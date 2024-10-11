Before reading this article, it’s important to understand what really happened in the 2020 elections and the weaponization of migration:

The 2020 and 2022 rigged and stolen elections (it’s the mail ballots and machines!):

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup

Also, it’s important to understand how the Cabal works:

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

Weaponization of Justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

A Republic or a Democracy? Are we crazy to accept demo-crazy?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/democracy-democrazy

Follow the money

Losing the 2024 USA election means losing the world. The USA is the heart of the fight for freedom.

https://usafacts.org/articles/tracking-2024-election-contributions-and-spending/

22 Jul 2024. Biden got 92 million dollars for his campaign in 6 months. Kamala got 81 million dollars in 24 hours, 150 million in less than 2 days1, and $250 million were reserved in TV and digital ads 2, 310 million by July 2024 3, proving that the DNC never cared about returning or illegally reassigning Biden’s super PAC: masonic counterfeit money is well coordinated and costs nothing to the puppet masters.

Kamala got over 1000 million dollars within 80 days of her becoming the Democrats’ nominee, compared with 300 million raised by Trump. 4

Buying an election 101

Was the 2020 election not stolen but bought through legal loopholes? 5 Illuminati Zuckerberg (facebook) donated 500 million dollars6 to bribe election officers with “grants” and pay for “wages for election workers staffing early voting sites for longer hours”7 the rigged ballot-scanning machines.8 “Can you imagine if the Charles Koch Foundation were to become involved with election officials? It would be front page news in The New York Times.” 9 Yet, there was no front page for Zuckerberg.

Tom Brejcha, president of the Thomas More Society, said, “This partisan privatization of our elections can't stand.” 10 Yet, for the 2024 elections, the grants doubled to over 1000 million dollars.

Just as in 2020, the main grant distributors are alleged “non-partisan” but in fact, pro-Democrat, mason organizations:

Soros’ Democracy Fund (with Omidyar, eBay)

Center for Tech and Civic Life , involving the National Association of Election Officials 11 , with ties to the usual masons Skoll and Microsoft and funded by: Google, facebook, Soros’ democracy fund, Rockefeller Brothers fund, Knight foundation , and front covers like Center for Civic Design, Center for Democracy & Technology, Rock the Vote, The Voting Information Project and Women Donors Network. 12 The grants target 2024 battleground states. Jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 citizens of voting age get $5,000; up to 25k $20,000; up to 100k $50,000; up to 250,000 $100,000 and $3 million for those with more than 1 million voters. There are hardly any restrictions on how the counties can spend the money. 13 The 28 states banned “Zuckbuck”-style election funding due to integrity concerns (but corrupt governments like in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, vetoed such legislation). Nevertheless, CTCL circumvented those laws with its Election Infrastructure Initiative, i.e. bribing “together election officials, nonprofits, counties, cities, and states” 14

Center for Secure and Modern Elections , with ties to the masonic Arabella network and its “multi-billion dollar empire of Democratic-aligned ‘dark money,’ trying to manipulate our elections” 15 and to Civitas, a Democrat public affairs firm 16 .

US Alliance for Election Integrity is funded by the Audacious Project funded with many masonic leftist organizations like " Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ELMA Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, MacKenzie Scott (Amazon a-mason Bezos ex wife), Skoll Foundation ( eBay 1 st president Jeff Skoll), Valhalla Foundation (Intuit co-founder mason Scott Cook). 17

Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), having received $50 millions from Zuckerberg in 2020, managing the Election Official Legal Defense Network , providing pro bono legal assistance to election officials who are threatened with criminal prosecution for election fraud and rigging voter records with the Electronic Registration Information Center . 18 Linked to thorough Pam Anderson. 19

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights , involving 200 civil and human rights organizations and incubated “Access Democracy”, which houses “ All Voting Is Local ” targeting Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan battlegrounds.

National Association of State Election Directors (NASED.org) offers resources and support for Election Directors at the state and local levels.

Kamala’s richest billionaire donors

This is a partial20 list:

