We’ve got the full directory of #FreedomFighters, yet we need a full Villain directory of those genocidal murderers for crimes against humanity, deserving to be imprisoned or at least social pariahs:

USA

Men and women who are currently occupying high-level positions in US government or collaborating private sector entities, or who occupied such positions earlier in the development and deployment of the global Covid-19 bioterrorism campaign. This is an improved version of Bailiwick News (1 Jun 2023):

Adams, Jerome - Surgeon General

Adams, Steve - Director, HHS-CDC Strategic National Stockpile/DoD Chemical and Biological Weapons stockpile

Ashcroft, John - Attorney General, Department of Justice

Austin, Lloyd - Secretary, Department of Defense

Azar, Alex – Mason, Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

Bancel, Stephane - CEO, Moderna

Baric, Ralph - bioweapons researcher, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

Barr, William - Attorney General, Department of Justice

Barsa, John - Administrator, US Agency for International Development

Becerra, Xavier - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

Beers, Rand - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Bezos, Jeff – Mason, CEO, Amazon

Biden, Joseph – Mason, President of the USA

Birx, Deborah - Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Response

Blinken, Antony - Secretary, Department of State

Bourla, Albert – Mason, CEO, Pfizer

Bratcher-Bowman, Nikki - Assistant Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Health and Human Services

Bright, Rick - Director, HHS-Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Brooks-LaSure, Chiquita - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Bumpus, Namandjé - Chief Scientist, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration

Burns, William - Director, Central Intelligence Agency Director

Burwell, Sylvia Mathews - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

Bush, George W – Mason, President of the USA

Califf, Robert - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Callahan, Michael - DoD-DARPA, Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard Medical School, US-Agency for International Development

Charrow, Robert - General Counsel, Department of Health and Human Services

Cheney, Dick – Mason, Vice President

Chertoff, Michael - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Clinton, Hillary - Secretary of State

Clinton, William – Mason, President of the USA

Coats, Dan - Director, Department of National Intelligence

Cochran, Norris - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

Cohen, David - Director, Central Intelligence Agency Director

Coleman, Victoria - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Collins, Felicia - Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services

Collins, Francis - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health; co-chair, Presidents Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Comey, James - Director, Federal Bureau of Investigations

Cook, Tim - CEO, Apple

Courtney, Brooke - Attorney; Senior Regulatory Counsel, FDA Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats

Daszak, Peter – Mason, bioweapons researcher, EcoHealth Alliance

Disbrow, Gary - Director, HHS-Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Dorsey, Jack - CEO, Twitter

Duke, Elaine - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Emanuel, Ezekiel - Chief, Department of Bioethics, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services

Emanuel, Rahm - White House Chief of Staff

Esper, Mark - Secretary of Defense

Ezernack, Paige - HHS-ASPR, Chief, Defense Production Act - Emergency Response Authorities Office (DPA-ERA). Joined ASPR 2007, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Fauci, Anthony – Mason, Director, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases

Fink, Larry – Mason, CEO, BlackRock

Garland, Merrick - Attorney General, Department of Justice

Gates, Bill – Mason, bioweapons funder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, CEPI, ID2020

Gaynor, Pete - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Ghebreyesus, Tedros Adhanom - Director-General, World Health Organization

Giroir, Brett - HHS - Assistant Secretary for Health

Gorsky, Alex – Mason, CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Gostin, Lawrence O. - Attorney and law professor, Georgetown University O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Johns Hopkins University, World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law and related organizations. Instrumental in development of Model State Emergency Health Powers Act and related biomedical police state mass-torture and mass-murder programs.

Gottlieb, Scott - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Grady, Christine - Chief, Department of Bioethics, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services; Presidential Commission for Study of Bioethical Issues. Also wife of Anthony Fauci

Green, Mark - Administrator, US Agency for International Development

Grennell, Richard - Director, Department of National Intelligence

Gruber, Marion F. - Director, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Office of Vaccines Research and Review

Gutierres, Antonio – Mason, Secretary-General, United Nations

Hahn, Stephen - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Haines, Avril - Director, Department of National Intelligence

Hamburg, Margaret - Commissioner, HHS Food and Drug Administration

Harris, Kamala - Vice-President

Haspel, Gina - Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Hayden, Michael - Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Hersman, Rebecca - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

Hinton, Denise - Chief Scientist, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration

Hodge, James G., Jr. - Attorney and law professor at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; ASU Center for Public Health Law and Policy; Public Health Law Association; American Society of Law, Medicine & Ethics and related organizations. Instrumental in development of Model State Emergency Health Powers Act and related biomedical police state mass-torture and mass-murder programs.

Holder, Eric - Attorney General

Hopkins, Steve - CEO, ANSER - Analytic Services Inc.

