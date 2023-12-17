Payback time
Retribution to the unpunished criminals, walking free among us, is long overdue!
We’ve got the full directory of #FreedomFighters, yet we need a full Villain directory of those genocidal murderers for crimes against humanity, deserving to be imprisoned or at least social pariahs:
USA
Men and women who are currently occupying high-level positions in US government or collaborating private sector entities, or who occupied such positions earlier in the development and deployment of the global Covid-19 bioterrorism campaign. This is an improved version of Bailiwick News (1 Jun 2023):
Adams, Jerome - Surgeon General
Adams, Steve - Director, HHS-CDC Strategic National Stockpile/DoD Chemical and Biological Weapons stockpile
Ashcroft, John - Attorney General, Department of Justice
Austin, Lloyd - Secretary, Department of Defense
Azar, Alex – Mason, Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Bancel, Stephane - CEO, Moderna
Baric, Ralph - bioweapons researcher, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
Barr, William - Attorney General, Department of Justice
Barsa, John - Administrator, US Agency for International Development
Becerra, Xavier - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Beers, Rand - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Bezos, Jeff – Mason, CEO, Amazon
Biden, Joseph – Mason, President of the USA
Birx, Deborah - Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Response
Blinken, Antony - Secretary, Department of State
Bourla, Albert – Mason, CEO, Pfizer
Bratcher-Bowman, Nikki - Assistant Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Health and Human Services
Bright, Rick - Director, HHS-Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Brooks-LaSure, Chiquita - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Bumpus, Namandjé - Chief Scientist, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration
Burns, William - Director, Central Intelligence Agency Director
Burwell, Sylvia Mathews - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Bush, George W – Mason, President of the USA
Califf, Robert - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Callahan, Michael - DoD-DARPA, Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard Medical School, US-Agency for International Development
Charrow, Robert - General Counsel, Department of Health and Human Services
Cheney, Dick – Mason, Vice President
Chertoff, Michael - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Clinton, Hillary - Secretary of State
Clinton, William – Mason, President of the USA
Coats, Dan - Director, Department of National Intelligence
Cochran, Norris - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Cohen, David - Director, Central Intelligence Agency Director
Coleman, Victoria - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Collins, Felicia - Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services
Collins, Francis - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health; co-chair, Presidents Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
Comey, James - Director, Federal Bureau of Investigations
Cook, Tim - CEO, Apple
Courtney, Brooke - Attorney; Senior Regulatory Counsel, FDA Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats
Daszak, Peter – Mason, bioweapons researcher, EcoHealth Alliance
Disbrow, Gary - Director, HHS-Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Dorsey, Jack - CEO, Twitter
Duke, Elaine - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Emanuel, Ezekiel - Chief, Department of Bioethics, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services
Emanuel, Rahm - White House Chief of Staff
Esper, Mark - Secretary of Defense
Ezernack, Paige - HHS-ASPR, Chief, Defense Production Act - Emergency Response Authorities Office (DPA-ERA). Joined ASPR 2007, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Fauci, Anthony – Mason, Director, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases
Fink, Larry – Mason, CEO, BlackRock
Garland, Merrick - Attorney General, Department of Justice
Gates, Bill – Mason, bioweapons funder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, CEPI, ID2020
Gaynor, Pete - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Ghebreyesus, Tedros Adhanom - Director-General, World Health Organization
Giroir, Brett - HHS - Assistant Secretary for Health
Gorsky, Alex – Mason, CEO, Johnson & Johnson
Gostin, Lawrence O. - Attorney and law professor, Georgetown University O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Johns Hopkins University, World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law and related organizations. Instrumental in development of Model State Emergency Health Powers Act and related biomedical police state mass-torture and mass-murder programs.
