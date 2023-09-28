Weaponization of injectables

Vaccines have been weaponized. They may include:

1940s: neurotoxins like aluminum, mercury, MSG.

1960s: carcinogenic SV40 monkey virus , immune-system-destroyer SIV monkey virus ( forerunner of HIV )

1990s: hCG to infertilize women

2019: carbon and graphene microtubes and nano-structures (now in most injectables like dental anesthesia, IV liquids, etc.)

2020: partial sequences of viruses (HIV, SV40), sequence for cancer modulation (Moderna patent), genotoxins like mutagenic plasmid DNA, transfectional modmRNA, ubiquitous lipid nano-particles, reduced graphene oxide, etc.

Obviously, many of those elements are deliberately not listed in the package inserts and government vaccine information.

Lab analyses proved, again and again, that this isn’t accidental contamination, but deliberate contamination and tampering, involving all brands.

Governments are complicit with this, by complete lack of:

a) Research Control: tweaked animal and clinical studies are presented by Big Pharmafia just to be rubber-stamped by the corrupted authorities. No placebo arm!

b) Quality Control: batches differ dramatically (e.g. HowBad.info)

Why are they doing this?

What are these injections?

If ever, the term “vaccine” is no longer applicable.

They are used as Trojans to hack our cells, immune system, cardiovascular system, organs and pre-frontal cortex.

In April 2020, this author coined the term hack-cine, haxxine or, even better, haccine.

Free ebook: Robert Kennedy Jr.:

Haxxed v. Unhaxxed studies

2017 DTP increased mortality:

10x in girls 5x in boys

"DTP was associated with 5-fold higher mortality than being unvaccinated. No prospective study has shown beneficial survival effects of DTP. "

"It should be of concern that the effect of routine vaccinations on all-cause mortality was not tested in randomized trials. All currently available evidence suggests that DTP vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus or pertussis. Though a vaccine protects children against the target disease it may simultaneously increase susceptibility to unrelated infections."

In sum, DTP vaccine from Bill Gates killed 10x more African girls than disease itself

Mogensen, S. W., Andersen, A., Rodrigues, A., Benn, C. S., & Aaby, P. The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment. 1 Feb 2017 EBioMedicine, 17, 192–198. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2017.01.041

Which explains:

2012 Flu shot increases rate of non-flu infection 4x

Cowling, B. J., Fang, V. J., Nishiura, H., Chan, K. H., Ng, S., Ip, D. K., Chiu, S. S., Leung, G. M., & Peiris, J. S. (2012). Increased risk of noninfluenza respiratory virus infections associated with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine. Clinical infectious diseases : an official publication of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, 54(12), 1778–1783. https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/cis307

1999 CDC’s study on HepB

8x dramatic increased risk of Autism 5x Sleep Disorders 2x Speech Disorders 2x Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Thomas M. Verstraeten, R. Davies, D. Gu, F DeStefano. Increased risk of developmental neurologic impairment after high exposure to thimerosal-containing vaccine in first month of life. 1999 CDC

https://yale62.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Verstraeten-Thomas-M.D.-et-al-CDC-1999.pdf

Which concurs with:

2008 Hepatitis B vaccines increase 9x the odds for Special Education

Gallagher CM, Goodman M. Hepatitis B triple series vaccine and developmental disability in US children aged 1–9 years. 13 Nov 2008 Toxicological & Environmental Chemistry Vol 90 Is 5 Ps 997-1008 https://doi.org/10.1080/02772240701806501

2010 Hepatitis B vaccines in male newborns Increased 3x the odds of autism

Gallagher CM, Goodman MS. Hepatitis B Vaccination of Male Neonates and Autism Diagnosis, NHIS 1997–2002. 6 Nov 2010 Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, Part A 73(24), 1665–1677. https://doi.org/10.1080/15287394.2010.519317

1999 CDC 1,135% higher risk of autism, a relative risk of 11.35 (2 is proof of causation)

“A secret meeting organized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 1999 after they conducted an internal study of their database, which contains the medical records, including the vaccination records, of 10 million children from the 10 biggest HMOs.

Specifically, they wanted to know whether mercury-containing vaccines might be causing autism. One of the first comparisons of health outcomes was done on the hepatitis B vaccine.

The data showed that infants who had received the hepatitis B vaccine within 30 days of birth had a 1,135% higher risk of autism compared to infants who either did not get the hepatitis B vaccine at all or received it after 30 days of age. “At that point, they knew what caused the autism epidemic,” Kennedy told Rogan, because “that’s a relative risk of 11.35, and a relative risk of 2 is proof of causation.”

As panic spread through the industry, the CDC put together this secret meeting at a retreat center in Georgia. It was intentionally held outside the CDC campus to circumvent FOIA laws. The meeting included representatives from all the major vaccine companies, regulatory agencies that administer vaccines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the Health and Human Services Department and leading academic institutions that conduct clinical trials.

The first day was spent discussing the reality of the problem, and the second day was spent discussing how to hide it. While the meeting was held in secret, someone did record it and, in 2005, Kennedy obtained a copy of it:”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/government/federal-agency-documents/simpsonwood-documents/

Early on in that 286-page transcript, we find the following admission by Walter Orenstein, then-director of the National Immunization Program at the CDC:

“Initial concerns were raised last summer that mercury, as methylmercury in vaccines, might exceed safe levels ... Analysis to date raise some concerns of a possible dose-response effect of increasing levels of methylmercury in vaccines and certain neurologic diagnoses.” https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/The-Simpsonwood-Documents.pdf

What happened to this safety signal? As explained by Kennedy, it was intentionally “vanished” by reworking the study four times, using statistical tricks.5 After the fourth iteration, the signal linking thimerosal with autism and a half dozen other neurodevelopmental disorders were no longer detectable.

The CDC published that final version and announced thimerosal had been investigated and found to be safe. And when investigators asked to see the raw data, the CDC claimed the data had been “lost,” so no one was ever able to verify the results. The fabrication stuck and has been peddled ever since.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/about-us/mercury-vaccines-cdcs-worst-nightmare/

2017 Vaccination of preemies increased 7x odds of Neurodevelopmental Disorders

“NDD, a derived diagnostic measure, was defined as having one or more of the following three closely-related diagnoses: a learning disability, Attention Deficient Hyperactivity Disorder, and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The vaccinated were more likely to have been diagnosed with pneumonia, otitis media, allergies and NDD... preterm birth and vaccination was associated with a 6.6-fold increased odds of NDD.”

Mawson AR, Bhuiyan AR, Jacob B, Ray BD. Preterm birth, vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders: a cross-sectional study of 6- to 12-year-old vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Apr 2017 https://oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-187.pdf https://doi.org/10.15761/JTS.1000186

2017 Mawson study: 600 homescholed

Vaccination increases risk of

5x Learning Disability 4x ADHD 4x Autism 4x Neurodevelopmental Disorders 30x Allergic Rhinitis 3x Allergy 3x Eczema

Mawson AR, Ray BD, Bhuiyan AR, Jacob B. Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year-old U.S. children.24 Apr 2017. Journal of Translational Science 3: https://doi.org/10.15761/JTS.1000186 https://archive.is/PwUrN

https://www.nvkp.nl/fileadmin/nvkp/pdf/VaccinatedUnvaccinated.pdf

https://deeprootsathome.com/vaccinated-unvaccinated-healthier/

2020 “higher ORs were observed within the vaccinated versus unvaccinated group for developmental delays, asthma and ear infections .”

Hooker, B. S., & Miller, N. Z. (2020). Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders. SAGE open medicine, 8, 2050312120925344. https://doi.org/10.1177/2050312120925344

2000 DTP and Tetanus vaccinations duplicate the odds of allergies in children

Hurwitz, E. L., & Morgenstern, H. (2000). Effects of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis or tetanus vaccination on allergies and allergy-related respiratory symptoms among children and adolescents in the United States. Journal of manipulative and physiological therapeutics, 23(2), 81–90. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10714532/

Ongoing VaccineInjury.info 18K people survey

There were only 4 severe autism cases in 18000: one tested very high for mercury, aluminum, and arsenic, in another case the mother was tested very high for mercury.

https://www.vaccineinjury.info/survey/results-unvaccinated/results-illnesses.html

2023 Steve Kirsch 10K children survey

33x Sinusitis 21x Autoimmune disorders 9x Asthma 7x ADHD 5x Autism 4x Epilepsy

More shots, more sick:

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/the-data-is-clear-the-more-vaccines/

The Amish have no vaccines and no autism:

TheControlGroup.org survey

“For those with zero exposures to post-birth vaccines, pre-birth vaccines, or the K shot, the total rate of autism in the entire CGS is 0% (0 of 1,024).”

More studies:

https://www.thecontrolgroup.org/gallery

2007 GenerationRescue.org 18K boys survey in California and Oregon

Vaccinated boys (ages 11-17) more likely to have:

158% Neurological disorder

317% ADHD

112% Autism

https://www.generationrescue.org/survey.html

2020 Lyons-Weiler groundbreaking study on 3300 children shows unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children

Lyons-Weiler, J., & Thomas, P. (2020). Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination. International journal of environmental research and public health, 17(22), 8674. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph17228674

Unethical retraction by the journal, due to breach of COPE guidelines, published Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Jul 22;18(15))

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/study-unvaccinated-healthier-vaccinated-kids/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/unvaccinated-children-healthier-than-vaccinated-children/

10 minute summary by Children's Health Defense:

“Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The study — “Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination” — by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD and Paul Thomas, MD, was conducted among 3,300 patients at Dr. Thomas’ Oregon pediatrics practice, Integrative Pediatric.

This study adds to a growing list of published peer-reviewed papers (Mawson, 2017; Hooker and Miller, 2020) that compare the health of vaccinated children to the health of unvaccinated children. These studies suggest we have long underestimated the scope of vaccine harms, and that the epidemic of chronic illness in children is hardly a mystery.

The study the CDC refused to do

Since 1986, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been legally obligated to conduct safety studies and issue a safety report on children’s vaccinations every two years. In 2018, it was determined they had never done so. It is therefore incumbent upon non-governmental groups to do the work the CDC refuses to do.

As the leading governmental organization driving vaccination among Americans, the CDC refuses to incriminate themselves in the epidemic of childhood chronic illness. It is a classic case of the fox guarding the henhouse. They are complicit in creating an evidence vacuum to deliberately manage against the possibility of the public turning against vaccination.

Since the Lyons-Weiler and Thomas study demonstrates that vaccinated children have more chronic illness and were also more likely to get respiratory infections, those who downplay vaccine risks will be sent into another round of apoplectic machinations to attempt to invalidate the results.

Despite the rigor with which this study was conducted, expect critics to do anything but cite opposing science. They cannot. It simply has not been done. Instead, expect critics to draw from a hackneyed playbook to draw the attention away from these scientific findings by directing ad hominem attacks on the authors, criticizing the journal where it was published, and claiming that the study design was not sound.

When research highlights anomalies that diverge from a dominant scientific paradigm, it’s important to remember that the playground of science is not in proof, but in the accumulation of evidence that bolsters an emerging paradigm. The Lyons-Weiler and Thomas study strengthens this emerging paradigm that vaccines may cause more harm than previously documented and characterized.

A perfect pediatric practice to study health outcomes among varying rates of vaccination

Thomas’ pediatric practice follows The Dr. Paul Approved Vaccine Plan, allowing for fully informed consent and parental decision-making in vaccination choices for their children. The plan was developed to reduce exposures to aluminum-containing vaccines and to allow parents to stop or delay vaccinations if some telltale signs of vaccine injury were starting to appear. Conditions like allergies, eczema, developmental delay or autoimmune conditions are typical signs that a child’s immune system is not processing vaccines normally.

These conditions serve as early indicators to help the parent and pediatrician consider slowing or stopping vaccination. As such, Dr. Thomas’ practice has an incredible mix of children who range from fully vaccinated, to partially vaccinated, to not vaccinated at all, making it the perfect pediatric practice to mine for insights into side effects of vaccination.

Study results based on relative incidence of office visits

The Lyons-Weiler and Thomas study was conducted among pediatric patient records spanning 10 years, from Thomas’ practice in Oregon. Instead of using odds ratios of diagnoses in the two groups, the authors found that the relative incidence of office visit was more powerful. Even after controlling for health care exposure, age, family history of autoimmunity and gender, the associations of vaccination with many poor health outcomes were robust.

Unvaccinated children have less fever, seek 25X less pediatric care outside well-child visits

The study found that vaccinated children in the study see the doctor more often than unvaccinated children. The CDC recommends 70 doses of 16 vaccines before a child reaches the age of 18. The more vaccines a child in the study received, the more likely the child presented with fever at an office visit.

The study had unique data that allowed the researchers to study healthcare seeking behavior. Unlike increases in fever accompanied by increased vaccine uptake, which is accepted as causally related to vaccination, increases in vaccine acceptance was not accompanied by a major increase in well-child visits. In fact, regardless of how many vaccinations parents decided their children would have, the number of well-child visits was about the same.

Any concerns that the non-vaccinated or less-vaccinated children would avoid the doctor are unfounded, and puts the jaw-droppingly large difference in office visits in perspective — outside of well-child visits, children who received 90 to 95% of the CDC-recommended vaccines for their age group were about 25 times more likely than the unvaccinated group to see the pediatrician for an appointment related to fever.

Compared to their unvaccinated counterparts, vaccinated children in the study were three to six times more likely to show up in the pediatrician’s office for treatment related to anemia, asthma, allergies and sinusitis. The striking charts below show age-specific cumulative office visits for various conditions among the fully vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

No ADHD among unvaccinated

In a stunning finding sure to rock the psychiatric community, not a single unvaccinated child in the study was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD,) while 0.063% of the vaccinated group were diagnosed with ADHD. Likely due to the vaccine-friendly plan parent-doctor dyad decision-making at Dr. Thomas’ practice, the overall rates of ADHD and autism in the practice were roughly half the rates found in the general population of American children.

Low levels of chicken pox and whooping cough in vaccinated and unvaccinated

Regarding the question of whether or not vaccines prevent the infections they are intended to prevent, a quarter of a percent of the vaccinated were diagnosed with either chicken pox or whooping cough, while a half percent of the unvaccinated were diagnosed with chickenpox, whooping cough, or rotavirus.

Significantly, there were no cases of measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, hepatitis or other vaccine-targeted infections in either the vaccinated or unvaccinated, during the entire 10.5 year study period.

Vaccinated 70% more likely to have any respiratory infection

Vaccinations do appear to make recipients more generally susceptible to infections, so it is ironic, yet not surprising that the vaccinated children in the study appeared at the doctor’s office for respiratory infections 70% more often than the unvaccinated. This finding is likely why vaccinated children present to the pediatrician so often with fevers. Your grandmother was right when she asked why kids these days seem to be sick all the time, despite heavy vaccination.

Family history of autoimmunity correlated with ear infection and allergic conditions

Dr. Yehuda Shoenfeld and others have described a condition called autoimmune syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA), where genetics and family history of autoimmunity appear to pre-dispose vaccinated patients to higher risks of developing an autoimmune condition. With this in mind, the authors compared patient records from those with a family history of autoimmune conditions — such as multiple sclerosis, type I diabetes or Hashimoto’s thyroiditis — to patients whose families do not have autoimmunity. The results were striking. Vaccination among children with autoimmunity in their family appeared to increase the risk of ear infection, asthma, allergies and skin rashes relative to the unvaccinated with family history of autoimmunity.

Past studies have used a weaker statistic

Readers of the study will learn about flaws in past vaccine safety studies, such as over-adjustment bias, in which the data are analyzed many times over in search of the right combination of variables to make associations of adverse health outcomes with vaccines go away. One of the most important findings of this study is that the comparison of the number of office visits related to specific health condition is a far more accurate tool than just using the incidence of diagnoses. In fact, the study authors show this with simulation — and they point out that studies that use odds ratios with incidence of diagnosis are using a low-powered special case of the method introduced by their study, the relative incidence of office visits, because patients with a “diagnosis” have at least one billed office visit related to the diagnosis. The authors conclude that future vaccine safety studies should avoid using weak measures such as odds ratios of incidence of diagnosis.

