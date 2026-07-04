The masonic dependence revolutions

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International revolutions are masonic revolutions.

At least since 1775, we have plenty of evidence that masons were behind each internationally “contagious” revolution.

The American revolution wasn’t an exception.

Summary

This historical research argues that international revolutions since 1775 are "masonic revolutions," with the American Revolution as no exception, labeling July 4th a dependence day rather than independence. The Boston Tea Party was organized at a Masonic lodge, with key leaders like Paul Revere and John Hancock being Masons, framing the event as a Masonic operation against British trade policy. At least 29 of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence are confirmed or strongly linked as Freemasons, suggesting a Masonic majority in the founding document. The 1783 Treaty of Paris was negotiated by Freemasons like Benjamin Franklin, who intentionally backstabbed French allies and abandoned loyalists, natives, and slaves to serve Masonic geopolitical goals. At least 56% of U.S. Constitution signers were Freemasons, and their influence is visible in the document and early government ceremonies. Modern taxation, government debt, inflation, and unrepresentative spending are presented as proof that the Revolution simply swapped British tyranny for a hidden "Freemasonic government in the shadows." The anti-Masonic backlash after the 1826 William Morgan murder is cited as a missed chance to ban Freemasonry and achieve real independence. Frederick Douglass’s 1852 speech is quoted to parallel the unfulfilled promises of the Revolution for slaves with the modern situation for the unborn. Latin American independence wars are described as orchestrated from a London-based Masonic network (Gran Reunión Americana), using secret lodges with blood oaths, British naval support, and strict hierarchical control. Benjamin Franklin’s basement bones, his "Hellfire Club" membership, and Masonic oath-breaking are used to question the moral authority of the founders. Fulton Sheen’s "Declaration of Dependence" is invoked to frame true liberty as dependence on God, contrasting independence with satanic enslavement through Masonic networks. The text ends with a call to action focused on sharing the article, educating others, and prayer to counter this a spiritual battle.

Context

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies: no country will ever be free without getting free of secret societies, they should be banned!

The USA started long before 1776

1050. Cahokia Mounds (Illinois): largest pre-Columbian city north of Mexico, once housing 10,000 to 20,000 people (abandoned today).

1100. Oraibi (Arizona): oldest continuously inhabited. Occupied by the Hopi people for over 900 years.

1144. Acoma Pueblo (New Mexico): “Sky City” this mesa-top pueblo remains occupied today.

1450. Taos Pueblo (New Mexico): multi-storied adobe buildings lived in for six centuries.

1521. First city consecrated to Christ on current U.S. territory is San Juan, Puerto Rico, founded by Spanish explorers.

1565. The oldest continuously occupied city in continental USA is St. Augustine, Florida, founded by Spanish Admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.

Just as babies don’t come from a stork, a cabbage or a gooseberry bush, countries don’t start from a revolution but from their roots.

The USA wasn’t born on a 4th of July. Saying that the USA has 250 years is an ungrateful spat in the face to those who gave their lives to develop the nation. An offense so big to make them turn in their graves!

In 2021 few celebrated the 500-anniversary of the Christening of US territory: the first time that the Gospel landed on its shores, the birth of a Christian nation.

If you hear “happy 250-anniversary”, please reply, “not 250 years but more than twice that amount” and give them a history lesson.

US history should be re-written by rediscovering not only the roots, but the wonderful enrichment from immigrants along all ages, from the fist settlers from Asia, until the recent migrants of this year, not hiding the dark moments in history like the freemasonic take-over of the USA.

If people don’t learn true history, we are bound to repeat history’s lessons in real life, like in an endless time-loop trap.

Mason Tea Party

May, 1773. Tea Act was passed by the British Parliament:

Monopoly Granted: The East India Company could ship tea directly to the colonies without paying standard export duties in Britain.

Underpricing Colonial Merchants: The company could sell tea cheaper than colonial merchants who relied on smuggled Dutch tea.

Retained Import Tax : The Townshend duty of three pence per pound of tea remained in place for the colonies.

