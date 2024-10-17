Is this the tragedy of a father, who almost certainly became autistic due to childhood vaccination, being offered as sacrificial escape goat for the establishment, at the altar of “safe” vaccines, by denying that childhood vaccines cause Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS)?

Instead of him, should the pediatricians and the health authorities be in death row for murdering his 2-year-old daughter with a lethal injection causing SBS?

Don’t miss the discussion about death penalty at bottom.

Mr. Roberson would be the first person in the history of the world to be executed based on the shaky “shaken baby syndrome”. True or not, doesn’t he deserve the benefit of a reasonable doubt?

Are the globalists declaring SBS to be junk science because it points to vaccines?

“There has been evidence presented in court cases involving SBS that severe vaccine reactions have led to brain injuries that have been misdiagnosed as SBS.”

Shaken Baby Syndrome and Vaccination

The syndrome is a severe and potentially life-threatening form of child abuse, characterized by a type of brain injury caused by violent shaking or blunt trauma to the head. While the official explanation is undoubtedly true in some instances, the increasing number of cases is due to vaccines and not parental abuse. “In many cases, the baby or young child almost certainly died … because his or her brain was damaged by a vaccine or some other medication.”

Shaken Baby Syndrome or Vaccine-Induced Encephalitis?

Shaken Baby Syndrome and Munchausen by Proxy: Parents Blamed for Brain Bleeding Caused by Vaccines

Father Imprisoned for 12 Years; Wrongly Accused of Child Abuse. Doctors/police are not trained to recognize vaccine-injury and so immediately suspect the parent or caregiver.

Family Falsely Accused of Shaken Baby Syndrome After Infant’s Vaccine Injury

A Parent’s Guide: What to do if your child dies after vaccination to avoid unsubstantiated murder charges

Presenting vax-SBS evidence in court

Midwestern Doctor: SBS as a result of vitamin C deficiency compounded by vaccination

Evidence diagnosing “shaken baby syndrome” rests upon is quite weak:

The 'Shaken Baby Syndrome' racket

Dangerous Vaccines Found to Cause Symptoms of Shaken Baby Syndrome

Shaken Baby Syndrome – Child Abuse or Vaccine Injury?

SBS: the vaccination link

Robert Roberson case

The Free Press: “Robert Roberson, 57, a death row inmate in Texas, is scheduled to die today. He was charged with murder after his two-year-old daughter died in 2002 from what the autopsy characterized as death from “shaking” and “blows.” But experts now dispute whether “shaken baby syndrome” is a reliable diagnosis for criminal cases. Roberson’s lawyers argue their client is innocent; his daughter had no history or previous signs of abuse, and they argue she died from a combination of pneumonia and medication that is no longer prescribed to children. Roberson was diagnosed with autism in 2018, which his lawyers say explains his seemingly unemotional response to his daughter’s death. Though many support clemency for Roberson, including crime novelist John Grisham and 86 bipartisan state lawmakers, their efforts have been unsuccessful.”

Execution scheduled for 10 Oct 2024 6PM CT, postponed!

CNN - “The status of the execution process is now unclear after an extraordinary decision by a Texas House committee Wednesday night (9 Oct 2024) to subpoena Roberson to testify as it reconsiders the lawfulness of his conviction.

“This extraordinary and unprecedented maneuver reflects how seriously Texas legislators have evaluated the concerns in Mr. Roberson’s case,” Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, told CNN of the decision. “They are also sending an urgent, public message to Governor (Greg) Abbott that they, like so many others, do not believe Mr. Roberson should be executed.”

Miracle! Robert Roberson granted last minute reprieve, 90 minutes before execution

27 Sep 2024. Texas lawmakers met with Robert Roberson at prison in Livingston, Texas

Texas Public Radio - Jessica Mangrum, Judge in Travis County, decided in a court hearing that a Texas legislative subpoena carried more weight than a death warrant for execution and therefore, granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the execution, until the Roberson’s case was heard at the legislature.

All appeals for Roberson had been rejected without considering the new evidence, which proved that Roberson’s daughter died from pneumonia and not abuse.

Texas lawmakers said they subpoenaed Roberson to hear his testimony on Texas capital punishment. He will testify on Monday, Oct. 21, at 12:00 p.m. CT

It was not clear when a new execution date will be scheduled.

Please keep praying and sharing!

The Innocence Project:

“In 2002, Mr. Roberson’s two-year old, chronically ill daughter, Nikki, was sick with a high fever and suffered a short fall from bed. Hospital staff did not know Mr. Roberson had autism and judged his response to his daughter’s grave condition as lacking emotion. Mr. Roberson was prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced to death for Nikki’s death.

1. The prosecution based its case against Mr. Roberson on the hypothesis that Nikki’s death was caused by SBS — a condition that was never scientifically validated and the premises of which have been discredited by actual science.

Although no evidence or testing ever supported the connection between these symptoms and supposed SBS, by 2001, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a position paper — which is not a scientific, peer-reviewed study — stating that violent shaking and “shaken baby syndrome” should be presumed whenever these three symptoms are observed. Faced with what was then believed to be proof beyond dispute, Mr. Roberson’s own defense lawyer agreed with the State that Nikki must have died from SBS. When Mr. Roberson refused to accept a plea deal, his lawyer argued only that Mr. Roberson had not meant to kill Nikki and that he was mentally impaired.

In 2009, however, six years after Mr. Roberson was sentenced to death, the AAP retreated from the version of SBS used in his trial. Dr. Guthkelch, the neurosurgeon whose paper first posited the SBS hypothesis, later reviewed a number of cases of people asserting innocence and was struck by the number of cases where children had a history of illnesses, indicating their injuries were the result of natural causes, not abuse. In 2015, shortly before his death, Guthkelch told the Washington Post, “I am doing what I can so long as I have a breath to correct a grossly unjust situation.” Today, no credible science would endorse the SBS premises that Mr. Roberson’s jury was told were sound medical science.

To date, at least 32 parents and caregivers in 18 states have been exonerated after being wrongfully convicted under the shaken baby hypothesis.

2. Nikki was suffering from myriad medical issues that contributed to her death.

However, no doctor at the time of her collapse took a holistic look at her medical history to rule out all the many possible causes of her symptoms, because it was believed at the time that SBS — and only SBS — could explain her condition.

A differential diagnosis would have required considering, for instance, the facts that, days after her birth, Nikki had the first of many infections that proved resistant to multiple antibiotics, including chronic ear infections that persisted even after she had had tubes surgically implanted. She also had a history of unexplained “breathing apnea” that caused her to suddenly stop breathing, collapse, and turn blue.

The week before her death, Nikki had been vomiting, coughing, and having diarrhea. When her symptoms didn’t stop after five days, Mr. Roberson and his mother took Nikki to their local emergency room in Palestine, Texas, where a doctor prescribed Phenergan, a potent drug that now carries an FDA black-box warning against being prescribed to children of Nikki’s age and with her condition. Nikki was sent home. Her condition did not improve and, that night, her temperature rose to 103.1 degrees Fahrenheit. The next morning, Mr. Roberson took her to a pediatrician, who sent the toddler home, despite a fever of 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and prescribed more Phenergan, in cough syrup with codeine — an opioid now restricted for children under 18 by the FDA due to its risks of causing breathing difficulties and death. Nikki’s toxicology report showed lethal levels of the respiratory-suppressing Phenergan still in her system.

The next night, Nikki was at the home of her maternal grandparents where she was supposed to stay. Despite being in a bitter battle with Mr. Roberson over custody of Nikki, her grandparents called Mr. Roberson and insisted he drive out to the country and pick the child up, which he did.

At home, Mr. Roberson put Nikki into bed — a mattress and box spring propped up on cinder blocks. In the early morning, he awoke when Nikki cried out. He found her on the floor at the foot of the bed. After putting her back into the bed he stayed up and talked to her until they both fell back to sleep.

Later that morning, when the alarm went off, Robert discovered that Nikki was unconscious and her lips were blue. He grabbed her face, not knowing how to revive her, and tried to wake her. When she didn’t respond, he brought Nikki to the emergency room where her heart was resuscitated and she was intubated. But by then, she had likely already experienced brain death, which occurs after 10-12 minutes of oxygen-deprivation.

3. New scientific evidence explains exactly how Nikki died.

On Aug. 1, 2024, Mr. Roberson’s attorneys requested the state district court in Anderson County to reopen his case of actual innocence. The filing states that new medical and scientific evidence shows that Nikki died of severe viral and bacterial pneumonia that progressed to sepsis and then septic shock. There was no homicide. Three experts from a range of medical specialties can now explain exactly how Nikki died.

Dr. Francis Green, an expert in lung pathology with over 46 years of experience, recently reviewed Nikki’s medical history and her lung tissue under a microscope. His detailed report explains that Nikki’s lungs were infected with two different and virulent types of pneumonia – a viral and bacterial infection – which clogged Nikki’s lungs, starving her brain of oxygen and causing her death. Dr. Green’s detailed analysis shows that Nikki’s pneumonia started many days or weeks before her final hospitalization.

