In order to understand the topic, it’s advisable to study why masonic Agenda 2030 defies science. Start by asking why none of this is taught at schools or covered by dominant media:

Fossil fuels are renewable energy

Note: fossil energy can be replaced, not fossils.

There are a lot of alternative energy sources to replace fossil energy. For example:

Syngas

Out of natural gas or liquid hydrocarbons

For example, wood gasification (vegetable carbon) or out of bio-methane (renewable natural gas by upgrading biogas).

You can make syngas energy out of water!:

C + H 2 O → CO + H 2

CO + H 2 O → CO 2 + H 2

Speight, James G. (2002). Chemical and process design handbook. McGraw-Hill handbooks. New York, NY: McGraw-Hill. p. 566. ISBN 978-0-07-137433-0.

https://www.iea.org/reports/outlook-for-biogas-and-biomethane-prospects-for-organic-growth/an-introduction-to-biogas-and-biomethane

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306261920309272

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0360128522000041

Fuel out of waste

With biomass you can produce bio-ethanol, bio-methanol, hydrogen.

Cars could even run on used-cooking oil and pick-ups can run with the gasification of wood or bio-waste/garbage !

There’s no climate emergency

They are causing global warming by geoengineering

I’ll soon write with lots of evidence about this deliberate man-made global warming, which has nothing to do with fossil fuels or burping cows.

They are using EMFs from a swarm of over 40 thousand satellites, thousands of ground weather radars and millions 5G antennas, to dissolve clouds to reduce rain (to increase climate-alarmism, food prices and famine) and to increase global albedo (thus average day temperatures).

EMFs cause cancer

Oxidative stress, inflammation, and cancer: How are they linked?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0891584910005381

https://www.sott.net/article/483510-EMFs-a-possible-human-carcinogen

Even the US Government recognizes the risk:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/radiation/electromagnetic-fields-fact-sheet#what-do-expert-organizations-conclude-about-the-cancer-risk-from-emfs

yet the FCC is breaking the law!

https://wave.airestech.com/emf-101/organization-spotlight-childrens-defense-fund-and-childrens-health-defense

More evidence:

https://www.emfhazard.net/health/numerous-studies-show-emf-health-effects/

https://www.cancertutor.com/emf/

https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/emfs-linked-cancer-autoimmunity-immune-dysfunction

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/emfs-a-possible-human-carcinogen-linked-to-brain-and-breast-cancer-leukemia-5448431

Censored by YouTube: a professor of toxicology explains how EMFs cause biological damage and even cancer

http://www.wakingtimes.com/researcher-explains-how-electromagnetic-fields-damage-your-health/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/5g-emf-radiofrequency-radiation-health-risks-exposure-humans-cola/

https://www.jillcarnahan.com/2022/08/15/emfs-and-children-what-kind-of-impact-are-emfs-really-having-on-our-kids/

Cell phones injure children more than adults:

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=7335557

https://www.shieldyourbody.com/children-emf/

Keep updated:

EMF.news

EVs cause cancer

EMFs cause cancer (cf. above) EVs produce carcinogenic EMFs Conclusion: EVs cause cancer

People are riding on a 400 V high-wattage power line!!!

Birds, do it

you… shouldn’t.

Why would you sit on top of a high voltage power line, when there’s a 100 meters/300 feet safety prohibition to build/live near them?

Note: the bear has nothing to do with the topic, but it was an amazing picture showing a nest close to a power line.

“Without fail many malformations will be found on birds who had been living in the nest on the electrical transformer.”

Why would people want to sit on top of a carcinogenic power line many hours per day/week?

400 V x 125 amps = 50,000 watts … That’s huge!

That’s 30 times more than your home outlet (average residential circuit): 110 V x 15 amps = 1650 watts (less common is 20A x 120V = 2400 watts before the breaker trips)

A watt is the amount of power required to perform one joule of work per second:

Now, multiply by the time you are sitting next to the power line, linked to the 80-kWh or 150-kWh battery packs!

That’s not even counting the EMF radiation from the electric engines at the wheels.

For health reasons, governments require 300 feet (100 meters) distance from high voltage power lines and people are sitting on top of one!

The carcinogenic effect of Electro-Magnetic Fields (EMFs) is related to:

Power: car engines must move near 1 ton (1000 kg, 2000 pounds), not a small household appliance. Distance: damage decreases with the square of the distance (1/d2). That’s the reason in most countries you cannot build near high tension power lines (at least 100 meters/ 300 feet). In an e-car, you are sitting right next to the engine/s and on top of a high voltage electric power line! Insulation: it is possible to create shields (like the one on the door of your microwave oven) but they don’t eliminate EMFs, only reduce them. The fact that e-cars don’t have such a protection, makes us wonder if they are not effective considering the previous points or maybe the industry doesn’t want to a) increase costs even if it costs your life or b) raise consumer awareness on this issue, which could kill the industry. Think about it: laptops do not comply with the guidelines from the World Health Organization… the recommendation is to place a metal layer beneath it to reduce the proven high carcinogenic effect. Exposure: the time you spend near injuring EMFs is crucial. It is not the same if you drive 2 hours a day or if you are a professional driver of an e-bus or e-train, just as it is not the same to play the Russian roulette one time or a thousand times: you could get killed at the first time or never but epidemiologically, it will eventually show up.

Conclusions

Almost certainly, higher cancer rates are correlated to years of EV ownership compared to years of combustion-car ownership.

The EMF’s carcinogenic effect is worse on babies and toddlers (nb leukemia).

It’s worse on electric trucks, buses, trains and trams.

Ask politicians to:

a) stop regulations artificially killing the combustion engine and

b) avoid promoting electric buses, cars, trams, trains without effective shielding

Epidemiologically, combustion cars are the lesser evil. They generate carcinogenic fumes but they dissipate in the air, unless you live in terribly enclosed cities without winds like Santiago of Chile. Still, you are not directly injuring the passengers like with EVs.

Also, ICVs are more eco-friendly than EVs:

Is it true that Tesla cars use more energy than conventional ones?

Go green with gasoline!

Do not believe tobacco-science funded by masons behind Governments, Foundations and Universities.

Remember how anti-scientific environmentalists like Greenpeace, promoted the Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs), even if it was proven that they had neuro-toxic mercury and that they consumed more energy in a cradle to tomb analysis.

The modern “politically correct”, is scientifically incorrect. Politicized science is bad science!

Why is there any interest in censoring this life-saving information?

Because of 2 reasons:

1.1. It’s part of an extermination agenda through cancer:

1.2. It’s part of an extermination agenda through deliberate targeted “EVaccidents” (including accelerating into a death trap or burning):

2. It’s part of the digi-tatorship, where you would be blocked from accessing your EV or accessing out of the 25 minute city-prison:

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference):

Read full story

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