Hotez, Peter - bioweapons researcher, Baylor College of Medicine, National School of Tropical Medicine

Johnsen, Dawn - Deputy Attorney General, Department of Justice

Johnson, Jeh - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Jha, Ashish Kumar - Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Response

Kadlec, Robert - Assistant Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Health and Human Services

Kelly, John F. - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Kerry, John – Mason, Secretary of State

Kissinger, Henry – Mason, Secretary of State RIP

Klain, Ron - White House Chief of Staff

Leavitt, Michael - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services (2005-2009)

Levine, Rachel - Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services

Loy, James - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Maguire, Joseph - Director, Department of National Intelligence

Majorkas, Alejandro - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Many, if not all - members of Congress, 1983-present, most are Masons

Marks, Peter - Director, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

McAleenan, Kevin- Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Meadows, Mark - White House Chief of Staff

Miller, Christopher - Secretary of Defense

Mnuchin, Steve – Mason, Secretary, Department of Treasury

Monto, Arnold - Chair, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Vaccine and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee

Mueller, Robert - Director, Federal Bureau of Investigations

Mulvaney, Mick - White House Chief of Staff

Murthy, Vivek - Surgeon General

Napolitano, Janet - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Nielsen, Kirstjen- Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Norquist, David - Secretary of Defense

Obama, Barack – Mason, President of the USA

O'Connell, Dawn - Assistant Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Health and Human Services

Osterholm, Michael - University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

O’Shaughnessy, Jacqueline - Deputy Director, HHS-FDA Office of the Chief Scientist

Oxford, Vayl S. - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

Pelosi, Nancy - US Representative (D-CA); Speaker of House; House Minority Leader.

Pekoske, David- - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Pence, Mike – Mason, Vice-President

Perna, Gustave - DoD General; Chief Operating Officer (COO), Operation Warp Speed

Pichai, Sundar - CEO, Google

Pompeo, Mike – Mason, Secretary, Department of State

Powell, Jerome - Chair, Federal Reserve

Power, Samantha - Administrator, US Agency for International Development

Price, Tom - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

Radcliffe, John - Director, Department of National Intelligence

Redd, Stephen - Director, HHS Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response

Redfield, Robert - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Rice, Condoleeza - Secretary of State

Ridge, Tom - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Robinson, Robin - Director, HHS-Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Rush, Bobby - US Representative (D-IL); introduced HR6666 (Covid Testing Reaching & Contacting Everyone TRACE Act)

Sadove, Elizabeth - Attorney; Director, Medical Countermeasure Regulatory Policy, Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats, Office of Chief Scientist, Food and Drug Administration

Schmidt, Eric – Mason, CEO, Alphabet/Google

Schwab, Klaus – Mason, Chair, World Economic Forum

Sebelius, Kathleen - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

Sherman, Susan E. - Office of General Counsel, Department of Health and Human Services

Shiao, Laura - Director, Department of National Intelligence

Smith, Gayle - Administrator, US Agency for International Development

Soriot, Pascal – Mason, CEO, Astra-Zeneca

Soros, George – Mason, Soros Fund Management, Open Society Foundations

Steele, Gloria - Administrator, US Agency for International Development

Sunstein, Cass - Harvard Law School, White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs

Tabak, Lawrence - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health

Thiel, Peter – Mason, CEO, Palantir

Tillerson, Rex - Secretary of State

Tompkins, Stefanie - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Van Metre, Chris - CEO, Advanced Technology International (DoD weapons procurement contract management company)

Verma, Seema - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Walensky, Rochelle - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Warren, Wade - Administrator, US Agency for International Development

Wegrzyn, Renee - Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H); formerly DARPA bioengineering and gene editing program.

Williams, Rhys M. - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

Wolf, Chad - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Woodcock, Janet - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Wray, Christopher - Director, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigations

Yellen, Janet - Secretary, Department of Treasury; Chair, Federal Reserve

Zients, Jeffrey - Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Response

Zuckerberg, Mark – Mason, CEO, Facebook

Canada

Dix, Adrian - Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver-Kingsway in British Columbia, Canada

Duclos, Jean-Eves - Minister of Health Canada

Freeland, Crystia - deputy prime minister since 2019 and finance minister since 2020

Henry, Bonnie - Provincial Health Officer of the British Columbia Ministry of Health

Hinshaw, Deena - retired Chief medical officer, Alberta

Horgan, John - 36th premier of British Columbia

Tam, Mr. Teresa - Chief public Health officer

Trudeau, Justin – Mason, 23rd prime minister of Canada since 2015 and leader of the Liberal Party since 2013

Conclusion

Each country must make their own. Thousands of criminals all over the world colluded in the genocide. What else do we need to prove a global conspiracy? They are all members of secret societies (masons, satanists) or their mercenaries!

Without mercy, they raped human rights time after time, yet no one is in jail!

If the judiciary doesn’t work, at least we can apply social pressure and justice, wherever we find them: booing, tomatoes, flying shoes, discrimination, isolation, boycott, etc.

Serving them is worse than treason, it’s like a slave happily working for his “generous” master, knowing that the “generosity” comes from his own pocket and that he’s destined to be culled. For most, it’s hard to stop working for Blackrock, Fidelity, Vanguard, State Street, Multinational Banks, Big Pharma, Universities, Media, International Organizations … except small and medium business, is there anything they don’t control already?

Let’s apply peaceful resistance. Cathleen commented: “we need to shame, shun and refuse service to all of these people. Stop working for them, don't clean their homes, cook their meals, drive their cars/planes, style their hair, run their errands, etc. Make it that they can't go out in public.”

They are worse than war criminals walking free in our streets, theaters, galas, stadiums, malls, etc. The very least, they deserve solitary confinement in their mansions.

Never despair

If we don’t find justice on earth, God will make it on Judgement Day. Let’s pray for the conversion of our enemies before death catches them with eternal damnation.

