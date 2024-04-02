Autism: censored PLANdemic

If we apply the 2018-2020 trend until 2024, the ratio is 1:24. Even worse in boys: possibly 1:20. Compare with 1:20,000 in the 50s.

Autism has risen 1000 times since the 50s !!!

The CDC stopped counting for a reason: the panic might lead people to ask questions and to vote candidates like Bobby Kennedy Jr. to force the CDC, FDA and EPA to finally publish the real cause of autism.

Prevalence questions:

Why is autism practically non-existent in unvaccinated populations such as the Amish?

Why do autism rates raise dramatically when immigrants from unvaxxed countries move to the USA? (n.b. Ethiopian cases).

Why is there a correlation between doses and autism?

Regressive Autism is VaxAutism

Autism is a word that hides a variety of neuro-developmental problems. Regressive autism is defined by loss of acquired developmental functions. This never happens in genetic autism, which gradually unfolds from day 0.

For example, after the vaccine causing fever, brain inflammation or seizures, the child loses the acquired ability to speak, to keep eye contact, to understand instructions, to control body movements, to smile, etc. while starting to show certain patterns associated with autism, like obsession for a certain color, repetitive movements, etc.

Regressive autism develops soon after vaccination, never before, which proves that vaccination is the cause. Otherwise, there would be regressive autism prior to vaccination: not a single case in the whole history of the world!

Genetic diseases are correlated to population numbers. Considering the declining total fertility rate and the exponential growth of autism, there’s scientific consensus that it can only be explained by environmental factors.

The medical system is so corrupted and co-opted under severe threats, that no medical authority dares to even hint the hypothesis that vaccines might trigger or cause autism (just as with the 2021/2 excess deaths after COVID injections).

Vax seizures = brain injury

Vax brain-damage causes seizures, which could be triggered by other factors such as a high fever.

The Maguire tragedy

2016. UK. Luke Maguire and Louise McKever, after a bad reaction to the first dose of Glaxo’s Bexsero Meningitis B vaccine (given to babies at 2, 4 and 12 months), and after being threatened of removing their child if they didn’t comply with the second dose, they witnessed that it caused Bobby to have daily fits. To prevent other parents, they shared this video on Facebook:

After reaching 3 million views, the video was censored by YouTube and Facebook.

After a set-up, social workers kidnapped Bobby at gunpoint intended to silence his devastated father and to vax Bobby even more: in one of the 2-allowed visits per week they noticed a bruise in the arm and weren’t allowed to film it.

Muzzled? Their GoFundMe campaign is not even listed anymore and it’s not a URL mistake. The Maguire Facebook account is gone.

The Pharma mafia message to all parents in the world is clear: you mess with vaccines, we mess with our kids. CPS has become an extortion machine. In too many countries, the legal system and Child Protective Services have been weaponized against both children and parents, human sacrifices for the vaccine golden calf. It's not a coincidence that modern society has replaced God with other gods, like the vaccine god. There's are no shades of grey, either we worship God or we worship demons through sin.

In 2014, Bexsero had been turned down by the UK expert panel, only to include it in the vaccine schedule in 2015. The package leaflet includes “seizures”. It was approved in 35 countries. By 2015 the accelerated approval of the FDA didn’t allow it for children under 10 years-old. By 2018, FDA lowered the limit to 2-year-olds. It is still given to newborns in the UK.

There are many treatments to prevent and cure meningitis (including immunoglobulins), what vested interests are behind media pushing injuring injections as the only option?

Possibly, Bobby has turned autistic.

Infuriating! Makes the blood boil ? Makes you mad or sad?

Turn the emotion into motion!

Let’s share the censored video file with this tragic story:

6 Mb https://odysee.com/@nazar:d/seizures:1d

12 Mb https://odysee.com/@nazar:d/seizures12:9

Instructions: below the video, click the 3 dots to your right “. . .” and then click download.

More seizure videos

Short videos of real babies are the best way to start a dialogue with a vax-maniac:

Thousands of parents upload seizure videos:

https://odysee.com/@JVDW-Music:0/baby-boy-suffers-from-seizurses-after-vaccines:a

https://rumble.com/v4mifo0-4-month-baby-vaccinations-caused-lifelong-seizures.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6qpssnW8Y3XZ/

Misdiagnosis?

“Colics”, “reflux”, “startle reflex”, twitches, jerking, cramped synchronized general movements, fits, convulsions, neonatal seizures, subtle seizures, febrile seizures, absence seizures, tonic-clonic seizure, Dravet syndrome, rare form of epileptic fit, early infantile epileptic encephalopathy, and infantile spasms are so common nowadays, that they even created an awareness week for the latter:

There are even seizure-alert trained dogs.

Of course, InfantileSpasms.org will never point to the the vaccines!

VaxAutism: settled science

It’s settled science that vaccines may trigger or cause autism:

CDC study

2004. CDC research team proved MMR vax caused autism but the team leader ordered them to destroy the evidence and redesign the protocol to “prove” there was no link:

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/

Sp subs: https://gloria.tv/post/2X4GE3N3aLS1Cz4EMweAeW3Zm

Dr. Brian Hooker reconstructed the original study with the help of one of the CDC team whistleblower, but was retracted without any explanation by the journal due to the pressure from Government and bribes from Big Pharma:

Hooker, B.S. Measles-mumps-rubella vaccination timing and autism among young african american boys: a reanalysis of CDC data. Transl Neurodegener 3, 16 (2014). https://doi.org/10.1186/2047-9158-3-16

Vaccine court: 20 million dollars compensation

Hannah Poling, vax-injured

2007. The vaccine court recognized that the MMR caused autism to a healthy child, and compensated the parents with 20 million dollars, with the excuse of a pre-existing mitochondrial disorder.

The real story: https://www.ageofautism.com/2008/03/dr-jon-poling-o/comments/

What the news reported: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/family-to-receive-15m-plus-in-first-ever-vaccine-autism-court-award/

Censored by CBS: 9 other vax-autism compensated cases. https://web.archive.org/web/20131016130408/http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2008/03/06/eveningnews/main3915703.shtml

Studies comparing vax-unvax

DNA-tainted genotoxic injections

2013. Dr. Theresa Deisher proved that, when antiviral vaccines, made from cell lines of aborted or live-dissected babies, were introduced in 14 different countries at 14 different times, there were 14 different change-points in the autism rate, making it grow exponentially, and that they had dangerous human DNA, in excess of 2000% of the 10 ng FDA limit:

Abortion vaccines causing brain damage (Autism, Asperger, ticks) and cancer (lymphomas, leukemia), yet nothing been done in a decade to replace them:

Congress hearing:

1/4:

2/4

3/4

4/4 YouTube censored this Congressional hearing!:

but is here: https://altcensored.com/watch?v=cO3BNFz4sY8

More proofs about vaccines and autism:

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=ihARlgFKsmw

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=gBW7uf1r9zA

Deisher T., Doan N. et al., Impact of environmental factors on the prevalence of autistic disorder after 1979, Journal of Public Health and Epidemiology, Vol.6(9), pp. 271-286 , September 2014 https://doi.org/10.5897/JPHE2014.0649

Deisher TA, Doan NV. Sociological Environmental Causes are Insufficient to Explain Autism Changepoints of Incidence. Issues Law Med. 2015 Spring;30(1):25-46. PMID: 26103707 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26103707/

Deisher TA, Doan NV, Koyama K, Bwabye S. Epidemiologic and Molecular Relationship Between Vaccine Manufacture and Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence. Issues Law Med. 2015 Spring;30(1):47-70. PMID: 26103708 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26103708/

Jarzyna P, Doan NV, Deisher TA. Insertional mutagenesis and autoimmunity induced disease caused by human fetal and retroviral residual toxins in vaccines. Issues Law Med. 2016 Fall;31(2):221-234. PMID: 29108182 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29108182/

The excess DNA could be related to the DNA deliberately inserted in COVID injections to hack the cell nucleus and start producing injuring unidentified proteins, including sequences of carcinogenic SV40 monkey virus, as recognized by Health Canada and found by several independent researchers.

