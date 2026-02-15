This is a great tool to inspire those sleep-walking through life without still knowing what we are here for. It could be at the top of the:

Context

Are you in despair about nobody convicted for the COVID crimes in the whole world?

Don’t worry, human justice fails miserably, but Divine Justice is implacable: if they don’t really repent before dying, they’ll burn in eternal hell. And this has been confirmed by NDE science.

Takeaways

This research is very important because it proves:

The immortal soul is created and infused at conception.

The concept of brain dead is dead wrong . People with NDEs have no brainwaves or vitals, yet they have pristine sight, hearing, touch, with vivid lucid details. The brain dead come back to life to tell us they were not dead. Because of the false notion of brain-death we are butchering people alive to harvest their organs, resulting in murder : organ transplants have become an industry of death, not life.

We have only one chance in life. No reincarnation.

Life review: we will be lifted by how much love we gave every minute and we will be pulled down by each unrepented evil, hate, unforgiveness.

Life is the most precious gift from God: we have no right to murder it through abortion, euthanasia, haccines, drugs, alcohol, suicide, etc.

Every single human being is precious: no matter our differences in race, religion, cultures, etc. We are called to embrace every-one.

There are angels, but also demons.

There’s heaven, but also hell.

Repent and redress NOW. Death is too late. Yet, if you find yourself falling down or dragged into darkness, you might still be not really dead and have a very short “time”, when you can ask God to forgive you and get you out, before the soul irreversibly detaches from the body.

NDEs prove what monotheistic religions have been teaching all along, especially Christianity.

If you are not a Christian, it means that you are ignorant of the science proving it’s the full religion.

This article is just the first step. It’s important that you pray to God to lead you to Truth and follow it, no matter where it leads and how hard it is.

After Death (2023)

Start with this trailer on near-death experiences (NDEs) through survivor testimonies, reenactments, and interviews with researchers, authors, and medical professionals:

First 15 minutes of the movie, then you decide to continue by paying:

https://www.angel.com/watch/after-death/episode/2e06432d-6618-4233-b51d-b500f0dea1cc/season-1/episode-2/the-first-15-minutes

Or watch the full paid version: Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google TV, YouTube, Stremio, etc.

If you are broke (like 99.5% of my subscribers who can’t afford a paid subscription), you can

Watch it for free:

here (close the harmless pop-up window by clicking on the x on the top right corner):

https://ok.ru/video/9300096453348

If you ever recover financially, you may pay Angel Studios, or pay forward the favor by donating to the poorest. I recommend the Missionaries of Charity (Mother Theresa’s nuns), who make every cent count: with thousands of disabled and poor they take care of, they don’t even buy washing machines and wash by hand, to live in poverty themselves! Have you heard of anyone else that does that?).

Personal testimonies

Life doesn’t happen, TO us

Life happens FOR us !

Even horrific experiences

could help us grow in love

not despite them

but thanks to them!

Death doula (caveat: there’s no reincarnation as proven below):

The near-death-like experience of Tony Woody

After Life TV near-death experience interviews

Lilou Macé near-death experience interviews

NHNE Near-Death Experience Network Featured Videos

NewHeaven NewEarth YouTube Channel

YouTube Channel NDEaccounts

YouTube Channel billsvideos123

Virginia Beach Fellowship of the Inner Light

YouTube Channel GoldenLightD

YouTube list of NDE videos

NDE Stories website

Sky Radio interview

In the Realm of God

Death Before Graduation

Meeting the Being of Light

Views from Outside Body

Visit to a Pink Room

Not Now My Daughter

Held by White Light

Radio Broadcast about NDEs

Unconditional Love

Energy and Light

Films

Beyond the Grave (2023)

This 2023 documentary features interviews with people who have had near-death experiences, including Proof of Heaven author Eben Alexander, MD. Watch it here.

Surviving Death (2021)

Based on the book by journalist Leslie Kean, this six episode documentary series interviews an array of near-death researchers and experiencers, including leading experts from the University of Virginia Medical School Division of Perceptual Studies. Surviving Death also explores related phenomena like after death communication and reincarnation. Watch it here.

Afterlife (2011)

This 2011 documentary features Raymond Moody, MD, author of the landmark, 1975 book Life After Life, along with other experts and people who had near-death experiences.

https://odysee.com/@ProbableWorlds:4/Afterlife--2011--Full-Documentary-Paul-Perry-Jeff-Long-Raymond-Moody:8

Something Unknown Is Doing We Don’t Know What (2009)

Can people look into the future or read your mind? Can they view actions remotely? Can they heal themselves when they are close to death. This fascinating and quirky documentary explores a variety of psychic phenomena.

Watch Something Unknown Is Doing We Don’t Know What on Amazon Prime Video

The Day I Died (2006)

The 2006 BBC documentary The Day I Died, available at no cost online, is still relevant today, featuring leading researchers in the field of near-death studies addressing the ways in which NDEs challenge the materialist worldview that currently dominates Western scientific inquiry. Teachers can use the viewing/teaching guide. A 2006 media review of the video can be found here. A study showing the effectiveness of using The Day I Died as an educational tool can be found here.

Life With Ghosts (1996)

Life with Ghosts is an award-winning documentary about a research study that seeks to connect bereaved survivors with loved ones through a process known as Induced After-Death Communication (IADC). The film explores the positive effects of IADC on grieving people.

The Redemption of Howard Storm

Howard Storm was an atheist who had a profound and distressing NDE in1985 when he died in a hospital in Paris. Howard made a plea to Jesus, which led to a profound experience. Howard’s story helped to define distressing NDEs.

You can watch the entire documentary online. Click the links below:

Parts 1 & 2 : The Chains We Forge in Life/Rescued

Part 3 : A Million Questions

Part 4 : Reflections of a Life in Christ

Dramatic Films

Heaven is for Real (2014)

Heaven Is for Real is a 2014 American drama film, Greg Kinnear plays Todd Burpo, and Kelly Reilly plays Sonja Burpo, a real couple whose son Colton claims to have visited paradise during his clinical death. Colton details his experiences and speaks about things that happened before his birth. Available on Amazon Prime

Hereafter (2010)

Featuring Matt Damon, Hereafter explores the subject of life beyond death as viewed from the perspective of a near-death experience and after death communications. This movie can be an opportunity to get together with others after watching the film to discuss the details and explore viewpoints. Available on Amazon Prime.

Journal of Near-Death Studies:

What forms do NDEs take?

NDEs typically include several features.

No two NDEs are identical, and the presence and intensity of each of the following features varies from one experiencer (NDEr) to another (adapted from https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-studies/our-research/near-death-experiences-ndes/):

feeling very comfortable and free of pain

a sensation of leaving the physical body

seeing the body and its surroundings from a position outside of the body—usually above it

the mind functioning more clearly and more rapidly than usual

rapid or instantaneous movement to other locations in the material world

a sensation of being drawn into a tunnel or darkness

a brilliant light, sometimes at the end of the tunnel

a sense of overwhelming peace, well-being, or absolute, unconditional love

a sense of having access to unlimited knowledge

a “life review,” or recall of important events in the past—including actually being each person with whom the NDEr interacted in physical life, experiencing first-hand the effect their actions had on that person

a preview of future events yet to come

encounters with deceased loved ones, or with other beings that may be identified as spiritual or religious figures

choosing to “return” to physical life or being told one must return

a sensation of returning to the body

Although the majority of NDEs are dominated by pleasurable feelings such as peace, joy, and love, a minority are dominated by distressing feelings such as terror, horror, or guilt, and some NDEs include both pleasurable and distressing feelings.

Who has NDEs?

10-20% of people who survive a close brush with death report an NDE.

An estimated 5% of the world population has had an NDE.

NDEs are “equal opportunity experiences.” People of every demographic—age, sex, nationality, belief system, religious affiliation, etc.—have reported NDEs.

NDE features do not vary based on the circumstances of the extreme situation or the demographics of the experiencer. Even NDEs associated with suicide attempts contain similar features as those associated with natural illness or accidental injury—but because of certain aftereffects (see below), suicide survivors who had NDEs almost never attempt suicide again.



Are NDEs hallucinations?

Most factors indicate that NDEs are not hallucinations.

Hallucinations tend to be distressing. Afterward, experiencers consider them unreal, meaningless, and easily forgotten, and they have no wish to reflect on them and show no particular aftereffects from them.

Hallucinations are almost never veridical; that is, their contents almost never correspond to objective reality.

NDEs tend to be profoundly pleasurable. Afterward, NDErs usually consider their NDEs to have been real and meaningful, and the memory of them tends to remain vivid and cherished for decades. NDErs usually have a strong desire to recall and reflect on their NDEs, and they typically show particular aftereffects from them. Many NDEs have been veridical (Rivas et al., 2023).

What are the effects on NDErs?

NDErs show certain characteristic aftereffects.

In general, the deeper the NDE—the more features and more intense those features—the greater the aftereffects.