Consignee Selection: Only a few chosen pro-British colonial merchants were allowed to sell the company’s tea.

Rather than raising taxes, this law was designed to bail out the struggling British East India Company by granting it a monopoly on tea sales in the American colonies. It actually lowered the price of East India Company tea, but it undercut local colonial merchants and validated the Townshend Acts’ tax on tea, which colonists fiercely opposed under the principle of “no taxation without representation.”

Consequences

Boycotts : Colonists refused to buy the British tea or let the ships unload it.

Turned-Away Ship s: Tea ships in New York and Philadelphia were forced to sail back to Britain.

Retained ships: In Boston, Royal Governor Thomas Hutchinson refused to let the ships leave without paying the duty.

Dec 1773. The catalyst of the American Revolution, the Boston Tea Party, was organized at St. Andrew’s Masonic Lodge (also the Green Dragon Tavern), known as the “Headquarters of the Revolution”.

That night, St. Andrew’s Lodge recorded in its minutes that the meeting was canceled due to a “lack of quorum”, since almost all of its Masons were down at the harbor dumping tea: the “Sons of Liberty”, protesters disguised as Native Americans boarded three British ships in Boston Harbor and dumped 342 chests of tea into the water to protest British taxes and the East India Company’s monopoly.1

Key Masonic Leaders in the Sons of Liberty

Paul Revere : A primary leader of the Boston Sons of Liberty, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts.

John Hancock : A key financier and prominent member of both the Boston Sons of Liberty and St. Andrew’s Masonic Lodge.

Dr. Joseph Warren: The head of the Massachusetts provincial Committee of Correspondence, a key Son of Liberty, and a Masonic Grand Master

Declaration of Dependence

In 1941, Venerable Fulton Sheen (Blessed by Sep 24, 2026) released his book, Declaration of Dependence: “Notice these words: The Creator has endowed men with rights and liberties; men got them from God! In other words, we are dependent on God, and that initial dependence is the foundation of our independence.” He would continue, “When we deny God as the foundation of our rights, we shall no longer have rights. The Declaration of Independence, I repeat, is a Declaration of Dependence.”

Dependent from God = independent from Satan.

Independent from God = dependent from Satan.

There’s no third way: darkness is the absence of light.

Some think that the USA is heading towards full satanic enslavement. They present many arguments:

The majority of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were freemasons: at least 52% (29/56) have been confirmed by historical records and/or circumstantial evidence (7 cases out of 29).

1954 memorandum by Ray Baker Harris (Scottish Rite librarian): “For twenty-nine of these names there is positive evidence, or basis for presuming that these were Freemasons ... It is entirely possible, even probable, that some of the remaining twenty-seven signers were Masons.” 2

Samuel Adams Josiah Bartlett William Ellery: Grand Lodge of Massachusetts Benjamin Franklin: St. John’s Lodge, Philadelphia, 1731; Grand Master of PA Elbridge Gerry: Philanthropic Lodge, MA; family tradition Lyman Hall: Solomons Lodge, Savannah John Hancock: Merchants Lodge No. 277, Quebec, 1762 Joseph Hewes: visitor3 of Unanimity Lodge, N.C., 1776 William Hooper: Hanover Lodge, N.C. Samuel Huntington: American Lodge of Research, NY Thomas Jefferson Francis Lightfoot Lee Richard Henry Lee: Grand Lodge of Virginia Francis Lewis Philip Livingston Thomas McKean: visitor of Perseverance Lodge No. 21, PA Robert Morris: PA lodge; wore a Masonic apron given by Washington Thomas Nelson Jr.: visitor with Washington/Lafayette, 1781 Robert Treat Paine: Grand Lodge of Massachusetts, 1759 John Penn George Read Benjamin Rush: called “Worshipful Master”, helped bury a British officer with Masonic honors Roger Sherman: descendants gave his Masonic apron to Yale Richard Stockton: first Master, St. John’s Lodge, Princeton Matthew Thornton: “Army Lodge”, Masonic items among his possessions George Walton: Solomon’s Lodge No. 1, Savannah William Whipple: St. John’s Lodge No. 1, Portsmouth, NH Oliver Wolcott: family tradition — confused with his son, a definite Mason John Witherspoon: his diary records holding Masonic meetings in Vermont

There might be more. For example:

Caesar Rodney, who’s son Caesar Augustus Rodney was member of the Craft.

