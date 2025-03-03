Movie reconstruction of the crime scene (above). Real photos (below).

JFK murder: why wasn’t LBJ in that limo like in other occasions? LBJ knew that he didn’t have a chance to become President with the Kennedys. JFK wanted RFK to succeed him.

The setup: “In Texas, there was a major problem within the Democratic Party because Gov. John Connally and Sen. Ralph Yarborough were at great odds with each other and this was raising a problem for the 1964 election. President Kennedy asked Lyndon Johnson to go to Texas and fix the problem, but Johnson “refused” to go and demanded that he, John Kennedy, go instead. In fact, it was VP Johnson who suggested a “motorcade” through the city of Dallas. He was even involved in suggesting the motorcade route through Dallas. Johnson also tried hard to have his good friend, Gov. Connally ride in his motorcar and have Sen. Yarborough ride with JFK, but Kennedy refused Yarborough by his side.”

Gulf of Tonkin, the attack that never was

Harry S. Truman (3rd from left) wearing Masonic apron at the Masonic National Memorial

President Truman, a 33rd degree Mason1, had supported the French in Vietnam until they withdrew from their colony in 1954. Ho Chi Minh, first president of communist Vietnam (1945-1969), was initiated into a Lodge in France during his time living there as an exile, and after returning to Vietnam he remained active in the fraternity until his death in 1969.2

Skull&Bones masonic symbol

John F. Kennedy first offered the post of Secretary of Defense to Skull&Bones Robert A. Lovett3, who had already served in that position in the Truman administration; Lovett declined but recommended mason “Robert Strange McNamara”. “Strange” was the surname of his mother.

21 Jan 1961. Typical of masons, the only condition that McNamara demanded of JFK to accept the position was the right to approve “all appointments to the Department of Defense”4, which was then filled with even more masons. Also, McNamara expelled non-masons. For example, in 1963, he succeeded in pushing JFK to sack Admiral Anderson for opposing him in the Cuban Missile Crisis. 5 Also, in March 1963, he pressured critical Colonel Vann to resign from the Army.6 Freemasons are worse than traitor double-agents: both in numbers and duration.

Less than five weeks after becoming president of Ford Motors, why would anyone leave a salary of $3 million for $25,000 per year as Defense Secretary? Masons are side-compensated by other schemes for the financial opportunity costs of obeying orders. Also, the only reason McNamara had become the only non-Ford-family president of Ford was because of the freemason plots (he got his first Ford job thanks to Tex Thornton).

How could a then Republican like McNamara7 get a top position of a Democrat Administration?

When you start investigating masons there are no rabbit holes but a bottomless pits to hell:

McNamara was a full fledged mason:

Phi Gamma Delta

Phi Beta Kappa

UC Berkeley's Order of the Golden Bear

Secretary of Defense

Trilateral Commission

Council on Foreign Relations (Historical Members), writer at Foreing Relations, with mason George F. Kennan 8

Bilderberg : 1968 Canada, 1969 Denmark, 1975 Turkey 9

President of the masonic World Bank for 13 years

Honored by the masonic Wilson Center 10

Brookings Institution

Pacific-Union Club

Population Institute

The 1001 Club

Typically masonic depopulationist and eugenicist, his writings were distributed at the masonic World Population Conference in Mexico City 1984. 11

“The author is indebted to staff members of the Population Council and the World Bank's Population Study Task Force for assistance in collecting materials for this article. A slightly expanded version of this article will be printed for distribution to the delegates attending the World Population Conference.”

Oct 1961. McNamara wanted to send 6 divisions to South Vietnam (10 to 15,000 soldiers each, up to 90,000 in total).12 JFK objected and settled for a much lower number: American troops increased from 900 to 16,000 advisers, only to train the army, not to combat.13

1962. JFK rejected McNamara’s plan to spray rice fields with toxic DDT to starve the Viet Cong out, because the famine would kill thousands of innocent people.

