This is an excerpt from the book about practical solutions to the global coup. One of them is: “strength in unity”. Internal division is celebrated by the enemy.

Some attack Dr. Malone without providing evidence, others, defend him like a flawless demi-god. This article tries to find a balanced optimistic view, but without hiding the ugly.

There’s hope: he considers himself a Christian, and as such, there’s always room for repentance, forgiveness and redemption.

If you find something to add or correct please comment at bottom.

Depop-Nazis

Malone said: “My dad was an electrical engineer. He was deep in the Department of Defense. Particularly working in thermonuclear triggering devices and electromagnetic surge protection. High energy systems, so, a kinda spooky world.” In few words: when daddy came home, and Bobby asked him about his day, would he reply: “I was just making atomic bombs more effective into killing innocent civilians, like Hiroshima and Nagasaki”? Possibly, little Bobby learned from his very father, the lesson that scientists could help create weapons of mass destruction without acknowledging any personal responsibility.

All intel agencies were founded by masons and are run by them since founding. There are freemasonic dynasties/bloodlines. Even the CIA recognizes this. 1 Could it just be a coincidence that Malone’s father and father-in-law had ties to the intelligence community? 2

Is Malone a mason? This is a critical question because masons must obey all orders or face severe punishment. They are part of the global coup.

Also, masons and their mercenaries, are usually depop-nazis.

By 2014 Malone was a depopulation fanatic. When commenting “The world is becoming more violent. Here are the most and least peaceful countries”, he twitted “yet another predictable consequence of unchecked global population growth.”

https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/479646933737545728

He conveniently forgot to acknowledge that Russia and China, marked in red, have diminishing populations, as well as the USA, where the masonic CIA was already plotting to get Russia in war with the Ukraine!

There’s no such thing as overpopulation (watch the videos at this footnote3), not only because well-developed humans contribute more than they use but also because births per women are shrinking year after year. More problematic of his lack of common sense on that topic, is that he is calling for policies against “unchecked global population”: not a single one of them has been done without violating basic human rights and freedoms… especially informed consent (typical violation by the COVID shots, which, by the way, were successful in Malone’s goal of checking global population growth). Yet, Malone considers himself a freedom fighter and, of course, never retracted (does he ever?).

Endorsing depopster Ayn Rand

Is it just a coincidence that Malone likes4 depopster Alissa *Rosenbaum (Ayn Rand)?

John Rogers: “There are two novels that can change a bookish 14 year old's life: The Lord of the Rings and Atlas Shrugged. One is a childish fantasy that often engenders a lifelong obcession with its unbelievable heroes, leading to an emotionally stunted, socially crippled adulthood, unable to deal with the real world. The other, of course, involves orcs.”

Ayn Rand’s address at West Point 1974: “Indians did not have any property rights—they didn’t have the concept of property; … so, they didn’t have any rights to the land, and there was no reason for anyone to grant them rights which they had not conceived and were not using. … if a country does not protect rights—if a given tribe is the slave of its own tribal chief—why should you respect the rights they do not have? Or any country which has a dictatorship. Government—the citizens still have individual rights—but the country does not have any rights. Anyone has the right to invade it, because rights are not recognized in this country… Any white person who brings the elements of civilization had the right to take over this continent, and it is great that some people did.”

Circular argument: “They didn’t claim the land under our concept of private property, so the land is not theirs and they cannot claim any moral right to living in it because it’s not private property.”5 How come they didn’t claim it if they fought for it even to the point of dying? In her deranged mind there was no place for sovereignty and for government or communal property. Even the extreme libertarians, like Anarcho-Capitalists and Minarchists, agree that Native Americans were genocided by the US government and especially, the military.6

What’s even more worrying is that she was invited to West Point because the masonic Military Industrial Complex wanted that ideology in the military leaders, which by the way, explains a lot about US foreign affairs and wars… and the mass extermination of its own “useless eaters”.

Most don’t know Rand’s darkest side: “what is good for me is right … Why is it moral to serve the happiness of others, but not your own?” (that’s why she was an amphetamine addict and sexually liberal). She was part of the Illuminati dialectic. On the one hand, they constructed Communism and socialism, collectivism; and then they used Ayn Rand to posit its dialectic opposite, Rand's ‘Objectivism’ a form of individualism. While individualists and collectivists fight it out ... they don't see the puppet masters. Both reject God and the existence of the soul.7 Satanist Anton LaVey said that her 'philosophy' was a source of inspiration writing 'The Satanic Bible': “Satanism enthrones the individual as a whole, not reason, as the supreme standard to determine the (ethical) value of actions”.8

Her “philosophy” could be summed up in 10 sentences:

“(1) There are two types of individuals: “Producers” and “Parasites;”

(2) Producers create wealth, goods and services, jobs and employment, and because all of society rests upon their work they must be protected at all costs;

(3) Parasites’ contribution to society is a net negative, and they are constantly looking for handouts from the creative Producers in order to survive;

(4) You can tell who a Producer is because Producers are wealthy. They wouldn’t be wealthy if they were not producing, so if you are wealthy than you automatically must be a Producer;

(5) You can tell who a Parasite is by whether they accept any government assistance. If they are collecting unemployment benefits, Medicare/Medicaid or Social Security payments, if they receive housing assistance or food stamps, if they receive state-provided education benefits, etc., etc., then this is only because they are consuming more than they can pay for and therefore are by definition Parasites;

(6) This is not about class warfare. Parasites aren’t “lesser” because they are poor, they are “lesser” because they are greedy and not living within the small means that they can provide for themselves;

(7) This is not discrimination (racial or otherwise), for precisely the same reason;

(8) Anybody can stop being a Parasite and become a Producer. So the fact you receive government assistance of any kind means that you are morally inferior and evil;

(9) Since nobody who is morally inferior and evil should be supported by the tax dollars of good, hardworking Producers, nobody who actually needs government assistance should be allowed to receive it;

(10) Since the only people deserving of government assistance don’t need it, all government assistance programs should be eliminated immediately.

