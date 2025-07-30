Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
2d

I wrote the Clinton dossier. Hillary Clinton emails top secret - Tesla FBI Files 2237 "Teleforce" in Deposit Box @ Clinton Hotel https://youtube.com/watch?v=36d6vbVW5Ro https://teslaleaks.com/f/trump-musk-declassify-tesla-fbi-file-free-energy-supression And, Cambridge Analytica, with the help of Russia's Lukoil are the ones that deleted my Tesla Leaks 1.0 admin and group on Facebook/Google+/YouTube on March 13th 2016; Recreated in July of 2016 here: https://facebook.com/groups/teslaleaks Trump Censorship Program: Fauci admits censorship of Chris Edwards March 13th 2016 by Cambridge Analytica; Rise Of The Jedi Podcast Dec 26 2019 & Tesla Leaks 2.0 February 25th 2020 "Covid Hoax" Post! https://nuremberg2.substack.com/p/trump-censorship-program-fauci-admits

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture