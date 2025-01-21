Biden’s preemptive pardons prove that they are criminals

Early in the day 20 Jan 2025, we learned about Biden’s last minute government pardons to people who haven’t even been convicted (just in case they are afterwards, thus proving guilt!):

Burdick v. United States, 236 US 79 (1915): "A pardon carries an imputation of guilt; acceptance, a confession of it."

Biden crime family

3 of his siblings and 2 of their spouses for all their crimes since 1 Jan 2014 (notice the date!): James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Francis W. Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens.

His son Hunter Biden had received the pardon before (on December 1st): convicted of illegally buying and possessing a gun in June 2024, Hunter had also pleaded guilty to nine tax related charges in September 2024. The pardon explicitly granted clemency for "any potential (read “real”) federal crimes that Hunter Biden may have committed from January 1, 2014 (same date as above! what happened then?) through December 1, 2024 ."

With the precedent of Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother Roger (convicted for cocaine possession), Biden is the second President to pardon a relative, but the first to pardon many relatives and the first to pardon preemptively .

No other President pardoned so many people (8000 convicts), including Chinese and Iranian spies, drug dealers , etc. Biden ended his presidency in the Guiness Books of Records for clemency.

Of course, he wouldn’t pardon J6ers, Assange and Snowden (same as Trump in 2021): all they had to do was to join Freemasonry or to donate some millions to the Biden fund, but they were too poor for the 2-tier system. For example, Marc Rich (appropriate surname for this case!) from Pincus Green business partners, indicted by U.S. Attorney on tax evasion and illegal trading with Iran in 1983, who had fled the USA that year, was pardoned in 2001 after Rich's ex-wife, Denise Eisenberg Rich, made large donations to the Democratic Party and the Clinton Foundation.

Anthony Fauci

HIV, AZT, Remdesivir, COVID, vaccine and other genocides.

J6 cover-up criminals

Mason General Mark A. Milley

Mason Adam Schiff (D-CA), who had argued since Trumps 15 pardons, that legislation was needed to ensure Congress could monitor if a presidential pardon involving those close to the president because they may “obstruct justice.”

Mason Adam Kinzinger (Republican of Illinois)

Mason Liz Cheney

Members and staff of the Select Committee to mis-investigate the January 6th FBI-attack

Police officers who testi-lied before the committee, like former police officer Michael Fanone

Could Trump revoke the pardons?

There's a Court precedent that pardons can be revoked if they were yet not delivered by the Department of Justice or not received by the pardoned. Because of this formal glitch, could Trump also revoke pardons of Obama and Bill Clinton?

All Biden’s pardons could be declared void, considering his dementia. Who wrote them? The real author could be prosecuted because he knew of the dementia and didn’t declare it!

There’s no legal basis for a preemptive pardon : no legal immunity against future investigation, indictment, conviction.

Compel testimony. Federal and State Civil forfeiture. Civil lawsuit, potentially. IRS audit. The Biden family pardon cannot prevent DOJ from pursuing civil forfeiture (US government claiming property acquired through illegal activity), whether the Bidens are subject to criminal prosecution or not. “ The recipient of a pardon cannot refuse to testify regarding any matter to which the pardon applies . Importantly, any false testimony is a new crime, not covered by the pardon . A pardon is not a stay out of jail in perpetuity card. It has become common for witnesses to claim lack of memory, but there are ways to make that difficult to do without entering into false testimony. A pardon doesn’t immunize from a civil tort case. Accepting a pardon could theoretically make a tort claim against you much easier to prove, since the burden of proof in civil cases is much lower than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard of the crime for which you were pardoned. The proceeds of criminal activity are subject to seizure in civil forfeiture proceedings using in rem jurisdiction. Therefore, if the government tries to seize the proceeds of criminal activity that is covered by a pardon, acceptance of that pardon means you admit that you committed the crime. That makes forfeiture pretty much automatic, since the only real defense to the forfeiture action is to deny that a crime was committed. You can’t have it both ways—you either admit guilt or you deny guilt. If you deny it, you are refusing the pardon and are subject to criminal prosecution.”

They could still be prosecuted at the State level. For example, Fauci could argue that since the charge of poisoning the population with haccines involves several states, it is a federal crime and cannot be prosecuted at the State level. Yet, the States never delegated “blanket immunity” to the Federal Government, especially crimes against humanity, against human rights, which by definition are a) universal, b) inprescriptible, c) don’t belong to a particular jurisdiction, and d) can’t be denied due to formal technicalities (e.g. against the principle of preeminence of reality over legal fiction).

General Milley: Those in the Armed Forces forfeit their Constitutional rights and subject themselves to the UCMJ. The presidential pardon includes those convicted by a court-martial, but not the preemptive part, with the aggravation that Milley was on active duty when he betrayed his country. Recall Milley to active duty , since he is in the Inactive Ready Reserve (lasting a decade after retirement, at least for the enlisted). Trump could recall Milley to active duty : make him the Minot AFB (ND) Gym Officer. He can hand out basketballs to dependents during the swing shift. Revoke all of Milley's clearances. He won't be able to work for DOD contractors, consulting on classified programs. Without even a SECRET clearance, he may not be able to do much of anything that a DOD contractor would want him to do.



