First read the war against livestock (hens, cows, etc.), especially, against backyard and small/mid scale farms.

War-on-pigs: Italian style

Note: gassed pigs loaded in the truck in order to get dumped.

25 Sep 2023. 34 thousand pigs were culled in Italy, much less than in Romania, Russia and China, “because there is no vaccine for ASF” (African swine fever genotype II out of 24 different variants). Their only solution is culling or injecting trojan poisons in the future.

“An infected farm that had been adapted to work as a mobile slaughterhouse (gas chambers set up inside containers, where the animals were killed), operating nonstop for over a week.”

Still, it will never be over, since “wild boar populations provide a reservoir for the virus”, and “it seems inevitable that the disease will involve other domestic herds” in Europe and around the world. Another PLANdemic.

Humans are not affected by the virus.1 The meat could have been cooked instead of dumped ! 2.3 million pigs lost for nothing!

They plan to ban backyard livestock and small farms, allowing only factory-style raising, “multistorey pig farms”2, where pigs are filled with weaponized injections and additives !

“Non-intensive, traditional livestock farming models, which might not have sufficient levels of biosecurity, were particularly at risk and could disappear altogether.” 3

This happened in a government which won the elections with an anti-Agenda2030 narrative!

Cases: what goes around, comes around!

Evolution of African swine fever across the world

Note: 1 Jan 2018 - 22 Sep 2018: domestic swine (circles); wild boar (triangles)

Total slaughtered: at least 7 million 100+ million ASF-deaths 4

Vaccines

22 Jan 2020. Eurasian "Georgia07" isolate, attenuated by deletion of the viral I177L gene. United States.

1 Jun 2022. Vietnam produced the first vaccine against ASF.

Conclusion

Just as with COVID, the deliberate false positivity, increased PCR and culling capabilities, will result in the deliberate exponential growth of the animal health problems, to force massive farms with trojanized GMO animals.

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you'd be elected president today, you wouldn't be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we're doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn't pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

