Though this article is centered in the USA, it’s also important for all those countries copying the main principles of the US Constitution. This is just a very limited list:

Every year, the USA celebrates Constitution Day, signed on September 17, 1787.

Let’s take advantage to speak out about why and how the Constitution is being violated on a systematic basis, just as in all those countries.

Conspiracy fact: how vast an organization could be, to be able to hide a ratified Amendment for over 200 years?

The ghosted 13th amendment was ratified by the required 2/3 of States (12 out of the then 16). If in a hurry, search for TONA in this article:

That article is the ultimate proof that Freemasonry is the enemy of any democratic Republic.

Masonry = Tyranny

No democratic Republic can survive if Freemasonry is not outlawed.

Lincoln, JFK, RFK, Charlie Kirk … how many more leaders must be assassinated by masons?

READ that article!

Abortion proves the murder of the Constitution by the 3 powers

Justice Ginsburg: will History miss her?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “ Legal” murder needs

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published murder of “legal”

Make America STATES Again (#MASA)

The founding States were preexisting sovereign Nations to the USA. The British colonies became sovereign entities by a declaration of independence, won through the American Revolution. Forming a "more perfect union" under the U.S. Constitution didn’t mean handing over their sovereignty and right to secession to an unchecked Federal tyranny. Those freedom fighters didn’t shed their blood to change one tyranny for another:

What Can We Do When The Government Violates Its Contract?

Is the Constitution Really Just a Contract? If you contract a construction company to build your home, but they add a pool, and take you to court to pay for it, no judge would agree! Why is it so hard to apply this reasoning to Government overreach?

13 Lessons on MASA

Action tools

The importance of nullification of Federal abuses

Source

“America will remain the land of the free and home of the brave only if the states stand up against federal abuses and say enough is enough!

• The U.S. Department of Education and its use of federal funds to promote disastrous one-size-fits-all indoctrination schemes (e.g., evolution, “Comprehensive Sexuality Education”, No Child Left Behind, Common Core, and critical race theory);

• Transportation Security Administration agents patting down citizens as criminals and searching their personal luggage and bags without a warrant in direct violation of the Fourth Amendment;

• The perennial reauthorization of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the indefinite detention of American citizens without due process;

• Ever-increasing defense appropriations to fuel the military-industrial complex and U.S. foreign interventionism;

• The Affordable Care Act (aka ObamaCare) with its mandate that individuals purchase health insurance or be “taxed” as a penalty, along with its death panels targeting the elderly and disabled;

• Increasing restrictions on American citizens’ right to keep and bear arms as protected by the Second Amendment; and

• Required jabs of “emergency authorized” mRNA genotoxic-injections and “vaccines” as a condition of employment and education.

State sovereignty over the USA

THE STATES CREATED the federal government, set the boundaries of its power, and reserved to themselves all other rights not specifically delegated to the new national authority. The contract containing the rights and responsibilities of the parties to this contract that created the federal government is called the Constitution. This act of collective consenting is called a compact.

The “compact” nature of the Constitution is evident in the fact that it was drafted, and every aspect of it voted on, during the Philadelphia Convention of 1787 by deputies representing the states — and the fact that the Constitution was afterward ratified by the states, in the form of special ratifying conventions held on a state-by-state basis. Article VII of the Constitution says: “The Ratification of the Conventions of nine States, shall be sufficient for the Establishment of this Constitution between the States so ratifying the Same.” (Emphasis added.) The federal government would not exist today if the states had not drafted and ratified the Constitution.

Delimited Federal Powers

The powers of the proposed federal government were limited to only those specifically authorized by the Constitution.

26 Jan 1788, Madison explained the separation of powers between the federal and state governments best in The Federalist, No. 45:

The powers delegated by the proposed constitution to the federal government, are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the state governments are numerous and indefinite. The former will be exercised principally on external objects, as war, peace, negotiation, and foreign commerce; with which last the power of taxation will for the most part be connected. The powers reserved to the several states will extend to all the objects, which, in the ordinary course of affairs, concern the lives, liberties and properties of the people; and the internal order, improvement and prosperity of the state.

Note: Federal taxation of internal operations was a breach from the original intent!

No. 46: The federal and state governments are in fact but different agents and trustees of the people, instituted with different powers, and designated for different purposes. … the “ultimate authority … resides in the people alone. … the first and most natural attachment of the people will be to the governments of their respective states.” (not the Federal government)

Note: delegation of functions by the State doesn’t mean loosing the power to perform them if the Federal government fails or could be improved. For example, if the Federal government fails in controlling the borders , the State has the power and obligation to enforce them.

No political power without military power

• Madison contended that the people and the states would never continue to elect members to Congress “ready to betray both” the people and the states that elected them.

• It was unthinkable to Madison that these “traitors,” as he called them, would vote to build up “the military establishment,” like today’s military-industrial complex.