Charles Carroll, the only “Catholic” signer (he wouldn’t really be Catholic, since Catholics were automatically excommunicated when joining freemasonry).4

Peace treaty of Paris

Sep 1783. The Treaty of Paris ending the American Revolutionary War was negotiated by:

Freemason Benjamin Franklin (including John Adams and John Jay)

Franklin’s friend, David Hartley, British MP

Freemason Charles Gravier, Count of Vergennes and French Foreign Minister, who oversaw the overarching peace process because the treaty was part of other major negotiations between Britain, France and Spain. The Lodge of the Nine Sisters in Paris backed Franklin.

The treaty, ratified by the U.S. Congress in 1784:

Recognized the United States as a sovereign and independent nation, doubling its territory (Mississippi River as western border; Great Lakes, north; 31st parallel, south; fishing rights in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia).

Creditors on both sides could lawfully collect pre-war debts. That is typical of Freemasons, who financially exploit both sides of any war. No matter who loses, they always achieve their geopolitical goals and end up richer.

Backstabbed friends , like the 1778 Treaty of Alliance between the U.S. and the King of France (which demanded not to negotiate a separate deal with Britain). The American Revolution only succeeded because of massive financial, military, and naval backing from France, which deliberately got nothing out the defeated Britain thanks to Freemason Franklin. The French Crown had taken on astronomical debts, which completely exhausted French credit. This financial collapse directly triggered the French fiscal crises of the 1780s, serving as a primary catalyst for the Freemasonic French Revolution in 1789. Weakening the King of France was a deliberate Freemasonic goal from scratch! They always think two moves in advance in everything they plan!

Backstabbed loyalists: Colonists : Congress would recommend that states restore rights and property to Loyalists who supported the British during the war, who were not freemasons. This was another toothless broken promise (legally unenforceable by design): the state governments flatly ignored the recommendation, forcing over 60,000 white Loyalists (20% of the population) into permanent, impoverished exile. It was clear that Freemasons didn’t really care about property rights. Slaves (tens of thousands) , who had fought as cannon fodder for the Crown in exchange for freedom (Dunmore’s Proclamation). After risking their lives, they were “things” to be restored and to be harshly punished by their masters … proving once more that the nice words of “liberty” and “all men created equal under God” meant nothing to Freemasons. Natives (Iroquois and Cherokee), who had fought with the British against colonial expansion on their lands. Britain gave away their lands and trashed previous treaties with Indigenous nations (like the Royal Proclamation of 1763), leaving them to face a hostile, land-hungry new republic without imperial protection.