This author sent emails to 2000 journalists and mainstream media about this: none wanted to cover this. Media was already in full control of masons back in 2013… 2001, considering the lack of coverage of the 911 psy-op:

Scientific literature

Over 200 studies not only prove that vaccines cause autism, but also the potential mechanisms:

HowDoVaccinesCauseAutism.org

Summary: https://expose-news.com/2023/08/07/vaccines-the-most-common-trigger-for-autism

Aluminum = brain damage

Aluminum is neurotoxic. That’s why it causes a strong immune response. It’s not that the immune system over-reacts, but that it recognizes a very injuring invader, which deserves the strongest reaction.

The data presented as Metabolic Exposure show that infants have greater exposure to aluminum over the first six months from vaccines than from diet:

Per-month accumulation analysis from the various sources shows a greater expected accumulation from vaccines than from dietary sources:

Lyons-Weiler et al. (2020)

Pediatric dose limit (PDL) of exposure to aluminum hydroxide in vaccines

Based on standard toxicological consideration of body weight:

“The diagonal blue line is the body-weight adjusted PDL of the 50%tile body weight of children at each age (Pediatric Dose Limit based on consideration to kidney development up to two years).

The horizontal orange line is FDA’s 850 mcg so-called ‘safe’ dose of of 850 mcg per vaccine. The 850 mcg dose FDA claims is safe using the wrong types of aluminum, the wrong type of mammal, the wrong route of exposure, and a single cherry-picked, misinterpreted study:

The lines with the peaks correspond to uptake and clearance under various schedules for the various schedules studied.

Clearly, aluminum exposure does not only have acute toxicity (peaks); it also has chronic exposure - wherever the clearance lines exceed the blue PDL line, infants and toddlers are experiencing the health effects of whole-body aluminum toxicity, including risks of autoimmunity and food allergies.”

Source: PopularRationalism.substack.com

Proven in 2018: In order to comply with the FDA’s 'safe' level for intravenous aluminum exposure, a baby would have to weigh 374 pounds (170 kg)... 50 times more than the average weight of a newborn and 100x for a pre-term! The dose of aluminum injected to a baby was FDA-defined 'safe' for 50 babies, not one.

Conclusion

In sum, vaccines cause brain damage: for the majority, this is not perceivable but for a minority, especially for children with prior problems (like being pre-term) or for certain races (nb African descent), or for those receiving multiple vaccines at once without long breastfeeding and/or waiting until a stronger immune system (at least 3 or 6 years old, ideally never):

Drop in IQ scores

Brain damaging injections could be the major factor behind the constant drop in children IQ scores, affecting thinking abilities and cognitive efficiency which in turn reduce the amount of acquired knowledge.

Imagine that vaccines reduce the IQ by 10 points, then if your child has 130, nobody would ever notice since 120 is still above average, but if your child has 90, then 80 shows a learning disability.

It would be interesting a study comparing IQ before and after vaccination, and with non-vaxxed.

The injections cause brain damage to all kids, it's just the ones who go from 100 to less which are being noticed. Maybe the notion of vax-dumbing all babies would finally shake parents!

In the 20th century IQ scores rose by around 3% a year (named Flynn effect).

Yet, since 1975, Norwegian men’s IQ dropped dramatically for environmental reasons (not genetic, since they measured siblings and parents). The same for the USA:

And globally:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2730791/Are-STUPID-Britons-people-IQ-decline.html

The impact is even higher, considering that Down-syndrome babies are mostly aborted in places like Europe.

One factor is ageing population (less IQ after 30 years old) but this excuse doesn’t apply to cohort studies.

https://www.i3mindware.com/g-factor/the-5-factors-of-iq-over-the-lifespan/

Why do they want to have more disabled children?

The main reason is to reduce the population:

There might be another reason for deliberately handicapping the population. Hitler won the ideological war: just as the Nazis, they are social-darwinists who believe in eugenics and the right to survive of the fittest over the weakest.

Therefore, they probably see vaccines as poison which would maim or kill the weak and leave the strongest, artificially adding evolutionary pressure to select the fittest (to survive injectable poisons) and making humans more resilient (“if it doesn’t kill you, it makes you stronger”).

Yet, those hypocrites wouldn’t commit vax-suicide: they avoid or simulate vaccination or take placebo batches, while perceiving a benefit from having children with the surviving gene-pool.