Gottlieb, Scott - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Grady, Christine - Chief, Department of Bioethics, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services; Presidential Commission for Study of Bioethical Issues. Also wife of Anthony Fauci
Green, Mark - Administrator, US Agency for International Development
Grennell, Richard - Director, Department of National Intelligence
Gruber, Marion F. - Director, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Office of Vaccines Research and Review
Gutierres, Antonio – Mason, Secretary-General, United Nations
Hahn, Stephen - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Haines, Avril - Director, Department of National Intelligence
Hamburg, Margaret - Commissioner, HHS Food and Drug Administration
Harris, Kamala - Vice-President
Haspel, Gina - Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Hayden, Michael - Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Hersman, Rebecca - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)
Hinton, Denise - Chief Scientist, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration
Hodge, James G., Jr. - Attorney and law professor at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; ASU Center for Public Health Law and Policy; Public Health Law Association; American Society of Law, Medicine & Ethics and related organizations. Instrumental in development of Model State Emergency Health Powers Act and related biomedical police state mass-torture and mass-murder programs.
Holder, Eric - Attorney General
Hopkins, Steve - CEO, ANSER - Analytic Services Inc.
Hotez, Peter - bioweapons researcher, Baylor College of Medicine, National School of Tropical Medicine
Johnsen, Dawn - Deputy Attorney General, Department of Justice
Johnson, Jeh - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Jha, Ashish Kumar - Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Response
Kadlec, Robert - Assistant Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Health and Human Services
Kelly, John F. - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Kerry, John – Mason, Secretary of State
Kissinger, Henry – Mason, Secretary of State RIP
Klain, Ron - White House Chief of Staff
Leavitt, Michael - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services (2005-2009)
Levine, Rachel - Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services
Loy, James - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Maguire, Joseph - Director, Department of National Intelligence
Majorkas, Alejandro - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Many, if not all - members of Congress, 1983-present, most are Masons
Marks, Peter - Director, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
McAleenan, Kevin- Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Meadows, Mark - White House Chief of Staff
Miller, Christopher - Secretary of Defense
Mnuchin, Steve – Mason, Secretary, Department of Treasury
Monto, Arnold - Chair, Health and Human Services Department, Food and Drug Administration, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Vaccine and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee
Mueller, Robert - Director, Federal Bureau of Investigations
Mulvaney, Mick - White House Chief of Staff
Murthy, Vivek - Surgeon General
Napolitano, Janet - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Nielsen, Kirstjen- Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Norquist, David - Secretary of Defense
Obama, Barack – Mason, President of the USA
O'Connell, Dawn - Assistant Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Health and Human Services
Osterholm, Michael - University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
O’Shaughnessy, Jacqueline - Deputy Director, HHS-FDA Office of the Chief Scientist
Oxford, Vayl S. - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)
Pelosi, Nancy - US Representative (D-CA); Speaker of House; House Minority Leader.
Pekoske, David- - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Pence, Mike – Mason, Vice-President
Perna, Gustave - DoD General; Chief Operating Officer (COO), Operation Warp Speed
Pichai, Sundar - CEO, Google
Pompeo, Mike – Mason, Secretary, Department of State
Powell, Jerome - Chair, Federal Reserve
Power, Samantha - Administrator, US Agency for International Development
Price, Tom - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Radcliffe, John - Director, Department of National Intelligence
Redd, Stephen - Director, HHS Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response
Redfield, Robert - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Rice, Condoleeza - Secretary of State
Ridge, Tom - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Robinson, Robin - Director, HHS-Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Rush, Bobby - US Representative (D-IL); introduced HR6666 (Covid Testing Reaching & Contacting Everyone TRACE Act)
Sadove, Elizabeth - Attorney; Director, Medical Countermeasure Regulatory Policy, Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats, Office of Chief Scientist, Food and Drug Administration
Schmidt, Eric – Mason, CEO, Alphabet/Google
Schwab, Klaus – Mason, Chair, World Economic Forum
Sebelius, Kathleen - Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Sherman, Susan E. - Office of General Counsel, Department of Health and Human Services
Shiao, Laura - Director, Department of National Intelligence
Smith, Gayle - Administrator, US Agency for International Development
Soriot, Pascal – Mason, CEO, Astra-Zeneca
Soros, George – Mason, Soros Fund Management, Open Society Foundations
Steele, Gloria - Administrator, US Agency for International Development
Sunstein, Cass - Harvard Law School, White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs
Tabak, Lawrence - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Thiel, Peter – Mason, CEO, Palantir
Tillerson, Rex - Secretary of State
Tompkins, Stefanie - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Van Metre, Chris - CEO, Advanced Technology International (DoD weapons procurement contract management company)
Verma, Seema - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Walensky, Rochelle - Director, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Warren, Wade - Administrator, US Agency for International Development
Wegrzyn, Renee - Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H); formerly DARPA bioengineering and gene editing program.