US Constitution

Confirmed Masonic Signers

Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) – Strongly linked to early Georgia frontier workshops. Gunning Bedford, Jr. (Delaware) – Serving as the very first Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Delaware. John Blair (Virginia) – Served as the first Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Virginia. William Blount (North Carolina) – heavily tied to North Carolina traveling military lodges. David Brearley (New Jersey) – Served as the first Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of New Jersey. Jacob Broom (Delaware) – Documented member of Lodge No. 14 in Wilmington, Delaware. Daniel Carroll (Maryland) – Initiated into Maryland fraternal structures. Jonathan Dayton (New Jersey) – Member of Temple Lodge No. 1 in Elizabethtown, New Jersey. John Dickinson (Delaware) – Affiliated with early colonial lodges. Richard Dobbs Spaight (North Carolina) – connected to military lodge assemblies across the Southern colonies. Benjamin Franklin (Pennsylvania) – Renowned Grand Master of Pennsylvania and author of the first Masonic book printed in America. Nicholas Gilman (New Hampshire) – Member of St. John’s Lodge No. 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Thomas Jefferson 5 Rufus King (Massachusetts) – Raised in St. John’s Lodge in Boston. James McHenry (Maryland) – Affiliated with Spiritual Lodge No. 23 in Baltimore. Robert Morris – PA lodge; wore a Masonic apron given by Washington. John Langdon (New Hampshire) – appears in some Masonic-claim compilations of Constitution signers. William Paterson (New Jersey) – Member of Trenton Lodge No. 5 in New Jersey. Charles Pinckney (South Carolina) — appears on some claim-lists but without strong documentation. George Read (Delaware) — “George Read, another Signer from Delaware, had a son – George M. Read – who was Grand Master of Pennsylvania” — a father/son conflation pattern like Caesar Rodney and Oliver Wolcott? Roger Sherman (Connecticut) — his descendants donated his Masonic apron to Yale. (Sherman is one of only two men, along with Morris, to sign the Declaration, Articles of Confederation, and Constitution.) George Washington (Virginia) – Master of Alexandria Lodge No. 22 and presided over public Masonic ceremonies.

Attended and influenced the convention but finally didn’t sign

William Houston (Georgia) – Attended the convention but did not sign; linked to early colonial lodges. James McClurg (Virginia) – Attended but did not sign; records indicate deep intellectual ties to early Virginia lodges. Alexander Martin (North Carolina) – Left the convention early; associated with North Carolina military lodges. George Wythe (Virginia) – A prominent legal mind and non-signing delegate heavily associated with early Virginia Enlightenment societies.

James Madison (Virginia) — John Francis Mercer sent him a congratulatory letter in 1795 assuming he had joined the craft. In a letter dated January 24, 1832, Madison wrote: “I never was a Mason,” adding that his father, James Madison Sr., had never been one either.6

Harris memorandum: “It is upon such circumstantial evidence that the claim that Jefferson and Madison were Masons, rests” — i.e., old newspaper mentions, not lodge records. Most rigorous Masonic historians (Heaton, the Scottish Rite Museum) do not include Madison in confirmed lists.

In sum, at least 56% of the signers were Freemasons.

All revolutions lead to masonic constitutions:

Freemasons signers of Constitutions (%)

Ranking of Freemasonic signers of the Constitution

The percentage doesn’t correlate with the size of masonic influence, because:

a) Many masons weren’t identified as such (that’s the very purpose of being a secret society)

b) the rest of the signers could just be puppets (bribes, extortion) or gullible usefools (easily convinced)

Source

Taxation

Was the freemason-led American Revolution (1775-1783) against the King of England, really about a tax of a penny per bale of tea (Boston Tea Party)?

Why is government indebting not declared illegal and banned? Why is it that people fail to realize that government debt is in fact a hidden tax to be paid in the future with usury interest way above GDP growth? Who are the banksters profiting from hundreds of years of usury over governments/the people? Why is the tax system so obscure and obfuscated that the majority fail to realize that over half the price they pay for anything is just hidden taxes? Why is it that people fail to recognize that inflation is an illegal tax generated by the Federal Government, not allowed by the States, Congress or the Constitution? Why do people have no say in how their tax proportion of government income is spent? How is it possible that no political candidate is available for voting, representing those who want taxes to be abolished or reduced the bare minimum, being 99.99% of the people? Why was there never ever a “we-the-people representative” in the whole history of democracy anywhere in the world?

If “no taxation without representation” means “taxation with representation”, then the American Revolutionary war was lost.

Unrepresented taxation is the unquestionable proof that the American Revolution decreased liberty, passing from one tyrant (the British King) to another: the Freemasonic government in the shadows.

March 2026 poll: 59% of Americans felt their taxes were too high, 53% that they are unfair.7 Freemasons are genius in making many slaves believe that they are free, but they are slowly waking up.

There will never be real freedom until every voter can manage how to assign his tax contribution through townhall direct democracy. Until then or the explosion of the government bubble, the budget and deficit will keep growing non-stop as usual, by design. This is deliberately happening in every country of the world.