• Equally unthinkable was the notion that the people and their state governments would “silently and patiently” watch “the gathering storm” and just continue to supply them with materials, or funding, to build up the military establishment and usurp more and more power for themselves from the states without opposition.

• Madison believed “that the state governments with the people on their side would be able to repel the danger.” Militia of armed citizens, “fighting for their common liberties,” would greatly outnumber a federal standing army.

• Finally, “the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation,” coupled with their state governments having the power to appoint militia officers, would ultimately form “a barrier against the enterprises of ambition” that would be “insurmountable.” In other words, all states would band together and raise an unconquerable militia to fight against the federal government.

Upholding the natural right to keep and bear arms, as protected by the Second Amendment, is paramount to making America states again and preventing a federal standing army from becoming tyrannical. During the Viriginia ratifying convention, Madison described a federal standing army as the “greatest mischief that can happen.”

Note: it would be completely different if the States would supply the manpower and weapons.

17th Amendment

The 17th Amendment (1913), provided for direct election of United States senators, changing the election process from the original constitutional method, where state legislatures appointed senators. The Senate was originally intended to represent the interests of the state governments, much as ambassadors represent their nation’s interests to foreign governments, whereas the House of Representatives was to represent the interests of the people who directly elected its members.

Note: ambassadors are not authorized to do anything which wasn’t specifically and previously ordered, yet current Senators do whatever they want, independent of State legislatures and independent of the will of the people!

Because of the 17th Amendment, state governments no longer have any representation in Congress, and their direct influence in the federal government is therefore neutralized. A full repeal of the 17th Amendment and a return to state legislatures electing their states’ U.S. senators in accordance with Article I, Section 3, Clauses 1 and 3 of the Constitution is vital to help Make America STATES Again.

Nullification

Americans have been led to believe that all laws passed by Congress and signed by the president, presidential executive orders, federal regulations, and Supreme Court rulings are the “supreme Law of the Land” and must be implemented by the states as subordinates to the federal government. And should any dispute arise between the slaves and their master (i.e., the states and the federal government), once the Supreme Court makes a ruling (typically on the side of the federal government), that “settles” the matter.

Article VI declares that the “Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof … shall be the supreme Law of the Land,” the phrase “made in Pursuance thereof” does not mean “made in violation thereof.” Pursuance (or, to pursue something) means to follow after the object in question — in this case the Constitution.

In other words, only the Constitution and those laws that follow the Constitution — as in keeping with the Constitution — are the supreme law of the land. This implies that those “laws” not made in pursuance of the Constitution are not the supreme law of land. As such, and in accordance with their oath of office, members of the state legislatures have (the ethical and religious duty) to regard such “laws” as nothing more than usurpations, and either ignore them or declare them to be null, void, and of no legal effect within the borders of their sovereign states. In fact, in The Federalist, No. 33, Alexander Hamilton wrote:

But it will not follow from this doctrine that acts of the larger society which are not pursuant to its constitutional powers, but which are invasions of the residuary authorities of the smaller societies, will become the supreme law of the land. These will be merely acts of usurpation, and will deserve to be treated as such. [Emphasis in original]

The act of state legislators declaring federal acts that are not warranted by the enumerated powers in the Constitution to be “null, void, and of no legal effect” in their state is called nullification. “If nullification is to be successfully deployed and defended, states’ lawmakers must remember that the Constitution is a creature of the states and that the federal government was given very few and very limited powers over objects of national importance. Any act of Congress, the courts, or the president that exceeds that small scope is null, void, and of no legal effect. No exceptions.”

The remedy

Madison (The Federalist, No. 46):

The disquietude [i.e., uneasiness, anxiety, or lack of tranquility] of the people, their repugnance and perhaps refusal to co-operate with the officers of the union, the frowns [or disapproval] of the executive magistracy of the state [i.e., governor], the embarrassments created by legislative devices [i.e., state legislation nullifying federal acts], which would often be added on such occasions [i.e., done frequently] would oppose in any state difficulties not to be despised; would form in a large state very serious impediments, and where the sentiments of several adjoining states happened to be in unison, would present obstructions which the federal government would hardly be willing to encounter. [Emphasis added.]

In other words, the awakened, anxious, and troubled people, acting through their state government, would refuse to comply or cooperate with federal agents; the governor of their state would likewise disapprove of the federal usurpation; the state legislature would pass legislation to nullify implementation every time the federal government usurps its authority; and if the same sentiments or feelings triggered a similar response from additional states, the federal government would not have the ability or willpower to continue, and therefore would stop.