Illuminati Warren Buffet (net worth 142.2 billion) only donates to Democrat candidates in state elections (not federal) to avoid backlash in his companies. Illuminati Bill Gates (nw 106 billion) and Melinda Gates (nw 14 billion, because of the abusive pre-nup and being scammed into the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation which she doesn’t control). Illuminati George Soros (nw 7 billion after “giving” his masonic money to “non-profits”) through his Democracy PAC (together with mason Pierre Omidyar, founder of Ebay, nw 9 billion) and Future Forward PAC, hundreds of millions! Illuminati Eric Schmidt, former Google Chief Executive Officer (nw 32 billion). Illuminati Dustin Moskovitz, Meta/facebook co-founder (nw 27 billion) Daughter-in-law of Walmart founder Sam Walton (nw 16 billion) Daughter of Ned Johnson III, former chairman of masonic Fidelity Investments (nw 13 billion) and Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Widow of Steve Jobs (nw 12 billion: where did all Job’s billions go? Back to masons!) DE Shaw (nw 11 billion) Steven Spielberg (nw 10 billion) Widow of Charles Schusterman, founder of Samson Investment (nw 9 billion) Jonathan Gray, president of mason Blackstone (nw 9 billion) with James, former executive vice chairman (nw 7 billion) Joe Gebbia Airbnb (nw 8 billion) Stryker, Stryker Corp., which made a fortune with COVID and Biden (nw 8 billion) Laufer, former chief scientist and vice president, Renaissance Technologies, Medallion masonic hedge fund (nw 8 billion) L. John Doerr, mason Kleiner Perkins venture capital (nw 8 billion) Mark Cuban, co-signee of mason “VCs for Kamala” (nw 8 billion) Sall, co-founder SAS Institute (nw 7 billion) Widow of mason Ross Perot (nw 7 billion) Getty (nw 7 billion) Reed Hastings, mason Netflix co-founder, the reason it got what was denied to Blockbuster21, (nw 6 billion) James Cox Chambers (nw 6 billion) and Katharine Rayner (nw 6 billion), Cox Enterprises 22

Is it possible that they are all clueless? In spite of knowing Kamala’s level of competence and morality, they not only vote for her but put millions in her pockets. At least some of them are smart and well-informed. Are they under masonic orders or threats?

FCC FAST-TRACKS SOROS' BID TO DOMINATE THE AIRWAVES

18 Sep 2024. Just weeks before the presidential election, overpassing the 25% FCC limit on foreign ownership, pro-Democrat Soros bought for 400 million dollars, the US second largest radio group, with more than 200 radio stations reaching 165 million Americans, and hosting conservative shows from Sean Hannity, Dana Loesch, Mark Levin, Glenn Beck and Erick Erickson, which would suffer pressures under the new owner.

The commission's 3 democrats voted for, while the 2 republicans voted against the fast-tracked exception bypassing a national security review, which could have taken up to a year. 23

In April, Senator Cruz had warned about this but there was no Congressional bill to counteract Soros. Considering the short time, only a judicial stay could stop this.

Why is this foreign election interference red-carpetted?

Soros has spent tens of billions through his Open Societies Foundations. Why would a foreign billionaire burn billions in rigging elections in foreign countries?

What if it was Putin attempting to impose his monopoly of thought in the USA? There’d be an uproar! Why is there no similar reaction to this?

Conclusion

In this election, the stakes are so high, that never before the Democrat race has received so much fast money, which is inexplicable if you wrongly believe that the left is poorer than the right, because of a Government-dependent leftist ideology, compared to a more self-driven/entrepreneurial right.

To them, it sounds counter-intuitive, but the left would get less money if corporate and NGO donation would be banned again, or to make it clearer, if members of secret societies would be forced to self-identify and banned from election interference with their money and infiltration of all parties.

This isn’t a battle between right and left but between right and wrong. World history should be rewritten taking the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies) into account. For instance the history of masonic rigged elections goes back to the beginning of the USA.24

The 2020 and 2022 elections were not only bought25 but stolen and unless more measures are taken, history will repeat.

In sum, there’s a need to:

Grant full access to partisan election commissions to canvassing room

Ban malinformation censorship and collusion to censor

Ban SSS or at least force identification of masons under severe penalty and ban them from all positions of power, especially government, politics, media, foundations, funds, finance, listed corporations and education.

Ban private-public partnerships in the election system.

Ban corporate and non-profit donations to campaigns, either directly or indirectly affecting them

Require sealed certified stand-alone machines (not networked) and election day quick check.

Require sealed ballot boxes.

Ban mail-in ballots and early voting dropboxes, or at least require signed envelopes with a copy of an ID including valid updated postal address (not a park bench) and contact information.

High definition live streaming of what each canvasser does. Immediate correction and full recount if anyone denounces a flaw with proofs (from the livestream or else).

Election fraud cases should be decided by juries (one jury per type of case?), representing the voting percentages of the political parties (or half Republican and half Democrat): there must be a follow up to check for bribes, and there must be severe penalties for fraud.

An online system that allows a voter: to check if the vote has been correctly tabulated and to provide a confirmation (it eases detection of fraud and revision) keeping anonymity and post-anonymity so votes can’t be sold/bought/threatened (there’s a way!).



More ideas? Please comment below!

Weapons for the Coup?

The same masonic agents who worked in the 2020 election fraud are ready for massive lawfare against those questioning fraud.26

“None of the Voting Machines in America Will Be Certified before the 2024 Election.” 27

20 Oct 2017. 18 federal agencies have been buying weapons for years. Even non-law enforcement agencies like the IRS, HHS, the Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration have been buying handguns, body armor, submachine guns and millions of rounds of ammunition.28 Did they expect 2nd Amendment civilians to fight for freedom against a 2024 coup, even more blatant than the 2020 take over?