... the perfect synthesis of those two terrible ideas: for the good of society as a whole – the “lesser breeds” (i.e., the “Parasites”) must be encouraged to wither and die without any support from our society (and) the superior nature of true Nitzchean supermen is demonstrated not by any Jesus- or Buddha-like compassion for the less well off, but by denying the less well off any such compassion.” 9

Malone's wife

Is it just a coincidence that Malone's wife top influencers were mason depop-nazis Bill Gates, Justin Trudeau and “Sir” Richard Brandson? 10

24 May 2023, Jill Glasspool-Malone removed Trudeau from her “interests” in her LinkedIn, but still left Gates et al.

Jill Malone had incorporated INOVIO, which developed a DNA vaccine, which promotes gene transfection technology.

“So Inovio has a 'computer algorithm' that no one else in the world has and is arguably one of the greatest breakthroughs in vaccine discovery in the past 100 years, and yet this 'computer algorithm' is not mentioned once in any of its 10-K’s or 10-Q’s? Sounds like Theranos to us.” 11

The Department of Defense gave Inovio a 71 million dollar grant for development, apparently, then withdrew it. 12

4 Jan 2021 Inovio formed partnership with Advaccine, a CHINESE BIOTECH firm with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, to distribute in China its DNA vaccine. 13 Yet, it there anything allowed to grow big in China without close ties to the CCP?

Jun 2021, Jill wrote that vaccine mRNA tech was “now saving the world.”14

According to Malone’s own substack, she still helps with the writing and research.

The patents: follow the money!

Malone confessed: “speaking as somebody with DoD security clearance in the bio-industrial complex area, that the binary weapons that were developed by US military for deployment, as a countermeasure against the threat of a USSR tank blitzkreig, can currently be readily reproduced by virtually any biologist in their garage.” 15

Malone worked under Fauci at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). He has a long record in the bioweapons complex (10 billion dollars in grants 2012-2017 16):

“I have historically worked with people who have been truly Deep State intelligence community. I have decades of experience in biodefense. I have been deep in the belly of the beast. I have won literally billions of dollars for my clients in grants and contracts. I have managed hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and contracts in the vaccine space.” 17

“Malone has had a career in bioweapons disguised as vaccines, which follows in his father’s footsteps of making Weapons of Mass Destruction. From his CV: ‘put WHO and Norwegian government philanthropic leadership in touch with Pentagon leadership to expedite the [Merck Ebola] vaccination trials. Examples of his … oversight experience include HIV, Influenza (seasonal and pandemic), Plague, Anthrax … Ebola, Zika … and Engineered pathogens.’18 What part of the Deep State is he not in? ” 19

“He is a member of the new NIH agency ACTIV which promotes the Great Reset by bringing together multiple powerful US agencies — from the NIH, FDA, CDC, and DoD with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and ultimately with a dozen of the top pharmaceutical companies, including Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Moderna, Novartis, Novavax, Pfizer.”20

Dr. Malone “the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA platform delivery technologies. He holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines, including for fundamental DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies.” 21

Malone confessed: “I am as a physician and scientist who happened to have had a role in the genesis of this (mRNA) technology when I was a young man back in 1987 to 1990. I'm very, very familiar with the technology, worked as an academic to try to advance it until I determined that I could not overcome the toxicity associated with it, and abandoned it for other technology platforms, which I've also developed.” 22

So, if he determined in 1990 that the mRNA tech was toxic. Was it ethical to patent and make money from a toxic tech? It seems not:

Though there are other uses for mRNA, other than vaccines:23

Therapeutic Proteins: mRNA can be used to produce therapeutic proteins within the body. This could be beneficial for treating various diseases, such as genetic disorders or certain types of cancer. The idea is to introduce mRNA that codes for a specific protein, allowing the body to produce that protein as a therapeutic agent. Cancer Immunotherapy: mRNA technology is being investigated for cancer treatment. Scientists are exploring the use of mRNA to stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. This approach, known as cancer immunotherapy, aims to harness the body's immune response to target and eliminate cancer. Regenerative Medicine: mRNA can be employed in regenerative medicine to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration. By delivering mRNA encoding specific growth factors or proteins, researchers hope to enhance the body's ability to heal damaged tissues. Infectious Diseases: Apart from vaccines targeting viruses, mRNA technology can be applied to combat other infectious diseases. It may be used to develop therapies against bacterial infections or other types of pathogens. Rare Diseases: mRNA technology could be used to treat rare genetic diseases by providing the correct genetic instructions to cells. This approach may offer a potential treatment for certain conditions caused by genetic mutations.

Yet, they raise the same concerns:

Immunogenicity : The immune system may recognize mRNA molecules as foreign, leading to an immune response. This immune response could potentially cause inflammation or other adverse effects. Researchers are working to optimize mRNA sequences to minimize immunogenicity.

Off-Target Effects : There is a possibility of unintended effects, where the introduced mRNA could produce proteins other than the intended therapeutic target. This could lead to unpredictable consequences, and efforts are made to design mRNA sequences with high specificity.

Delivery Challenges : Efficient delivery of mRNA to target cells is a significant challenge. mRNA molecules are typically large and negatively charged, making it difficult for them to pass through cell membranes. Various delivery systems, such as lipid nanoparticles, are being developed to improve the delivery of mRNA to cells.

Long-term Effects : The long-term effects of sustained mRNA expression in the body are not yet fully understood. Research is ongoing to assess the safety and potential long-term consequences of using mRNA for therapeutic purposes.

Inflammatory Responses: The introduction of mRNA may trigger inflammatory responses in some individuals. This could be a concern, especially in chronic conditions where long-term treatment is necessary.

What could be causing the toxicity?

