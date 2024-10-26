This election is the most critical in the history of the 21st century, not only for the USA but for the free world.

Love or hate Trump, it’s important to understand that no candidate will ever be “perfect”. What’s important is that they walk in the right direction or at least, in a better direction:

This isn’t about left or right, but about:

Right or Wrong

Freedom or Tyranny

Free speech or Censorship

Body-autonomy or Forced vaccination

Cures or Haccines

Health or PLANdemics

Right to life or Right to tax-paid abortion

Peace or War

National or Global government

In this fraudulent election, not voting, means your vote will still vote. Don’t let them vote for you:

Voting doesn’t mean that you give a blank check. They can’t say that they do whatever they do with your support. If the candidate makes mistakes or breaks promises, at least you did your best. Of course, there must be better candidates somewhere, but they didn’t make it to this election: it's called being realistic and minimizing unavoidable damages.

This applies to all elections:

Better known “bad” than unknown “good” (Spanish saying: mas vale malo conocido que bueno por conocer)

Better known-bad than worst.

Better good-enough than bad.

“Perfect” is enemy of “good” (Spanish saying: lo perfecto es enemigo de lo bueno)

Meaning: Impossible perfect is worse than possible good-enough.

One important conclusion from the interview: Trump is going to apply all that he learned from the first presidency and intends not to repeat the mistakes.

Kamala: why not? 10 reasons.

Please add more reasons in the comment section

If Trump gets voted, it’s just 4 years, but if Kamala, it’s at least 8 years. Whoever votes for Kamala must be very sure about who she really is and what she stands for:

Kamala will blindly obey the new Pandemic Treaty and IHRs. Why would she obey the WHO? because masons swore to obey their master masons even above the presidential oath to defend the Constitution: she is almost certainly a mason. Trump said that he intends to create a new international organization to replace WHO. That alone might explain the 4 Trump assassination attempts (compared to zero in 2016). And don’t forget her pick as VP: Tim Waltz.

Tim Walz’ crimes

There’s a reason why he is Kamala’s VP: he was chosen for her because he could cause the highest damage to the USA.

Just as Biden and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Walz is in bed with China, literally1:

1994 Nebraska newspaper article. https://www.newspapers.com/image/988532970/

Walz deliberately scheduled his wedding to be in Beijing on the fifth anniversary of the CCP’s Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Waltz has been groomed by the Chinese Communist Party as an “operative” agent: “Over the past 30 years, Walz visited China no fewer than 30 times. He built lucrative business connections with CCP officials while overseeing a company that brought American students to China, all expenses paid by the Chinese government” (including grants, fellowships, trips).2 Of course, he sees no problems with the Communist global domination agenda through dumping, Belt & Road Initiative, designing COVID and their successors, etc.

2020. As Governor, Waltz was part of the scheme to steal 250 million dollars: “a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future (FOF) committed the nation’s largest pandemic relief fraud, a series of cascading kickbacks based on FOF’s fraudulent reporting to Walz’s administration. FOF’s food sites over-represented the number of meals they served to hungry children by the thousands, set up shell companies to sell the story and then pocketed the millions in extra cash from reimbursements, even a well-placed $120,000 bribe on a juror’s doorstep.

Walz had structured the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) in such a way that proper oversight was near impossible: diffuse decision-making that obscures accountability. MDE inappropriately asked Feeding Our Future to investigate complaints about itself. It’s like a court allowing a defendant to be the judge at his or her own trial, a patently absurd way to dodge responsibility: weakening the guardrails helped divert funds from hungry children.” 3

1https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/sep/3/tiananmen-tim-walz-our-manchurian-vp-candidate/

2

https://peternavarro.substack.com/p/an-unsettling-money-pot-parallel/

3https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tim-walzs-school-lunch-fiasco-got-scammed-250-million-right-under-nose

Israel

Finally, let’s be realistic: both Trump and Kamala will support Israel, no matter what. But Trump has a tougher character, which is better suited to pressure Israel to avoid escalation into WW3 and to stop the ethnic cleansing in Gaza now reaching up to 100 thousand dead children:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01169-3/fulltext

https://www.commondreams.org/news/gaza-officials-publish-list-of-those-killed-in-israeli-assault-the-first-14-pages-are-babies

https://www.ampalestine.org/media/media-room/statements/amp-mourns-killing-dr-soma-baroud-166th-doctor-targeted-gaza

https://israelpalestinenews.org/one-year-israel-blocked-250000-aid-trucks-gaza-day-381/

The people is not the government: the majority might not support their rulers (as in the case of Hamas, Venezuela, Cuba).

Being in favor of Israelites doesn't mean being in favor of a Zionist Israeli Government: a right of self defense never includes the “wrong” of assassinating 100 thousand innocent Gaza children. How could children be a threat !!!

You can deceive yourself with hundreds of arguments, and you might even be right in some of them, but NO REASON justifies killing thousands of innocent children.

A just war must be proportionate: this retaliation is not. It’s not just the 100x bodycount, the destruction of all buildings and infrastructure, the killing of journalists and humanitarian workers by the Tzahal (Israel Defense Forces). It’s the deliberate starving of the innocent civilian population, especially children, by denying passage to foreign humanitarian aid and hindering its lifesaving work. It’s not collateral damage but deliberate genocide.

They are just brewing anger, revenge and more terrorism, if not WW3.

Peace is the fruit from the tree of Justice. Why not start with a 2 State solution with Jerusalem having an international status, complying with the UN decolonization resolution ?

Globalists need a global war to justify their global government:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/ww3-create-a-global-war-to-create

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911

All we are saying is give peace a chance!

The USA has become ATM of foreign wars like Ukraine and Gaza: why?

Is it all a false flag operation as an excuse to genocide (200,000 Palestinians already, half children, killed by Israel’s raids), get the Gaza gasfield, and the canal head-port from northern Gaza to the Red Sea? Time will tell their true intentions, though it's clear that saving the lives of the hostages wasn’t and isn't the priority at all !!!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/all-we-are-saying-is-give-peace-a

This article took many hours of research and writing, to save you that many hours, by reading a few minutes.

0% A.I.

100% H.I. (human intelligence)

If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “buy me a coffee”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference):

Read full story

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Call to action

1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!

10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!

Share

2. If you didn’t receive this by email, please subscribe:

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subs

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

(1 dollar makes a difference)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

4. Please consider a paid subscription:

5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!