Along the 1760s, James Otis popularized the rallying cry: “Taxation without representation is tyranny”.

In every single country, the freemasonic revolutions changed one tyranny for a worse one.

The oath problem

Many of those “patriots” fighting for independence, especially government officials, judges and the military, had previously sworn allegiance to the British King. Those “founding fathers” broke an oath to God. A grave sin.

Most of them were Freemasons. For them, sworn allegiance means nothing, because the freemasonic blood oath overrides any other commitment, even the “oath of office”. To them, Patriotism means nothing, because everything is subordinated to obedience to a foreign Grand Great Super Master Mason over their 33° Master: they are like bastards who don’t recognize their fatherland, but only their motherland, the whore of Babylon, the Lodge and nothing but the Luciferian Lodge.

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress tasked Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams with creating the Great Seal of the United States. Franklin chose this motto: “Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God.”

Which God? Satan!

The Bible is clear: all authority is appointed by God must be obeyed, except immoral orders against God (Exodus 1:15-17; Daniel 3:16-18; Acts 5:29).

Romans 13:1-5

Everyone is to obey the governing authorities, because there is no authority except from God and whatever authorities exist have been appointed by God. So anyone who disobeys an authority is rebelling against God’s ordinance; and rebels must expect to receive the condemnation they deserve.”

It’s no surprise that Franklin was a member of England’s raucous “Hellfire Club”, which was a “hedonistic” social club for politicians: similar to nowadays Epstein-class orgies with their “eyes wide shut”?

In 1997, conservationists restoring Franklin’s former home at 36 Craven Street in London made a gruesome discovery: over 1,200 pieces of human bone buried in a secret pit in the basement. Forensic analysis revealed that the bones belonged to at least 15 people, including multiple children. Was he a serial-killer occultist performing ritual sacrifices? How many bodies were enough to study human anatomy to discover absolutely nothing? A lame excuse?: under English common law at the time (1757–1775), a dead body belonged to no one, meaning stealing a corpse wasn’t technically “theft” unless taking the clothes.8 Either way, it’s clear that Franklin didn’t care about the Biblical command of proper burial and the human laws requiring it at his time.

Typical Mason: laws for thee, but not to me.

Conclusion

Independence is great,

but not that way!

The American Revolution was based on empty nice words, treason, breaking oaths and promises, lies, manipulation, theft, slavery and killing people. Are those the values of the freemasonic “founding fathers” to be imitated?

1826. William Morgan threatened to publish a book exposing the secret rituals of the Freemasons. Shortly after, he was abducted and murdered by Masons. Public outrage was massive. Americans suddenly looked around and realized that an occultist/satanic elite network of Masons—including judges, governors, and past presidents like George Washington and Andrew Jackson—held major positions of power … just as nowadays. This panic birthed the Anti-Masonic Party, America’s first official third political party. Too late? The failure to ban freemasonry proved how strong it already was and still is. The Anti-Masonic party was the last time the USA was close to gain independence … for the first time!

Darkness has no power over light. The shadows increase when the light of faith dwindles, not because of their power. That said, evil gets most “power” from “sins that cry to heaven for vengeance”: as long as there’s Government promotion of abortion, euthanasia, promiscuity, homosex and exploitation of the poor, Freemasons will never be defeated.

In 1852, before the Civil War, Frederick Douglass, an ex-slave who lead the abolition of slavery, gave a speech to the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society (imagine their faces!):

“What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy—a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour.”

No re-read that under a new perspective: “What to the American unborn baby, is your 4th of July?” Exactly the same diagnosis! Have in mind that the very definition of slavery is treating a living human being as a disposable thing owned by someone (the mother, the butcher “abortionist”, Planned Parenthood, the US Government).

Freemasons infiltrate and use Governments for their own nefarious purposes!

It would be illogical not to assume, that any country that enforced the lethal COVID lockdown directive, has been taken over by the freemasonic global tyranny.