1. mRNA is a transient molecule that is susceptible to breakdown by RNAses, and it can invoke a strong immune response, which interferes with its transcription into protein.24

2. One drawback to mRNA vaccines is that they can break down at normal temperatures, which is why the current vaccines are stored at such cold temperatures. So, inside the body, could they break down before transcription and cause toxic errors? 25

Did or does Malone still receive royalties from Pfizer and Moderna for any of his 57 mRNA patents26, some of which are essential for lipid nanoparticles (there are 1814 patents related to Malone and nanoparticles)?

Could he have blocked them from using his patents in making haccines? US patents expire in 20 years: how many of those are still valid? If he could have blocked vax manufacturers, wouldn’t he be accomplice to genocide? Malone denies this without giving details to back his position, increasing credibility.

More unanswered questions: is it legal and ethical to appropriate patents, when the funding came from the taxpayer and is supposed to benefit the taxpayer, not the researcher who cashed his wage?

It’s like a physicist who worked in the Manhattan Project, the U.S. government research project (1942–45) that produced the first atomic bombs, alleging that he didn’t know his theoretical and practical knowledge would be weaponized, even though he was hired by the military and knew it could be weaponized. Worse, if his patents could have stopped the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. All those lives would be in his conscience.

The military-industrial complex is in the business of death. How could anybody expect anything good coming out of it?

Endorsing Andrew Hill: mercenary for genocide

“Andrew Hill, PhD, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, Department of Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Liverpool, who was tasked by the WHO to evaluate Ivermectin for treatment of Covid-19. Hill initially consulted with Paul Marik, (MD), Pierre Kory, MD, and Tess Lawrie, (MD), PhD, and agreed to collaborate with them to do a comprehensive and systematic review of Ivermectin for treatment of Covid-19. Tess Lawrie shared her Ivermectin research data with Hill. However, before they could all collaborate, Hill published a preprint reporting, "Ivermectin was associated with reduced inflammatory markers...and faster viral clearance... Ivermectin showed significantly shorter duration of hospitalization... In...moderate or severe infection, there was a 75% reduction in mortality...with favorable clinical recovery and reduced hospitalization." Incredibly, however, in stark contrast, Hill concluded, "Ivermectin should be validated in larger, appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities." This greatly distressed Tess Lawrie, since 15,000 people were dying every day and Ivermectin could be saving 75 to 80 percent of these people.”27

Dr. Lawrie gets Hill’s confession at 3:01 of the filmed conversation28: “the conclusions in his analysis had been influenced by Unitaid, a quasi-governmental advocacy organization funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and several countries — France, the UK, Norway, Brazil, Spain, the Republic of Korea and Chile — to lobby governments to finance the purchase of medicines from pharmaceutical multinationals for distribution to the African poor.

Unitaid gave $40 million to Andrew Hill’s employer, the University of Liverpool, four days before the publication of Hill’s study. Hill, a Ph.D., confessed that the sponsors were pressuring him to influence his conclusion.

When Dr. Lawrie asked who was trying to influence him, Hill said, ‘I mean, I, I think I’m in a very sensitive position here …’”

Who was the Unitaid member who impelled Hill to change his tune?

Phil Harper was able to identify crucial changes designed to weaken the conclusions of the analysis made in the days prior to the study’s distribution by comparing it to a previous version that was emailed to Lawrie. This original version was not made public.29

Even more suspicious was the deletion of Unitaid’s financial contribution in the form of an “unrestricted research grant” from the funding declaration portion of the paper.

By examining the metadata attached to the PDF document Hill submitted to several preprint servers, Harper discovered that the author (as indicated in the metadata) of the paper was Andrew Owen, a professor of pharmacology & therapeutics and co-director of the Centre of Excellence in Long-acting Therapeutics (CELT) at the University of Liverpool., a full professor in the same department where Andrew Hill is only a visiting Fellow, I.e. Andrew Owen was Hill's superior.

“His authorship is tied programmatically to the document, meaning a device or software programme registered to the name Andrew Owen saved off the document as a PDF. When exporting a PDF, Microsoft Word automatically adds title and author information.

“Unless someone used his computer, Andrew Owen has his digital fingerprint on the Andrew Hill paper. A paper we have very strong reason to believe was altered by ‘people’ at Unitaid.”

Owen is also a scientific advisor to the WHO’s COVID-19 Guideline Development Group. Just days before Hill’s original paper was to be published, a $40 million grant from Unitaid, the paper’s sponsor, was given to CELT. Owen is the project lead for that grant.

“The $40 million contract was actually a commercial agreement between Unitaid, the University of Liverpool and Tandem Nano Ltd (a start-up company that commercializes ‘Solid Lipid Nanoparticle’ delivery mechanisms) — for which Andrew Owen is a top shareholder.”

Owen is not listed as an author of the analysis, yet his digital fingerprint is on its last-minute revisions.

Instead, Hill listed all the authors of the studies that his systematic review was critiquing as co-authors of the review itself. This is a striking departure from standards of a systematic review, as it undermines the purpose and objectivity of such an analysis.

Hill’s own opinion, when untrammeled by hidden influence, suggested 75% of COVID deaths could have been prevented by using ivermectin as treatment.”30

24 Jun 2021 Malone twitted supporting traitor Andrew Hill calling for more evidence on ivermectin (there were thousands of proven cases along a year and there was no harm trying!): “PLEASE pay attention to Dr. Andrew Hill. He is a very solid and mature data scientist. We speak often, and I have complete confidence in him and his team. Evidence-based medicine, not hype.” Malone was replied: “Sorry Dr. Malone, you must have missed Tess Lawrie statement around her private conversation with Dr. Hill where he admitted pressure from sponsors was the cause of his bogus conclusions.“ 31 Malone didn’t answer, maybe he didn’t read it and wasn’t aware of Hill’s 180° genocidal mercenary turnaround against ivermectin. Malone surely supported ivermectin afterwards. Was he buying time for more COVID and clot-shot deaths until it was evident that he’d be charged as being controlled opposition unless supporting ivermectin? There’s a pattern: no apologies.

