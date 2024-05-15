First read the war against livestock (hens, cows, etc.), especially, against backyard and small/mid scale farms.
War-on-pigs: Italian style
Note: gassed pigs loaded in the truck in order to get dumped.
25 Sep 2023. 34 thousand pigs were culled in Italy, much less than in Romania, Russia and China, “because there is no vaccine for ASF” (African swine fever genotype II out of 24 different variants). Their only solution is culling or injecting trojan poisons in the future.
“An infected farm that had been adapted to work as a mobile slaughterhouse (gas chambers set up inside containers, where the animals were killed), operating nonstop for over a week.”
Still, it will never be over, since “wild boar populations provide a reservoir for the virus”, and “it seems inevitable that the disease will involve other domestic herds” in Europe and around the world. Another PLANdemic.
Humans are not affected by the virus.1 The meat could have been cooked instead of dumped ! 2.3 million pigs lost for nothing!
They plan to ban backyard livestock and small farms, allowing only factory-style raising, “multistorey pig farms”2, where pigs are filled with weaponized injections and additives !
“Non-intensive, traditional livestock farming models, which might not have sufficient levels of biosecurity, were particularly at risk and could disappear altogether.” 3
This happened in a government which won the elections with an anti-Agenda2030 narrative!
Cases: what goes around, comes around!
Evolution of African swine fever across the world
Note: 1 Jan 2018 - 22 Sep 2018: domestic swine (circles); wild boar (triangles)
Total slaughtered:
at least 7 million
100+ million ASF-deaths 4
Vaccines
22 Jan 2020. Eurasian "Georgia07" isolate, attenuated by deletion of the viral I177L gene. United States.
1 Jun 2022. Vietnam produced the first vaccine against ASF.
Conclusion
Just as with COVID, the deliberate false positivity, increased PCR and culling capabilities, will result in the deliberate exponential growth of the animal health problems, to force massive farms with trojanized GMO animals.
"The meat could have been cooked instead of dumped ! 2.3 million pigs lost for nothing!"
Hi Fred, there is no virus to cook, why do you want to cook it in order to kill something never found?
Once again, Americans are being attacked! “Rules for thee, Not for me”!
We must keep calling these people out, call them what they are which is, “Narcissistic Psychopaths”!
Time after time, livestock is being attacked because they’re symptoms of a much larger problem.
This larger problem, “Humanity”!
However we slice this, necessary sustenances are attacked with some sort of nonsensical rationality. Irrational people act in irrational ways.
Their ignorance is so on display! How can we allow such moronic behavior by moronic ideologues to destroy our country?
Food shortages have been deliberately created! Culling of livestock, are all example’s of how irrational and moronic ideological driven morons try to hide their agendas!
Instead of finding a solution for a a leak in the cellar, these moronic idiots would lift the house off its foundation and place a bucket to catch the dripping pipe!
Americans are under constant attack! Attack on parents attending ideological Marxist school board meetings who have been chartered with indoctrination of our children!
Or the hiring of 87K IRS agents for? Self explanatory. Or gas stoves, light bulbs, lockdowns, forced “bioweapon injections”!
The point is, America is being systematically destroyed by various “Slow Boil Frog” techniques. So as not to have the frog or in “We The People’s” perspective, have Americans “jump out”!
I am perplexed by how many “attack points” Americans are under! Every item necessary for our survival! Why? What for?
The simple answer to both questions are:
1. Control & Power.
2. Fundamentally Transform America.
3. One World Order.
By controlling our food supply, our transportation abilities, our monetary system, our water supplies, informed consent.
Everything is on the table and Americans are being “Slow Boiled Frogs” during the process!
This way we don’t “RISE UP” and cause added pressure to the “Narcissistic Psychopaths” such as Obama and his cronies!
This allows all the “Useful Idiots” to continue “Fundamentally Transforming America”while keeping society relatively peaceful.
Eventually America becomes unrecognizable and the reimagining process will be ratcheted up!
I would say to “We The People” that this transformation agenda is very close to “full speed ahead”! Why? Simply look at how much damage has been done in the past few years. That’s why!
Ultimately if “We The People” don’t take a stand, it will be too late! Everything that’s been happening is and has been designed to literally:
“Fundamentally Transform America”! Obama told us this! Obama tested this on Americans with “Obamacare”! How well did that work out?
It hasn’t worked out whatsoever! Unless your goal is to transform and ultimately control the masses! “Rules for thee Not for me” mentality!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
This is why and what for! This will not stop! We must “STOP” this or we won’t believe what’s has happened!