Despite efforts by socialists and historical revisionists in academia and in charge of government schools who equate nullification with the events leading up to the Civil War, nothing could be further from the truth. Nullification is rooted in the principle that the states, as sovereign entities, have the duty to reject federal overreach. It is the “rightful remedy” against unconstitutional acts, designed to protect liberty and prevent the centralization of power. Nullification enforces and strengthens the Constitution by encouraging all parties to abide by its limitations.

Note: lack of nullification is a direct attack to the Constitution!

Far from being a divisive relic of the past, nullification today is about upholding constitutional order and protecting the liberties of all Americans.

Every year legislation is filed in state legislatures across the country declaring federal usurpations masquerading as laws to be “null, void, and of no legal effect.” Recent examples of unwarranted federal acts targeted by state legislators include ObamaCare, federal deployments of state National Guard units to participate in undeclared wars overseas, indefinite detention of American citizens and other egregious aspects of the NDAA, curtailments of citizens’ right to keep and bear arms as protected by the Second Amendment, mRNA vaccine mandates, legal-tender laws, and the potential establishment of a Federal Reserve-based central bank digital currency.

The more states nullify federal usurpations, thereby forcing the federal government to adhere to the original terms of the compact among the states (the Constitution), the better off, happier, and more tranquil our country will be. Frequent nullification by state legislatures of every unconstitutional federal act will create a sense of understanding between the federal and state governments, reduce tension between them, and help reinforce federalism. Nullification requires boldness. State legislators must resolutely stand on their constitutional high ground.

The opposite of nullification is subordination — the states accepting all unconstitutional federal acts, simply allowing the federal government to usurp their authority and consolidate more power. “The failure of the people to force the states to flex the muscle of nullification has led to atrophy, leaving them too weak to put up a good fight against the federal assault on the sovereignty of the states and the liberty of the people.”

The book

In Federalist Number 46, James Madison insists that Americans would never be crazy enough to fund a federal government that was destroying rather than protecting their property. Madison promised his readers that his countrymen would never watch while the storm clouds of tyranny gathered and grew darker, much less stand by while a deluge of despotism drowned themselves and their posterity.

Sorry, Mr. Madison, but we are just that lazy and just that crazy!

“What Degree of Madness?” Madison’s Method to Make America STATES Again, by Wolverton, or this article, ought to be required reading for all American citizens, especially state lawmakers.

The John Birch Society (the parent organization of The New American) is likewise committed to Madison’s cause of constitutional government and federalism, which is why it has adopted his method to Make America STATES Again as part of its agenda. To order Wolverton’s book, click here.

It’s in Amazon, but please try not to feed the monster that tries to eat us! (and it’s more expensive on Amazon).

It’s the oath, duh

Nullification is just the start. We the people must explain and demand accountability to officers who still care upholding their oaths, and for those who betray them, legally prosecute and publicly expose them, so that they are never trusted with election or appointment again.

Pastors and spiritual leaders should lecture about the importance of keeping promises and oaths: even if human justice fails, Divine Justice never fails.

As explained here, valid oaths are essential to assume a valid government position, if the person commits perjury by having the intention of not upholding the oath at the moment of swearing, then the officer never assumed and all his acts are null.

Every single person swearing to protect and uphold the Constitution, under oath of office, has the ethical and religious duty to:

act as every anti-Constitutional act is a crime or breach of the rule of law: denounce it to proper authorities, but if the public official is part of the respective authority, he has the duty to execute, legislate, judge, prosecute and/or enforce the Constitution

issue a signed public declaration of nullity in defense of the Constitution, even if their job is not directly related to the violation

act as if every anti-Constitutional norm is non-existent

The oath requirement stems primarily from Article VI, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which mandates that all federal and state officials swear to support the Constitution.

This involves the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Powers at all levels of government, Federal, State and County/City.

State and local officials often swear to uphold both the U.S. and State Constitution.

Some federal and state civil servants (e.g., high-ranking bureaucrats) may take oaths under 5 U.S.C. § 3331 or State equivalents, but this is not universal and depends on the position.

Executive Branch

Federal Level : President of the United States : oath under Article II, Section 1, Clause 8 of the Constitution. Vice President of the United States : oath similar to other federal officials (5 U.S.C. § 3331). Cabinet Secretaries (e.g., Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense): Appointed officials heading executive departments. Federal Agency Heads (e.g., FBI Director, CIA Director): Senior officials in agencies like the Department of Justice or Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Attorneys : Federal prosecutors appointed to represent the U.S. government in federal courts. Federal Law Enforcement Officers : Includes FBI agents, DEA agents, and others under federal agencies (5 U.S.C. § 3331 applies). U.S. Marshals : federal law enforcement officers under the Department of Justice, responsible for fugitive apprehension, witness protection, prisoner transport, and federal court security. Distinct from state or local marshals. Military Officers : all commissioned officers in the U.S. Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard) take an oath (5 U.S.C. § 3331 for officers; enlisted members take a different oath focused on obedience but still supporting the Constitution). National Guard