What’s wrong with Malone?

In 2011, he twitted “National Biodefense Science Board (NBSB) has now voted to recommend AVA (Biothrax) anthrax vaccine testing in pediatric population.” 32 This defies many human rights: you cannot under any circumstance experiment on healthy children (like they did with the Emergency-Use-Authorization COVID shots). Needless to say, that vax poison completely failed to protect against anthrax but injured those children. No message from Malone about that.

By the way, his twits are easy to verify and still online as of 6 Dec 2023, unlike this one which can’t be found in his account. Still, it could have been deleted by Malone, yet is probably a forgery considering the cursors are not Twitter’s (probably they belong to the image editor) and that there’s an icon that doesn’t belong to Twitter in the bottom right corner.

April 2021. He said he took his second (!) Moderna shot: “almost did me in. As in I almost died.” Some argue that it is strange that Malone says he got vaccinated after getting COVID: why wouldn’t an expert like him rely on natural immunity and proven repurposed drugs? Even the CDC finally recognized that natural immunity was better than vaccination. 33

Why would he take an EUA experiment, having worked for decades with mRNA for the Department of Defense and CIA, and knowing the failure in cancer patients, and the risk of ADE?

Even more concerning: why would Malone take an mRNA “vaccine”, after confessing that he found out in 1990 that the mRNA tech was so “toxic”, that he abandoned it and started researching other techs? 34 Why didn’t he take a vaccine based on other techs such as viral vector tech (AstraZeneca), or inactivated virus tech (Sinopharm35), used in traditional vaccines?

He said he was expecting Europe to require it for travelling there, but it wasn’t required back then (he took it without coercion!) and hoped the vax would (magically) kill his post-COVID cough.

Why would a vax-guru like him do that? Vaccine “science” says they never work against an already developed infection (that’s why you can’t take a tetanus vax after having tetanus for a while): they can even worsen the infection by dividing the immune response between the pathogen and the antigen.

By the way, vaccines increased long COVID. 36

He almost died, yet why didn’t he warn everybody in the interviews to avoid this huge risk until a year later … 13 Jan 2022. 37

July 2021: official Argentine government data involving half a million people proved that COVID vaccines increased infection and deaths (if age over 60, 10 out of 10 COVID dead were vaccinated).38 This was soon corroborated with data from all over the world.

Fall 2021 Interviewed by Peters, Malone said: “Where I’m at now is what we’re observing is a scripted response that has been pioneered in multiple war games by a small cadre of individuals, largely at Johns Hopkins University, largely funded by Bill and Melinda Gates and the World Economic Forum – that’s all true — involving multiple government officials. And as the war games become more sophisticated — and I’ve participated in some of these, too. However, not the Hopkins‘ one, and that’s, that’s why the strategy that Peter [Navarro] and I have advocated (of course, we were labeled right-wing kooks) in the Washington Times is still a very balanced approach: jab the elders and the ones at high risk.” 39

29 Set 2021. Malone was still promoting a COVID haccine (including neurotoxic aluminum hydroxide and ADE2 antibodies40), while ... quoting the Bible: “Fascinating to me that a major new vaccine candidate has been announced, a traditional vaccine being developed carefully and in compliance with international norms, and not a single person from the press has contacted me about it. Ye shall know them by their fruits. Matthew 7:16” 41

Presented at the Vaccines Summit, 2021 by Robert W. Malone MD, MS for Reliance Life Sciences: "RelCovax TM, a second-generation multivalent SARS-CoV-2 vaccine". 42

Note. Why was the video turned into “private”, after being singled out? What needed to be hidden?:

Archived public version: here.

In his defense, his following tweet presents him clueless about the spike protein being a bioweapon and about the whole vaccine industry being weaponized:

“Just to be clear, so there is no confusion; I am involved in both second gen SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development as well as repurposed drug development for COVID-19. Four clinical trials starting shortly. Three large treatment trials (high dose famotidine + celecoxib) and one vax Ph1

Once again - I am not an "antivaxxer" (a term that I loathe). I am pro- bioethical, safe, effective and appropriately targeted vaccine development and deployment. SARS-CoV-2 vax for high risk persons. Not universal vax.”43

The problem is that, by that date, there was no need for a new vaccine nor for another monoclonal antibody, considering there were 100% effective treatments with cheap repurposed drugs, that Malone knew about.

3 Oct 2021. He kept promoting COVID-vaxxing, in Puerto Rico. 44

18 Oct 2021. In Hawaii 45, he promoted vaxxing healthy children, even if it was long proven that COVID did nothing to them and that there were severe adverse events, while there were over 30 effective treatments!

A girl said that she was “a little bit scared about getting the vaccine.” Malone asked her what she could do to not be scared. She answered that there were a lot of smart people there to help her ( proving it was a scripted dialogue ). Malone replied that he could tell she was “a really smart girl” and that she “should ask her parents about the virus and the vaccine” and that “they could help her not be scared”.

Another girls asked: “If you got the vaccine, would part of your body shut down?” Malone replied that the immune system shuts down for a few weeks after the vaccine. Note: Governments only recognized 2 weeks after the prick as immunization date, to hide massive contagions and adverse reactions during that period.

A young man argued that you were more likely to get the virus if you’ve had the vaccine. Malone answered: “it’s hard because the science is changing.” Note: it was settled science at least 3 months earlier!

Malone mentioned athletes who won’t get the vaccine because it could slightly decrease their performance because of small micro-blood clots. Note: by that time there was a list of 500 athletes who had thrombosis, myocarditis or heart attacks after the second shot.

10 Nov 2021. He declared in an affidavit: “I currently serve as CEO and Principal Consultant for RW Malone MD LLC, primarily reporting to the US Department of Defense”

12 Jan 2022. Supported COVID vaccination of the at-risk in a Washington Times op-ed, including 2 other “gems”:

1. Complete ignorance of the natural immune response of a genetically diverse population or fear-mongering on viruses: “A particularly lethal vaccine-resistant mutation in a universally vaccinated world may well wipe out the human race.”

2. Tolerance of the violation of human rights for “health”: “trading freedom for reduced risk might be barely tolerable.” 46

In March 2022, he was still supporting vaccinating the elderly and high risk, while working for a Bio-defense contract. 47

With Glen Beck48, he even encouraged vaccinating children with high risk of death (e.g. advanced cancer or cystic fibrosis) because “they are going to die anyhow”. Note: not the healthy, not under 30, but those in the hospital death row. This was interpreted by many as plain eugenics.

Social media: for or against Malone?

LinkedIn banned Malone, but when he threatened to sue, they reinstated him. This is still not the case for thousands of LinkedIn users who are still banned forever (such as this author).

9 Jan 2023. Elon’s Twitter was still censoring and shadow banning COVID posts and refused to reinstate many accounts from truthers, yet Twitter reinstated Malone’s account (with many others like Kirsch and McCullough). According to Dr. Ruby’s screenshots 49, Twitter blocked her for posting “What is The Malone Doctrine?”. Was Twitter supporting Malone by banning Dr. Ruby?:

Malone’s lawfare against freedom fighters

In essence, the lawsuits are based on Malone supporting Desmet’s hypothesis of mass formation50 that the masses are responsible for the COVID dictatorship, and not the predators. The following comments are quoted in Malone’s lawsuit51 and are what bothers him most:

● “Malone IS Dangerous. I knew from day one, this man is in the middle of every horrific thing that has happened to humanity. He is an operative running interference to keep this thing going. This is well worth your time to WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW of Dr. Peter Breggin.” https://t.me/PeterBreggin/86

● “Beware of Malone pushing this previously obscure and out of nowhere, Belgian psychoanalyst, Mattias Desmet. The two of them pushing this fraudulent ‘mass formation psychosis’. It’s really designed to criminalize the general public and perpetuate Ernest people in the health freedom movement as conspiracy theorists.” https://t.me/DrJaneRuby/7164

● “Robert Malone, campaigning around the world as a member of the health freedom movement, may be profoundly immersed in the Deep State of HHS, CDC, FDA, and Department of Defense. In the last five years, a period for which we have information, ending in 2017, Malone obtained and managed $9.5 billion in government contracts. Now he is a member of the new NIH agency ACTIV which promotes the Great Reset by bringing together multiple powerful US agencies — from the NIH, FDA, CDC, and DoD with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and ultimately with a dozen of the top pharmaceutical companies, including Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Moderna, Novartis, Novavax, Pfizer.” https://t.me/DrJaneRuby/7165

● “Breggin makes some key points: Malone was never part of any freedom or liberty movement prior to the COVID scam. In fact he’s the opposite. He’s admitted to voting for Obama and Hillary. And his connections and associations are 100% CIA/DOD/intelligence community. That’s NOT the origins of the Health freedom movement. And now he’s positioning himself as the ‘leader of the health freedom movement’ And posing as some sort of conservative freedom movement guru? NOT”. https://t.me/DrJaneRuby/7166

● “The synonymous concepts of mass formation, mass hypnosis, and mass psychosis have an obvious damaging impact on the international health freedom movement and on the cause of liberty everywhere. These concepts take our eyes off the totalitarian global predators who are taking over and exploiting humanity. They restrain us from charging these predators with criminal conspiracy if we win the battle with them. The pernicious effects of the Desmet/Malone ideology came fully into light with the recent publication of Desmet’s The Psychology of Totalitarianism and Malone’s continuing efforts in support of mass psychosis.” https://breggin.com/Threats-from-the-Desmet-Malone-Mass-Formations-and-Mass-Psychosis

https://t.me/DrJaneRuby/7167

● “Whether Desmet or Malone consciously intended it, their ideology has seriously harmful effects similar to a psyops — a psychological operation — aimed at paralyzing the health freedom movement and freedom movements worldwide.” https://breggin.com/article-detail/post_detail/The-Desmet-Malone-Ideology-of-Mass-Psychosis-Blames-the-Citizens-and-Not-the-Global-Predators

● “The Desmet/Malone concepts are a dangerous smokescreen that blinds us to the real threat against all of us — organized totalitarian globalists.” https://breggin.com/article-detail/post_detail/Mass-Formation-and-Mass-Psychosis-A-False-and-Dangerous-Concept-that-Threatens-Our-Freedom

● Dr. Malone is orchestrating a “psyop against the people”. https://rumble.com/v1j48gd-dr.-jane-ruby-show-mass-formation-psychosis-is-a-psyop-against-the-people.html

● Dr. Malone is the “chief supporter” of Mattias Desmet, “a leading apologist for political mass murderers”. https://www.americaoutloud.com/psychotherapist-mattias-desmet-failed-to-report-his-own-mass-murderer-patient/

● “Desmet and Malone’s [mass formation psychosis] concept deflect, discourage and undermine attempts to place the blame directly on global predators who have been committing mass murder under the guise of COVID-19.”

