Context:

As planned by Kalergi, Kamala let in 10 million illegal fans so they could vote for her:

Believe it or not, illegal voting was allowed to be legal.

30 Oct 2024. The Biden/Harris administration, including the DoJ, were fighting for illegals to vote. The Supreme Court reinstated Virginia’s decision before the Nov. 5 election to purge from its voter rolls about 1,600 people who state officials concluded were not American citizens. Yet, in many States, illegals can still vote: no ID is required, no penalty.

Why migrants vote for the left?

- The left promises “money for nothing”, just for being poorer: taxpaid welfare state.

- The left allows family reunification: allowing the migrants, mostly males, to bring their wives and children, and the unmarried women, to bring their children.

- The left helps them achieve or protect many “rights”.

Kalergi plan = Great Replacement FACT

It's a war on semantics. Let's not use the enemy's term Great Replacement "theory" but Great Replacement FACT.

1 image = 1000 words

Let’s look at Deep Dive’s find:

6:1 = 6 new jobs for foreign-born for every single job for native-born 1

2020-2024

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Could those 3.4 million jobs have been covered by the 7 million native unemployed, cutting by half the unemployment rate?

Considering 10 million immigrants in that period, how many of the other 6.6 million, who don’t have registered jobs, are getting paid by Federal and State governments for “room&board”?

1U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Level - Foreign Born [LNU02073395], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02073395

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Level - Native Born [LNU02073413], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02073413

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!