VIP masons

Invited, sat together in a prominent place (take your own conclusions):

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp)

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Sundar Pichai ( Google )

Elon Musk (X, Tesla, SpaceX)

Tim Cook (Apple) was in another sector.

For having “donated” millions they were entitled to the special gala.

Defying Trump’s claimed support of freedom of speech:

Is Trump just taking advantage of their money or is he part of the problem?

Is Trump’s oath valid?

Some argue that since he didn’t place his hand on the Bible, his oath is void, null.

8 years ago, Trump swore with the hand on the Bible and the exact same words, so this new oath was not even necessary (at least formally), unless he had changed his mind to defend the Constitution (2017):

8 years later (2025):

Maybe Trump learned this: for some Christians “the BIBLE PROHIBITS swearing by anything, INCLUDING THE BIBLE, simply because it notes of NO EXCEPTIONS to this prohibition. So placing your hand on the Bible, to my mind, is a violation of what the Bible tells us to do.” This is because a strict interpretation of some passages (see section Interview with God).

Under God, the validity of an oath lies in an intentional and truthful verbal commitment, not the external gestures (raising the right hand, placing the left over the Bible).

In the United States, an oath of office is required by the Constitution to all federal officials (federal employees, judges, President, etc.). The Supreme Court has recognized the validity of oaths that do not use the exact language of the constitutional oaths.

It is formally valid if it defends the Constitution and is taken voluntarily (without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion).

Taking a false oath is perjury and is punishable by imprisonment.

In sum, Trump’s oath is valid, even without the formality of the hand on the Bible.

Yet, it might be invalid due to an essential reason.

Trump said that he will not place any barrier to abortion at the Federal level.

There’s a theory that his oath, and those of all predecessors since Roe, are void because they fail to defend the Constitution, by not defending the unborn life against abortion.

Legally, they never assumed and all their acts of government were null. Though elected, they are usurpers. Trump would really assume as lawful President when he makes a valid oath:

The Constitutional framework is made of the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, invoking God, natural law, historical interpretation of the signees of such documents, international treaties, etc.

From the Constitutional framework, it’s clear that supporting abortion means an intention to violate, or at least, not defend the Constitution.

Instead of abortion, think of an analogy. What would happen if there were laws or court rulings allowing any woman to have a right to make someone else murder an already born son?

Or what if the Government would recognize Planned Parenthood’s right to murder 3000 Jews per day? Or whites, or those over 6 feet-tall or any discriminatory human category you could imagine?

Of course, nobody would consider them valid and those enacting them would be impeached and imprisoned. Why is it any different with abortion, the murder of an innocent living human being?

Haven’t we learned anything from the Nuremberg trials or the Declaration of Human Rights?

This article explains with more detail: Justice Ginsburg, will history miss her?

https://www.catholic365.com/article/11744/justice-ginsburg-will-history-miss-her.html

Abortion: the slavery argument

https://www.catholic365.com/article/36749/abortion-the-slavery-argument.html

Pro-life is pro-choiceS!

http://www.catholic365.com/article/44786/pro-life-is-really-pro-choice.html

Abortion pill: 4 shocking testimonies

https://www.catholic365.com/article/36835/aborion-pill-an-informed-decision.html

How to train a KILLER robot

https://www.catholic365.com/article/25762/how-to-train-a-killer-robot.html

https://www.senate.gov/about/origins-foundations/senate-and-constitution/oath-of-office.htm

https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/oath/oathsofoffice.aspx

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/3331

https://www.wpafb.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3125547/oath-of-office-a-bond-between-you-nation/

https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artII-S1-C8-1-1/ALDE_00013932/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oath_of_office_of_the_president_of_the_United_States

https://federalnewsnetwork.com/commentary/2019/10/the-oath-of-office-and-what-it-means/

Interview with God: what do you think of breaking oaths?

God allows to swear:

Jeremiah 4

1 If you return, Israel—oracle of the LORD—

return to me.

If you put your detestable things out of my sight,

and do not stray,

2 And swear, “As the LORD lives,”*

in truth, in judgment, and in justice,

Then the nations shall bless themselves in him

and in him glory.

Yet, God recommends avoiding oaths, especially:

In his name, due to the punishment of breaking the oath In the name of things By not needing to swear because the person is credible by always speaking in truth

James 5:12

Above all, my brothers, do not swear, not by heaven or earth or by any other oath. Simply let your “Yes” be yes, and your “No,” no, so that you will not fall under judgment.

Matthew 5 (also in Matthew 23:16)

33 Again, you have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘Do not break your oath, but fulfill to the Lord the vows you have made.’

34 But I tell you, do not swear an oath at all: either by heaven, for it is God’s throne;

35 or by the earth, for it is his footstool; or by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the Great King.

36 And do not swear by your head, for you cannot make even one hair white or black.

37 All you need to say is simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything beyond this comes from the evil one.

2 Corinthians 1:17-20

When I planned this, did I do it carelessly? Or do I make my plans by human standards, so as to say “Yes, yes” and also “No, no”? / But as surely as God is faithful, our message to you is not “Yes” and “No.” / For the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was proclaimed among you by me and Silvanus and Timothy, was not “Yes” and “No,” but in Him it has always been “Yes.” ...

One reason to avoid oaths is that breaking them has severe penalty:

Exodus 20:7

You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain, for the LORD will not leave anyone unpunished who takes His name in vain.

