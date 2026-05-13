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Allen Daves's avatar
Allen Daves
3d

NOT SHOUTING JUST “A STREET SIGN” HERE FOR EMPHISIS

THE EARTH THAT YOU KNOW OF IS FLAT...... NASA IS FAKE... ISS IS FAKE...... ORBITAL MECHANICS & SATILITES ARE FAKE MATHEMATICAL CONTRUCTIONS THAT ONLY WORK ON PAPER NOT IN REALITY....... HOWEVER, ANTI GRAVITY IS REAL... THE COMMING "SPACE SHIPS" WILL BE REAL BUT THEY ARE NOT ALIEN.... THEY HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALY LYING & HIDING THE BEST TECH IN PREPARATION FOR THIS COMMING EVENT FOR OVER 50 YEARS...... THEY HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALY TEACHING GARBAGE PHYSICS & SCIENCE TO KEEP THE "MONKEYS" STUPID BUT "EDUCATED" ENOUGH TO BE "USEFUL IDIOTS".

[Gravity is a vibration it is simply a Longitudinal/ scaler wave that travels through the plank - aether quantum feild @ 1x10²⁹ x C ……. At that speed it traverses any size universe “instantaniously”. The same type waves also create the pilot wave of the double slit experiment as well as the “non locality” effects of entanglement. Anti-gravity is basically just a fancy noise canceling headphones that produce a wave cancelation counter wave in a local region… no sound wave noise or no gravity …..]

THE AI & ROBOTS ARE MUCH BETTER THEN WHAT THEY SHOW IN MEDIA. IN FACT THEY SHOW THE CLUMBSY ROBOTS & "SUPER JETS" TO MAKE EVERYONE THINK THAT IS THE ABSOLUTE STATE OF THE ART SO WHEN THE FAKE ALIENS ARIVE IT WILL BE EVEN MORE BELIVABLY "NOT HUMAN"...."NOT OF THIS WORLD". THE BEST MAJIC TRICKS ARE "SET UP" YEARS EVEN DECADES IN ADVANCE....... THATS WHY  IT WORKS

[TOTAL IMAGINARY👇 NONSENSE]

• Standard Quantum Mechanics (Copenhagen interpretation): The wavefunction is a mathematical abstraction representing probability amplitudes.  It does not describe a physical wave in space but rather the likelihood of finding a particle in a given state. Particles do not have definite positions until measured, and the wavefunction collapses upon observation.

[THIS IS THE REALITY, CORRECT 👇]

• Pilot-Wave Theory: The wavefunction is a real, physical field (the "pilot wave") that exists in configuration space and actively guides particles.  Particles always have definite positions and trajectories, determined by the guiding equation, which relates particle velocity to the gradient of the wavefunction's phase.  Apparent randomness arises from our ignorance of initial particle positions, not fundamental indeterminacy......pilot-wave theory reproduces all experimental predictions of standard quantum mechanics, it introduces non-locality, meaning the motion of one particle can instantaneously influence others regardless of distance. ........"

FACT: "....You were taught the double slit experiment has two layers. Light is a wave. Observation changes the result. That is the complete story, according to every textbook on the planet.

In 2011, a lab at the University of Toronto traced the actual trajectories of single photons through a double slit interferometer. Eighty paths, reconstructed from forty-one imaging planes, published in the journal Science. Each photon went through one slit. Not both. One. And the interference pattern still appeared. This was named the number one Breakthrough of the Year by Physics World.

It confirmed a prediction made in 1927……”

https://youtu.be/HNgbTWHMqKE?si=fHNOwO7tjYLpTxLd

MOON PHOTOS REAL PURPOSE = PUSH OUTER SPACE IS "REALLY REAL YALL!" ....TRUST ME BRO!

2) PSYCOLOGICALY CONDITIONING THE POPULATIONS FOR "THE GRAND ILLUSION" 🛸👽🛸🤭

"The United States released classified photos from the mission «Apollo 12» 57 years later. The Americans claim: a UFO was spotted in the sky above the Moon..."

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RosaryKnight's avatar
RosaryKnight
3d

Supposed UFOs, when they are not just hoaxes, are either advanced military or from malevolent preternatural beings, a.k.a. demons from hell. The CIA and Deep State promote the idea of aliens being real when they in fact know that they are demons appearing as aliens. Many ufologists have come to realize that "outer space visitors" are in reality deceiving demons from hell, who can take on human, animal, and other forms. Speaking about abductions, Joe Jordan, director for the Mutual UFO Network, said: “The similarity between the [UFO] abduction experience and demonic possession [or more commonly, demonic infestation] is very, very close.” Satan and the other fallen angels and their human agents want us to believe in aliens, since such belief makes it easier for them to "unite the world" against a common "enemy" and advance their totalitarian Globalist NWO pseudo-messianic agenda. It also promotes the false scientific dogma of Evolution & distracts us from the real spiritual warfare in which we are engaged against malevolent demons & their human agents. Just like not recognizing our chief enemies on earth, the Judeo-Masonic elite (with emphasis on the first half of the infernal partnership) makes us unable to overcome them, likewise not recognizing or admitting the reality of malign spiritual beings seeking our destruction and especially our damnation, makes us easy prey to them. The old saying is true: the devil's greatest deceit is to get people to believe he doesn't exist, since that makes them like putty in his hands. See e.g., https://endtimes.video/what-are-ufos/ (4 min)

Fr. Ripperger: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7R5mLxf81Q (1 hr)

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