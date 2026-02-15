Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nikki C.'s avatar
Nikki C.
3d

Thank you for this amazing list of edutainment!

Reply
Share
CocotteMinute's avatar
CocotteMinute
3d

Thank you once again for this touching and challenging article...

This is not directly at the heart of the subject, but it reminded me of a very beautiful film:

What Dreams May Come, with the beloved and much missed Robin Williams.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Prof. Fred Nazar
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Prof. F. Nazar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture