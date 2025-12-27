Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

TriTorch
3d

Also:

Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization

"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard. None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.

I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit

"If you ever wondered why doctors can get so hostile when you refuse to let them inject this toxic waste into your children - even going so far as cutting you from their patient list completely - it’s because they are paid by their insurance companies in batches to do so. When you simply say no thank you you’re messing up their numbers and putting their lake house payments in jeopardy. (Why are they paid in percentages? So the doctors will eject you for not complying. The media then picks up the story and shames you as an idiotic anti-vaxxor while championing the useless-idiot physician in order to continue the malicious inverted narrative.) "

2d

Thank you for putting this together. Shared on all my social media. God bless and good luck out there 🙏🏻❤️