JFK didn’t want to get the USA involved in a Vietnam war: the nation's defense posture had to be “designed to reduce the danger of irrational or unpremeditated general war … to prevent the steady erosion of the Free World through limited wars.” JFK wanted to reduce the number of troops in Vietnam.

McNamara said in the 1962 Annual Report: “The military tactics are those of the sniper, the ambush, and the raid. The political tactics are terror, extortion, and assassination.” Said and done:

2 Nov 1963. The President of South Vietnam was executed after a CIA coup. What goes around comes around:

22 Nov 1963. JFK was assassinated by the masonic-CIA because he wanted peace (and for the Federal Reserve control). Before his corpse was cold14, without any contempt for the PTSD-widow Jackie Kennedy, mason15 Vice-President Lyndon B. Johnson, insisted in being sworn in as President:

Why had LBJ, a majority leader in the Senate, left that high power position for VP, which has no power? Did he have in mind the coup by murder from scratch?16

LBJ killed JFK, according to his longtime mistress Madeleine Duncan Brown17 and to the deathbed confession of CIA agent E. Howard Hunt.18 LBJ established the lying Warren Commision to cover his tracks. Mark Gorton alleges that LBJ "had his own personal hit man, Mac Wallace, who had been killing people for a decade to keep LBJ’s crimes from being exposed."19

McNamara had named the top positions of the CIA, under masonic orders, he was co-leader of the masonic coup. “Coincidentally”, he had become a “friend” of Attorney General RFK, eventually serving as a pallbearer at his Kennedy's funeral, also assassinated by LBJ (5 Jun 1968).

McNamara was a warlord of the masonic Military Industrial Complex:

Under his command, the military budget went from $373 billion in 1962 to $501 billion (34% up!) in 1968 (adjusted to 2023 USD). Not until 1984 did DoD surpass that 1968 mark (in constant dollars). In 2024, $895 billion for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Under his watch, “active duty strength” went from 2,483,000 to 3,550,000. 20

He created a complex administrative system to control the Joint Chief of Staff and to grant monopoly to a few large non-competitive defense masonic contractors, with high entry barriers for new companies . 21

McNamara authorized “Project 112” (out of 150!) using aerosols to disseminate biological and chemical agents that could produce “controlled temporary incapacitation”, tested secretly in civilian locations such as the New York subway with bacteria deemed 'harmless' but without consent.22

Considering the reluctance of Congress to declare war over a conflict which had nothing to do with the USA and against a nation which didn’t want a war against the USA, McNamara had developed a plan to force the involvement of the USA in the Vietnam War.

The following is mainly based on an excellent research from the US Naval Institute23, and NSA researcher Rober J. Hanyok24 :

1 Jan 1964. Operations Plan (OPLAN) 34A, conceived and overseen by the Department of Defense, with the support of the CIA, and carried out by the South Vietnamese Navy, implied a covert series of commando attacks and intelligence-gathering missions along the North Vietnamese coast: South Vietnamese units suffered heavy casualties and numerous raiders were captured.

US Navy DESOTO patrols were involved in reconnaissance and SIGINT-gathering missions to gather information that would be useful to the raiders (communitcations interception, radar locations, fleet, maritime supply, ports, etc.).

4 May 1964. Skull&Bones William P. Bundy25, elder brother of Skull&Bones McGeorge Bundy26, both sons of Skull&Bones Harvey H. Bundy27, was a CIA analyst and foreign affairs advisor to JFK and LBJ, whith key roles in planning the Vietnam War, serving as deputy to Paul Nitze at Defense under Kennedy and as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific affairs under Johnson. He called for the U.S. to “drive the communists out of South Vietnam”, even if that meant attacking both North Vietnam and communist China.28

July 1964. Tactics were shifted from commando attacks on land to shore bombardments using mortars, rockets, and recoilless rifles fired from South Vietnamese patrol boats.