Williams, Rhys M. - Director, Department of Defense, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)
Wolf, Chad - Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Woodcock, Janet - Commissioner, Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Wray, Christopher - Director, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigations
Yellen, Janet - Secretary, Department of Treasury; Chair, Federal Reserve
Zients, Jeffrey - Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Response
Zuckerberg, Mark – Mason, CEO, Facebook
Canada
Dix, Adrian - Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver-Kingsway in British Columbia, Canada
Duclos, Jean-Eves - Minister of Health Canada
Freeland, Crystia - deputy prime minister since 2019 and finance minister since 2020
Henry, Bonnie - Provincial Health Officer of the British Columbia Ministry of Health
Hinshaw, Deena - retired Chief medical officer, Alberta
Horgan, John - 36th premier of British Columbia
Tam, Mr. Teresa - Chief public Health officer
Trudeau, Justin – Mason, 23rd prime minister of Canada since 2015 and leader of the Liberal Party since 2013
Conclusion
Each country must make their own. Thousands of criminals all over the world colluded in the genocide. What else do we need to prove a global conspiracy? They are all members of secret societies (masons, satanists) or their mercenaries!
Without mercy, they raped human rights time after time, yet no one is in jail!
It’s strange that freedom fighters haven’t started or succeeded in class actions. For example, Malone sued other fighters for 25 million dollars each (just lost on Dr. Ruby), yet didn’t start any class action:
If the judiciary doesn’t work, at least we can apply social pressure and justice, wherever we find them: booing, tomatoes, flying shoes, discrimination, isolation, boycott, etc.
Serving them is worse than treason, it’s like a slave happily working for his “generous” master, knowing that the “generosity” comes from his own pocket and that he’s destined to be culled. For most, it’s hard to stop working for Blackrock, Fidelity, Vanguard, State Street, Multinational Banks, Big Pharma, Universities, Media, International Organizations … except small and medium business, is there anything they don’t control already?
Let’s apply peaceful resistance. Cathleen commented: “we need to shame, shun and refuse service to all of these people. Stop working for them, don't clean their homes, cook their meals, drive their cars/planes, style their hair, run their errands, etc. Make it that they can't go out in public.”
They are worse than war criminals walking free in our streets, theaters, galas, stadiums, malls, etc. The very least, they deserve solitary confinement in their mansions.
I didn’t include Trump because he was cleverly played into warp-speeding the poison: he believed the lies, as most of the population. He could have apologized for his gullibility, otherwise, we have no guarantee that he’d repeat the same mistakes.
Never despair
If we don’t find justice on earth, God will make it on Judgement Day. Let’s pray for the conversion of our enemies before death catches them with eternal damnation.
Call to action
Add your villains below so we can complete the list!
Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!
Trump isn't gullible, he is one of them. The DJT casinos were bailed out for zillions by the Rothies in the 90s. Who brokered the bail-out? Wilbur Ross, who Trump made Sec of Commerce, and was a longtime Rothie operative. DJT locked down businesses, kept vampires Birk and Fouchi in positions. If all of us knew the vaxes would harm in 2020 how can Trump not have this info?, not even have independent medical advisory boards review?
Canada: Crystia Freeland deputy prime minister since 2019 and finance minister since 2020. Theresa Tam Chief public Health officer Canada; Jean-Eves Duclos Minister of Health Canada; John Horgan 36th premier of BC.; Deena Hinshaw retired Chief medical officer, Alberta;