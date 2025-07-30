This is a US case, but the same is happening in each country of the world.

After controlling the ability to create money out of thin air, and buying anything up for grabs, masons priority was to control media, then politics and from there, the designation of judges. Once they controlled justice, they are able to break any law without consequences.

Why would FBI director (2013-2017) James Comey’s daughter be the lead prosecutor on the Epstein sex trafficking case?

The Trump-Russia collusion psy-op (not just a hoax), was a well orchestrated government coup against democracy, involving the highest levels in Intel agencies, DoD, DoJ, media and politicians. All masons!

Not even President Trump with Republican majority can get them convicted despite the massive evidence! All those involved in this hidden coup against Democracy, will never go to jail, proving once more how infiltrated and corrupted the whole system is, and the urgent need that the people, recover power, through a complete turnaround.

They are all in this together. For example, a newly released report from the DoJ (Office of Inspector General) proved that Obama’s FBI deliberately overlooked to search key evidence in Clinton email probe (including trafficking and child abuse Pizza-gate).

Here’s an excellent article providing even more evidence about the fake Steele dossier, courtesy of Hillary and masons.

President Donald Trump acknowledged last Friday that former President Barack Obama is likely to dodge accountability for his role in the Russian collusion hoax on account of the U.S. Supreme Court's July 1, 2024, immunity for official acts ruling in Trump v. United States.

Trump suggested, however, that the high court's ruling "doesn't help the people around him at all" — an allusion to those Obama cabalists who hatched, then perpetuated the Russian collusion hoax on the American people.

The FBI has, for instance, launched a criminal investigation into ex-CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey for perjury and potentially other crimes related to the Trump-Russia hoax. Former DNI James Clapper indicated he would "lawyer up" after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard referred damning documents detailing the genesis of the hoax's manufacture under Obama to the Department of Justice.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe hinted Sunday that twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton might also face the music over her apparent hand in what Gabbard has referred to as an alleged "treasonous conspiracy."

Quick recap

Ratcliffe ordered a review in May of the "procedures and analytic tradecraft employed" when drafting the January 2017 intelligence Community Assessment, a document created at Obama's urging that served as the cornerstone of the Russian collusion hoax and set the stage for arrests, impeachments, and years of politically expedient smears.

Late last month, Ratcliffe released the findings of that review, noting that there were "multiple procedural anomalies" in the production of the January 2017 ICA, including "a highly compressed production timeline, stringent compartmentation, and excessive involvement of agency heads."

The memo noted further that the Obama administration sacrificed analytical soundness in the interest of "narrative consistency."

More has since been revealed about the genesis of the hoax thanks in part to Gabbard's publication of a damning House Intelligence Committee majority staff report.

The previously classified House report confirmed that: the ICA was a work of fiction drawn up by the Obama administration with the aim of kneecapping the democratically elected Republican president; credible evidence available in January 2017 contradicted the narrative advanced in the ICA; and that contrary to Brennan's suggestion in public and sworn testimonies, the Steele dossier — a political opposition research report paid for in part by the Clinton campaign — was included in the ICA.

Clinton might take another tumble

Ratcliffe suggested on Sunday that additional documents link Clinton to the development of the Russian collusion hoax.

"Part of what came out last week was about how John Brennan, Clapper, Comey, they all pushed the known-fake Steele dossier into intelligence community assessments and as the basis for Crossfire Hurricane and all that," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "But what hasn't come out yet, and what's going to come out, is the underlying intelligence that I have spent the last few months making recommendations about final declassification — and sent that to the Department of Justice. That will come out in the John Durham report classified annex."

'US intelligence intercepted Russian intelligence talking about a Hillary Clinton plan.'

The first Trump DOJ authorized federal prosecutor John Durham in 2019 to explore the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI's investigation into the supposed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Durham, who was elevated to special counsel in December 2020, found that:

the FBI utilized "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence" to open the investigation into the Trump campaign but did not follow the same standard when approaching alleged election interference in relation to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign;

the FBI “did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations" made in the Steele dossier of lurid accusations against then-candidate Donald Trump;

"neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation"; and

the FBI used the unvetted and unverified Steele reports just days after their receipt "to support probable cause in the FBI’s FISA applications targeting [Carter] Page, a U.S. citizen who, for a period of time, had been an adviser to Trump."

While a 306-page unclassified report detailing these and other conclusions was released in May 2023, there was a 29-page classified appendix that the public never saw.

A White House source confirmed to Blaze News that "the CIA is declassifying that report in the name of transparency."

The CIA director told Bartiromo, "In the summer of 2016, U.S. intelligence intercepted Russian intelligence talking about a Hillary Clinton plan — a Hillary Clinton plan to falsely accuse Donald Trump of Russia collusion; to vilify and smear him with what would become known infamously as the Steele dossier."

'They conspired against the American people.'

"This intelligence was so explosive that John Brennan briefed President Obama, Vice President Biden, Jim Clapper, James Comey, the entire national security team, telling them about this Hillary Clinton plan," said Ratcliffe. "That was in August of 2016 and yet it wasn't until more than four years later, in October of 2020, when I found after an exhaustive search John Brennan's handwritten notes and the underlying intelligence behind it that revealed exactly what happened."

Rather than expose the "Clinton plan," which is taken up at length in the Durham report, the Obama administration apparently used it as a framework.

Citing notes from Brennan, which Ratcliffe declassified in 2020 while serving as DNI, the Durham report indicated that intelligence agencies "obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee."

The report emphasized the Clinton plan intelligence was relevant for two reasons:

"first, the Clinton plan intelligence itself and on its face arguably suggested that private actors affiliated with the Clinton campaign were seeking in 2016 to promote a false or exaggerated narrative to the public and to U.S. government agencies about Trump's possible ties to Russia"; and

second, "the Clinton plan intelligence had potential bearing on the reliability and credibility" on the materials provided and funded by the Clinton campaign and/or the DNC used by the FBI when seeking FISA warrants and taking other investigative steps.

According to the Durham report, there was no evidence that the FBI disclosed the contents of the Clinton plan intelligence to the attorneys working on the FISA matters related to Crossfire Hurricane, to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, or to numerous individuals working on the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Ratcliffe indicated on Sunday that the declassified Durham report appendix will show that "part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan but part of it was an FBI plan to be an accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and burying the truth of what Hillary Clinton was up to."

The CIA director noted on Sunday that Clinton, like Brennan and Comey, testified on the subject under oath in recent years, and that "much of that testimony is, frankly, completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence that is about to be declassified in the Durham Annex, what that reflects."

Ratcliffe hinted at legal consequences for Clinton, noting, "Pam Bondi does have a strike force. It is a different Department of Justice, a different FBI, and an opportunity to look at how these people really did conspire to run a hoax, a fraud on the American people and against Donald Trump’s presidency."

"There is no doubt in my mind that the people that we just talked about conspired. They conspired against President Trump. They conspired against the American people," added Ratcliffe.

