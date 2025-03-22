Tip of the iceberg in a sinking Titanic

California: 50% of Kids Can't Read

9 out of 10 black boys in Baltimore City are not reading at grade level

33% of Baltimore Schools Have NO Students Proficient in Math

PISA tests: the USA scores lower than the OECD average in math, while being one of the top spenders per student (over $20,000 dollars if we add Federal, State and county budgets and divide by students).

In Washington, D.C., 2 out of 3 ADULTS are functionally illiterate

30% of students are bullied at school. 160.000 don’t go to classes each day because of bullying. Teachers only intervene 4% of all cases.

Government education costs 2x per student, compared to private schools, and 3x for universities .

A matter of National Security

“Too many Americans can’t read well enough to be soldiers. The US Army is having trouble recruiting from a pool of people who are overweight, undereducated, or have criminal records.

“one in four (Americans) cannot meet minimal educational standards (a high school diploma or GED equivalent)”

Here’s the arithmetic: one in three potential recruits are disqualified from service because they’re overweight, one in four cannot meet minimal educational standards (a high school diploma or GED equivalent), and one in 10 have a criminal history. In plain terms, about 71 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds (the military’s target pool of potential recruits) are disqualified.

30% of those who have the requisite high school diploma or GED equivalent fail to pass the Armed Forces Qualification Test (the AFQT), which is used to determine math and reading skills.

Here’s a sample question: “Five workers earn $135/day. What is the total amount earned by the five workers?” Put more simply, the purpose of the AFQT isn’t to identify the most qualified, but to winnow out the illiterate, the 30 percent who can’t read, write, or count, despite their high school diplomas.”

Critical thinking or manufactured compliance?

Is “education is all about turning playful little kittens into fat dairy cows!” ?

Even worse, after the weaponization of education:

Education is about

training free cubs

into tamed cows

for the dairy farm

or slaughter house

Is it on purpose that the educational system destroys the natural ability of the young to question everything? Is formal education a grooming/breaking system that quashes the human spirit of innovation, invention, creativity, individuality, self-making, independence, and idealism?

Has education been weaponized into a conveyor belt to mold naturally independent unique minds into dependent standardized human robots? Was the war-on-humanities pushing STEM designed to produce soulless robots? Is education an assembly line to murder the human passion for life and produce zombies without a reason to live and love?

Yet, those robots are not even needed anymore. The ‘McDonaldization of Society’ required their high-turnover workforce to become replaceable automatons that fill the gap between fryer and cash register, although that gap is being turned robotic as we speak and that’s why education was redesigned as a warehouse of rusting brains.

Youth is the age when men feel the “push of life” to strive for a place in a better world. Is anybody actually doing something to prevent students ending highschool without ideals? Not even fighting for virtue? Are we OK that most only think about money, sex, alcohol, parties, or the next tech to evade reality?

Even if we will never agree in everything, we should at least agree on this: every human is compelled to fight for justice, peace, common good. Left or right, we should celebrate whenever we find a fiery spirit which our cold society hasn’t been able to freeze it to death.

Dumbing and numbing

Education was weaponized into a mass production system to turn a nation into a manipulated mass.

Marriage was destroyed to produce massifiable children who grow up without a meaningful relationship with their parents: orphans living with their parents, raised by the screens. With addictive and subliminal techniques, they are the invisible-visible hand rocking the cradle, hard-rocking the youth, numbing the adults, until the tomb.

They are also reducing the average IQ through any means possible (injections, fluoridization, pesticides in food, drugs for OCD, anxiety disorders and ADHD) and even through the legalization of drugs:

Vivek’s proposal

20 Mar 2025. Vivek, running for governor of Ohio, promised a merit-based pay for public school teachers, principals, and administrators, tied to peer feedback, parental assessments, and student outcomes, instead of tenure, seniority, or union-negotiated scales.

First, even if the idea looks great and if the other candidate is much worse, Vivek is not trustworthy, considering that he is a globalist WEF puppetician, and that he knows that he can’t break the law against unions and pre-established rules for seniority compensation, so eventually, he just means a little extra pocket money for good performance: a typical empty campaign promise.

People should pay attention when masons install an outsider candidate by giving him free-coverage around all mason controlled media:

Second, when masons talk about meritocracy, in fact they mean mason-cracy in a system that looks like merit-based but is in fact completely rigged:

Peer evaluation has been proven to be completely biased when the colleagues belong to the same school and the evaluation is not secret or anonymous. Even if those problems are solved, masonic teachers could be ordered to unanimously give the same positive feedback to a fellow mason and negative to the rest.

Parental assesments have been proven to be influenced through controlled communication channels: we’ve seen so many manufactured campaigns against people they don’t want, or in favor of the mason puppets.

Student outcomes: can also be rigged, especially in non-mathematical subjects. We’ve seen how schools mandated teachers to pass all students in order to get more money, and how teachers increased grades to show student improvement and access benefits.

Third, if we really want to talk about a complete overhaul of education, we need to start thinking with 21st century tools, not from a century ago:

Rethinking education

Countries should be turning our 19th century conveyor belt system into a 21st century coopetitive neural network education. We must change the rusty one-fits-all socialist central government mindset with an agile freemarket competitive system.

Peabody Journal of Education: “The alleged harms of homeschooling or arguments for more control of it are fundamentally philosophical and push for the state, rather than parents, to be in primary and ultimate control over the education and upbringing of children so they will come to hold worldviews more aligned with the state and opponents of state-free homeschooling than with the children's parents and freely chosen relationships.”

If parents (n.b. mothers) could earn what the government pays per public student, as home or neighborhood teachers, the vast majority would increase earnings by quitting full-time jobs, while enjoying more time with their children, especially during the critical window before 6 years of age, with proven improved performance in academics, work, ethical behavior, bio-psycho-social health, etc.

