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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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RosaryKnight's avatar
RosaryKnight
5d

When you say "Masonic," its actually Judeo-Masonic, with emphasis on the "Judeo." They've been lending at compound interest for many centuries, not to mention their continual moral & social subversion in so many areas. See gtvflyers.com.

“As long as there remains among the gentiles any moral conception of the social order, and until all faith, patriotism, and dignity are uprooted, our reign over the world shall not come…”

gloria.tv/post/HF81dcT1aLYg1jLYG9crvdUfF (2 min. read; some startling statements)

"If you don't know your enemy, you will lose every battle." - Sun Tzu, The Art of War

"If you want to know who rules over you, just ask yourself whom you're not allowed to criticize."

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