Leviticus 19:12

You must not swear falsely by My name and so profane the name of your God. I am the LORD.

Numbers 30:2

If a man makes a vow to the LORD or swears an oath to obligate himself by a pledge, he must not break his word; he must do everything he has promised.

Deuteronomy 23:21-23

If you make a vow to the LORD your God, do not be slow to keep it, because He will surely require it of you, and you will be guilty of sin. / But if you refrain from making a vow, you will not be guilty of sin. / Be careful to follow through on what comes from your lips, because you have freely vowed to the LORD your God with your own mouth.

Ecclesiastes 5:4-5

When you make a vow to God, do not delay in fulfilling it, because He takes no pleasure in fools. Fulfill your vow. / It is better not to vow than to make a vow and not fulfill it.

Ecclesiastes 9

2 Everything is the same for everybody: the same lot for the just and the wicked, for the good, for the clean and the unclean, for the one who offers sacrifice and the one who does not. As it is for the good, so it is for the sinner; as it is for the one who takes an oath, so it is for the one who fears an oath.

3 Among all the things that are done under the sun, this is the worst, that there is one lot for all. Hence the hearts of human beings are filled with evil, and madness is in their hearts during life; and afterward—to the dead!

Zechariah 8:17

do not plot evil in your hearts against your neighbor, and do not love to swear falsely, for I hate all these things,” declares the LORD.

Hebrews 6:16

Men swear by someone greater than themselves, and their oath serves as a confirmation to end all argument.

1 Timothy 1

8 We know that the law is good, provided that one uses it as law,g

9 with the understanding that law is meant not for a righteous person but for the lawless and unruly, the godless and sinful, the unholy and profane, those who kill their fathers or mothers, murderers,

10the unchaste, sodomites, kidnapers, liars, perjurers, and whatever else is opposed to sound teaching,

11 according to the glorious gospel of the blessed God, with which I have been entrusted.

1 Peter 3:10

For, “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from deceitful speech.

What could Trump do for the prolife cause?

Trump is so much better than Kamala, yet he needs to seek advise from prolife organizations:

The majority of abortions are now done with abortion pills. Trump said he will not stop them. Trump chose to openly promote IVF this term. For every IVF-baby born, 25 are gone! ... through selection, discarding, freezing, selective abortion, miscarriage, etc. All Trump's WarpSpeeded haccines were abortion laced, through cell lines from aborted/birthed and dissected-alive late-term born babies (vivisected). Trump still supports and allows vaxxing pregnant women, resulting in "miscarriage", an intended direct effect by depop globalists, so in fact, a procured abortion, but not by the mother. Trump fully supports all non-barrier contraceptives which are in fact abortifacients, because they all fail to prevent conception and act by preventing implantation (abortion). As in his first presidency, Trump will keep federal funding of abortion organizations, up to 4-6 billions per year, even for NGOs working abroad. Which could be perceived as funding an act of war in countries where some types of abortions are still illegal. Planned Parenthood keeps selling butchered baby parts.

Probably, Trump might not be fully aware of all that, but vincible ignorance does not relieve of responsibility: he could have asked!

Proverbs 6:16-17 ESV

There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood,

Imagine you become President. Do you think it will work to shake responsibility, washing your hands in innocent blood like Pontius Pilate? Even by doing nothing, you become accomplice of the genocide because you had the obligation and power to stop it, but didn't!

There are over 100 possible Executive Orders to stop or hinder abortion:

Not spending a taxpaid cent in anything related to killing unborn babies.

Prenatal healthcare since conception.

Banning abortion pills due to the life-risk to the mothers (Pfizer withdrew from France because of that).

Making it easier for class actions against abortion and abortifacients or even the Government itself or Trump leading the class actions (at least for violating informed consent).

Compulsory free sonogram during pregnancy where the mother has to hear the baby's beating heart.

Compulsory leaflet in pregnancy tests, explaining that there's a new human being and that all the needed help is available through pregnancy centers or a voluntary fund.

Compulsory scientific education on prolife issues at school (science backs morality).

Prenatal adoption, allowing the adopting parents to help the mother along the pregnancy.

Supporting babies and mothers the first 1000 days since conception.

Banning IVF.

Informed and neccessary consent of parents and grand-parents.

We have a list of over 100 ideas!

Even if Congress doesn't back the Executive Orders with laws or even if the Supreme Court blocks parts or all of them, at least you did your job defending your unborn citizens.

Pro-lifers need to pray and do a lot more than we are doing!

Deuteronomy 30:15-18 ESV

See, I have set before you today life and good, death and evil. If you obey the commandments of the Lord your God that I command you today, by loving the Lord your God, by walking in his ways, and by keeping his commandments and his statutes and his rules, then you shall live and multiply, and the Lord your God will bless you in the land that you are entering to take possession of it. But if your heart turns away, and you will not hear, but are drawn away to worship other gods and serve them, I declare to you today, that you shall surely perish. You shall not live long in the land that you are going over the Jordan to enter and possess.

Deuteronomy 30:19-20 ESV

I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live, loving the Lord your God, obeying his voice and holding fast to him, for he is your life and length of days, that you may dwell in the land that the Lord swore to your fathers, ...

Jeremiah 1:5 ESV

Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.

