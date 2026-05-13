How could a biological being survive the crushing G forces of the flight of the alleged saucers? !!!

Have you seen the map showing that most UFO sightings are in the USA? Near military bases? Why no alien abductions elsewhere?

Read the conclusion and if you have time, the detailed explanation and the history of this false-flag psyop:

Bill Cooper video

“They will create an artificial extraterrestrial threat to this Earth in order to create a one world, totalitarian socialist government.”

Signature of a psyop

Religious leaders told ‘prepare now’ for UFO disclosure to unleash Bible-changing revelations

MSN. Influential pastors are claiming that they have been told to prepare their followers for shocking revelations about UFOs which may upend belief in the Bible.

Perry Stone, a well-known evangelist, author and Bible teacher from Tennessee, warned that fellow pastors were recently invited to a secret meeting with US intelligence officials to prepare for the release of secret files on extraterrestrials.

According to Stone, the officials warned a small group of pastors with a large reach in the Christian community that the government was about to release reports and possibly videos of aliens and spacecraft which were not from this planet.

In the April 27 video posted to his YouTube channel, the evangelist claimed that pastors were told about the existence of ‘reptilian’ creatures, UFOs and materials from a non-human origin and ‘other things that almost sound like something out of a sci-fi movie.’

On February 19, President Trump ordered the Pentagon and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to release all information the government possesses regarding UFOs and alien life.

Last week, Trump said that the first files would be released ‘very, very soon’ and would contain some ‘very interesting’ things for the public.

However, officials in this secret meeting allegedly said the information on its way may cause some Christians to question how the universe was created and even lose faith in religion.

Stone said: ‘You’re going to have people who are going to say if there are galaxies and there are allegedly other creations in the galaxies, then the whole creation story is a myth, and you’re going to have people that’s going to apostatize and turn from the Christian faith because they have no answer for what they’re about to hear.’

This reported meeting involved approximately six Christian leaders, including Bishop Alan DiDio of the Revival Nation Church, who confirmed that he was a part of the extraordinary gathering.

DiDio said: ‘It seems like a half a dozen people were gathered in an Airbnb in the mountains of Tennessee discussing an investigation that’s going on in the United States government against crimes they have committed in the process of retrieving and reverse engineering um technology from non-human intelligence.’

‘The meeting also went forward to discuss the propaganda plan that was in place leading up to disclosure,’ the pastor added in a March 7 livestream on YouTube.

Another reported attendee, American evangelist and podcaster Tony Merkel, added that the government officials who held the meeting expressed concerns about the impact of UFO disclosure on organized religion.

Merkel said: ‘I came in contact with these guys more than a year ago now, and I’ve been in touch with them, communicating with them, and their heart is to prepare the body of Christ for what’s coming.

‘These guys are part of, let’s just say they’re Christians in intelligence operations and they are specifically geared towards, initially, it was to gather evidence and data on what’s actually going on behind the scenes within the disclosure community.’

Note: no coincidence that the Daily Mail was involved in the psy-op news release.

Just in time for the yet another alien movie psy-op

Why didn’t Trump give the order to disclose earlier? The movie wasn’t ready yet!

“Your faith will definitely never survive this blurred, black-and-white image of what seems to be a kidney bean.”

Answer: wait till you see in the sky a global hologram of the fake alien “Messiah” speaking in your head with Voice-to-Skull tech!

scienceandculture.com

Luskin: Alien Life Would Challenge Evolution (theory), Not Religion

The U.S. government “disclosure” of files related to UFOs commenced on Friday. I had predicted the day before that the results would be a letdown, and so far, that has proven to be the case. If you’re impressed by more of the familiar grainy, black-and-white images of dancing specks in the sky, then you will be impressed by what we saw Friday.

Adding to my own feeling of being underwhelmed is the fact that little that’s “known” about UFOs has changed much in 70+ years. A 1958 work by psychologist Carl Jung, Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Sky, describes behavior by the apparent crafts that echoes exactly what we hear in 2026.

A theme in social media chatter has been that the disclosure will challenge traditional religious beliefs, and that it may even be a “psyop” directed against Christian faith. It’s hard to imagine anyone’s faith being rocked by what seems to be a blurry closeup of a kidney bean.

