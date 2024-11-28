Trump has chosen as director of the NIH, Jay Bhattacharya, MD, one of the 3 authors of the declaration: Martin Kulldorff (left), Sunetra Gupta (woman) and Jay (right)

Surely, he is far better than most of the mainstream physicians who worshiped the COVID propaganda and will never apologize for the damages, injuries and deaths they caused:

Nearly 1 million people signed the Barrington Declaration and this gave it more media coverage, reaching many people who’d never question the propaganda, especially, if they saw how many health specialists signed:

Medical & Public Health Scientists who signed

16,151

Medical practitioners who signed

47,788

Now that the debate has cooled, which points of the declaration were wrong? What that means for the NIH?

Comments in bold:

The Great Barrington Declaration

5 Oct 2020 – “As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.

Coming from both the left and right, and around the world, we have devoted our careers to protecting people. Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden.”

Those who were aware, before the PLANdemic, of the weaponization of vaccination to infertilize, disable and cull the population, had scientific proof that “lower childhood vaccination rates” are something good, the opposite that the declaration implied, since more haccines reduce health and life expectancy:

“Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice.

Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.”

The declaration should have showed that data that there were no COVID primary deaths (in all “COVID” deaths, COVID was a secondary cause) and should have explained that lockdowns, school closures, social distancing, maks and vaccines were not only useless but harmful and lethal.

“Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing. We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young. Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza.”

Many died not of “a virus”, but in the hands of government rewarded medical protocols deliberately designed to murder (ventilators, Midazolam, Remdesivir, etc.): there was a PLANdemic of iatrogenic deaths! A COVID ICU patient was worth up to $100,000 dollars of government money to a hospital, due to the huge monetary incentives for fake COVID cases, ventilation and Remdesivir.

“As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls. We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity – i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable – and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.”

Vaccines would never ever achieve herd immunity for an aerosolized pathogen, considering that, being injected, they could not create mucosal immunity and, therefore, prevent contagion and spread.

“The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.”

Everyone could have lived their lives normally! Even as soon as Jan 2020, there were successful early treatments with HCQ+Zinc and Azithromycine (previously used with SARS-CoV-1), followed by Aspirin, Dexamethasone, Enoxaparin, etc. Many treatments which work for any cold, worked for COVID, even water vapor. And by Apr 2020, Ivermectin was proven a huge success.

No one died of COVID, no one had to die with COVID, those who died, died of malpractice, censorship and denial of successful treatments:

http://c19early.com

“Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent testing of other staff and all visitors.”

Long before the PLANdemic, Kary Mullis, awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for having invented PCR testing, made very clear that it was not a tool for diagnostics. It’s standard science that there’s no such thing as a highly contagious assymptomatic. Any respiratory disease need a certain load in the body to start spreading. Load means symptoms! No symptoms, no load. In the case of COVID, an Austrian study found that 1000 viral particles were necessary to get the disease (that’s why there was no risk in open air activities). As soon as the WHO and FDA requested over 40 amplification cycles, experts knew that it would result in massive false positives (up to 90%): not a real epidemic, but a test-demic. As soon as the haccines were released, WHO/FDA cut by half the amplification cylces, thus lowering the fake cases so that the injections would appear to have effectively reduced the total cases. False positivity was deliberately enhanced by the FDA, by calibrating the PCR test, not with the flu or other harmless flu-season coronaviruses, but with MERS (practically non-existant in the USA and in the world), not even considering more markers.

“Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside. A comprehensive and detailed list of measures, including approaches to multi-generational households, can be implemented, and is well within the scope and capability of public health professionals.”

All that was completely unnecessary, considering early treatment and even prophylactic/preventative treatment with ivermectin, Iota-Carrageenan nasal spray, mouth wash, or many other cheap solutions:

http://bit.ly/research2000

“Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.”

Many countries, especially in Africa, didn’t do any of that, and had higher success rates.

The good

The Barrington declaration was positive because it destroyed the authoritative argument for lockdowns: the authors were well credentialled and respected in academia and the medical system.

Dr. Jay is anti-lockdowns, anti-masking, anti-Government misinformation/propaganda, anti-COVID vaccines and anti-CFR (masonic Council of Foreign Relations):

https://x.com/DrJBhattacharya/status/1807516248491905084

The bad

Though some retracted their signature from the Great Barrington Declaration, we shouldn’t make a fuzz out of it, because at the time, it helped rather than hindered, and unity in strength saved lives.

The Great Declaration would have been greater, if made sooner, since most of the recommendations were known as early as Apr 2020, not October! For example, Sweeden didn’t fall for the general lockdown scam, by applying the old textbook idea, that naturally achieving herd immunity fast, at least in the younger, was the fastest, less painful and less lethal way to “flatten the curve”. And the data proved it in a month!

Dr. Jay was a lockdown critic as late as 18 May 2020, and a COVID vaccine critic as late as 11 Sep 2021:

“During the pandemic, the Biden administration was repeatedly claiming that it was following the science, listening to the experts. But looking back, it’s clear that they really got a lot of things wrong, and it doesn’t look like they were following the science… maybe science fiction. They ignored the data. And in fact, there’s now evidence emerging continually that they kept data out of the public eye that did not meet their narrative. But now the Biden administration is looking to bring back masks, jabs, as the election variant of COVID is now emerging, even though we know all these things were ineffective and unnecessary.”

Why wasn’t the ineffectiveness and safety problems of the COVID vaccines denounced in a second declaration?

Under Dr. Jay’s leadership, it’s unclear if the NIH will support:

PCR testing

Nasal swabs (instead of diagnostic made by doctors), which were also weaponized

Assymptomatic spreader

Soft or self-confinement

Haccines (weaponized vaccines … all of them, but especially mRNA)

Injectables (also weaponized)

Remdesivir, Midazolam and other questionable “medicines”

Trojanized monoclonal antibodies

Contraception, abortifacients and abortion pill

Abortion

We pray and hope that RFK2 will show the data and convince Dr. Jay. Or that this message reaches him … maybe volunteers could add a link to this article under Dr. Jay’s twits or contacting him through other means?:

https://x.com/DrJBhattacharya