2 Aug 1964. Three North Vietnamese were detected coming for engagement against the destroyer USS Maddox in international waters in the Gulf of Tonkin. The Captain Herrick “ordered the vessel out to sea to avoid a confrontation, but later reversed orders, turning the Maddox back toward the coast.” The Viet Cong patrols torpedoed but missed the unscathed Maddox. There were no US casualties and there were 4 North Vietnamese sailors killed and 6 wounded. Four F8 Crusaders coming in aid, sunk one patrol and heavily damaged the other two.

3 Aug 1984. US Treasury Secretary, Robert Anderson secretly recorded a call he received from Lyndon B Johnson, that provides evidence of US provocation of the attacks: “OK. Here’s what we did. We [were] within their 12-mile limit, and that’s a matter that hasn’t been settled. But there have been some covert operations in that area that we have been carrying on – blowing up some bridges and things of that kind, roads, and so forth. So I imagine they wanted to put a stop to it. So they come out there and fire and we respond immediately with five-inch guns from the destroyer and with planes overhead. And we cripple them up – knock one of them out and cripple the other two. And then we go right back where we were with that destroyer [the Maddox], and with another one [the Turner Joy], plus plenty of planes standing by. And that’s where we are now.” 29

4 Aug 1964. There was no follow-up attack on Maddox, sailing along with the USS Turner Joy, as proven by nearly 200 NSA documents declassified&released in 2005 and 2006. More than 140 of them classified top secret, include phone transcripts, oral-history interviews, signals intelligence (SIGINT) messages, and chronologies of the Tonkin events developed by Department of Defense and NSA officials, which combine with recently declassified tapes of phone calls from White House officials.

In reality, there was no attack but freak radar echoes, inexperienced sonarmen, and no visual sightings of torpedo wakes:

5 Aug 1964. The USS Turner Joy had not detected any torpedoes during the entire encounter, and Captain Herrick determined that the Maddox's operators were probably hearing the ship's propellers reflecting off her rudder during sharp turns. The destroyer's main gun director was never able to lock onto any targets because the radar was detecting the stormy sea's wave tops.

Captain Herrick sent a flash (highest priority) message to Honolulu, which was received in Washington on 4 August: "Review of action makes many reported contacts and torpedoes fired appear doubtful. Freak weather effects on radar and overeager sonarmen may have accounted for many reports. No actual visual sightings by MADDOX. Suggest complete evaluation before any further action taken."

Two hours later, was he nudged into sending another flash contradicting the first one?:

“Certain that original (Aug 2) ambush was bonafide. Details of action following present a confusing picture. Have interviewed witnesses who made positive visual sightings of cockpit lights or similar passing near MADDOX. Several reported torpedoes were probably boats themselves which were observed to make several close passes on MADDOX. Own ship screw noises on rudders may have accounted for some. At present cannot even estimate number of boats involved. TURNER JOY reports two torpedoes passed near her.”

“During the 2 August attack NSA listening posts monitored VHF communications between North Vietnamese vessels, HF communications between higher headquarters in Hanoi and the boats, and communication relays to the regional naval station. In contrast, none of these communications occurred on the night of 4 August.

90% of the SIGINT intercepts that would have provided proofs of a non-existant attack were kept out of the reports sent to the Pentagon and White House. Also, there were severe analytic errors, unexplained translation changes, and the conjunction of two messages into one translation. Other vital intercepts were disappeared.

Some of the signals intercepted during the nights of 2 and 4 August were falsified to support the retaliatory attacks. Moreover, some intercepts were altered to show different receipt times, and other evidence was cherry picked to deliberately distort the truth.” 30 Plausible deniability? They needed a fake report to justify their deliberate “mistakes” (just like the fake CIA report on weapons of mass destruction to justify the Irak war).

The only contradicting information was an alleged intercepted SIGINT message from a Viet Cong boat: “Shot down two planes in the battle area. We sacrificed two comrades but all the rest are okay. The enemy ship could also have been damaged.” It turned out it was from the first skirmish, not the phantom second encounter. It would have been easy to verify, considering that no plane was shot down on 4 Aug 2024 and that on that day there were no other SIGINT "chatter" on VHF and HF bands, except that retransmission of a 2 Aug report.

