No other freedom leader suffered as much. Being innocent of any crime except fighting for human rights, he wasn’t pardoned by Trump, Biden, Elizabeth or pinking Charles. His letter is moving. 20

Note: Wikileaks has turned to the far left by posting the Vatican hack without anything compromising and publishing documents which show nothing illegal from freedom organizations like Citizen.go, but that shouldn’t stop us from defending Assange.

Only before 2024: Dr. Joseph Mercola Mercola.com

WhiteCoatWaste.org

Corey Lynn Coreydigs.com

CollateralGlobal.org

Stew Peters StewPeters.com

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer VP: Doctors4CovidEthics.org

George Webb (journalist) georgewebb.substack.com

Dr. Robert Malone rwmalonemd.substack.com

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Corona Investigative Committee

2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com

Zen Honeycutt MomsAcrossAmerica.com

Dr. Ray Horvath rayhorvaththesource.substack.com

Katherine Watt bailiwicknews.substack.com

CarnicomInstitute.org

Catherine Austin Fitts Solari.com

Noor Bin Laden: NoorBinLadin.com

Peter Imanuelsen: PeterSweden.substack.com

stateofthenation.co

Richard Gage ae911truth.org

GlobalTruth.network GlobalWalkout.com ReigniteFreedom.com

15MinuteCities.info

REJECTtheRESET.info

AwakeningForums.com

TheyLied.ca

Australia

Hippocrates.com.au

MonicaSmit.com ReigniteDemocracyAustralia.com.au

Spanish

CienciaySaludNatural.com

French

MonicaSmit.substack.com/p/dont-mess-with-the-french

Italian

Corvelva.it

#ClimateFreedom truthers

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk

Digi-tatorship truthers

Top in the world: engineer Diego Barrientos, Youtube @CEVICAS (Spanish, censored episodes in Telegram, look for CEVICAS there)

Mark Playne: notonthebeeb.co.uk

Geoengineering truthers

Dane Wigington: GeoEngineeringWatch.org

Jolie Diane: ZeroGeoEngineering.com

#VaxTruthers

JabInjuriesGlobal.com

VaccinationInformationNetwork.com

SafeMinds.org resolving the autism crisis

VaccineProspectus.com easy-to-understand summary of vaccine safety questions (not just autism).

VaccineImpact.com

VacTruth.com

VaccinationInformationNetwork.com

#MedicalFreedom truthers

GlobalCovidSummit.org

MD Peter McCullough McCulloughFND.org PeterMcCulloughmd.substack.com

MD Ana Mihalcea AnaMihalceaMDPhd.substack.com

MD Lee Vliet TruthForHealth.org

MD Peter Breggin and Ginger AmericaOutLoud.com

MD Sherry Tenpenny DrTenpenny.substack.com

MD Mollie James TruthInMedicine.podbean.com IG: @UnccensoredtruthInMedicine X: @molsjames

Geert Vanden Bossche VoiceForScienceAndSolidarity.substack.com

Samuel Robinson Kephart VaxxFacts.substack.com VaxxFacts.info

MD Angelina Farella Twitter.com/MdFarella

Canadian Covid Care Alliance CanadianCovidCareAlliance.org

HealthImpactNews.com

GreenMedInfo.com

GlobalHealthProject.org

Joe Rogan 21

Igor Chudov IgorChudov.substack.com

Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee KarenKingston.substack.com

Sasha Latypova, an ex-pharmaceutical industry executive SashaLatypova.substack.com

Josh Stirling InsuranceCollaborationToSaveLives.org

Ed Dowd

RN Sarah Mitchell 22

Marie Clark FormerFedsGroup.org

Oskoui

Risch

Thorp

Theresa Long

Katherine Watts

MD Sucharit Bhakdi, sued for “do no harm”

MD Joseph Sansone JosephSansone.substack.com

MD Denis Rancourt DenisRancourt.ca

MD Paul Thomas. He gave his data to the CDC showing unvaccinated children were far healthier than his vaccinated patients. His license to practice medicine was revoked.23

MD Byram W. Bridle ViralImmunologist.substack.com

Graeme McQueen (RIP), author of The Anthrax Deception: the case for a domestic conspiracy

Jeffrey Tucker Brownstone.org

The disinformation dozen

Not Dr. Asseem Malhotra and any other convert, never apologizing for recommending COVID haccines.24

Great Barrington Declaration (Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff). Sign here:

https://gbdeclaration.org

and like here:

https://www.facebook.com/GreatBarringtonDeclaration/

https://twitter.com/gbdeclaration

Pro-life

We need to understand that this is a spiritual fight, one against demons which can only be weakened and defeated praying to God, repenting and not sinning. Hatred and abortion makes evil stronger. The PLANdemic would never have happened if abortion was banned: without that human sacrifice, the demons wouldn't have such power !!!