Conclusion

Since the study found healthcare seeking behavior could not explain vaccination rates, the only remaining explanation of why vaccinated patients require more healthcare for symptoms of chronic illness associated with vaccination is that vaccines are not only associated with adverse health outcomes — they are also associated with more severe and chronic adverse health outcomes. Recalling that 54% of children and young adults in the U.S. have chronic illnesses that lead to life-long pharmaceutical prescriptions, it seems a lot of human pain and suffering could be reduced by adhering to informed choice regarding the true risks of vaccination, and heeding signs of vaccine sensitivity. Although the authors call for more studies to be conducted using similar methodology, this study should certainly cause pediatricians to pause and wonder if they are contributing to life-long chronic illness in some of their patients.”

More content:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/fully-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/

2022 Babies: chronic disease from vitamin K shot, better take it orally

Garner, J. (2022). Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 670–686. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.40

COVID shots

Except few tweaked studies, all independent unbiased studies and government statistics show that the COVID haccinated had much worse outcomes than the COVID unhaccinated, not only with COVID but also with other diseases and all-cause mortality: https://bit.ly/research2000

Unlike the studies above, comparing with those who didn’t even receive one shot, the COVID unvaccinated had dozens of prior vaccines of the government schedule, which maimed their immune sytem. Have this in mind when seeing wrongly defined “unvaccinated” in studies which show little difference.

MMR shot

A 2004 CDC studie proved that it caused a 700% surge in Autism in the children with other prior problems (e.g. preterm) and in African Americans. The team leader ordered the results to be destroyed and tweaked the research protocol to hide the signal by subtracting much of the problematic population. In 2014, Dr. Thompson repented and showed the data. The results were replicated by Dr. Brian Hooker:

https://odysee.com/Vaxxed:87

Excess baby-DNA

In 2013 Dr. Theresa Deisher proved, in 14 countries, that the main driver of Autism was excess human DNA (up to 2000% higher tha the FDA 10 ng limit), showing in all the vaccines being made in cell lines from aborted/dissected-alive babies:

SoundChoice.org

Watch her videos at the bottom of this page:

If your child has autism

Many treatements guided by MDs are showing improvements. For example, Chelation (if there’s excess metals) or using ivermectin or Chlorine Dioxide.

Get in touch with vaccine injured groups in Telegram.

Watch this video: Shoemaker.us

If you had success or know trustworthy doctors or organizations, please share your experience below.

Conclusion

Years ago, some pediatricians recommended never vaccinating preterm babies and waiting at least until 3 years of age to vaccinate children, with few (6 at most) spaced vaccines, never the whole schedule, never together.

Also, if there were adverse events, like fever, they discouraged further vaccination, also in siblings (due to potential genetic/environmental suceptibility).

Yet, with the weaponization of nearly everything for “depopulation”, especially medicine, today it’s more than clear that no vaccine is safe and effective.

We need a law forcing Government to pay safe-vax NGOs to run studies comparing vaxxed v. unvaxxed, at least until we clear the lies.

Federal and State Governments refuse to do the studies, because they are terrified about people’s reaction, when they find out that their children had been intentionally murdered or disabled for life, either by negligence or criminal intent.

Nobody should ever be injected until the whole pharmaceutical approving and control system is rebuild from ground up, with laws for:

Brute transparency. Real useful statistics opened to everybody (VSD and Medicaid databases are still denied even to scientists). No direct funding of studies by the private sector (corporations, foundations): they should use an independent transparent vehicle. Untainted control groups for double-blinded studies (unvaxxed, no placebo, half placebo because they haven’t really used un-harmful placebos even if they stated otherwise). Real world absolute performance, not only relative. No liability protection. Effectiveness and quality control, double-checked by independent NGOs, paid by Pharma. Access to immediate therapy to any alleged side effect. No-cause compensation funds. Empowerment of parents and patients organizations with permanent oversight (70 years follow-up). No patents to products based on taxpayer funded research (except abroad). No nudging, pushing, penalizing, or mandating treatments. No forced funding of vaccines, even indirect funding through taxes, health insurance, etc. Government money out of Pharma.

After that, we might find out that most vaccines (if not all) have no benefit compared to risk, especially if we consider that the benefits vanish when diseases get milder due to natural herd immunity, better preparedness, effective treatments, globulins, just as taught by the COVID government-created emergency:

https://vaccinationdilemma.com/historical-death-rates-diseases-vaccination-html/

https://bit.ly/research2000

Please share this article to save lives!