The Latin American freemasonic revolutions: a mirror of the USA

The Gran Reunión Americana in London, was founded by the Venezuelan revolutionary Francisco de Miranda at the turn of the 19th century, the “Great American Reunion” served as the primary command center and ideological incubator for the Spanish-American wars of independence.

The Geopolitical Shield: London was selected by Freemasons because Great Britain was Spain’s historic rival. The blueprint for the “liberation” of Latin America was drafted by Britain’s Foreign Office. This secret document was given to Miranda, proving that Freemasons already controlled the British Government.

The Hub for Future Liberators: The society functioned as an elite recruitment ground. Every foundational revolutionary figure spent time in Miranda’s London network before returning to South America, including Simón Bolívar, José de San Martín, Bernardo O’Higgins, and Mariano Moreno.

Operational Blueprinting: It was here that Miranda trained these men in the arts of guerrilla coordination, secret ink communication, coded correspondence, and tactical lodge structuring. When San Martín sailed for Argentina and Bolívar returned to Venezuela, they carried the precise logistical blueprints drafted in London to spawn localized branches, which became the Lautaro Lodges.

Hierarchical Degrees inside the Logia Lautaro

It operated as a paramilitary clandestine network with a streamlined system of 5 vertical degrees designed strictly for counter-intelligence, absolute compartmentalization, and executive compliance:

First Degree (Initiation): Candidates swore a binding blood oath to commit their lives, wealth, and influence to the absolute independence of Spanish America. They were introduced only to immediate cell members to prevent broad operational leaks if captured.

Second Degree (Military & Civil Coordination): Reserved for proven battlefield officers and civic logistics managers. Members at this tier coordinated troop movements, weapon procurement, and funding.

Third Degree (Political Infiltration): Members were tasked with embedding themselves into regional administrative offices (cabildos), drafting public proclamations, and engineering local political coups to secure legal backing for the military forces.

Fourth Degree (Supreme Direction): Held by the top military and political elite (such as San Martín, Carlos María de Alvear, and Bernardo O’Higgins). This tier held executive decision-making power over specific regional campaigns and knew the identities of lower-tier operatives.

Fifth Degree (The Supreme Command / European Core): The absolute peak of the pyramid. This elite tier established supreme strategic directives and handled diplomatic coordination with foreign sympathetic powers (like Great Britain).

Commitments of the Lautaro blood Oath

This ritual discarded traditional Masonic mystical allegories, focusing entirely on political-military discipline and blind obedience: if a lower-degree member questioned an order from a higher degree, or if a member broke their oath of secrecy, the bylaws dictated capital punishment—assassination by fellow lodge brothers—to preserve top-secret operational intelligence.

Upon entering the lodge the candidate placed their hand upon a sword or a constitutional text and solemnly swore to:9

Sever all remaining ties of loyalty, vassalage, or submission to the King of Spain, his successors, and the colonial viceroyal authorities.

Maintain Absolute Secrecy Under Penalty of Death: Keep the existence of the lodge, its passwords, meeting locations, and the identities of fellow brothers entirely confidential. If an initiate leaked these details, they consciously accepted that the lodge held the legitimate right to execute them for treason.

Practice Mutual Solidarity and Aid: Defend with their life and fortune any brother in danger, whether persecuted by the royalist government or captured in combat.

Vow Blind Obedience: Promptly and unquestioningly execute all orders handed down by members of the higher degrees, regardless of the personal sacrifice required.

The Cádiz Lodge (Logia Caballeros Racionales)

The Logia de los Caballeros Racionales (also known as the Lautaro Lodge of Cádiz) was a critical operational branch of Francisco de Miranda’s broader network.

It served as a Trojan horse within the empire’s primary military and commercial port: Cádiz was the literal gateway to and from the American colonies. The lodge capitalized on the disillusionment of American-born (criollo) military officers traveling to Spain for military training or service in the royal army, initiating them into the cause of emancipation before they returned home.

This Spanish cell initiated, consolidated, or coordinated crucial historical figures, including José de San Martín, Carlos María de Alvear, Mariano Moreno, and José Matías Zapiola. It was in this very space that they engineered their desertion from the Spanish armed forces to embark for the Río de la Plata.