In the short term, many NDErs feel instantly transformed by the experience and may feel challenged to integrate that transformation into their subsequent lives.

In the short term, many NDErs feel instantly transformed by the experience and may feel challenged to integrate that transformation into their subsequent lives.

In the long term, NDErs typically feel transformed in several ways, including but not limited to: Psychological —loss of the fear of death and belief ("knowing") in the survival of consciousness after physical death; increased appreciation for Earthly life and belief that it has purpose; reduced interest in material possessions, fame, and power; increased sense of connectedness to and concern for others; increased desire to be of service to others Physical —changes in sleep and appetite, increased sensitivity to medication and to environmental factors such as pollution and electrical fields, electromagnetic effects whereby electronic devices in the NDEr's vicinity malfunction Social —changes in relationships, organizational affiliations, and vocation—often shifting to more service-oriented work.

Just because there are problems with some religions organized to fleece the sheep , we shouldn’t throw the baby with the bathwater.

Why do the addicted (alcohol, drugs, gambling, gaming) recover better (faster and longer) in community than alone?

Imagine a huge storm at sea, with giant waves and howling wind … would you swim by yourself or jump into a an organized religious ship?

Having what, in some religious contexts, are termed "spiritual gifts," such as precognition and clairvoyance—seeing distant locations in "the mind's eye".



Long-term transformation may, in some cases, take years. (Stout et al., 2006)

Suggestions:

Deathbed Visions (DBV)

A DBV is a subjective experience in which a dying person, while awake, perceives and interacts with deceased loved ones—people or pets—or religious/spiritual figures that are imperceptible to others who are with the dying person.

What forms do DBVs take?

DBVs typically include several features. Someone experiencing a DBV:

Can describe who or what they are seeing at the time of the experience – for example, “He’s [deceased person] here now. Don’t you see him?”

Can report it sometime later—for example, “Yesterday, I saw my mother [deceased] sitting on the end of my bed.”

Behaves in a way that implies they are experiencing a DBV—for example, smiling or pointing in the direction of someone or something that no one else can see.

Features of a DBV include the dying person:

Communicating and conversing responsively with the unseen (by others) visitor – for example, speaking out loud or mouthing words • Staring or gazing fixedly at a spot in the room—such as, in a room, at the doorway, foot of the bed, an empty chair, or the upper ceiling corner

Pointing or reaching out one or both arms toward the unseen visitor

Expressing feelings of happiness, joy, and peace verbally and nonverbally—for example, smiling

Trying to sit up or get out of bed—sometimes involving physical movements others thought the dying person was no longer capable of (see Fact Sheet: Terminal Lucidity)

Apparently journeying with their unseen visitor to a different reality – often a beautiful place where they will go when they die

DBVs occur most frequently in the hours, days, weeks, or, more rarely, months before death and are widely recognized as an indicator that death is near. In the literature, deathbed visitors tend to appear in the dying person’s room; in principle, however, they could appear when a person dies outdoors.

Who has DBVs, and how common are they?

A wide variety of dying people have reported DBVs; they are not uncommon. DBVs have been observed since ancient times among people of different ages, cultures, religious practices, socioeconomic levels, educational levels, and genders.

The frequency of DBVs varies depending on who is reporting them—for example, healthcare professionals, nursing home staff, hospice volunteers, death doulas, family caregivers, or dying persons themselves. In one U.S. study, 88% of the hospice patients interviewed reported experiencing at least one end-of-life dream or vision (Kerr et al., 2014). In a Canadian study, 88% of the death doulas surveyed reported witnessing a dying person experiencing a DBV in the previous five years (Claxton-Oldfield & de Ste-Croix Killoran, 2025).

Are DBVs hallucinations?

Many factors indicate that DBVs are not hallucinations.

Although low oxygen in the brain can cause hallucinations, people whose oxygen levels are good report DBVs.

Although some medications can cause hallucinations, dying persons who are not on painkilling medication—or on any medication at all—report DBVs. In fact, people on large doses of painkilling drugs are less likely to report DBVs.

Whereas hallucinations brought on by oxygen deprivation, drugs, or delusional states such as delirium, high fever, or dementia are usually confusing, disordered, and bizarre (make no sense), DBVs make perfect sense to dying people and usually to those who witness or learn about the DBV, as well.

Whereas someone who had a hallucination considers it unreal, someone who had a DBV reports that it felt real.

Whereas drug- or disease-induced hallucinations are generally perplexing and frightening, DBVs are usually pleasurable, comforting, and reassuring.