McNamara explained LBJ that the covert operations provoked the first attack: “On Friday night, as you probably know, we had four TP [sic] boats from [South] Vietnam, manned by [South] Vietnamese or other nationals, attack two islands, and we expended, oh, 1,000 rounds of ammunition of one kind or another against them. We probably shot up a radar station and a few other miscellaneous buildings. And following 24 hours after that with this destroyer in the same area undoubtedly led them to connect the two events

President Johnson lied on national television and announced his intent to retaliate against North Vietnamese targets: “Repeated acts of violence against the armed forces of the United States must be met not only with alert defense, but with positive reply. The reply is being given as I speak to you tonight.”

6 Aug 1964. When called before a joint session of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees to testify about the incident, McNamara eluded the questioning of Senator Wayne Morse (D-OR) when he asked specifically whether the 34A operations may have provoked the North Vietnamese response. McNamara instead lied that "our Navy played absolutely no part in, was not associated with, was not aware of, any South Vietnamese actions, if there were any." 31

That day, he lied again when he denied knowledge of the provocative 34A patrols at a Pentagon news conference.

7 Aug 1964. Congress, with near unanimity, approved the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which, requested by Johnson, authorized him to “take all necessary measures to repel any armed attack against the forces of the United States and to prevent further aggression” without any prior approval or oversight from by Congress, thus eliminating the system of checks and balances so fundamental to the U.S. Constitution. On hearing of the passage by Congress, the delighted President remarked that the resolution “was like Grandma's nightshirt. It covers everything.”

10 Aug 1964. LBJ signed into law the Gulf of Tonkin declaration of war, 100% excused on lies.

3 Nov 1964. As usual, a psy-opped attack on the nation gets votes to the most belligerent candidate. Presidential candidate LBJ won the elections with allegedly 61% of the votes, the highest ever popular vote percentage of any candidate (since 1824). 32 By then, this was the top psy-op in human history: the people were so brainwashed that they voted the murderer of JFK and of millions of people.

1977. Mason George Ball, ex Undersecretary of State, Bilderberger, Bankster 33: “Many of the people who were associated with the war were looking for any excuse to initiate bombing.34 The sending of a destroyer up the Tonkin Gulf was primarily for provocation. ... There was a feeling that if the destroyer got into some trouble, that it would provide the provocation we needed.” 35

2008. Ray McGovern, CIA analyst from 1963 to 1990, the CIA, all three masons, “President Lyndon Johnson, Defense Secretary Robert McNamara and National Security Adviser McGeorge Bundy all knew full well that the evidence of any armed attack on the evening of Aug. 4, 1964, the so-called 'second' Tonkin Gulf incident, was highly dubious. ... During the summer of 1964, President Johnson and the Joint Chiefs of Staff were eager to widen the war in Vietnam. They stepped up sabotage and hit-and-run attacks on the coast of North Vietnam.” Maddox, carrying electronic spying gear, was to collect signals intelligence from the North Vietnamese coast, and the coastal attacks were seen as a helpful way to get the North Vietnamese to turn on their coastal radars. For this purpose, it was authorized to approach the coast as close as 13 kilometers (8 mi) and the offshore islands as close as four; the latter had already been subjected to shelling from the sea.36

Tonkin, the Mediterranean sequel

History repeats the exam until we learn the lesson and oust the teachers.

8 Jun 1967. “Israeli air and naval forces—with covered over insignia—fired rockets, torpedoes and napalm on a U.S. spy ship, the USS Liberty, in the Mediterranean Sea, killing 34 Americans and injuring 174 more. A secret congressional hearing revealed that two of the pilots were Israel-USA double citizens—ex-US Navy fliers.

CIA reports from June and October 1967, quoted sources in Tel Aviv stating: “Israel’s forces knew exactly what flag the LIBERTY was flying” and Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Dayan “personally ordered the attack” on the USS Liberty “over the objections of senior military officers, one of whom characterized the attack as “pure murder.”

In 2001, it was disclosed that the NSA had a plane hovering overhead, whose intercepts confirmed the Liberty attack was deliberate. NSA Director Marshall Carter was told by future Secretary of State Cyrus Vance (Skull&Bones, CFR, Bilderberg37, no intel yet to connect him to JD Vance38) to “keep his mouth shut” about this. It’s not a coincidence that Cyrus Vance Jr., also a bonesman, as NYC District Attorney defended sex offenders like Weinstein and Epstein, while attacking Trump.39

Highly suspicious also was a) the fact that the nearby U.S. submarine Amberjack did not signal for help, leaving the Russians to be the first to assist the Liberty survivors, and that b) when the Liberty came to port, the Israelis provided no help or medical aid and earlier machine-gunned three life boats launched by the Liberty’s captain in an attempt to save the wounded.

Prior warning messages from the office of the U.S. Defense attaché additionally were misrouted or delayed in convoluted channels through the Pentagon’s worldwide communications system which normally worked perfectly, and White House records were distorted to cover up the timing of when President Lyndon B. Johnson received notification of the attack.

The Sixth Fleet’s carrier division commander, twice ordered the launching of aircraft to defend the USS Liberty and each time he received orders from the White House—Robert S. McNamara —to recall them when they were already in the air.

When Geis challenged one of McNamara’s orders, President Johnson came on the line and stated “I don’t care if the ship sinks; I won’t have my ally [Israel] embarrassed.”

The attack on the USS Liberty was part of a botched false-flag operation, whose aim was to blame the destruction of the ship on Egypt as a pretext for launching an attack that was designed to overthrow Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser, an Arab nationalist considered by the Johnson administration to be a Soviet stooge.” 40

CIA officer Dick Thompson had in his possession a memoir by a Mossad agent who reported: “With no evidence other than that it had been sunk in view of the shore, it would be assumed that Egyptian warplanes had perpetuated the attack [on the USS Liberty]. This unprovoked attack on an American unarmed ship would legitimate the U.S. entering the [Six-Day] war. Arab oil would become the property of Israel and the USA. The presence of American ships in the area would be accepted and Russia could be clobbered without time for retaliation. China would present no threat, and the USA—or the 303 Committee [a top-secret government body that initiated covert operations] could rule the world.“

29 Nov 1967. McNamara announced his impending resignation as Secretary of Defense to immediately become president of the World Bank.

“McNamara gradually became skeptical about whether the war could be won by deploying more troops to South Vietnam and intensifying the bombing of North Vietnam. He traveled to Vietnam many times to study the situation firsthand. He became increasingly reluctant to approve the large force increments requested by the military commanders. In early November 1967 McNamara's recommendation to freeze troop levels, stop bombing North Vietnam and for the US to hand over ground fighting to South Vietnam was outright rejected by President Lyndon B. Johnson.” 41

Did his conscience started to unfreeze or was he afraid of being jailed as war criminal?:

“LeMay said, ‘If we'd lost the war, we'd all have been prosecuted as war criminals.’ And I think he's right. He, and I'd say I, were behaving as war criminals.” 42

29 Feb 1968. Resignation accepted 3 months later.

1 Apr 1968. As president of the masonic World Bank (until 1981), he pushed “poverty reduction” loans attached to contraception and abortion, which endepted the poor nations into even more poverty. In sum, from war criminal to baby criminal.

After retiring, McNamara served as a trustee of several mason organizations, including CalTech and the Brookings Institution.

As with many top masons and satan followers, they are “canonized” (evilhood as opposted to sainthood?) by the ruling evil authorities/system, and even by the psy-opped people in his obituary.43

The success of the psy-op is unbelievable. LBJ is still honored in: 44

Buildings

Lyndon B. Johnson Student Center, a complex including teaching theaters, shops, a student pool hall, and office space located at the Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas; President Johnson's college alma mater.