The lodge ran a highly effective underground pipeline smuggling forbidden Enlightenment literature (such as the works of Rousseau, Voltaire, and the legal texts of the American and French revolutions) across the Atlantic. Furthermore, it operated as a counter-intelligence hub, intercepting secret Spanish military correspondence regarding troop reinforcements being organized by the Council of Regency to crush the colonial rebellions.

Logistical Support from the British Royal Navy

Although the British Crown maintained an official stance of neutrality—and at specific points during the Napoleonic Wars was technically allied with Spain—the Admiralty and British diplomatic channels provided covert yet massive logistical support to the American lodge networks.

Safe Passage for Revolutionary Leaders: The British Royal Navy deliberately functioned as a secure transit service for prominent revolutionaries. The most notable example occurred in January 1812, when José de San Martín, Alvear, Zapiola, and other officers traveled from London to Buenos Aires aboard the British frigate George Canning. British captains operated under quiet directives to shield these passengers from Spanish maritime patrols.

Diplomatic Immunity and Naval Couriers: Confidential letters, tactical funds, and strategic directives sent from the headquarters of the Gran Reunión Americana in London to peripheral lodges in Caracas, Buenos Aires, and Santiago bypassed Spanish colonial authorities by British diplomatic pouches aboard British warships, ensuring that Spanish crown spies in colonial ports could not intercept or search the messages.

High-Seas Resupply: In the Caribbean and South Atlantic, the British fleet routinely facilitated resupply operations—providing coal, gunpowder, and vital provisions to insurgent vessels. This logistical liferaft allowed naval forces coordinated by the lodges to effectively slip past the naval blockades erected by the Spanish viceroys.

Source

Footnotes

1https://wimasons.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Freemasonry-and-the-Constitution.pdf

2https://skirret.com/archive/stb/stb1957-01.html

3In 18th-century Masonic lodge minute books, each meeting logged attendees, and when someone wasn’t a member of that specific lodge, the minutes would note them as a “visitor.” A visitor was already a Mason belonging to some other lodge (visiting privileges were, and still are, restricted to fellow Masons) — but the visited lodge’s minutes only record the fact that he showed up, not where he was actually initiated.

4In 1828, he commissioned the Phoenix Shot Tower in Baltimore and laid its cornerstone. The 234-foot tower, which is still standing, was the tallest structure in the United States until the freemason Washington Monument was built. “Phoenix” is a typical freemasonic symbol. https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/phoenix-shot-tower

Cornerstone-laying was (and still is) a traditional Masonic ritual “consecrating” the building to Satan, like Washington DC (U.S. Capitol, the White House, Washington monument, etc.) and State government buildings.

Baltimore & Ohio Railroad ceremony conducted by the Grand Master of Maryland with the Grand Masters of Pennsylvania and Virginia cooperating with the “Brethren of Maryland”, with “venerable” Carroll doing the first spading of the ground where the stone was to rest:

“The stone was laid on July 4, 1824, in Carroll’s Field at Baltimore and the first spading of the ground where the stone was to rest was dug by the venerable Charles Carroll of Carrollton, then the only living signer of the Declaration of Independence. Brother E. T. Schultz (Freemasonry in Maryland, pages 562-79) says that the first train over this new railroad reached the bank of the Ohio River, January 11, 1853. The several city trades took part in the procession and presented gifts to Mr. Carroll, one from the Weavers and Tailors was “a coat made on the way.”

https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/encyclopedia/corner-stone-symbolism-of-the

https://masonicshop.com/encyclopedia/topics/entry/?i=4412

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Carroll_of_Carrollton

Charles Carroll of Carrollton — the Declaration signer — personally deeded land to the freemasonic B&O Railroad, distinct from the earlier donation by his relative James Maccubbin Carroll. This fits with his involvement as a founding director of the freemasonic B&O and the man who laid its ceremonial first stone in 1828.

https://explore.baltimoreheritage.org/items/show/114

“National Treasure” film fictionalizes Carroll as part of a Masonic Founding Father conspiracy.

