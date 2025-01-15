What Has Happened To Mark Zuckerberg?

15 min. with Russell Brand (2 million followers on Rumble):

https://rumble.com/v68yfe4-rumble-meta-fact-checkers-ledger.html

Analysis

Under oath to Congress Zuckerberg said, "Facebook doesn’t censor or ban people."

Now, "We will stop censoring and banning people."

He's so smart, he can figure out how to stop doing something that he never did.1

Why is it still legal to lie to Congress without any consequence? We need a law punishing lies!

How do you know if Zuckerberg is lying? he moves his lips =))))

… and promises an open FAKEbook.

Questions Zuck will not answer

Why didn’t he change the censoring algorithms in 2019 when he gave the free speech talk at Georgetown University?

Why doesn’t he release the Facebook files proving how the Federal Government killed freedom of speech and disclose the billions of dollars they gave to Facebook in exchange?

Why doesn’t he fire his managers and employees coming from the spygencies (FBI, CIA, NSA)?

Would he still defend “free” speech if Kamala had won? Is he just trying to stop losing even more users to X? Will he turn the censorship dial as soon as another Democrat reaches the Presidency?

Will he ever apologize for voter manipulation (e.g. hiding Hunter Biden’s notebook of hell), suspending Trump’s account for 2 years, and spending over 500 million dollars to rig the 2020 and 2024 elections in favor of the Democrats?

Will he restore the Freedom Fighter's accounts?

Will he pay for damages caused by censoring?

that 40-cycle PCR tests were useless to measure COVID

that there was no such thing as an asymptomatic spreader

that the lockdowns were not only useless but actually increased deaths

that remdesivir, midazolam and ventilators killed more people than COVID

that there were 30+ proven cures for COVID, thus murdering millions of people

that the COVID vaccines were lethal, while he himself was warning his top managers!!!

Will he go to jail to pay his debt to justice for his crimes?

Like most of those who end up in hell, does he believe in God’s Justice? Rest assured that in Judgement day, he will face every single person who was murdered because of his censorship.

Censorship is still rampant in most platforms

The hypocrite recognizes that Facebook will continue full censorship outside the USA and full censorship of politics IN the US. Considering that politics touches near every aspect of our lives, this leaves freedom of speech only for sharing cute pets … like China!

By the way, IN the USA, just as X, Facebook continues the block the banned accounts, and continues to censor through shadow banning, and soon, through completely biased “community notes”, the new name for … FACT CHECKERS!

Here’s the catch: in order to be able to comment community notes on X, you need to have successfully evaluated other notes. The problem is that they consider that a successful evaluation is when you go with the narrative. So truthers are seldom allowed to comment, if they ever get the chance!

If we analyze Elon’s anti-narrative posts, we find that top community notes are always against X’s owner! How is it possible that he’d be unaware that the community note system is not transparent and fair?

X and Facebook still censor through shadow-banning: near nobody sees your anti-narrative content, even if you pay. But also, you are not shown fresh content so that your comments will never come first.

For example, when an Elon’s comment is shown to you, notice it has already like 2 thousand comments, and nobody can check that your comment 2001 is placed even after 1 thousand more.

Also, both X and Facebook still ban anti-narrative accounts all over the world and censor/block people in China.

Right now, some of the few social networks not censoring are Gab.com, Odysee.com, Telegram.com (though sharing something in many groups is blocked).

Even Gettr.com, Rumble.com and TruthSocial.com were censoring few topics like favoring Russia, China or criticizing Trump, even if the posts were true.

A simple solution to Social-censorship

All this covert censorship could easily be solved with a law banning any filter. Why cant’s the users just chose who to follow no matter what they post, and no other content should be pushed on the user. So if we receive the “upsetting” content the censors are so kind to protect us from, we just have the choice to protest through Direct Message or call our mutually-followed contacts, or simply ban them.

Also, by law, we should be able to direct message all our followers, just as we can in Substack with subscribers! And there shouldn't be any limit on how many people we could resend a message to (like the Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp generous limit of 5!).

Why is Zuck close to Bill Gates?