Nevertheless, the idea is out there, and who knows? We haven’t seen the end of the disclosure yet. The Steven Spielberg UFO blockbuster Disclosure Day, due in theaters next month, promises to address religious questions — “an important part” of the film, as the self-described agnostic screenwriter said last week. If anything really interesting does come out from the government, no doubt some will seek to turn it into a narrative corrosive of religious tradition.

So it’s good that our colleague Casey Luskin addresses the subject head-on in an article today at Townhall. He allows that the new images and information could turn out to be a “highly redacted nothingburger.” (Does it come with fries?) Dr. Luskin asks,

But let’s try a thought experiment: If the government were to disclose information showing the existence of alien life, what would that change for us? Overnight, on the subject of UFOs, cynical smirks on countless faces would be wiped clean. Many would look to spiritual and scientific authorities for answers.

People would indeed look to pastors and other clergy. Yet consider that if aliens have been visiting our planet, they would need to have been intelligently designed.

From, “Alien Life Would Not Refute Religion — but It Would Challenge Materialistic Evolution”:

Everything we know about life tells us that it doesn’t arise naturally, but needs an intelligent designer. At the heart of life is an information-rich molecule, DNA, bearing a language-based code that specifies the construction of highly complex molecular machines that process information in the cell. These machines read information in DNA and process it much as a computer interprets and executes programming code. For these reasons, even atheist biologist Richard Dawkins wrote that “the machine code of the genes is uncannily computer-like,” while Francis Collins, who headed the Human Genome Project, notes that “DNA is something like the hard drive on your computer,” containing “programming.”

It doesn’t matter whether hypothetical aliens have DNA just like ours. (The question of whether they would was asked by atheist Neil deGrasse Tyson last week in the New York Times.) The problem posed by life itself, given any reasonable presuppositions about it, would remain. Luskin:

Where do language-based code, computer-like information processing, or machines come from? In our experience, they have only one known cause: intelligence. The existence of ET life wouldn’t prove unguided, purposeless naturalistic evolution — it would provide another example to doubt it. Aliens would owe their existence to a designer outside the physical universe, just as we do. Alien life, if it exists, wouldn’t overturn anything about God. He made the universe, and could have made other intelligences than ours — be they “extraterrestrials,” spiritual beings, or anything else. Following a credible government disclosure, figuring out where ETs fit into that spectrum would be our next task. Whatever the answer, the science of alien life would only increase our wonder at God’s creation.

That last sentence — along with biologist Michael Denton’s prediction that technological aliens, if they exist, would need to look like us and come from a planet like ours — is the key point to bear in mind in coming weeks. Read the rest at Townhall.

It’s no coincidence that the ET psyop was a masonic manufactured offspring of the Random Evolution Theory:

Top Comments

Sally: Why would an advanced, intelligent life form defer to the United States government anyway? Wouldn’t aliens be the ones who decide when, where, and how they introduce themselves to humanity?

“Because the aliens, which the government is now saying they’ve always known about, will appear only now that they have the government’s permission to appear, right?! Can’t appear before the government says they’re real! I’m so over this BS!”

Darren James: “BEWARE the whole Alien Disclosure thing folks. As an “Awakened” new ager I was into Ancient Aliens (the gods) LONG before they were popular. I listened intently to mediums channeling Exotic ET’s preaching Love, Light & “5D Ascension.” Now I See by another LIGHT (Jesus)

“Demons in disguise”

Why would it affect Christianity?

This is the truly Christian theology:

The Bible has the fullness of God’s revelation. If there were intelligent creatures out there, we'd know about them: we'd be praying for them on "Mars" (or any other celestial body) and “thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven” and “Mars”.

All creatures with immortal soul are called to become part of the mystical Body of Christ through a fundamental self-definition for God, humans, through baptism, angels, through God’s test in the beginning.

In order to be healthy, the body parts cooperate with each other and know which parts belong to the body (transplants are rejected because of this). The same applies to the mystical Body of Christ where each intelligent being (humans and angels) forms part of it, like cells in a human body. If there were ETs, it would have been already revealed and we'd be praying for them.