Dr. Keenan Bora, an expert in medical toxicology and emergency room medicine, has concluded that a post-mortem toxicology report shows that Nikki had dangerously high levels of promethazine in her system, prescribed by two different doctors on two consecutive days. Promethazine is a drug no longer prescribed to children Nikki’s age and in her condition because it impairs their ability to breathe and can be fatal. Dr. Bora has concluded that this drug exacerbated Nikki’s breathing problems and likely hastened her death from her pneumonia infection.

Dr. Julie Mack, an expert in pediatric radiology, has concluded that the initial CAT scans of Nikki’s head show only a single minor impact site on her head. Dr. Mack reviewed CAT scans discovered in the courthouse basement in 2018 – on the day that the convicting court’s evidentiary hearing was supposed to begin – which had been lost for 15 years. As interpreted by the only type of expert qualified to read them, the scans corroborate Mr. Roberson’s statement at the hospital that Nikki had fallen out of bed and possibly hit her head.

“I am doing what I can so long as I have a breath to correct a grossly unjust situation.”

4. Symptoms of Mr. Roberson’s autism were used against him.

Mr. Roberson left school after completing 8th grade with undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder — which impacts how people communicate and interact with others. Symptoms of autism can include avoiding eye contact, “unusual” mood or emotional reactions, the appearance of indifference, fixation on details that strike others as “abnormal,” and difficulty expressing feelings.



Hospital staff, who did not know that Mr. Roberson has autism, were suspicious of his flat affect and interpreted his response to his daughter’s condition as lacking emotion. They viewed his inability to explain Nikki’s condition as a sign that he must be lying.

5. Misguided SBS diagnoses prevailed.

The same doctor in Palestine who had treated Nikki for vomiting, coughing, and diarrhea by prescribing Phenergan treated her again, when Mr. Roberson rushed her to the emergency room. After a CT scan on Nikki’s head showed bleeding under the dura and brain swelling (two of the alleged triad of SBS symptoms), the doctor concluded that it would be “basically impossible” for Nikki’s condition to be caused by a fall out of bed or anything other than abuse.



Because the local hospital in Palestine was not equipped to treat Nikki, she was transported on life support to Dallas Children’s Hospital, where her case was referred to a child abuse pediatrician. This doctor did not review Nikki’s medical history; she spoke only to law enforcement and the maternal grandparents who insisted Nikki had been “totally well.” Upon reviewing Nikki’s CT scans, she saw no fractures of any kind and no neck injuries, but she saw the triad of conditions she considered to be a certain indicator of SBS. The doctor “diagnosed” violent shaking as the one and only possible cause. She then gave an affidavit about her SBS diagnosis to law enforcement, who arrested Mr. Roberson before Nikki’s autopsy was even performed.



The medical examiner who conducted the autopsy did not have any information about Nikki’s extensive medical history. She was also not aware of the CT scans, which showed a single, minor impact on the back right of Nikki’s head (consistent with Mr. Roberson’s report of a fall), nor did she have Nikki’s toxicology results, which would have shown toxic levels of Phenergan still in Nikki’s system.

Robert Roberson with his daughter Nikki before she passed away. (Image courtesy of the Roberson family)

6. The jury was presented with unfounded claims of child abuse.

At trial, one nurse claimed she saw signs of sexual abuse in Nikki’s case, though no doctors or other medical professionals involved in Nikki’s care observed any such signs and testing from a sexual assault kit produced no substantiating evidence. The nurse, who presented herself as a “Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner” (SANE), was, in fact, not SANE-certified and offered her personal views on pedophiles in her testimony, further stoking prejudice against Mr. Roberson so the jury could see him, with no history of violence, as a person capable of violently shaking a child.

7. Top neuropathologists and forensic pathologists support that Nikki died of natural and accidental causes.

In 2016, a week before Mr. Roberson’s scheduled execution date, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed his execution based, in part, on a then-new law permitting legal challenges based on changes in science used to obtain convictions. His case was sent back to the trial court, which conducted a nine-day evidentiary hearing in 2021. There, experts explained that SBS had been discredited and provided compelling evidence that Nikki died of natural and accidental causes. A pathologist testified that Nikki suffered from a severe form of undiagnosed viral pneumonia that has since been more widely understood due to COVID-19. Signs of Nikki’s advanced pneumonia were noted in her autopsy but, at the time, were unexplained. Tragically, unaware of Nikki’s pneumonia, her treating doctors prescribed her with high levels of prescription medication (found in autopsy toxicology results) that are now understood to be deadly in children of Nikki’s age and in her condition. And biomechanical evidence now shows that short falls like Nikki’s can cause severe injury and even death, an explanation for Nikki’s condition that was vehemently rejected by every medical witness who had testified at her trial.

8. Mr. Roberson deserves a fair shot at justice before he is executed on Oct. 17.



The trial court ignored new evidence from six expert witnesses and rubber-stamped the prosecution’s 17-page proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law, which relied almost exclusively on the outdated scientific evidence introduced at the 2003 trial and conducted when the medical establishment accepted unquestioningly that the triad of intracranial conditions observed in Nikki could be used to “diagnose” shaking and abuse.

Now that the State has sought an Oct. 17 execution date, his life is in jeopardy. Mr. Roberson has never had a true chance at justice in this case — his federal right to due process and a fair trial were violated by the State’s introduction of false and misleading forensic science. Actual science — supported by studies, empirical testing, and a holistic reexamination of the autopsy and Nikki’s medical history — has exposed that no crime occurred here.

9. Mr. Roberson’s innocence case is attracting growing and widespread attention including from the lead detective who testified for the prosecution at trial, but has come to believe that Nikki died of accidental and natural causes.

“I was a police officer in Palestine, Texas for 14 years and the lead detective on the case where Robert Roberson was accused of shaking his two-year-old daughter, Nikki, to death,” said Brian Wharton, an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church, who was the assistant chief of the Palestine Police Department when he retired in 2006. “I testified for the prosecution and helped send Mr. Roberson to death row in 2003. For over 20 years, I have thought that something went very wrong in Mr. Roberson’s case and feared that justice was not served. I have come to believe that Nikki died of accidental and natural causes and that there was no crime. I am convinced that Mr. Roberson is innocent.”

10. You can help stop Mr. Roberson’s unjust execution, but time is running out.

We have until Oct. 17 to stop Mr. Roberson’s execution. Here’s how you can help stop this irreversible injustice:

Death penalty: legal or banned? 7 points

Human error. Roberson has been under the psychological torture of death penalty for 22 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit! Death is irreversible and no compensation could redress a judging error on an innocent person. Humans are incapable of perfectly judging all the attenuating circumstances, especially psychological evaluation, which miserably failed with Roberson. Some criminals prefer capital punishment than imprisonment: a death sentence would be a reward instead of a punishment. The judge forces the executioner and/or whoever built the death machine to become accomplices of murder. It doesn’t deter crime and doesn’t address the root causes of crime. Capital punishment isn’t self defense but social revenge. If applied to lesser crimes than murder, capital punishment is disproportionate to the harm done. Death penalty defeats the purpose of the law as social educator, by legitimizing the very behavior that the law seeks to repress: killing. Death sentences don’t respect the human right to live. We are not entitled to take a life, except inevitable proportionate self-defense (including war in case of an enemy attack). Science proved that life is God’s gift. By taking a life before God’s plan, we reduce the possibility of the criminal to repent and save his soul from eternal hell, and in case of the innocent, to live and complete his mission in life, pardoning those responsible for mistaken imprisonment and execution.

Further reading:

Bible on death penalty

ESV but all translations say the same:

Psalm 79:11

Let the groans of the prisoners come before you; according to your great power, preserve those doomed to die!

Psalm 102:20

To hear the groans of the prisoners, to set free those who were doomed to die,

Romans 12:19

Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”

Matthew 5:7

Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy.

Matthew 6:14-15

For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you, but if you do not forgive others their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.

Matthew 5:38-39

You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, Do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.

Romans 12:17

Repay no one evil for evil, but give thought to do what is honorable in the sight of all.

Matthew 5:43-44

You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,

2 Peter 3:9

The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.

John 8:3-11

The scribes and the Pharisees brought a woman who had been caught in adultery, and placing her in the midst they said to him, “Teacher, this woman has been caught in the act of adultery. Now in the Law, Moses commanded us to stone such women. So what do you say?” This they said to test him, that they might have some charge to bring against him. Jesus bent down and wrote with his finger on the ground. And as they continued to ask him, he stood up and said to them, “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.”

1 John 1:8

If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.

Romans 13:9

For the commandments, “You shall not commit adultery, You shall not murder, You shall not steal, You shall not covet,” and any other commandment, are summed up in this word: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

John 15:12-13

This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.

Conclusion: #EndDeathPenalty

Some say: “I don’t care. It’ll never happen to me. I always follow the law.”

What if you are confused with someone else or end up in a trap leading to death penalty?