Simple math: with about $20K per child, a mother with 3 children would earn $60 thousand dollars per year being a part time job, compared with the mean net salary of $51,146 after federal tax deductions for a full time job plus commuting time.

Even having 2 children would be a win-win, if we consider 5 hour homeschooling compared to 10 hour job (8 plus 2 hour commuting): $40K v. $25K per 5 hours.

Especially if the partner makes over $60K, even with only 1 child, it would be better to homeschool instead of being an employee: if we subtract from the full time job a $5000 cost of commuting and having lunch (just $21 per working day): $20K v. $20K.

This would instantly increase births and enable the recovery of the replacement fertility rate.

Single mothers could change from a full to a part-time job, plus homeschooling one child, and still earn more than before!

Grandmothers could also be paid for the homeschooling or share it with the mother, solving the loneliness problem.

Time for a turnaround:

1. Vouchers: give vouchers to parents or university students to pick the best education they can find anywhere, even abroad. Vouchers could be divided and spent in different institutions/subjects/credits … even spent for homeschooling (paying parents who teach at home) or parent/teacher coops.

The school bus transport system money should also be voucherized. This would allow parents to send their kids to other schools.

Schools based on government buildings should be opened for out-of-district students.

In countries where local education is paid by local taxes, parents would get more voucher money in the high income districts, especially if the fertility in rich neighborhoods is usually lower. Granting equality of opportunity with equal vouchers is a good political decision, yet even without it, it would still not affect the effectiveness of the voucher system to increase competition and performance.

2. Integral student evaluation and follow up: health, nutrition, IQ, exam results, home/neighborhood-problems, etc. Vaccination status is non of the school’s business: if vaccines work, then those vaccinated shouldn't worry about the unvaxxed, right?

3. Transparency. Live-streaming cameras in every class, automatically recorded and opened to every parent and the school supervision and director. Also in sport grounds.

4. Accountability. Open process to remove bad teachers run by parents.

5. Zero homework (class time for self-work), keeping the possibility to go faster/deeper by self-learning at home, e.g. practice, book-reading or with online courses/AI.

6. Ranked objective grades (maximum competition):

Standardize exams.

Tests should not be based on memorization but in understanding and applying key concepts, applicable to real life. Memory of facts isn’t a useful skill in the internet era. What’s important is to know where and how to retrieve the required information, and how to process it. The litmus test is that those few key tested concepts are still alive years after the course is over.

Anonymize the exams for correction (100% merit).

Teachers get to grade random students from other States (if not possible, at least districts), never their own.

Normalize grades (Gauss-curve/normal distribution) above passing-grade, for each grading-teacher (removes the bias of stingy/generous teachers). The passing requirement should be as objective as possible, preferably multiple-choice, so there’s no room for letting students pass in order to get a better evaluation or fake “performance” money.

Appeal process: automatic blind correction by another random teacher.

Publish the grades per teacher and schools.

Teacher peer and student evaluation: anonymized so they don’t get pressured. Answers must be justified.

“Only teach the test” problem? Tests could randomly pick questions make by the teacher pool and if applicable, changing the numbers and the order of the right answer/s. Teachers are rewarded for submitting approved questions.

7. Academic credits system, where with teachers and school advice, parents or college students decide which subjects they want, the pace (slow/fast-track) and depth (high, medium, low), building a personalized education track with:

Core competences:

Values: passion for self-learning and excellency, philosophy, ethics, civic duty, patriotism, religion Thinking: speed-reading, text analysis, study techniques, time-management, logic, critical and creative thinking, scientific method, continuous improvement Social skills: introspection, conflict resolution, negotiation, team building, leadership, social intelligence Health

Core fields:

Humanities Language/s Math Science Computing & Tech Biology & Medicine Arts & Crafts Sports Business: startups, project management, financial tools, etc.

Special needs tracks.

Zero ideology: unscientific safe-sex, gender ideology, woke mind virus, Critical Race Theory, transectionality, patriarchy, climate change/action, etc.

Killing teacher/school creativity, or Montessori schools? under a minimum framework, any teacher should be able to offer a new syllabus and let the market decide, with the help of student and peer scores, online cameras and an evaluation system something like a product-review with stars and comments. We don’t need memory robots but students who think outside the multiple-choice box.

No phones in class.

Polarization? Yes, this will lead to top teachers earning a fortune, remaining in the top by rejecting under-performing students or those who don’t pay a plus. The same would happen with top schools. Isn’t what top colleges do when screening applications? Isn’t what top sport teams do? Competition is good!

Norway only allows the cream of each class to obtain master degrees in teaching and they earn like lawyers and physicians. That should be policy! Intelligence is the most productive resource and the most cost-effective investment.

What if a teacher works unpaid overtime to keep at the top? Isn’t it unfair competition, dumping? If it’s good for the students, who can complain? It’s just competition. It’s parents who decide if they want their children involved in more school time than with other teachers.

Teachers should be able to reject students who don’t pass a minimum test of the core contents of the previous class. A fake pass, should raise a red flag, triggering:

a) an investigation about why the student failed on a previous passed exam

b) if needed, support classes for the student to catch up until passing the exam

What if the parents just want laid-back children and choose the easy way? Who’s going to check on that? That’s what point 2 is for.

Social integration? Teachers or institutions would not be allowed to reject students in non-critical or non-competitive activities like sports, arts and crafts, extra-curricular, etc.

Weaponization of AI? Critical thinking skills are essential to fight ideological viruses, but not enough. We need truly untainted AIs.

More ideas? Thoughts? Criticism and solutions?