State Level : Governors : swear for the U.S. Constitution and their state constitution. Lieutenant Governors : typically take a similar oath to the governor. State Cabinet Officials (e.g., State Attorney General, Secretary of State): Senior appointed or elected officials in state executive branches. State Law Enforcement Officers : Includes state police, highway patrol, and other state-level agencies. State Marshals : in some States such as Texas or New York, they are appointed or elected law-enforcement officers, who serve legal papers, enforce court orders, or provide court security. State Guard

Local Level : Mayors : oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and state/local laws, depending on the jurisdiction. City Managers (in some jurisdictions): If appointed to execute significant executive authority, they may take an oath. Sheriffs and deputy sheriffs : elected county officials in most U.S. states (except for a few states like Alaska and Connecticut, where sheriffs are limited or nonexistent). They serve as the chief law enforcement officer of a county, managing sheriff’s departments, which handle policing, court security, jail operations, and serving legal processes. Sheriffs swear an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and their state constitution. California (Cal. Const. Art. XX, § 3) or Texas (Tex. Const. Art. XVI, § 1).. Local Law Enforcement Officers : county police, local marshals (for example, city marshals in New York City handle evictions and court-related duties). Some jurisdictions have specialized local forces (e.g., transit or park police).



Legislative Branch

Legislators at all levels of government are required by Article VI, Clause 3 to take an oath to support the Constitution.

Federal Level : U.S. Senators : 5 U.S.C. § 3331. U.S. Representatives : same federal oath.

State Level : State Senators and Representatives : members of state legislatures (e.g., State House, State Senate, or General Assembly) take oaths to uphold the U.S. Constitution and their state constitution.

Local Level : County Commissioners/Councils : Elected officials in county governments (names vary, e.g., county supervisors, aldermen) typically take an oath. City Councils : City council members, aldermen, or similar local legislative bodies swear to uphold the U.S. and state constitutions. Other Local Legislative Bodies : Includes township boards, village councils, or other local governing bodies, depending on the jurisdiction.



Judicial Branch

Judicial officers, including judges and certain prosecutorial roles, are bound by oaths to uphold the Constitution under Article VI, Clause 3 and state laws.

Federal Level : U.S. Supreme Court Justices : Take both a constitutional oath (5 U.S.C. § 3331) and a judicial oath (28 U.S.C. § 453). Federal Circuit and District Judges : Judges in Courts of Appeals, District Courts, and other federal courts (e.g., Bankruptcy, Tax Court) take both oaths. Federal Magistrates and Bankruptcy Judges : appointed judicial officers with specific roles. District Attorney/Prosecutor : these roles are typically executive or quasi-judicial, not strictly judicial, but they often take oaths to uphold the Constitution.

State Level : State Supreme Court Justices : uphold the U.S. and state constitutions. State Appellate and Trial Court Judges : judges in state courts of appeals, circuit courts, district courts, or equivalent (names vary by state). State Prosecutors (e.g., State Attorneys General, District Attorneys): elected or appointed prosecutors typically take an oath, though the exact role (e.g., District Attorney) varies by state.

Local Level : Municipal Court Judges : handle local ordinances, traffic, and minor criminal cases; take oaths to uphold U.S. and state constitutions. Local Prosecutors : City attorneys or local prosecutors, where they exist, may take oaths, depending on jurisdiction. School board members : elected or appointed officials who govern local school districts. They are considered part of the legislative or executive branch at the local level, depending on the state and jurisdiction, as they create policies and oversee school district operations. Most are required to take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and their state constitution, consistent with Article VI, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which mandates oaths for public officials.



Madison was no mason!

Masons falsely claim that Madison was a member of Hiram Lodge 59, and provide other false arguments. Yet, his Montpelier estate states there is no documentation to support his membership and Madison himself claimed he was NEVER a Mason:

This is an excellent article debunking the misappropriation of Madison by masons (typical of their hijacking of many historical figures):

https://www.montpelier.org/james-madison-and-freemasonry/

Those very masons plotting to destroy the people’ sovereignty by imposing a Federal yoke, managed by their global tyranny, claim Madison as one of theirs!

It’s just another psy-op intended to confuse “we the people”.

Conclusion

By 2025, it’s been 238 years that Masons deliberately created a mason-vulnerable democratic Republic, systematically demolishing it bit by bit.

Below you’ll find articles pointing to the only solutions:

Townhall republics based on direct democracy, building power from bottom up, and not vice versa as today, where the voters decide taxes and the destination of every single dollar in government income (taxes, fees, fines, etc.). Full transparency, including livestreaming and screen-sharing of all those in positions of power. Banning secret societies, government endebtness, usury, and the creation of currency out of thin air (Federal Reserve, fractional reserve banking, money unbacked by real assets), etc. Freedom of speech and reach

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