Psalm 139:13-16 ESV

For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.

Woe to those officers who declare themselves Christian (and even swear by the Bible) and do nothing to protect the life of babies in risk of being aborted. We are commanded to love our neighbor. This includes the unborn citizens!

Complete Trump Speech (highlighted and commented)

Thank you very much, everybody. Well, thank you very, very much. Vice President Vance, Speaker Johnson, Senator Thune, Chief Justice Roberts, Justices of the United States Supreme Court, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and my fellow citizens.

Question: knowing that Biden et al. stole the elections , is there any need to call him President and Kamala, VP?

The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.

We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.

During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced.

The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the justice department and our government will end. And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous, and free.

America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.

A tide of change is sweeping the country, sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.

But first, we must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the United States of America.

As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair.

We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad.

It fails to protect our magnificent, law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world.

We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders or, more importantly, its own people.

Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina who’ve been treated so badly, and other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago, or more recently Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense.

They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer.

That’s interesting, but we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change.

We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world.

And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves in many cases, to hate our country despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them. All of this will change starting today, and it will change very quickly.

My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed, their freedom.

From this moment on, America’s decline is over. Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America’s government.

Over the past 8 years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history, and I’ve learned a lot along the way. The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you.

Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and, indeed, to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason.

I was saved by God to make America great again. Thank you. Thank you very much.

That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed.

For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is Liberation Day. It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country.

As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society, young and old, men and women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, urban, suburban, rural, and very importantly, we had a powerful win in all 7 swing states, and the popular vote we won by 1,000,000 of people.

To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote. We set records, and I will not forget it.

I’ve heard your voices in the campaign, and I look forward to working with you in the years to come. Today is Martin Luther King Day, and his honor this will be a great honor. But in his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality.

We will make his dream come true. Thank you. Thank you. National unity is now returning to America, and confidence and pride are soaring like never before. In everything we do, my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success.

We will not forget our country. We will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God. Can’t do that. Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.

It’s all about common sense.

First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border.

All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.

Comment: it’s true that migration has been weaponized , yet one thing are illegal aliens and quite another those involved with crime. Nobody is against deporting criminals but not everyone agrees (e.g. Bishops’ Conference ) about expelling millions of innocent desperate migrants, including vulnerable women and unacompanied minors.

The mass expulsion would cost billions of taxpayers’ dollars and 10x more in terms of real GDP decrease, since they provide manual labor essential for tasks most Americans reject, like harvesting under suffocating weather, construction, changing road bulbs during a snowstorm, etc. The cost of all those goods and services will increase. The people working to implement the program will not be working in productive jobs, thus reduding GDP even more.

Also, it’s a contadiction to swear by the Bible, which directly commands hospitality to migrants (a source of blessing), while condemning mistreatment (source of curse). Yet, the next measures are ethical (for example, deportation of criminal gangs):

We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release, and I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.

Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks, bringing devastating crime to US soil, including our cities and inner cities.

As commander in chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do. We will do it at a level that nobody’s ever seen before.

Next, I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices.

The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill.

America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have. The largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we are going to use it. Let me use it.

We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again right to the top, and export American energy all over the world. We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it.

With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal, and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American auto workers.

Comment: this should impact Elon Musk’s Tesla. Yet, Tesla stock went up today by 3%! Are the markets stupid or discounting that Elon’s influence will water this down?

In other words, you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago, and thank you to the auto workers of our nation for your inspiring vote of confidence.

We did tremendously with their vote. I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.

For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties, and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury coming from foreign sources.

The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before.

To restore competence and effectiveness to our federal government, my administration will establish the brand new Department of Government Efficiency.

After years of illegal and unconstitutional federal efforts to restrict free expression, I will also sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.

Comment: next democrat President could revoke it with just a presidential order. It doesn’t solve censoring by social and media corporations.

Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents, something I know something about. We will not allow that to happen.

It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law. And we are going to bring law and order back to our cities.

This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.

We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based.

Question: would this mean the end of affirmative action, DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) and transectional indoctrination?

As of today, the United States government will officially declare that there are only two genders: male and female.

Comment: this is the end of gender ideology in government, but not the rest.

This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay.

Questions: did Trump forget to compensate all the soldiers that took his WarpSpeeded poison for the country and became handicapped or left a widow? How about the rest of the population infertilized, maimed or murdered?

And I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty.

Questions: what will happen to combat women who physically underperform in military exercises? Trans or homosexual soldiers?

It’s going to end immediately. Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission, defeating America’s enemies.

Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen.

Comment: would this mean increasing the Military Industrial Complex?

We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.

My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier.

I’m pleased to say that as of yesterday, 1 day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families.

Thank you. America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world.

A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.

President McKinley made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent.

He was a natural businessman and gave Teddy Roosevelt the money for many of the great things he did, including the Panama Canal, which has foolishly been given to the country of Panama after the United States.

United States, I mean, think of this, spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38,000 lives in the building of the Panama Canal.

We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made, and Panama’s promise to us has been broken.

The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated.

American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape, or form, and that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn’t give it to China.

We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.

Above all, my message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization.

So as we liberate our nation, we will lead it to new heights of victory and success. We will not be deterred.

Together, we will end the chronic disease epidemic and keep our children safe, healthy, and disease-free.

The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons.

And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars .

Comment: this is Elon’s dream come true. SpaceX will be sending all that equipment to build a platform for Mars. Elon will make hundreds of billions in SpaceX’s IPO. Tesla doesn’t matter anymore. He wants to be remembered in history as the man who enabled us to become an interplanetary species.

The Mars project will need hundreds of billions of dollars. No matter how many billions DOGE cut from the budget, it can’t make up for that huge amount. This is like 10 Ukraine sink holes. What for? just pride. There’s nothing in Mars that’s going to recover the costs. Astronauts will put their lives in danger for just a picture.

That money could be put to work to help the most needy, to treat all those harmed by the injections, to overhaul the educational system with free scholarships for everyone at any stage for whatever they want to study, and so many other REAL needs.

Ambition is the lifeblood of a great nation, and right now our nation is more ambitious than any other. There’s no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and pioneers.

The spirit of the frontier is written into our hearts. The call of the next great adventure resounds from within our souls.

Our American ancestors turned a small group of colonies on the edge of a vast continent into a mighty republic of the most extraordinary citizens on earth. No one comes close. Americans pushed 1,000 miles through a rugged land of untamed wilderness.

They cross deserts, scaled mountains, braved untold dangers, won the wild West, ended slavery, rescued 1,000,000 from tyranny, lifted 1,000,000,000 from poverty, harnessed electricity, split the atom, launched mankind into the heavens, and put the universe of human knowledge into the palm of the human hand.

If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve. Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback, But as you see today, here I am. The American people have spoken. I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do.

In America, the impossible is what we do best. From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia to Phoenix, from Chicago to Miami, from Houston to right here in Washington, DC, our country was forged and built by the generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom.

They were farmers and soldiers, cowboys and factory workers, steel workers and coal miners, police officers and pioneers who pushed onward, marched forward, and let no obstacle defeat their spirit or their pride.

Together, they laid down the railroads, raised up the skyscrapers, built great highways, won 2 world wars, defeated fascism and communism, and triumphed over every single challenge that they faced.

After all we have been through together, we stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history.

With your help, we will restore America’s promise, and we will rebuild the nation that we love, and we love it so much. We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God.

So to every parent who dreams for their child and every child who dreams for their future, I am with you. I will fight for you, and I will win for you. We’re going to win like never before.

In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly, but we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before.

We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage, and exceptionalism.

Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable.

America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith, and goodwill. We will be prosperous. We will be proud.

We will be strong, and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered. We will not be intimidated. We will not be broken, and we will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign, and independent nation.

Comment: this brings hope about abandonnning the World Health Organization, International Health Regulations, Pandemic Treaty, COP treaty, Pact for the Future, even the corrupt UN? So much is at stake, that we must assume a permanent death threat on Trump and Bobby Kennedy (if they ever let him lead HHS).

We will stand bravely. We will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans.

The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun. Thank you.

God bless America. Thank you all. Thank you very much.

Spanish translation (verbatim)

Gracias. Muchas gracias a todos. Muchas, muchas gracias. Vicepresidente Vance. Presidenta Johnson. Senador Thune. Presidente del Tribunal Supremo Roberts. Jueces de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos. Presidente Clinton, Presidente Bush, Presidente Obama, Presidente Biden, Vicepresidenta Harris, y mis conciudadanos, la era dorada de América comienza ahora mismo.

A partir de este día, nuestro país prosperará y será respetado de nuevo en todo el mundo. Seremos la envidia de todas las naciones y no permitiremos que se nos aproveche más. Durante cada día de la administración Trump, simplemente pondré a Estados Unidos primero.

Se recuperará nuestra soberanía. Se restaurará nuestra seguridad. La balanza de la justicia volverá a equilibrarse. Terminará el uso cruel, violento e injusto del Departamento de Justicia y de nuestro gobierno como armas. Y nuestra máxima prioridad será crear una nación orgullosa, próspera y libre. América será pronto más grande, más fuerte y mucho más excepcional que nunca.

Regreso a la presidencia con confianza y optimismo de que nos encontramos al inicio de una emocionante nueva era de éxito nacional. Una ola de cambio recorre el país, la luz del sol irradia sobre todo el mundo, y Estados Unidos tiene la oportunidad de aprovechar esta ocasión como nunca antes. Pero antes, debemos ser honestos acerca de los desafíos que enfrentamos. Aunque son numerosos, serán aniquilados por este gran impulso que el mundo ahora está presenciando en los Estados Unidos de América.

Mientras nos reunimos hoy, nuestro gobierno se enfrenta a una crisis de confianza. Durante muchos años, un establecimiento radical y corrupto ha extraído poder y riqueza de nuestros ciudadanos, mientras que los pilares de nuestra sociedad yacían rotos y aparentemente en completo estado de abandono. Ahora tenemos un gobierno que no puede gestionar ni siquiera una crisis simple en casa, mientras al mismo tiempo tropieza con un continuo catálogo de eventos catastróficos en el extranjero. Falla en proteger a nuestros magníficos ciudadanos estadounidenses respetuosos de la ley, pero brinda refugio y protección a criminales peligrosos, muchos provenientes de prisiones e instituciones mentales que han ingresado ilegalmente a nuestro país desde todo el mundo.