Lyndon B. Johnson Tropical Medical Center, a hospital in American Samoa

Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital, part of Harris Health System in Houston, Texas

Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas

Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education Building, in Washington, D.C.

Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum, presidential museum in Austin, Texas

Military vessel: USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG-1002)

Parks and topographical features

Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, Johnson City, Texas

Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site

Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, a lake in Texas

Lyndon B. Johnson National Grassland, in Texas

Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove on the Potomac, in Washington, D.C.

FELDA L.B. Johnson, a village settlement in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

Roads

Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway (Interstate 635), a freeway in Dallas, Texas

Schools

Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School in Jackson, Kentucky

Lyndon B. Johnson High School (Austin, Texas)

Lyndon B. Johnson High School (Johnson City, Texas)

Lyndon B. Johnson High School (Laredo, Texas)

Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School in Melbourne, Florida

Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, a public affairs graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin

Johnson Elementary in Bryan, Texas

Victory is written by the victors. We need to rewrite the real history: no matter which “hero” or founding father falls. Only if “we, the people” awake, we’ll get out of the whirlpool of evil we are in.

Conclusion: why?

The movie “Carry-on”45 is about how the Military Industrial Complex is willing to kill thousands in a false flag psy-op to increase military spending. Yet, Vietnam prove that it’s not only about the billions.

Caveat: don’t watch Netflix, they are part of the mason tyranny and they include ultrasound files for evil purposes, as proven with “Leave the world behind”, which also included a satanic spell.

Evil is like a fire that burns a wood: it extinguishes when there’s nothing left. History proved that evil regimes fall by their own evil. Even part of the corrupt elites get fed up with their own lies, constant plotting, fear of all the vultures around them wanting to take their place, and lack of future for their children. Even them want a way out of the cage they built. No empire lasts a thousand years. Communism, not even a hundred. Communism will vanish from earth without a bullet.46

What was the benefit for the USA of getting into Nam? Zero benefits, all losses.

The excuse of the Nam war was fighting communism, yet the real reasons to create a fake war are always the same:

Get billions to the Pentagon, which is controlled by a mason administration, a masonic money making scheme:

High paying jobs for positions occupied by masons (like all intel agencies)

Billions diverted for their own purposes: like 5 th gen war and technology to be used even against the countries’ own citizens, as proven by the funding of the bio-engineering of COVID, the COVID brainwash psy-op, modmRNA, DNA plasmids and micro routers injected through the COVID haccines, tracking cell phones, surveillance tech, which is the basis of a future digi-tatorship.

Billions stolen from the budget, including the missing billions, or the kickbacks from money for the Ukraine masonic war.

Billions laundered through the “secret” operations, programs, projects, developments, etc. Masons create money out of thin air and they need a secrecy system to launder them. Nobody controls excess money in military activities.

Support evil regimes abroad, tied to satanism and freemasonry.

Organize coups home and abroad, destroying whatever good is left.

Kill people, animals, plants, eco-systems. Satan wants to destroy as much as possible. He feasts in people murdering each other, hating each other, ending as his slaves in hell, while also destroying the planet. Jesus said “I Am the Way and the Truth and the Life” (John 14:6). Any war kills truth and lives. With lies and deaths, Satan maximizes Jesus supra-temporal suffering in the Cross.

And of course, it’s about the Military Industrial Complex, where the mason-controlled oligopoly receives all the budget, with monopolistic super-profits (hidden in inflated costs, and by taking turns in winning bids). Few find amazing that those few companies seem to be eternal. They never bankrupt. They are never charged of monopoly, abusive dominant position, market concentration, price-fixing, collusion. They laugh in our faces while saying that those are “rules for thee, but not for me”. The laws in defense of competition, like the Sherman and the Clayton Acts, are to protect consumers, not taxpayers… and they don’t even protect the former.

Vietnam, 3 million lives47 for what?

The first victim of war isn’t truth, but love. Those war lords don’t care about human lives. Corpses are means to unspeakable ends. Their selfish ends “justify” all means, starting with lies, because of their lack of love.