● Dr. Malone was “in the middle of” the “suppression of hydroxychloroquine”. Dr. Malone is engaged in deliberate “fraud” to “blind us to the predators”. “He’s a protector of the predators’. https://rumble.com/v1jn8xy-doctor-robert-malone-.html

● Dr. Malone has “really got a conspiracy going with Mathias Desmet”. Mass formation psychosis has “no scientific basis at all Clay. Zero.” Dr. Malone’s goal is “blinding us to who is really the problem – the problem is empire builders”. Dr. Malone’s goal is to protect the “elite”, “the people in power”. “It’s a very serious accusation”. https://rumble.com/v1iiqxz-doctor-peter-breggin-dr.-breggin-asks-why-is-doctor-malone-a-partner-in-nih.html

● Dr. Malone is part of the “Deep State” oppressors. Dr. Malone’s concept of mass formation psychosis is calculated to protect the “mass murderers of COVID-19.” Dr. Malone is a Hitler apologist and “excuser”: “Malone wake up to history”. https://rumble.com/v1k50qf-dr.-breggin-dr.-malone-and-dr.-desmet-are-part-of-the-deep-state-and-trying.html

● Dr. Malone is responsible for the “COVID Plandemic” and has intentionally committed crimes against humanity. Dr. Malone is “weaponizing psychiatry” against the American public. https://rumble.com/v1l4q4f-psychiatric-doctor-blasts-mrna-inventor-mass-formation-psychosis-blaming-yo.html

A sensible man would realize that it’s wrong to blame, shame or make victims responsible for the abuse they’ve suffered. Yet, Malone went even further than Desmet: he talked about “mass psychosis”. Desmet’s mass formation refers to a phenomenon related to the individual’s cohesion into a mass, while Malone’s “mass psychosis” points to the individual’s in the mass sharing a mental disorder52: for him, “we the people” have become a crazy mass; we are the only ones responsible for our suicidal compliance. Both concepts, mass formation and psychosis, fail to blame the predators of forming the mass around their agenda.

That’s why, of all the freedom fighters, only Dr. Byram Bridle and Glen Jung of Bright Light News defend Malone’s lawsuits. 53 Except the exaggerations, only the comment on HCQ seems to be wrong.

He sued freedom fighters like the Breggins, Dr. Peter McCullough (America Out Loud) and Dr. Jane Ruby for 25 million dollars each, instead of leading a class-action against the social media that censored him and millions (Twitter, Linkedin, etc.). 54 He publicly recognized that LinkedIn restored his account when he threatened to sue: why didn’t he take a step further and lead a class action?

He also attacked Harvey Risch, MD; Judy Mikovits, MD; Paul Alexander, Ph.D.; and The Wellness Company.55

Malone is obsessed in detailing who’s questioning him, describing them as a “hate cult”:

“Diana West who injected the “he is controlled opposition” story line that has been subsequently amplified by a wide range of individuals including:

And a wide range of third and fourth tier mimics, trolls, and others who routinely mirror and amplify the lies and hate promoted by the above. Quite literally, a hate cult.” 56

It wouldn't be the first time the aggressor self-victimizes himself by classifying any objection as “hate”.

Some argue that this is exactly what a false flag does: block anyone contesting his official narrative. For instance, the Breggins were criticizing Mattias Desmet’s mass formation theory: “The Desmet/Malone Ideology of Mass Psychosis Blames the Citizens and Not the Global Predators“.57 On the contrary, Malone has leaded global congresses in many countries, where he accused global corruption. Still, he refuses to mention “conspiracy”. By suing and not giving explanations, Malone left the accusations open.

If you search for the word “conspiracy” in Malone’s substack, you’ll only find disbelief in such reality. For example, he reposted Desmet, who lays the burden on the people, not the oppressors. Either Malone and Desmet were fooled or they are trying to fool us... into the magical belief that this is a spontaneous yet coordinated process across nations and that there’s nothing else to do except talking us to extermination: useless armchair warriors. Some argue that Malone is the fooled and Desmet is the fooler because he uses half truths to structure a lie. Yet, even Desmet might just be a fooled, repeating structured foolishness.

Freedom fighter, Dr. Paul Alexander wrote: “Malone, Breggin, McCullough update meeting: we held a high level sensitive meeting last night with players (doctors & scientists) from Malone's camp & TWC's camp; conclusion of the conclave was that and in good faith (tacit lead by Dr. Urso & Dr. Alexander) was that TWC (The Wellness Company) will try to bridge Malone-McCullough divide & Urso et al. will try to bridge the Malone-Breggin split … we must cease all responses and attacks on each other … I will work with Dr. Malone in the future. It is imperative we work this out.”

Proofs that it was just PR:

Malone never apologized (ever does?) The Breggins were not invited. They were not happy about being left out. The title suggested that they were part of an agreement. The lawsuit was not desisted by Malone to show good faith.

A reader’s comment: “The timing of this seems very suspicious. Malone's lawyer has just read your excellent and irrefutable motion to dismiss. At this point, he needs to pay his lawyer Biss (who already got slapped down for other frivolous defamation suits) to come up with a rebuttal. If Malone wrote the original suit, as you and I suspect, this is sinking a bunch of money into an incompetent lawyer with an unwinnable case. It's time for damage control.

What's the next best option? Make it a PR stunt. Send out emissaries to negotiate a ceasefire. You don't even need to get concessions from the Breggins because all you really want is to get out and save face. So if you can get out and make it seem like you're a great guy, even better. I hate to see (Malone) turn his defeat into a back-room deal where he looks magnanimous.”58

Why not lawfare against the predators?

Malone has also sued dominant media: 59

Atlantic Monthly (cease and desist letter sent)

New York Times: malicious defamation lawsuit filed and pending

Washington Post: malicious defamation lawsuit dismissed because of anti-SLAPP statute is “to deter lawsuits that are designed to chill speech about matters of public concern.”

It’s clear that he cares about his public image, enough to put a lot of money and time into it … as if he’s planning to get into politics ... and that’s great if he wants!

Yet, why didn’t he sue all the social media platforms that banned or censored him (LinkedIn, Twitter, etc.), into huge class actions, making the world freer for all? With the amount of followers and media coverage he has, reaching tens of millions, he wouldn't even need to spend money: dozens of famous class action studios would love to get part of that reparations money!

Malone caught?

2 Feb 2023. First time that Malone called for a ban on mRNA and DNA COVID injections, conveniently, when most were already 3x vaxxed ...