Tenemos un gobierno que ha brindado financiamiento ilimitado para la defensa de fronteras extranjeras pero se niega a defender las fronteras estadounidenses, o más importante, a su propia gente. Nuestro país ya no puede brindar servicios básicos en tiempos de emergencia, como lo mostraron recientemente las maravillosas personas de Carolina del Norte, que han sido tratadas tan mal. Y otros estados que todavía están sufriendo de un huracán que ocurrió hace muchos meses.

O más recientemente, Los Ángeles, donde aún seguimos viendo incendios arder de manera trágica. Desde hace semanas, y sin siquiera una defensa simbólica, están arrasando casas y comunidades, afectando incluso a algunos de los individuos más ricos y poderosos de nuestro país, algunos de los cuales están aquí sentados ahora mismo. Ya no tienen casa. Eso es interesante.

Pero no podemos permitir que esto suceda. Todos son incapaces de hacer algo al respecto. Eso va a cambiar. Tenemos un sistema de salud pública que no responde en tiempos de desastre, sin embargo, se gasta más dinero en él que en cualquier otro país en el mundo. Y tenemos un sistema educativo que enseña a nuestros niños a avergonzarse de sí mismos en muchos casos, a odiar a nuestro país a pesar del amor que intentamos tan desesperadamente transmitirles. Todo esto cambiará a partir de hoy, y cambiará muy rápidamente.

Mi reciente elección es un mandato para revertir total y completamente una traición horrible y todas estas muchas traiciones que han tenido lugar, y para devolverle al pueblo su fe, su riqueza, su democracia y, ciertamente, su libertad. A partir de este momento, el declive de Estados Unidos se ha terminado.

Nuestras libertades y nuestro glorioso destino nacional ya no serán negados. Y restauraremos inmediatamente la integridad, competencia y lealtad del gobierno de los Estados Unidos.

En los últimos ocho años, he sido puesto a prueba y he enfrentado desafíos más que cualquier presidente en los 250 años de nuestra historia. Y he aprendido mucho en el camino. El camino para recuperar nuestra República no ha sido uno fácil, eso les puedo decir. Aquellos que desean detener nuestra causa han intentado quitarme mi libertad, y de hecho, quitarme la vida.

Hace solo unos meses, en ese hermoso campo de Pensilvania, una bala de un asesino penetró mi oreja. Pero sentí entonces, y creo incluso más ahora, que mi vida fue salvada por una razón. Dios me salvó para hacer a América grande nuevamente.

Gracias. Muchas gracias.

Es por eso que cada día, bajo nuestra administración de patriotas estadounidenses, trabajaremos para enfrentar cada crisis con dignidad, poder y fuerza. Nos moveremos con propósito y rapidez para devolver la esperanza, prosperidad, seguridad y paz a ciudadanos de todas las razas, religiones, colores y credos. Para los ciudadanos estadounidenses, el 20 de enero de 2025 es el Día de la Liberación.

Mi esperanza es que nuestra reciente elección presidencial sea recordada como la más grande y más trascendental en la historia de nuestro país. Como mostró nuestra victoria, toda la nación se está unificando rápidamente en torno a nuestra agenda, con incrementos dramáticos en apoyo de prácticamente todos los elementos de nuestra sociedad: jóvenes y mayores, hombres y mujeres, afroamericanos, hispanoamericanos, asiático-americanos, urbanos, suburbanos, rurales, y lo más importante, tuvimos una poderosa victoria en los siete estados clave, y el voto popular lo ganamos por millones de personas.

A las comunidades negras e hispanas, quiero agradecerles por la tremenda muestra de amor y confianza que me han demostrado con su voto. Batimos récords y no lo olvidaré. He escuchado sus voces en la campaña y espero trabajar con ustedes en los próximos años. Hoy es el Día de Martin Luther King y su honor, esto será un gran honor. Pero en su honor, lucharemos juntos para hacer realidad su sueño. Haremos su sueño realidad.

La unidad nacional está regresando a Estados Unidos, y la confianza y el orgullo están aumentando como nunca antes. En todo lo que hacemos, mi administración se inspirará en una fuerte búsqueda de la excelencia y el éxito implacable. No olvidaremos nuestro país, no olvidaremos nuestra constitución y no olvidaremos a nuestro Dios. Eso no se puede hacer.

Hoy firmaré una serie de órdenes ejecutivas históricas. Con estas acciones comenzaremos la completa restauración de Estados Unidos y la revolución del sentido común. Todo se trata de sentido común.

Primero, declararé una emergencia nacional en nuestra frontera sur. Toda entrada ilegal será detenida de inmediato y comenzaremos el proceso de devolver a millones y millones de extranjeros criminales a los lugares de donde vinieron. Reinstauraré mi política de Permanecer en México. Pondré fin a la práctica de atrapar y soltar. Y enviaré tropas a la frontera sur para repeler la desastrosa invasión de nuestro país.

Bajo las órdenes que firmé hoy, también designaremos a los carteles como organizaciones terroristas extranjeras. Y al invocar la Ley de Enemigos Extranjeros de 1798, instruiré a nuestro gobierno para que use todo el inmenso poder de las leyes federales y estatales para eliminar la presencia de todas las redes de pandillas criminales extranjeras, que traen un crimen devastador a suelo estadounidense, incluidas nuestras ciudades y áreas urbanas.

Como comandante en jefe, no tengo mayor responsabilidad que defender a nuestro país de amenazas e invasiones, y eso es exactamente lo que voy a hacer. Lo haremos a un nivel que nadie haya visto antes. A continuación, instruiré a todos los miembros de mi gabinete a movilizar los vastos poderes a su disposición para derrotar lo que fue una inflación récord y reducir rápida y drásticamente los costos y los precios. La crisis inflacionaria fue causada por el gasto masivo y el alza incesante de los precios de la energía. Por eso, también declararé hoy una emergencia energética nacional. Perforaremos, sí, perforaremos.

Estados Unidos volverá a ser una nación manufacturera, y tenemos algo que ninguna otra nación manufacturera tendrá jamás: la mayor cantidad de petróleo y gas de cualquier país en la Tierra, y vamos a usarla. Vamos a usarla.

Bajaremos los precios, llenaremos nuestras reservas estratégicas de nuevo, hasta el tope, y exportaremos energía estadounidense a todo el mundo.

Volveremos a ser una nación rica, y es ese oro líquido bajo nuestros pies lo que nos ayudará a lograrlo. Con mis acciones de hoy, pondremos fin al Nuevo Pacto Verde y revocaremos el mandato de vehículos eléctricos, salvando nuestra industria automotriz y cumpliendo mi sagrada promesa a nuestros grandes trabajadores automotrices estadounidenses.

En otras palabras, podrán comprar el auto de su elección. Construiremos automóviles nuevamente en Estados Unidos a un ritmo que nadie podría haber soñado posible hace solo unos años. Y gracias a los trabajadores automotrices de nuestra nación por su inspirador voto de confianza. Hicimos muchísimo con su voto.

Comenzaré de inmediato la reforma de nuestro sistema de comercio para proteger a los trabajadores y familias estadounidenses. En lugar de gravar a nuestros ciudadanos para enriquecer a otros países, gravaremos a los países extranjeros para enriquecer a nuestros ciudadanos. Para este propósito, estamos estableciendo el Servicio de Ingresos Externos, que recaudará todos los aranceles, derechos y tributos. Serán enormes cantidades de dinero ingresando al tesoro, provenientes de fuentes extranjeras.

El sueño americano volverá pronto y florecerá como nunca antes. Para restaurar la competencia y eficacia al gobierno federal, mi administración establecerá el nuevo Departamento de Eficiencia Gubernamental.

Después de años y años de esfuerzos federales ilegales e inconstitucionales para restringir la libre expresión, también firmaré una orden ejecutiva para detener de inmediato toda censura gubernamental y devolver la libertad de expresión a Estados Unidos.

Nunca más se permitirá que el inmenso poder del estado sea utilizado para perseguir a oponentes políticos, algo que sé bien. No permitiremos que esto suceda. No volverá a suceder. Bajo mi liderazgo, restauraremos la justicia justa, igualitaria e imparcial bajo el estado de derecho constitucional. Y devolveremos la ley y el orden a nuestras ciudades.

Esta semana, también pondré fin a la política gubernamental de intentar gestionar socialmente raza y género en todos los aspectos de la vida pública y privada. Forjaremos una sociedad que no discrimine por color y se base en el mérito. A partir de hoy, será política oficial del gobierno de los Estados Unidos que solo existen dos géneros: masculino y femenino.

Esta semana, reintegraremos con pago retroactivo completo a todos los miembros del servicio militar que fueron expulsados injustamente por oponerse al mandato de la vacuna contra el Covid. Y firmaré una orden para detener inmediatamente que nuestros guerreros sean ocupados en teorías políticas radicales y experimentos sociales mientras están en servicio. Nuestros militares serán libres para centrarse en su única misión: derrotar a los enemigos de América.

Como en 2017, nuevamente construiremos las fuerzas armadas más fuertes que el mundo haya visto. Mediremos nuestro éxito no solo por las batallas que ganemos, sino también por las guerras que terminemos, y quizá lo más importante, por las guerras en las que nunca entremos.

Mi legado más orgulloso será el de ser un pacificador y unificador. Eso es lo que quiero ser, un pacificador y unificador. Me complace decir que, a partir de ayer, un día antes de asumir el cargo, los rehenes en Oriente Medio están siendo devueltos a casa con sus familias. Gracias.

Estados Unidos retomará su lugar legítimo como la nación más grande, más poderosa y más respetada en la Tierra, inspirando la admiración y el asombro del mundo entero. Dentro de poco, cambiaremos el nombre del Golfo de México al Golfo de América. Y restauraremos el nombre de un gran presidente, William McKinley, a la montaña McKinley, donde debería estar y donde pertenece.

El presidente McKinley hizo a nuestro país muy rico, a través de aranceles y talento. Era un hombre de negocios natural y le dio a Teddy Roosevelt el dinero para muchas de las grandes cosas que hizo, incluyendo el Canal de Panamá, que tontamente se le entregó al país de Panamá después de Estados Unidos. Estados Unidos —piensen en esto— gastó más dinero que nunca antes en un proyecto y perdió 38.000 vidas en la construcción del Canal de Panamá. Hemos sido tratados muy mal con este regalo insensato que nunca debió haberse hecho. Y la promesa de Panamá hacia nosotros se ha incumplido. El propósito de nuestro acuerdo y el espíritu de nuestro tratado han sido totalmente violados.