War is the perfect excuse for sociopaths to get more power. War is the selection of the fittest for evil. This is a spiritual battle after all. Going back to God is the only way to beat the war gods. Prayer is more powerful than an atomic bomb. Wars end on our knees. Knees are more powerful than cannons.

Are all wars banksters wars? COVID and Gaza genocides prove that it’s not only about the money, it’s not only about banksters wars and depopulation. All wars are satanic wars, yet nowadays, all wars are masonic wars.

Footnotes

1Initiated on February 9, 1909, in Belton Lodge No. 450, Belton, Missouri. First Worshipful Master of Grandview Lodge No. 618, Grandview, Missouri in 1911. Elected Grand Master of Missouri on September 25, 1940 and served until October 1, 1941. Received the 33rd Degree of the Scottish Rite on October 19, 1945. Made Honorary Grand Master of the Order of DeMolay on May 18, 1959.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidents_of_the_United_States_who_were_Freemasons

https://www.thoughtco.com/presidents-who-were-masons-4058555

2https://esotericfreemasons.com/freemasonry/popular-freemason-members/

3Robbins, Alexandra (2002). Secrets of the Tomb: Skull and Bones, the Ivy League, and the Hidden Paths of Power. Boston: Little, Brown. ISBN 0-316-72091-7. https://archive.org/details/secretsoftombsku00robb

Current Biography, 1954, H.W. Wilson Company, page 29.

https://www.conspiracyarchive.com/NWO/Skull_Bones.htm

4Richard Reeves, President Kennedy: Profile of Power, Simon & Schuster, 1993, p. 25.

5Langguth, A.J. (2000). Our Vietnam The War 1954–1975. New York: Simon & Schuster. ISBN 0743212312.

6Karnow, Stanley (1983). Vietnam A History. New York: Viking. ISBN 0140265473. p. 260-3

7Switched to Democrat over a decade later in 1978.

8https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/1984-12-01/presidents-choice-star-wars-or-arms-control

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/1982-03-01/nuclear-weapons-and-atlantic-alliance

9https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Robert_McNamara

10https://digitalarchive.wilsoncenter.org/people/mcnamara-robert-s

11https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/1984-06-01/time-bomb-or-myth-population-problem

https://archive.org/details/sochara.populationproble0000robe

12Ibid. p. 253

13http://www.swarthmore.edu/library/peace/conscientiousobjection/OverviewVietnamWar.htm

MacKenzie, Angus, Secrets: The CIA's War at Home. University of California Press, 1997

14https://www.fff.org/2024/04/29/lyndon-johnsons-role-in-the-jfk-assassination/

15Initiated as Entered Apprentice on October 30, 1937 in Johnson City Lodge No. 561 at Johnson City, Texas.

http://freemasoninformation.com/masonic-education/famous/united-states-masonic-presidents/

“All the way with LBJ!” https://nationalheritagemuseum.typepad.com/library_and_archives/2010/08/all-the-way-with-lbj.html

16https://medium.com/extra-extra/dark-politics-3acb51ae847f

https://ushypocrisy.com/2013/11/21/did-johnson-kill-kennedy/

https://educheer.com/essays/how-lyndon-baines-johnson-killed-john-f-kennedy/

https://www.sott.net/article/383262-Jackie-believed-that-Lyndon-B-Johnson-had-John-F-Kennedy-assassinated

17http://www.people.com/people/archive/article/0,,20199578,00.html

http://jfk.hood.edu/Collection/Weisberg%20Subject%20Index%20Files/M%20Disk/Mack%20Gary%20Cover-up/Item%2005.pdf

http://www.dallasnews.com/news/local-news/20121117-one-man-truth-squad-still-debunking-jfk-conspiracy-theories.ece

18https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Lyndon_Johnson

19https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Document:Fifty_Years_of_the_Deep_State

20"SecDef Histories – Robert McNamara". Defenselink.mil. Archived from the original on September 16, 2009.