33 years too late, after his declaration that he abandoned the mRNA tech for being toxic in 1990.60

3 years too late, after his Jan 2020 paper proving that, the same as with SARS-Cov-1 and MERS where they caused ADE in animal testing, they were too dangerous for humans, even experimentally: because of the ADE risk, they should thoroughly be tested on animals, which was skipped due to the “emergency” of the COVID crisis. 61

Why didn’t Malone mention this study until accused for hiding it by the Breggins in Feb 2023?

By the way, believe it or not, those haccines are still not tested on animals against wild COVID, even in 3 years and without the emergency excuse.

22 feb 2023 He said in an interiew with Aubrey Marcus: “There are those who assert that, from the get-go, this was a depopulation agenda … and if one does not buy into that, then you’re defined as controlled opposition for the other side.” 62

“He didn't come forward expressing remorse, as lots of great inventors have done before him,63 rueing their sometimes literally earth-shaking inventions, from the atom bomb64 and the Kalishnakov, to the office cubicle and the labradoodle. Notably, as of June 2023, "The History of mRNA Vaccines" still unfolds under a spray of lovely pink blossoms on Malone's website.65” 66

8 Jun 2023. “In some cases I have proceeded to delivering a cease and desist and that was enough. Dr. Richard Fleming was one such case. I sent him a letter, and he stopped… if I win a case, this will become a disincentive for those prone to this sort of behavior in the future, directed towards me or to others… Spreading hate can be quite lucrative in the age of the internet, where attention seeking behavior can be monetized.” 67

Comment: no mention of the scientific dissent causing his lawsuit. Using the “hatred” argument is an ad hominem fallacy proving lack of arguments of the self-victimized.

13 Jun 2023. When asked “What are you doing to find a way to blunt the effects of your invention?" He replied: “when hell freezes over” giving the excuse that the research would “take years if not decades and hundreds of millions of dollars”, yet saying that he was promoting Nattokinase. How come that without that money and time the FLCCC already has effective protocols? Maybe it was a matter of trying?

Comment from CCMDMS: “How does anyone who is "controlled" break free, when trying means being ripped to shreds by the "freedom" fighters? You are forcing people back into the welcoming arms of the globalists this way. Please stop it. There is no need to fear "controlled opposition." The truth will set you free, not make you into vindictive monsters. Stop acting like the globalists. This internal witch hunt is precisely the Civil War type disunity they promote.” 68

Why did he use the term “pseudo-mRNA vaccines” instead of haccines or just “mRNA”? Some accuse him of avoiding a direct attack against mRNA tech because he invented it. Another explanation is that he doesn’t consider them mRNA because in many vials there was no mRNA found and in others mod-mRNA, and in all vials, DNA (!). Yet, he doesn’t clarify.

The Karen Kingston incident

23 Jul 2023. Karen Kingston is a renowned freedom-fighter who wrote a model letter anybody can send to the sheriffs69 to help them confiscate the lethal bioweapons (deceivingly called “mRNA vaccines”) before harming more children and population. Karen denounced Malone (min 5:30) in “mockery of the victims” and “disempowering the enemy” (us) by convincing RFK2 that Pfizer was immune to lawsuits. 70

Note: legal immunity is obviously false, considering the crimes committed by Pfizer like tweaking the trials and hiding vital information (so much, that the Great State of Texas is suing Pfizer over false claims of efficacy), not to mention DNA hacking and the tracking nano-tech.

Karen’s allegations that Malone sent the CIA to murder her lack of provable evidence, but it might not be her fault: “I was the subject of a political FBI prosecution. At one point a person that we believe was an FBI agent, called my codefendent on the phone pretending to be his attorney, and told him that the government said if we would just do X, the case would be dropped. However, when he talked with his attorney about it the following week, he denied ever making that call. We proceeded to do X, and the government then indicted us. As it turned out their key witness had refused to cooperate unless X. So, they tricked us into satisfying the condition of their star witness so they could indict us.

The feds are not beyond calling you and pretending to be someone that you trust, whom you might not know well enough to discern their identity by voice alone. In this case Karen claims she was fed these claims by the security agent she had recently hired. But when her brother called the same company they denied ever making those claims. It makes her sound insane … she did talk to someone on the phone whom she THOUGHT was her security firm, but was not. It was a federal agent who proceeded to terrify her and also plant the seed for internal dissension in the resistance by claiming that Malone and RFK were federal agents who put a termination order on her. The other … probability is that the "security company" that she hired were either feds or an intelligence agency that fed her the crazy claims and then denied ever saying it. Either way, she was fed this disinformation. Most private security companies and private investigators are ex police officers, most of whom still have ties to their former employers.

It maligns and casts suspicion on two of the most effective voices against the plandemic agenda, not to mention making Karen look crazy. So it kills three birds with one stone. The sad thing for her is that if or when she learns the company denied making that call, she will question her own sanity, or think her security company was lying. Either way, the damage of sowing division and strife in the resistance movement has been done. They hit a home run with this one.” 71

In his self-defense, Malone confuses distrust against his DoD past, as hate. 72

By Sep 2023, Malone was still calling the haccines, “gene therapy”. Therapy is to heal, not to kill.73

5 Dec 2023, at his testimony in the UK Parliament, he failed to warn about the WHO power grab through the Pandemic Treaty, although he did in his substack. 74 It should be priority number one!

Conclusion

Though he started with the left foot, Malone looks like a gradual conversion story. He might be in the middle of the journey. What’s important is that he’s proven to walk in the right direction. Think about it, even RFK2 was pro-lockdowns in the beginning:

Just like Bobby Jr. and Dr. Kory, Malone refuses to acknowledge the extermination coup and kept talking about “regulatory capture”: having seen the evidence himself, at the International COVID Summit 2022 (France), why didn’t he change his mind?