19 Sep 2024. 28th Amendment: do they plan a ‘mass casualty’ event to murder half of Congress, in order to replace them by "temporary" ones appointed by Governors they control, instead of State Legislatures or elected ones? 29

“CONTINUITY OF GOVERNMENT is the current WOKE TERMINOLOGY of the GLOBALISTS to define anarchy based in regulatory suspension of the U.S. Constitution.”30

27 Sep 2024. DoD directive: “Use of lethal force in a reasonably anticipated confrontation”.31 What is reasonable for them? Just as in J6, what prevents them to classify a peaceful gathering as an insurrection/riot/confrontation and use lethal force?

Are they making sure that there won’t be an American Civil War II, after they steal the elections (again), by threatening to use Government “lethal force”?

This article took 16 hours of research and writing, to save you that many hours, by reading a few minutes.

0% A.I.

100% H.I. (human intelligence)

If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “buy me a coffee”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference):

Read full story

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Call to action

1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!

10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!

Share

2. If you didn’t receive this by email, please subscribe:

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subs

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

(1 dollar makes a difference)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

4. Please consider a paid subscription:

5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!

Footnotes

1https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2024/07/kamala-harris-drives-record-fundraising-after-biden-exit

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2024/07/22/kamala-harris-campaign-biden-drop-out/big-donors-00170367

2https://www.politico.com/newsletters/playbook-pm/2024/07/22/scoop-harris-big-donor-money-bomb-00132333

3https://www.npr.org/2024/08/02/g-s1-14927/kamala-harris-fundraising

4https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/10/harris-funding-swing-state-concerns

5https://nypost.com/2021/10/13/mark-zuckerberg-spent-419m-on-nonprofits-ahead-of-2020-election-and-got-out-the-dem-vote/

6https://ballotpedia.org/Center_for_Tech_and_Civic_Life%27s_(CTCL)_grants_to_election_agencies,_2020

7https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/28/lawsuit-silicon-valley-billionaire-recruited-election-officials-to-accept-grants-from-zuckerberg/

8https://www.apmreports.org/story/2020/12/07/private-grant-money-chan-zuckerburg-election

Read the comments before the book: https://www.amazon.com/Rigged-Media-Democrats-Seized-Elections/

9Legal Newsline, "Center for Tech and Civic Life: Democratic election operatives masquerading as concerned voters’ group, critic says," August 24, 2020

https://legalnewsline.com/stories/549298786-center-for-tech-and-civic-life-democratic-election-operatives-masquerading-as-concerned-voters-group-critic-says

10The Fulcrum, "Business gifts to help run the vote expand, along with objections on left and right", October 13, 2020

https://thefulcrum.us/big-picture/private-funding-for-elections

11https://www.techandciviclife.org/board-of-directors/

12https://www.techandciviclife.org/key-funders-and-partners/

13https://ifapray.org/blog/leftist-nonprofit-announces-80-million-in-election-grants/

14https://thefederalist.com/2024/08/02/here-we-go-again-zuckbucks-group-announces-plans-to-dump-more-cash-into-election-offices/

15https://thefederalist.com/2024/04/10/arabella-sheds-light-on-the-dark-money-groups-remaking-america-millions-of-dollars-at-a-time/

16https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/28/lawsuit-silicon-valley-billionaire-recruited-election-officials-to-accept-grants-from-zuckerberg/

17http://www.eyeontampabay.com/2024/01/2024-beware-of-david-plouffe-ctcl.html

18https://electioninnovation.org/team/david-becker/

19https://electioninnovation.org/team/pam-anderson/

https://www.techandciviclife.org/board-of-directors/

20https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2024-billionaire-donors-us-election/

21https://www.forbes.com/2010/05/18/blockbuster-netflix-coinstar-markets-bankruptcy-coinstar_slide.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blockbuster_(retailer)

22https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cox_Enterprises

23https://nypost.com/2024/09/23/business/fcc-delay-to-internet-in-rural-areas-worst-abuse-commissioner/

24https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/rigging-the-2024-election/

25https://thefederalist.com/2021/10/12/the-2020-election-wasnt-stolen-it-was-bought-by-mark-zuckerberg/

26https://thefederalist.com/2024/08/15/democrats-lay-groundwork-in-swing-states-to-prosecute-sue-and-threaten-gop-officials-into-certifying-elections-or-else/

27https://www.americanlibertyreportnews.com/articles/none-of-the-voting-machines-in-america-will-be-certified-before-the-2024-election/

28https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2017/10/20/why-are-federal-bureaucrats-buying-guns-and-ammo-158-million-spent-by-non-military-agencies/

29https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/scarred-by-violence-lawmakers-plan-for-possible-mass-casualty-event/ar-AA1qPCQ7

30

31https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/524001p.PDF?ver=UpTwJ66AyyBgvy7wFyTGbA%3d%3d