Also, when Jesus commanded the Apostles to spread the Gospel to the whole world, he didn’t mention “Mars”.

From Revelation, it’s clear that the “New Jerusalem” and its King, Jesus, will come down in this Earth.

Finally, we are made in God’s image. God’s best image depicted over a biological being with immortal soul is essentially the human form, not ape-ish, not ETish. That’s why angels were seen in human form. That’s why Revelation shows God the Father as a man. That’s why it wasn’t unworthy of God the Son to become human and that’s why there couldn’t be an ET “messiah”, not only because of the form, but also because to be perfect God and perfect man, God the Son can’t possibly have two bodies.

No matter how they misquote the Bible, there’s no way they can fit ETs in God’s revelation.

In sum, to believe in ETs is to believe in heresy.

Note: eventually demons could take body (fully human or in the shape of an ET, like a meat glove formed out of thin air), just as good angels did in the Old Testament (e.g. the 3 men visiting Abraham). Demons can project UAP/UFOs in the air.

Astro-”theologians” fail to respond to the above arguments:

Gemini: “theologians” who study “astrotheology” argue that ET existence would disrupt this framework in several specific ways.

1. The Completeness of Revelation

Your premise states that the Bible contains the fullness of God’s revelation. The discovery of ETs would introduce a massive reality that Scripture completely omits. [1]

The Problem : If God created other intelligent, immortal souls, omitting them from the Bible suggests that Scripture is a localized revelation for Earth, rather than a complete manual for the entire cosmos.

The Theological Tension: Christians would have to reconcile how a sovereign Creator could have an entire secondary history of creation and relationship that He chose to keep secret from humanity.

2. The Scope of Christ’s Incarnation and Crucifixion

Christianity teaches that God became a biological human being in Jesus Christ to redeem creation. The existence of ETs raises a difficult dilemma regarding how—or if—they are saved.

Multiple Incarnations : Would Jesus have to travel to other planets, take on alien biology, and die on cross after cross across the universe?

Earth-Centric Redemption: If Christ’s death on Earth redeemed the whole universe (as some passages like Colossians 1:20 hint), it means aliens are saved by an event that happened on a planet they have never heard of, executed by a species (humans) they have never met. [1, 2, 3]

3. The Definition of the “Mystical Body” and Original Sin

You noted that the Mystical Body of Christ requires mutual knowledge and cooperation, much like biological cells.

The Problem of Sin : Traditional theology states that all biological creatures with immortal souls inherit Original Sin from Adam. If ETs exist, did they also fall from grace?

The Disconnected Body: If they never fell, they would not need baptism or redemption, making them fundamentally different from humans. If they did fall, but have no way of knowing about Christ’s Church on Earth, they are permanently cut off from the “cells” of the Mystical Body, breaking the unity you described.

4. The Human Form and the Imago Dei (Image of God)

Your framework relies on the idea that the human biological form is the pinnacle and intended physical expression of God’s image.

The Problem : If an intelligent, morally accountable ET species is discovered with an entirely non-human morphology (e.g., non-humanoid, crystalline, or fluid-based), it shatters the link between “God’s image” and the “human form.”

The Theological Shift: Christians would be forced to redefine the Imago Dei purely as a spiritual, rational, or relational attribute, completely detached from human biology.

How Astrotheologians Respond

It is worth noting that some major self-called Christian bodies, do not see ETs as an existential threat to the faith. They argue that:

The Bible is the fullness of revelation needed for human salvation, not an exhaustive encyclopedia of everything God ever created.

God’s grace and creative power are infinite, and He could easily have distinct, unrevealed covenants with other worlds that humans do not need to know about to fulfill their own earthly duties.

This isn’t just a smokescreen

“The craziest thing about Trump releasing the UFO files, is that he’s mentioned in the Epstein files over 38,000 times.” Below the text is a vintage-style image of a UFO flying over the White House while pulling a banner that reads “RELEASE EPSTEIN FILES.” A person on the roof points toward the UFO.

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Sep 10

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This article would be another tool you could share to keep waking-up the still-trusting sleepwalkers: some reject discussing injections, but they’d be open to food.

19 December 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities.

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