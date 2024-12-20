Due to the urgency, I’m not including the usual footnotes supporting everything I write. I’m working on the promised pieces. In the meantime, I’ll be releasing some articles I had been baking for a while, which needed polishing.

Dr. Naomi Wolf just posted

“Emerald Robinson reveals that multiple high-level intelligence insiders are leaking to her that there are "flashing red" lights warning of chaos and attacks -- notably a "Cyber 9/11" -- planned, and blamed on our adversaries, leading up to and after the US Election. How can you and your family survive this kind of attack? What are the longer-term implications? How far will the current administration go to retain power?”

https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

What’s next?

The World Economic Forum keeps warning the world about a huge cyber-attack bringing down the internet and public utility services ... of course, it will be themselves doing it.

After the hack attack, they plan Internet 2.0: with the excuse of “hack proofing”, it could include government biometric ID to access the net and phones. Censorship on steroids!

Nobody cares about the WHO lies anymore: mpox, avian flu, etc. The vast majority would reject another lockdown and vax passes. They need that censorship-power to prevent people revolting against the countermeasures for the next PLANdemics (including 15-min cities).

Only full censorship would enable the next psy-op: a huge global financial crash, to install Central Bank Digital Currencies attached to the ban on paper-money, monthly allowance (Universal Basic Income), yet with compliance with monthly carbon quotas and Universal Basic "Health" (depopulation contraception, abortion, haccines, baby quotas).

Worm-attack

Android, Apple, Windows haven’t been backdoored, they are the worms! Open source as a solution? Almost no one is able to scan millions of lines of codes for countless “open source” programs/apps and Operating Systems (including Ubuntu and Linux “free” versions), not counting that almost everyone relies on untainted packaging and updating/upgrading.

When?

In one of the WEF conferences an hypothetical 2025 scenario popped out: “concern has been raised particularly around critical infrastructure sectors like energy, public transportation and manufacturing.”

Considering that they need the Pandemic Treaty to be approved in May 2025, there are different theories about when it should happen:

a) Just before Trump and Kennedy assumption (though they are getting tough on RFK2 passing Senate approval). This is also supported by their fears that the Trump administration would detect and destroy their cyber-worm, with the changes in the DoD (being the NSA the prime suspect).

b) Before the Treaty and/or as soon as Trump announces leaving the WHO, in order to guarantee full censorship-power and an approval of the Treaty without public opposition.

c) After the Treaty, so that the country delegations are not disrupted or pressed to change positions.

d) Much later, since their deadline is 2030 (our deathline).

Which do you think is the right theory? Please leave your oppinion below.

Prep for at least a 2-week crisis:

Water (toilet tissue if water becomes scarce)

Food (safe storage against pests)

Extra fuel for car and generator (lights, fridge)

Weapon for self defense in case of social chaos (looting your food). Ammo.

Med-kit: anti-biotics, antiseptics and bandages (for wounds), ivermectin, aspirin, and your usual medicines .

Radio

Hand radios

Sell all your 51%-vulnerable crypto ASAP (I’ll explain in a full article, BTC is an NSA creation for a purpose)

Have something to trade (food, water, gas, gold, silver): small quantities that wouldn’t result in being robbed of the whole stash

Back-up all your digital valuables (laptop drive, phone, etc.) in external disks

Flee-bag in case of being forced to leave home:

More ideas? comment below

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!