Different people wake up at different times and at different pace. What’s important is that leaders have the courage to walk the path of truth with the people, helping the people go in the right direction, wherever it leads.

Is Malone’s glass half full or half empty? Is he becoming a black-belt freedom fighter? Or is he a “fixer to quell the unrest”, a leader placed for “controlled-opposition”, a “gate-keeper” to guarantee control of dissent, “a psyop against the people”? Does it matter? Shouldn’t we unite behind truth, no matter who defends it?

Sure! But we need to keep in mind that it’s a typical masonic psyop tactic to divide and conquer the opposition75, by providing “fresh” leadership with all the “credentials” and talents to delay and dampen dissent and guide it towards ineffectiveness. Malone didn’t reveal anything meaningful as a game-changer, like many of us did, even years ahead of him.

Smarter to outsmart us? Possibly, Malone is one of the top 3 smartest celebrities in the freedom movement, not only with the top credentials and highest IQ but also, with social intelligence, empathy, friendly oratory, and money to pay frequent flights to European conferences. Too good to be true? He surely is an asset! Who’s asset? Ours or the CIA’s? 76

Is he just trying to leave behind his deep-state past? Could anybody do that? Very few: only those who don’t care to lose their affluent life and who can’t be blackmailed for stealing, murdering or taking part in the entrapping orgies, pedophilia and human sacrifices the secret societies are so fond of.

Malone has helped a lot:

He attacked his own mRNA franken-tech.

He wants all mRNA vaccines to be banned, even using the military. 77

He explained complex biotech topics that nobody really understood. Not even McCullough, Kory, etc.

Possibly, he awakened more people and Congressmen than any other fighter, since he gets much more media coverage, because of his authority stemming from being the repented father of the monster.

He made mistakes: who didn’t? He didn’t apologize: who did? Those of us who knew from scratch what was being prepared were VERY few. Those of us who are actually proposing practical solutions out of the global coup are even fewer (check level 3 and 4 of freedom fighters and follow them!):

To prove his good intentions, all he needs to do is say:

I’m terribly sorry, I deeply regret all those mistakes, I’ve learned from them, I won’t make them again.

I apologize to those I harmed intentionally (lawfare) and, unintentionally, those who got injured by trusting my vax recommendations.

I’ll try to be humble and actually look at the evidence of my fellow freedom fighters.

I had and have nothing to do with the global cabal of secret societies of Freemasons and Luciferians, running a shadow global government for a 5th generation global war of EXTERMINATION, for example through COVID, vaccines and pandemic response.

Also, he should:

Reach an agreement with sued freedom fighters or drop the lawsuits Lead class actions against social media and the genocidal criminals Support effective solutions against the developing dictatorship (walk the talk!) Give evidence-based logical answers, at least to some of the above questions, like:

Profiteering from the mRNA and LNP patents

Saying that he took a 2 nd dose of Moderna knowing it was lethal

Which data supports him writing that the pandemic started September 2019 or earlier

Stop overlooking or denying the unquestionable evidence for:

Though he mentioned SV40 in mRNA injections 78 , he omitted the warning that it’s carcinogenic and was deliberately placed there, as all the other toxic and genotoxic components.

The DoD injected Bluetooth nano-routers

One thing is for sure: this is “fight or die”! No matter how much money he has, he won’t be able to escape the globalist extermination plan by retreating to his farm … unless he’s one of them.

Malone could be part of the problem or part of the solution. Is he a hero or a traitor? It’s up to him to lead the way or be overrun by the stampede … is he lagging?

Today I lost my Nobel Prize

1969. San Francisco. Professor Jerome Lejeune is addressing the annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics.

Ten years earlier he had discovered the genetic cause of Down Syndrome, when he saw under his microscope in a Paris laboratory the third little mark on the 21st chromosome. In 1962 he received the Kennedy Award from the hands of President John F Kennedy for his work with handicapped children.

But the drama of his life was that his discovery of trisomy 21 would lead to a medical holocaust, national health systems giving huge funds to track down and eliminate these children before they could be born.

Invited to America to receive the highest distinction in genetics for his work, the William Allen Memorial Award, Lejeune decided to use this occasion to speak out in defence of “his patients” — the children and their parents who already came from all over the world to seek his advice and help in Paris.

Colleagues tried to persuade him just to address the scientific questions. But Lejeune had given months of reflection to his speech. He had counted the cost.

In his soft, very precise voice he said : “For thousands of years, medicine has striven to fight for life and health against disease and death. Any reversal of this order would entirely change medicine itself.”

That night he wrote to his wife, “Today I lost my Nobel Prize.”

As he had foreseen, Lejeune was ostracised by the scientific, medical and political elite in France. His research funds were withdrawn. In the 1960s doctors had been proud to belong to the « Lejeune team », but in the 1970s it was social suicide. During the campaign to legalise abortion in France in 1975 slogans were painted on the walls of the Sorbonne : “Death to Lejeune”. His own children saw these attacks against their father.

These key moments of his life are explored in a recent film made by François Lespés and titled in English, Jerome Lejeune: To the Least of These My Brothers and Sisters (a reference to Christ’s words, “Whatever you do to the least of my brethren…”). Lejeune is in the process of being declared a Saint in the Catholic Church.

2 Oct 2023. Malone twitted, proving that he is clueless that the Nobel Prizes are rigged by masons:

Just as Lejeune, Dr. Malone committed Nobel-suicide as soon as he attacked the mRNA vax, whether he was conscious or not, of the result of this action. By doing this, even mildly at first, he might have saved thousands of lives, which would be lost with the next dose.

This single decision proves that he deserves our trust, for now. No double-agent would lose a Nobel Prize under orders, especially him, who cares so much for fame through defamation suits. Still, he should drop the lawsuits to freedom fighters and complete the checklist above.

Your thoughts? (please comment below)

1. Share:

1. Share:

Share

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!