Under Fauci, the autoimmune and chronic diseases which Congress specifically charged NIAID to investigate and prevent, went from 12.8% in 1984 to 54%, without any result from NIAID, despite the hundreds of billions spent. It’s on purpose!

Those satanists count on the disabled not reproducing much and dying younger, and that financial strain will reduce the parent’s ability to support a larger family.

Why not murdering them in the first place with the childhood shots? SIDS prove they try, yet, if vaccines were instantly lethal people would dump them immediately.

Those satanists want the highest rate of severe damage, together with the lowest rate of awareness, and the longest fuse in order to be able to invoke plausible deniability.

For example, howbad.info proved that only 5% of the batches COVID injectable bio-bombs were lethal and previously labelled as such.

The reason to prioritize the disabled for COVID lethal injections in so many countries was that they wanted to murder them as soon as possible.

All vaccines have been weaponized to cull the population. There is zero government quality control as proven by the DNA, SV40 sequence and graphene oxide in COVID vaccines.

The best cure is prevention: to prevent autism, never inject your child with anything. Not even vitamin K , which could be given orally.

Once the harm is done, many treatments are showing amazing results in certain cases. It is strongly recommended to join Telegram groups of parents guided by physicians. If you had a successful case or know a trustworthy treatment or group, please write below.

Autism criminal organizations

Trying to cover the sun with a finger or just leading the herd towards the slaughter house?:

18 Dec 2007. Globalists tried to hide the autism tsunami by normalizing it with UN’s April 2nd World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD). How about a #VaxAutism Awareness Day?

Previously, masons have tried the same by founding, funding, infiltrating or co-opting societies of parents of autistic children, censoring the vax-injury link, causing the younger siblings to also get brain-injured, because the trusting parents kept injecting them with poison:

Association for Science in Autism Treatment damaging “Over 11,000 visitors visiting our site every month from over 175 countries. In addition, we offer specific resources for journalists, medical providers, and parents of newly diagnosed children and maintain an active and engaging Facebook page with almost 8,000 fans.”

The Autism Community in Action (TACA), formerly Talk About Curing Autism (changed names to also censor the cures).

Autism.org.uk

AmbitiousAboutAutism.org.uk

Coordinating the symphony of whores dancing to the the god of corrupt money involves the:

CDC

NIH and its U.S. Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) and Office of Autism Research Coordination (OARC)

American Academy of Pediatrics

ION (Institute of Neurodiversity) joining “1 million neurominority people and allies from 100 countries”.

GAIN (Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity).

One way to spot them is because they use the narrative jargon: "neurodiverse” (instead of brain-injured), “equitable healthcare”, “health equity”, “Vaccine Education Initiative”, vaccine “access”, etc.

“Neurodiversity”, coined in 199 by Judy Singer, is part of the Diversity Equity and Iclusion (DEI) self-victimization psy-op (just as the gender-gap strategy). where the needed hater/enemy is “internalized ableism” (just as the patriarchy, or internalized racism): those who believe that typical abilities are superior. “The typical are passively careless with the atypical, not really making the necessary effort to understand them.

Botha, M., Chapman, R., Giwa Onaiwu, M., Kapp, S. K., Stannard Ashley, A., & Walker, N. (2024). The neurodiversity concept was developed collectively: An overdue correction on the origins of neurodiversity theory. Autism, 0(0). https://doi.org/10.1177/13623613241237871

By considering atypical a mere variation of normal, this leads to marginalization and lack of cures for severe autism.“Autism rights” movement is anti-cure: they refuse to see autism as an injury that could and should be cured. For them, the only “cure” is to screen and murder the unborn babies: Google tried the gene-mapping for eugenics.

The anti-cures criticize pro-cure organizations like AutismSpeaks.org

If you know other mercenary societies please write in the comment section at bottom.

Note: the same people pushing the COVID S-protein injectable bomb to children is not a coincidence.

Any organization promoting infant vaccination is accomplice of genocide, either deliberately or by guilty ignorance.

This article took 56 hours that will save you that amount of research, that is very hard to find (the sources have been heavily hidden) .

Please share this Big Fat Redpill, to save the children!

