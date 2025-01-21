USA withdrew from the World Health Organization

This means escaping the trap of the Pandemic Treaty and the International Health Regulations.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-the-worldhealth-organization/

Executive Order (highlighted)

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Purpose. The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states. In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.

Sec. 2. Actions. (a) The United States intends to withdraw from the WHO. The Presidential Letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations signed on January 20, 2021, that retracted the United States’ July 6, 2020, notification of withdrawal is revoked.

(b) Executive Order 13987 of January 25, 2021 (Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID–19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security), is revoked.

(c) The Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs shall establish directorates and coordinating mechanisms within the National Security Council apparatus as he deems necessary and appropriate to safeguard public health and fortify biosecurity.

(d) The Secretary of State and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget shall take appropriate measures, with all practicable speed, to:

(i) pause the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO;

(ii) recall and reassign United States Government personnel or contractors working in any capacity with the WHO; and

(iii) identify credible and transparent United States and international partners to assume necessary activities previously undertaken by the WHO.

(e) The Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy shall review, rescind, and replace the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy as soon as practicable.

Sec. 3. Notification. The Secretary of State shall immediately inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations, any other applicable depositary, and the leadership of the WHO of the withdrawal.

Sec. 4. Global System Negotiations. While withdrawal is in progress, the Secretary of State will cease negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and actions taken to effectuate such agreement and amendments will have no binding force on the United States.

Sec. 5. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

USA withdrew from the Paris climate agreement

Saving billions of dollars and boosting the economy!

Enough of the carbon climate action scam:

You are the carbon they want to exterminate! Proven in 3:

1. No one denies that man affects the weather, but science disagrees with the official narrative.

Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk

2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts, and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with satellite and Weather Radars’ Electro-Magnetic Frequencies.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack

3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing crop/food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of us.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/carbon-reparations

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/climate-deaths

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killing-me-softly-with-green-songs

Trump pardoned ALL J6ers: 1600!

They were political prisoners of the J6 FBI psy-op to prevent people from protesting the stealing of the 2020 elections:

They were starting to be released 20 Jan 2025!

One problem:

What if a J6er says: lying is wrong so when you require a “confession of guilt” of crimes I never made, in order to receive the pardon, is no different than a forced confession in a Chinese prison. I’m staying until my good name is cleared and those responsible for my 4 year unjust imprisonment go to jail.

Just in case you were living under a rock:

J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by 200 infiltrated FBI mason agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know

In 2022, the same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband millions of Brazilians against the stolen elections through the rigged voting machines owned by mason Soros:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us

Help! URGENT!

Trump has a short time to revoke Biden's pardons. Please help jail Biden crime family, J6 committee and especially, Fauci, by sharing this until it reaches Trump!

﻿There's a court precedent that pardons can be revoked if they were not yet delivered by the Department of Justice or not received by the pardoned. Because of this formal glitch, maybe Trump could also revoke some pardons of Obama and Bill Clinton!

﻿https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/trumps-martian-speech-and-more

Trump: 40 Presidential Actions on day 1!

Full texts from the WhiteHouse site:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/

Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok Granting Pardons And Commutation Of Sentences For Certain Offenses Relating To The Events At Or Near The United States Capitol On January 6, 2021 Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis Hiring Freeze Regulatory Freeze Pending Review Return to In-Person Work Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship Securing Our Borders Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program Unleashing American Energy Clarifying The Military’s Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States America First Trade Policy Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce Protecting The American People Against Invasion The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal (Global Tax Deal) Organization of the National Security Council and Subcommittees Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects Declaring a National Energy Emergency Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California Guaranteeing The States Protection Against Invasion Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government Establishing And Implementing The President’s “Department Of Government Efficiency” America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential

Day 2. Bad news

AI becomes unregulated as Trump revokes Biden Order on AI Safety for consumers, workers and national security.

REUTERS: Biden's order required developers of Ai systems that pose risks to U.S. national security, the economy, public health or safety to share the results of safety tests with the U.S. government, in line with the Defense Production Act, before they were released to the public. Biden's order came as U.S. lawmakers have failed to pass legislation setting guardrails for AI development.

