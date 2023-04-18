Most physicians, epidemiologists, virologists and health practitioners who weren’t mason controlled followed the lies against medical textbooks they’ve learned. Which social engineering tools were especially designed for health workers?:

1. Trust. Doctors are bred to trust the pharma industrial complex, especially vaccines. Once the high impact journals and most respected doctors were co-opted by the masons, it was easy to collapse the whole structure through infiltration and bribery in time for the PLANdemic.

It was already settled science that vaccines couldn’t give mucosal immunity and prevent both getting the aerolized virus and spreading it. There was a reason to vax the health workers first and it wasn’t to protect the patients. If they were vaxxed and nothing happened, they’d recommend the shots. The first vials had a much lower rate of reported adverse events than the second wave vials, when 5% of the vials explained 90% of the dead and seriously injured.

2. Fierce censorship. There is still human and algorithmic censorship in all media and social media (even in Musk’s Twitter).

Except academia.edu, most scientific sites were censoring anti-narrative pre-prints, as well as journals, but this started decades before with a war against any paper questioning vaccines.

3. Doctors were drilled by dominant media that a scientific debate on the mandates could cost lives.

4. Social pressure. Labelling any dissent as “anti-vaccine conspiracy theory” was the most effective cogwheel in the social engineering of the masses. Doctors are still afraid of losing prestige, social standing, patients and friends.

5. Pride. Name shaming is even more effective in a clique which considers itself above the rest, especially above nurses, who have with more communication and direct experience of the patient’s reality. Doctors refused to listen to the nurses denouncing the intubating massacre.

Since college, doctors are fed the lie that they are superior:

to to their outcast colleagues (like Robert Malone inventor of mRNA tech)

to other “unscientific” medical practices

to the nurses

to the the patients (even those with high IQ and scientific Ph.Ds. No truth could come from them, not even their own symptoms defying the safe vaccine narrative.

“We cannot give any voice to the critic, once the public sees them on equal footing with us they may believe what they are saying.”1 Like if truth couldn’t stand on its own. Truth had to have an owner: the institutions, never the dissent. The official truth had to be true because of “official”, not truth.

Francis Bacon: truth is “the daughter of time, not of authority”.

6. The malpractice industrial complex was built to force compliance of the medical profession to what the health and medical society authorities say (all co-opted by masonry). Otherwise, they could face jail, huge fines, non-renewal of insurance, professional misconduct panel, de-registering, etc.

To calm their conscience they might say: “obedience comes cheaper and who really knows what’s going on, the majority must be right, there can’t be a massive conspiracy for genocide”.

7. Carrots and sticks. The most successful in questioning the narrative were threatened with losing their jobs, grants or medical licenses and some lost them. For instance, Dr. Carvallo, whose pioneer protocol in May 2020 was 100% effective with 160 hospitalized patients, was forced to resign by the Argentine Ministry of Health. A Secretary of Health was fired for keeping asking questions to the minister, after being shown by us that clips would stick in his left forehead due to graphene in the injections.

Others, were bribed with millionaire lifelong grants, positions, even political candidacies.

Only some doctors out of the system or the ones not working with patients are coming out little by little. Why?

Even when a doctor realizes he was wrong, it is unthinkable to hear: “Oops! I was a complete idiot. I recommended my patients to take poison without even questioning the vial contents. I didn’t do my job. I believed the nonsense without researching what was contradicting the textbooks and what I was seeing. I even failed to my family and friends. But now you can trust my sound judgement, you may return as my patient, even if you lost your loved ones and your livelihood, even if you were injured for life and maimed in pain by my malpractice and negligence … and I offer to pay millions for damages.”

Amnesty or JUSTICE:

Solutions against the global tyranny

Call to action

Footnotes

1 23rd World Vaccine Congress in D.C. 2023, Katie Attwell, Ph.D., professor of University of Western Australia, specialized in vaccine policy and uptake.