https://web.archive.org/web/20090916034833/http://www.defenselink.mil/specials/secdef_histories/bios/mcnamara.htm

21"https://web.archive.org/web/20170207200914/http://history.defense.gov/Multimedia/Biographies/Article-View/Article/571271/robert-s-mcnamara/

22Ed Regis (November 15, 1999). The Biology of Doom: The History of America's Secret Germ Warfare Project. Henry Holt and Company. ISBN 978-0-8050-5764-5. https://archive.org/details/biologyofdoomhis00regi

23https://www.usni.org/magazines/naval-history-magazine/2008/february/truth-about-tonkin

24Robert J. Hanyok, "Skunks, Bogies, Silent Hounds, and the Flying Fish: The Gulf of Tonkin Mystery, 2-4 August 1964", Cryptologic Quarterly, Winter 2000/Spring 2001 Edition, Vol. 19, No. 4 / Vol. 20, No. 1.

http://www.nsa.gov/public_info/_files/gulf_of_tonkin/articles/rel1_skunks_bogies.pdf

25Robbins, Alexandra (2002). Secrets of the Tomb: Skull and Bones, the Ivy League, and the Hidden Paths of Power. Boston: Little, Brown. ISBN 0-316-72091-7. p.186 https://archive.org/details/secretsoftombsku00robb

26Ibid. p. 53

27Ibid. 183

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Bundy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Skull_and_Bones_members

28Moïse, Edwin E. (1996). Tonkin Gulf and the Escalation of the Vietnam War. Chapel Hill: University of North Carolina Press. ISBN 0-8078-2300-7. https://archive.org/details/isbn_9780807823002

29 http://nuclearrisk.wordpress.com/2013/03/17/fool-me-once-avoiding-needless-wars-part-1-the-first-gulf-of-tonkin-incident/

30Robert J. Hanyok, "Skunks, Bogies, Silent Hounds, and the Flying Fish: The Gulf of Tonkin Mystery, 2-4 August 1964", Cryptologic Quarterly, Winter 2000/Spring 2001 Edition, Vol. 19, No. 4 / Vol. 20, No. 1.

http://www.nsa.gov/public_info/_files/gulf_of_tonkin/articles/rel1_skunks_bogies.pdf

31Executive Sessions of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Historical Series, version XVI, Washington: Government Printing Office, 1988, p. 293.

32http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1964%20United%20States%20presidential%20election

33https://wikispooks.com/wiki/George_Ball

34Moïse, Edwin E. (1996). Tonkin Gulf and the Escalation of the Vietnam War. Chapel Hill: University of North Carolina Press. ISBN 0-8078-2300-7. https://archive.org/details/isbn_9780807823002

35Fredrik Logevall, "Choosing War: The Lost Chance for Peace and the Escalation of War in Vietnam" (Berkeley: University of California Press, 1999), p. 200

36http://www.consortiumnews.com/2008/011108a.html

37https://mindcontrolblackassassins.com/tag/cyrus-vance/

https://s3.amazonaws.com/bk1/bk2/order-of-the-skull-and-bones.pdf

38https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyrus_Vance

39https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyrus_Vance_Jr.

40https://covertactionmagazine.com/2023/06/08/state-of-israel-and-lyndon-b-johnson-deliberately-murdered-34-american-sailors-in-1967-fabricated-massive-cover-up-still-in-effect-after-55-years/

41https://digitalarchive.wilsoncenter.org/people/mcnamara-robert-s

42https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/The_Fog_of_War

43https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/robert-mcnamara-memorial?pid=129358811

44https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_memorials_to_Lyndon_B._Johnson

45http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carry-On

46Also, the inter-generational curse ends up leaving the house empty. No evil descent lasted more than 4 generations: Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Il Sung, Peron, Henry VIII, King Herod, Pontius Pilate, the list is endless. Except sainthood or martyrdom (Samson, John the Baptist), the end of a family line points to a self-curse (only broken with baptism and keeping in grace).

47https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vietnam_War_casualties

