Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimd's avatar
Jimd
Sep 29, 2023

So much useful information in one place on the dangers of "haxinations". My daughter is 20 years old and thankfully, by the Grace of God, although she had the full gamut of toxic injections, (many less I believe, in 2003 when she was born, than now) she is a fully functional, third year, straight A college student at Radford University VA. If she had been born just a little later, I would have forbidden EVERY vaccine on the childhood vaccine schedule.

As it was, I objected loudly but was completely outnumbered by my parents, my in-laws and even my wife at the time. I was just beginning to learn about the harm that these shots were doing to children back in 2003 when my daughter was born but with the info I now have, I would probably be in jail right now for kidnapping instead of allowing her to be poisoned with these shots!

I'm retired so I have all day to STUDY and have been doing so for the last 15 years, increasing my learning as the years roll by. (recently retired young; 6 years ago at age 55; also by the Grace of God who meets all my needs even allowing me to live in LUXURY without a single concern about money; only God could have done this). However, "luxury" to me is different than with most of the world who clamor after as much STUFF as they can possibly acquire. I live in a humble home. I don't need granite countertops and all of the modern living "style" to keep up with trends because I don't CARE what others think regarding these matters. I have forsaken the big three, "the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life" 1 John 5:13; and the pride of life is the downfall of most people, with a generous helping of the other two, of course.

The Simpsonwood Documents should be an interesting read and I shall go over them at my leisure. Thank you, Professor, for all of this information. It's amazing that they could do such harm to our children but even more incredible that people should be so uninformed about it, lacking the basic understanding that we are in a spiritual war and thus trusting those who rule over us by IGNORANCE.

There is one substantial reason for this. This world has rejected its Creator by an intentional and SYSTEMATIC, contrived effort of controlling the thoughts and worldview of the populous with the media in all its forms dating back to Darwinism. In this age, the end of the age of Grace, there is an ally to the media and that is the SOCIAL media which galvanizes the extant public opinion and uses ridicule and censorship to keep the people in check.

Religion has also been used to keep people from the truth of this battle we're in which is now escalating to levels never before seen, just as prophesied. The churches, i.e. the brick and mortar buildings which the "religious" attend every Sunday are all apostate in this age (save for a few solid Bible preaching, tiny churches scattered here and there) and many PUSHED the shot. Mostly all denominational churches are currently being controlled by the government via the 501C3 tax exempt status for non profits.

It's so thrilling to be living in these days but also very trying on our weary souls as we see the continual and growing success of the wicked. My indignation has increased 7 fold in the last 15 years, especially in the last 3 or four as we saw the greatest attack on the people of this world EVER perpetrated with the lockdowns, forced injections, lies and deception and the worst part, THE PEOPLE TAKING THE LIES hook, line and sinker!

This was the first time in the history of the world (since Nimrod) that the WHOLE GLOBE was mandated to follow ONE order. I immediately saw this as THE preparation of the global leadership and the start of taking down every restriction holding back a one world government for antichrist.

Moreover, we can see the age of Grace and the time of tribulation OVERLAPPING each other. We see the plans of world famine in the form of the destruction of global agriculture, restriction of fertilizer under the "carbon" lie, the intentional arson activity destroying food processing plants etc. There are too many prophecies coming to pass in this age to list here. Everything is set up!

The "spiritual wickedness in high places" has now influenced every world leader and has come under the plans and agenda of the ushering in of antichrist, just as Bible prophecy has indicated. I believe that this world is now ready for the one BIG event which will cause the chaos necessary for the AC to step onto the world stage from behind the curtain where he is presently directing his new world order. That event is the RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH and it could happen at any moment!

When it does, I believe they MUST say that we had been abducted by aliens (or something very similar) to comfort and make calm those who suddenly lost babies, (even right from the WOMB [!] forever ending the debate of when life begins...at CONCEPTION!) young children and loved ones who believed the Gospel of Jesus Christ and had been forgiven of their sins.

I believe it is necessary that they would promote the lie that we will be returned very soon so this world could continue "peacefully" because at the beginning of antichrist rule, the motto will be "peace and security" (they're already continually touting this!). The chaos of this event would last for years if something were not said QUICKLY about where we had gone and when we would RETURN. It would stand to reason they might say that we would be returned when our training in "spiritual evolution" (or some other nonsense) was complete. One thing is for certain...they will NOT say we were taken by Jesus Christ in the long anticipated Rapture of the Church (true believers).

I am ready! I am saved by the Shed Blood of Jesus Christ and I stand before God SINLESS because He took all of my sins upon Himself! I am so anxious for His return and I believe it is so near that I have hand written notes taped on the wall of my office for whoever comes to rescue my pets. I tell everyone I can about the closeness of His coming for us AND what CNN will broadcast after this happens, that we were taken by aliens. If He doesn't come soon, the prophecies are going to begin to EXPIRE, that is, they will no longer be accurate!

The best example I can offer for this is the advance of artificial intelligence. It recently has been reported that AI has IMPROVED ITSELF! There is nothing about AI in Bible prophecy however we see its rise to such levels and with such speed that we can extrapolate into the future it's inevitable rise to REPRODUCE ITSELF and conquer mankind! There are many other things which can be examined in light of Bible prophecy that might exceed their "shelf life' if you will, but one thing is certain; all of these things are NOW happening and ALL at the SAME TIME!

If you have read this far, thanks for listening. And to whomever reads this and knows they are NOT saved, what in this world are you waiting for??? Trust in Him TODAY. Great and extremely terrible things are going to shake this world soon; indescribably destructive forces (the Wrath of God) are coming on this world. But there's still time to escape. Seek Him before it's too late!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
Sep 29, 2023

Stellar work putting all this together - thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture