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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
4d

Many thanks for this valuable info !!! 👍👍👍

"By guile thou shalt make war, not by power !!!"

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Jim Meeks's avatar
Jim Meeks
3dEdited

You, along with Candice Owen, are in sore need of a history lesson on American Republican Freemasonry from Matt Ehret., since your historical account has a one size fits all without understanding the actual battle within American Freemasonry itself.

Freemasonic Battles in the USA: Mormons, Pike and Candace Owens' Confusion (CP Short)

Matthew Ehret Nov 05, 2025

In this short video, Gordon and I discuss the flaws in Candace Owens’ recent “discoveries” that the USA is simply a freemasonic evil myth designed to cut humanity off from God (somehow embodied in the Divine Right of Kings overseen by the British Monarchy).

Of course, Freemasonry plays a major role within US history, but how should we understand it?

Are all freemasonic lodges equal, or is there a battle between two opposing paradigms even within lodges?

What about the Mormon connection to Freemasonry, and the real reasons for the Anti-Masonic Movement of 1826-1840?

Why did William Morgan’s “widow” marry Joseph Smith upon the disappearance of the whistleblower in 1826?

Why was Morgan given a reverse mormon baptism in 1840?

How did the Mormons spark America’s first three civil wars BEFORE the 1861-65 Civil War?

How did Southern and Northern Jurisdiction Scottish Rite leaders collaborate to rip the nation apart and undo 1776?

These questions and more are addressed in this Canadian Patriot Short.

https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/freemasonic-battles-in-the-usa-mormons

The Mormon Role in the the Purge of Republican Freemasonry

Edgar Poe as Cultural Warrior Part 7

Matthew Ehret

Overlapping the intensive period of creativity that saw Edgar Allan Poe wage his cultural war against the enemies of the republic, the United States was in the midst of a 20 year purge of masonic lodges in the form of an ‘Anti Masonic Movement’. This movement, and an associated political party was launched in 1826 and was catalyzed by the disappearance of a peculiar character named William Morgan (1774-?)...

https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/the-mormon-role-in-the-the-purge

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