There’s no document proving that he joined a lodge, but he supported them.

By the way, Charles Carroll’s cousin, Daniel Carroll (1730–1796):

Signer of both the Articles of Confederation and the U.S. Constitution, and a member of the First Congress.

Member of Friendship Lodge No. 18 in Maryland.

One of the three D.C. commissioners present at the Masonic cornerstone-laying of the White House in 1792 — “George Washington, President · Thomas Johnson, Doctor Stuart, Daniel Carroll, Commissioners” — and separately at the Capitol cornerstone with Washington.

“Freemasonry also enrolled Daniel Carroll, one of only two Catholics at the Constitutional Convention, brother of America’s first bishop, Archbishop John Carroll of Baltimore, and cousin of Charles Carroll.”

5Paris lodge attendance (1780s) — Dr. Joseph Guillotin reportedly claimed Jefferson attended meetings at the prestigious Lodge of Nine Muses in Paris, the same lodge attended by Voltaire, Benjamin Franklin, and John Paul Jones. This is the oldest and most-repeated claim.

University of Virginia cornerstone (October 6, 1817) — the strongest documented event: he marched in a Masonic procession with Widow’s Son Lodge No. 60 and Charlottesville Lodge No. 90 on October 6, 1817, and participated in laying the cornerstone for Central College (later UVA). Monticello’s own encyclopedia confirms the event’s scale, describing how the cornerstone was laid “with the customary state by Lodges 60 and 90,” with Rev. William King as chaplain and Alexander Garrett as “worthy grand-master.”

A specific lodge meeting record? — one Masonic-enthusiast source claims a 1951 Masonic Bible states Jefferson was “more than likely a member of Charlottesville Lodge No. 90, because his name appeared in the minutes from September 20, 1817,” with George Washington as presiding Master and Jefferson in attendance of a tiled meeting. (Note: this is chronologically confused — Washington died in 1799, 18 years before this alleged 1817 meeting, so this claim as stated is almost certainly garbled or fabricated. I’d treat it as unreliable on its face.) Wikipedia

“Jefferson Lodge No. 65,” Surry Court House, VA (1801) — a lodge was organized in Surry, Virginia in 1801, its name probably reflecting Republican political enthusiasm after the election of 1800 rather than actual membership — though Monticello’s own historians note it’s curious to find a lodge named for a non-Mason, since usual practice is to name lodges after a fellow Mason of local or national stature.

Masonic funeral honors after his death (1826) — upon his death on July 4, 1826, both the Grand Lodge of South Carolina and the Grand Lodge of Louisiana held Masonic funeral rites and processions for him. Georgia Historical Society

Close personal associations — Jefferson’s son-in-law Thomas Mann Randolph and his eldest grandson Thomas Jefferson Randolph were both Freemasons, and he was closely tied to many known Masons (Franklin, Lafayette, Washington, Monroe)

6https://www.montpelier.org/james-madison-and-freemasonry/

7https://news.gallup.com/poll/707951/americans-tax-views-remain-negative.aspx

8https://www.reddit.com/r/history/comments/11zli9o/in_the_1990s_over_1200_bones_from_roughly_15/

https://shcvolunteers.wordpress.com/2020/07/24/causes-and-consequences-of-the-anatomy-act/

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/why-were-there-so-many-skeletons-hidden-in-benjamin-franklin-basement-524521/

https://www.parliament.uk/about/living-heritage/transformingsociety/private-lives/death-dying/dying-and-death/bodysnatching/

9 “Juráis por Dios y vuestra palabra de honor defender la causa de la independencia de la América del Sur con vuestras fuerzas, vuestra fortuna y vuestra vida; no reconocer por gobierno legítimo de la patria sino aquel que sea elegido por la voluntad libre de los pueblos; y guardar el más profundo secreto sobre la existencia de esta sociedad, sus deliberaciones y sus miembros.”

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