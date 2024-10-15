“I'm in the military. I've seen the wokeness creep into the ranks during the Obama years, and so have been and remained skeptical of any new movements and/or mandates. It was not the same service that I entered in the late 1990s, thus I was already on a heightened awareness. When the jab first came out, the acronym, mRNA very quickly piqued my interest. Shortly afterwards, I got covid and it was moderate, but I recovered. Thus, I now knew that I had developed natural immunity against it.

5 months later, it was mandated for us all and natural immunity was explicitly not an option for opting-out. I then went on a long campaign to research and review all things related to covid and the very early speculations and results of the jab and it strengthened my resolve to dig in my heels, pray, and fight it. How it was rolled out (quickly and haphazardly) and the one-sided narrative and lack of public safety data, and quite frankly, the outright lies that the media and my chain of command told me, coupled with the censorship, all strengthened me. I did what I could to buy time and then finally decided to leave the military a year earlier than planned, but during my petition for a waiver and an appeal after it was denied (of course it would be...), the federal court banned the mandate. It was subsequently made illegal by Congress.

I'm one of the few who fought it and fought it hard and I've very blessed that I was inspired to fight against it. Perhaps seeing how the senior leadership was not focused on national defense over the past decade already planted my suspicions, but until the jab was mandated, all the changes were things I can handle and live with, since they were all external to me. But, now it was going to affect my health and even my life, so this was a no-go barrier.

So, most recently, a young troop in my unit was hospitalized for pericarditis... My co-worker and I, both who fought it, just looked at each other without saying a word.

So, having a good unit and empathetic boss certainly helped. My former boss/commander had the exact same issue with the anthrax jab that came out a while back. He had issues with it and fought it and the mandate went away but he never took any of these jabs, so he was very sympathetic and supportive. Many supervisors and commanders were quietly supportive of their troops, who didn't go out of their way to discriminate against people who sought a waiver and worked with them through the various masking and distancing mandates for the un-jabbed and helped them staff their waiver package. Some did what they could to buy time and to allow the petitioner to quietly separate/retire. A Colonel at my HQ was very conflicted as I produced a solid case and he wanted to actually give me a waiver (from what I was told), but HQ AF "standardized" the denial argument, coming from the Surgeon General's office, and the boilerplate words on my first denial were evident. The subsequent denial letter from the SG's office was full of lies and never actually addressed my specific arguments and points on my behalf. It was actually disgusting...

But, others seemed to have it out for those of us who sought waivers - they didn't have an issue calling the person out and marginalizing them in public. This is just evil and immoral. To me, it separated those who were true Patriots and did what they could to fight for the troops/what was right (even if they, themselves took the jab), and the traitors, which were those who went above and beyond to make the life of the petitioner as hard and toxic as possible, almost as they were personally offended that the "narrative" was being challenged. In the end, we were right who challenged them, but it didn't matter. The damage was done and, from talking with many in and out of the military, the armed forces lost a significant amount of respect as a whole during this time. It was just sad to see commanders and SELs discriminate against those who challenged to the degree that it happened. And, nobody was immune - I know of commanders at the Lt Col and Col level who "suddenly" retired from active duty, when they would have otherwise had a longer and broader career.

This was quite telling - some people defended the "narrative" so fiercely that they went the extra mile to try to coerce capitulation to the jab. Fortunately, after the courts stopped the mandate, things quieted a lot. Now, as more information is getting out and truth is being set free, things are simply quiet. Nobody discusses this anymore, except privately in closed rooms... there are a few who want to scream up our chains of command, "Told you so!" But, this victory will still be wanting. The damage was already done. True justice would be the summary removal of all of the supervisors and commanders who did "extra" to marginalize and separate/coerce the people who submitted waivers, but this won't happen.

We can't speak up or get "political," especially if it counters the approved (liberal) narrative. We had a unit GroupMe chat, one of my co-workers started to send links that went against the mandate shortly after it was implemented, but others quickly chimed in that this wasn't the place for this type of "politics." Real discussion happens in private... People were speaking out in separate channels and off-line or in undercover social media forums.”

Source: https://leemuller.substack.com/p/i-am-curious-which-professions-did/comment/13952140

4 years have passed and nothing changed!

Worse: the good men left the military and Law Enforcement, only the vax-compliant stayed.

Those who left should start a class action (it’s free) to recover their jobs or seek compensation … if not for oneself, at least for the benefit of the others!

Many lawsuits were won, for example:

Oct 2022. “New York Supreme Court Orders Reinstatement of Employees Fired Over Vaccine Status with Back Pay”

Or they could start an individual lawsuit, considering how much evidence of harm and zero benefit we’ve got.

30 Nov 2023 Texas Sues Pfizer for Lying About Vaccine Effectiveness and Conspiracy to Censor Discussions

Official recognition of damages

PFIZER / BIONTECH (2023-2024 Formula) - "Postmarketing data with authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within the first week following vaccination. For COMIRNATY, the observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age." - https://www.fda.gov/media/151707/download

MODERNA (2023-2024 Formula) - "Postmarketing data with authorized or approved mRNA COVID19 vaccines demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within the first week following vaccination. For Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, the observed risk is highest in males 18 years through 24 years of age." - https://www.fda.gov/media/167208/download

NOVAVAX (2023-2024 Formula) - "Clinical trials data provide evidence for increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted." - https://www.fda.gov/media/159897/download

JANSSEN / JOHNSON & JOHNSON (EUA revoked June 1, 2023) - "The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine can cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) which may be life-threatening." - https://www.fda.gov/media/146304/download

3 Jan 2024. Florida Surgeon Genral warned of cancer and other side effects:

“discovery of billions of DNA fragments per dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines … concerns regarding nucleic acid contaminants in the approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly in the presence of lipid nanoparticle complexes, and Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA. Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines into human cells and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells. The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into human cells.”

https://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2024/01/20240103-halt-use-covid19-mrna-vaccines.pr.html

https://alachuachronicle.com/exclusive-interview-florida-surgeon-general-joseph-ladapo-asks-fda-for-data-on-risks-of-dna-contaminants-in-covid-19-vaccines/

12 Sep 2024. Florida Surgeon General Calls for Halt of Covid-19 Vaccine for Safety Reasons:

“Potential DNA integration from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients.”

In substack, using mojeek.com as search engine, you’ll find thousands of studies proving harm.

Use the Constitution

“Fight with the U.S. Constitution! A book by two lawyers, Jack and Margie Flynn, "Bypass the Banks" shows how they have taken Federal, State, and Local Officials to court who have violated their Constitutional Oath of Office and have beaten them in court to where they had to step down from public office. They go as far as holding the actual judges under oath and have it documented on record by a court-appointed transcriber, and the judge at any level County, State, or Federal MUST answer with a Yes or No; no exceptions! They have won in court every time. The Government has instilled so much fear in people that they are afraid to lose what they have and the time will come when the Government will take it anyway.”

This article took 14 hours of research and writing, to save you that many hours, by reading a few minutes.

0% A.I.

100% H.I. (human intelligence)

If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “buy me a coffee”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference):

Read full story

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Call to action

1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!

10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!

Share

2. If you didn’t receive this by email, please subscribe:

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subs

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

(1 dollar makes a difference)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

4. Please consider a paid subscription:

5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!