A los buques estadounidenses se les está cobrando tarifas excesivas y no se les trata de manera justa en ningún sentido. Y eso incluye a la Armada de los Estados Unidos. Y, por encima de todo, China está operando el Canal de Panamá, y nosotros no se lo entregamos a China, se lo entregamos a Panamá. Y lo vamos a recuperar.

Por encima de todo, mi mensaje para los estadounidenses hoy es que es hora de que una vez más actuemos con valentía, vigor y la vitalidad de la civilización más grande de la historia. Así que al liberar nuestra nación, la llevaremos a nuevas alturas de victoria y éxito. No seremos disuadidos. Juntos acabaremos con la epidemia de enfermedades crónicas y mantendremos a nuestros hijos seguros, saludables y libres de enfermedades.

Estados Unidos volverá a considerarse una nación en crecimiento, una que aumenta nuestra riqueza, expande nuestro territorio, construye nuestras ciudades, eleva nuestras expectativas y lleva nuestra bandera hacia nuevos y hermosos horizontes. Y perseguiremos nuestro destino manifiesto hacia las estrellas, enviando astronautas estadounidenses a plantar la bandera de las barras y estrellas en el planeta Marte.

La ambición es la sangre vital de una gran nación. Y en este momento, nuestra nación es más ambiciosa que cualquier otra. Ninguna otra nación es como la nuestra. Los estadounidenses somos exploradores, constructores, innovadores, empresarios y pioneros. El espíritu de la frontera está grabado en nuestros corazones. El llamado de la próxima gran aventura resuena desde lo más profundo de nuestras almas. Nuestros ancestros estadounidenses convirtieron un pequeño grupo de colonias en el borde de un vasto continente en una república poderosa de los ciudadanos más extraordinarios del mundo. Nadie se acerca.

Los estadounidenses avanzaron miles de kilómetros a través de una tierra escarpada de naturaleza indómita. Cruzaron desiertos, escalaron montañas, enfrentaron peligros inimaginables, conquistaron el Salvaje Oeste, terminaron con la esclavitud, rescataron a millones de la tiranía, sacaron a miles de millones de la pobreza, dominaron la electricidad, dividieron el átomo, enviaron a la humanidad al cielo y colocaron el universo del conocimiento humano en la palma de la mano. Si trabajamos juntos, no hay nada que no podamos hacer ni sueño que no podamos lograr.

Muchas personas pensaron que era imposible para mí lograr un regreso político tan histórico. Pero como ven hoy, aquí estoy. El pueblo estadounidense ha hablado.

Ahora estoy aquí ante ustedes como prueba de que nunca deben creer que algo es imposible de hacer. En Estados Unidos, lo imposible es lo que hacemos mejor.

Desde Nueva York hasta Los Ángeles, desde Filadelfia hasta Phoenix, desde Chicago hasta Miami, desde Houston hasta aquí en Washington D.C., nuestro país fue forjado y construido por generaciones de patriotas que dieron todo lo que tenían por nuestros derechos y por nuestra libertad. Fueron agricultores y soldados, vaqueros y trabajadores de fábricas, siderúrgicos y mineros, policías y pioneros que siguieron adelante, avanzaron y no dejaron que ningún obstáculo venciera su espíritu o su orgullo.

Juntos tendieron las vías del ferrocarril, levantaron los rascacielos, construyeron grandes carreteras, ganaron dos guerras mundiales, derrotaron al fascismo y al comunismo, y triunfaron sobre cada uno de los desafíos que enfrentaron. Después de todo lo que hemos pasado juntos, estamos al borde de los cuatro años más grandes en la historia de Estados Unidos. Con su ayuda, restauraremos la promesa estadounidense y reconstruiremos la nación que amamos, porque la amamos profundamente.

Somos un pueblo, una familia y una gloriosa nación bajo Dios. Así que, para cada padre que sueña con el futuro de su hijo y cada niño que sueña con su porvenir, estoy con ustedes, lucharé por ustedes y ganaré por ustedes. Vamos a ganar como nunca antes. Gracias. Gracias. Gracias. Gracias.

En los últimos años, nuestra nación ha sufrido enormemente. Pero vamos a recuperarla y hacerla grande nuevamente, más grande que nunca antes. Seremos una nación como ninguna otra, llena de compasión, valor y excepcionalismo. Nuestro poder detendrá todas las guerras y traerá un nuevo espíritu de unidad a un mundo que ha estado enojado, violento y totalmente impredecible.

América será respetada de nuevo y admirada nuevamente, incluso por personas religiosas, de fe y de buena voluntad. Seremos prósperos, estaremos orgullosos, seremos fuertes y ganaremos como nunca antes. No seremos conquistados, no seremos intimidados, no seremos quebrantados y no fracasaremos. A partir de hoy, los Estados Unidos de América serán una nación libre, soberana e independiente.

Nos mantendremos con valentía, viviremos con orgullo, soñaremos con audacia, y nada se interpondrá en nuestro camino porque somos estadounidenses. El futuro nos pertenece. Y nuestra edad dorada acaba de comenzar. Gracias, que Dios bendiga a América, gracias a todos.

