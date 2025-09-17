Scientific Progress

Barbara Charis
1d

Thanks for sending...Time is precious, not enough of it. I glanced at what you have written..and you have covered a lot of territory. I have been into health research for 64 years...so my focus is on health and nutrition. I have overcome every problem that i faced from arthritis to cancer to obesity and more by simply asking for guidance... and it came. I have a free newsletter Journey to Wellness... barbaracharis.substack.com .and share my information. In order to MAGA it is necessary to MAHA, so people's minds will function. People can't think, because there are no nutrients in the processed garbage for their minds...and the vile vaxxes have caused brain damage and lowered IQs with their hazardous elements, like aluminum, mercury, fluoride, etc. What a world!

Potatodots
1d

Thank you for your work~