AlvedaKing.com (niece of Martin Luther King)

Abby Johnson: AbbyJ.com

Lila Rose LiveAction.org

LifeNews.com

COGforLife.org Children of God for Life: vaccines made from aborted babies

SoundChoice.org

MarchForLife.org

Population Research Institute Pop.org

PriestsForLife.org LookAtAbortion.org

Susan B. Anthony List: SBA-list.org

HeartbeatInternational.org

American Life League: ALL.org

40DaysforLife.com

180Movie.com

OptionLine.org

FeministsForLife.org

ProLifeAction.org

ValueThemBoth.com

BirthRightwa.org

ProlifeAcrossAmerica.org

ChooseLifeUSA.org

Abort73.com

AbortionFacts.com

http://www.abortiontv.com/Misc/BabyPartsForSale2.htm

Abortion Survivor Testimonies: http://www.circleofprayer.com/abortion-survival-testimonies.html

Americans United for Life: AUL.org

BeNotAfraid.net

Bound4Life.com

ComeOnLetsGo.com

Concerned Woman For America: CWFA.org

CrossroadsWalk.org

DemocratsForLife.org

Faith2Action.org

Family Research Council: FRC.org

Fight Planned Parenthood: FightPP.org

Focus on the Family: Family.org

HeartLink.org

Image Clear Ultrasound Mobile: ICUmobile.org

IVoteProLifeFirst.com

Life Dynamics: LDI.org

Life Education and Resource Network: Learninc.org

LifeIssues.org

MissionariesToThePreborn.com

National Right to Life: NRLC.org

PersonhoodUSA.com

ProChoice.com

ReclaimingAmericaForChrist.org

Republican National Coalition for Life: MCLife.org

RockForLife.org

RoeNoMore.org

Stand True: BrianKemper.com

StemCellResearchFacts.org

StudentsForLife.org

TooManyAborted.com

VoicesForTheVoiceless.org

White Rose Project: facebook.com/whiteroseproject

WonderfullyMadeMinistry.com

Autism treatments

Tracy Slepcevic “Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism”

Anti-tox

ToxicFreeFuture.org

SaferChemicals.org

9-11

LevinLaw.com/news/asbestos-towers

ae911truth.org

911truth.org

Patriot sites

Q Research QResear.ch

Sites

www.revolver.news/

www.citizenfreepress.com/

www.infowars.com/

www.justthenews.com/

www.coreysdigs.com/

www.theepochtimes.com/

www.thefederalist.com/

www.summit.news/

www.thegatewaypundit.com/

www.borderhawk.news/

www.george.news/

www.americanthinker.com/

www.nationalfile.com/

www.onq.martingeddes.com/

www.qalerts.app/

www.zerohedge.com/

www.ccpvirusdigest.com/

www.gatestoneinstitute.org/

www.foxnews.com/shows/tucker-carlson-tonight/

www.youtube.com/user/PrisonPlanetLive/

www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/

www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/

www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/

www.bitchute.com/channel/n78PbEkvWx2g/

www.hoaxedmovie.com/

www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Century_of_the_Self/

www.amazon.com/Righteous-Indignation-Excuse-While-World-ebook/dp/B0047Y16FI/

www.amazon.com/DARK-AGENDA-Destroy-Christian-America/dp/163006114X/

www.trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/remarks/

www.noorbinladin.com/1776

www.westernjournal.com/author/mflynn/

www.judicialwatch.org/

www.projectveritas.com/watch/

www.twitter.com/NoorBinLadin/following/

alt-market.us

worlddoctorsalliance.com

zerohedge.com

thenewamerican.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

citizenfreepress.com

rairfoundation.com

lewrockwell.com

revolver.news

whatfinger.com

lucianne.com

thelibertydaily.com

whatfinger.com

westernrifleshooters.us

coffeeandcovid.com

theconservativetreehouse.com

aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de

policeforfreedom.org

One America News OANN.org

NewsMax, Natural News, FrankSpeech, Rotter News, The Last American Vagabond, The Vigilant Citizen, WantToKnow, Vaccine Impact, Technocracy News, Red Voice Media, Prepare for Change, Pandemic News, Open Secrets, Judicial Watch, Health Impact News, Health Choice.

Anti-5G

stop5ginternational.org

zero5g.com

5gspaceappeal.org

cellphonetaskforce.org

emfoff.com

mdsafetech.org

5gappeal.eu

signstop5g.eu

safetechinternational.org

electrosmogprevention.org

actionagainst5g.org

shieldyourbody.com

americansforresponsibletech.org

smombiegate.org

stop5gtogetherillinois.com

https://5gfree.org/anti-5g-organizations/

https://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/stop-global-roll-out-of-5g-networks-until-safety-is-confirmed-urges-expert/

RomanShapoval.substack.com

Anti-CDBC (IDmoney )

CashMatters.org

Gold.com

All of the general truthers above have awakened to the other topics. Others, recognized there is a cabal and provide valuable data but sometimes mixed with false information, especially when pointing to “reptilian aliens”, thus defeating the purpose of truthing, ruining the reputation of freedom fighters.

Why? Scientifically proven: no sign of intelligent aliens in the universe through radio-telescopes. UFOs? 3 hypothesis: CGI (computer generated/doctored images), advanced military aircrafts, demonic physical or mental concoctions.

Alex Jones (InfoWars)25

David Icke26

Alexandra Bruce: forbiddenknowledgetv.net (it has unique intel on other topics, though)

Bill Cooper (RIP)27

Final words

We are failing to lead effective freedom action, i.e. the fundamental changes needed to stop the rigged system of slavery and death. We are heading straight to the next PLANdemics (1000 P3 labs and 67 P4 labs are working full time... thousands of scientists creating new gain-of-function Frankensteins).

Alerting everybody does half of the wake-up job: leaving everyone half asleep, lethargic. It’s like warning the sheep the way is wrong, while still walking towards the slaughterhouse. They need to know that the road leads to the meat-packer and the way to escape the fence.

After prayer, there’s an escape route: asset backed real money and pro-rata spending townhall democracy without forced representation, as the cell of a Republic.

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you'd be elected president today, you wouldn't be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we're doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn't pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!

