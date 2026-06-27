An Education in Debt (Ep. 1 of 5)

"You are going to have a lifetime to pay off debt. A lifetime": that’s deliberate!

Protection from Jobs (Ep. 2 of 5)

When they tell you that the AI will leave you unemployed forever under Universal Basic Income, remember the line: “you just protected me out of a job”

Unemployment is the result of government taxing, over-regulation, strangling SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses), while leaving Big Corp intact.

A Remedy for Healthcare Choices (Ep. 3 of 5)

House Poor (Ep. 4 of 5)

Yes, the housing crisis is also a manufactured one!

Keeping a Close Eye on Privacy (Ep. 5 of 5)

Note:

Freemasons running the US Gov aren’t spying on metadata but directly reading any digital communication through any device and channel anywhere in the world, including domestic spying.

They created a legal loophole: they enable foreign “friendly” intel agencies services, like Mossad or GCHQ (UK’s Government Communications Headquarters, intelligence, cyber, and security agency), who share their data on American citizens with the US 3-letter agencies.

Unbelievable real case of debt trap

She borrowed $49,548.74 in student loans.

120 payments later, she’s paid $25,558

Yet she owes $50,121

She’s paid for 10 years and owes more than the original sum.

After a decade of payments, she’s deeper in debt than when she started.

The following proves that they’ve been building the debt trap since 1950s:

@steves2615: “I graduated from Penn State in l953. The tuition was $123.45 a semester (easy to remember). There were no government student loans. College was so inexpensive you didn't need them. Standards were high. They made you work and sweat and F's were more common than A's. It was shape up or ship out. But the profs were great and I got a good education. Then I went to grad school in Maryland. I was able to support myself by working part time. The state sales tax was 3% and there was no state income tax. The social security tax was around 1% but you didn't have to pay it if you worked part time. I can't help but think it was better in those days than it is now.”

@kkampy4052: “Coincidentally", the cost of college started rising after the government raised the limit on student loans. Can you say self-serving?”

Did you know that university is free in many countries? :

Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Slovenia, Sweden.

Why should education cost much, when the marginal cost of an extra student in the class with enough space is very low?

Except careers needing costly lab equipment and hands-on training, like medicine:

Why don’t we have free online degrees, considering that the cost of an extra student is near ZERO with automated videos and exams?

Some think: “If you can’t afford an education, can you afford ignorance? If education is too expensive, try the cost of ignorance.”

College = knowledge? Can’t we self-educate? Of course we can! but the market seems to rely on diplomas (except in few skills like coding).

Considering the opportunity cost of ignorance, why aren’t governments focused on a free educational system or at least lowering the cost to near zero by economies of scale?

Conclusion

Our system isn’t a result of human stupidity but a clever manufactured dystopia to enslave us under the chains of usury.

The loan system is predatory by design.

Debt is a SCAM to enslave people.

If interest rate is higher than real growth rate, it’s theft!

Compounded interest rate is compounded theft!

Here’s why:

We are swimming in an ever smaller pond, stuffed with big fat loan sharks (government, banks).

The Government is draining the water by design so that you’d end up begging for help to the “friendly” sharks.

Less water? How’s that possible if the economy is growing?

Because the inflated financial market is growing, not the real good GDP:

How can we get out of the trap?

Real money. We could build a fail-safe system based on bills with embedded precious metals and we could release patents for the public domain with even better forms of money.

If anyone is interested in changing human history, by building a non-profit foundation to promote real community money, please email:

ScientificProgress (at) substack.com

with subject: money

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