In some DBVs, the dying person receives information not normally available but later confirmed as accurate, indicating the experience was not a hallucination. Examples include when: The dying person is visited by a deceased loved one whose death was not known to them—who they believed was still alive but who is later confirmed to have been dead at the time of the DBV. The dying person is told by their ‘visitor’ the estimated time of their death, and that time is when the person actually dies.



What is the purpose and impact of DBVs?

DBVs appear to comfort and reassure the dying person and those around them.

According to Peter Fenwick, a British neuropsychiatrist and expert on end-of-life experiences, the dying say that their ‘visitors’ have come:

to greet them

to reassure them that they will be with them when they die—that the dying person will not be alone in the process

to tell them when it is their time to go

to give them a “preview” of where they will be going when they die

to take them away on their journey to the afterlife

For both DBV experiencers and those who witness or later learn about them, DBVs typically:

bring feelings of peace, joy, and happiness

are comforting and reassuring

reduce fear of dying and of death

Because those who love and care for dying people are comforted by thinking their loved one is not, or will not be, alone while dying or after death, DBVs can help with the grieving process—that is, reduce some painful aspects of grief.

Terminal Lucidity

Terminal lucidity (TL) is a type of end-of-life experience (ELE) characterized by the “sudden return of mental clarity shortly before death” (Nahm, 2009). This fact sheet on terminal lucidity is also available in PDF form, which you can download here.

What forms does TL take?

TL can take various forms. TL implies that the person experiencing it (TL experiencer [TLEr]) was, prior to the experience, either non-lucid or had limited ability to communicate, move, or otherwise indicate their lucidity. Such limitation in communication or movement could have resulted from a long-term, if not life-long, condition or might have developed as part of a more recent illness leading toward death.

TL often occurs close to the time of physical death. Even though the exact timeframe is under debate, TLErs often die within hours to a few weeks of the TL—which is why this phenomenon is termed “terminal.” TLErs sometimes display abilities that they never had previously or that they had lost for a long time. A TLEr who did not have one or more of the following functions before the TL event might gain or regain them during the event:

Communicate meaningfully, including the ability to speak or speak more clearly and/or to write, draw, or use sign language

Recognize people, and indicate that recognition or connection verbally and/or non-verbally express an understanding of their circumstances—in many cases, including awareness of their impending death

Perform physical tasks such as holding hands, sitting or getting up, and even walking

Sing or play a musical instrument

Who has TLs?

TL has been reported in many cultures throughout history and across age groups. People with organically-based disabilities or loss of strength close to death, in which case lucid communication should not be possible, have “emerged” temporarily from a variety of conditions, including lifelong physical or developmental disability, long-term severe mental illness, advanced dementia, and coma.

In modern times, cases of apparent TL have been reported as early as 1808. TLErs have ranged in age from young children to the advanced elderly. TL has been reported in diverse cultures, including Western Europe, India, and China.

It is very likely that TL is greatly underreported—because TL events can occur without being noticed, if nobody is around to witness them, or because those witnessing them do not realize what is happening.

Estimates of TL incidence have ranged from 2–6% of terminally ill persons to statements such as “relatively frequent.”

Are TLs hallucinations?

The lucid nature of TLs indicates that they are not hallucinations. In their communication, TLErs are typically clear and rational, often referring to very specific memories and current circumstances. This clarity is a key element of TL. TL can occur along with other transpersonal, often spiritual, ELEs, such as after-death communication and nearing-death awareness (see IANDS Fact Sheets on these phenomena). If the TLEr communicates their perceptions, witnesses who do not understand the phenomenon or whose belief system does not allow for the possibility of transpersonal experiences might misclassify the TLEr’s communications. TL itself does not refer to the content of communication or to any connected experiences. It merely describes the spontaneous temporary recovery of function (STRF) that occurs before permanent physical death.

What are the effects of TLs?

The greatest effects seem to be on the TL witnesses even more than the TLErs. Unlike other transpersonal experiencers, TLErs might not be consciously aware of having an unusual experience.

For the TLEr, the experience of TL may feel completely natural, and the subsequent return to the condition of disability and then death leaves little or no opportunity for observable aftereffects. Generally, the effects of TL are most significant for those close to the person who witnessed or participated in the TL episode. Witnesses unfamiliar with TL can be confused about the medical status of the person experiencing it. They might mistake TL for an unexplained permanent recovery of function and, consequently, might experience unsubstantiated hope and/or initiate unwarranted medical treatment.

TL witnesses knowledgeable about this phenomenon, or simply recognizing the spontaneous recovery of function as temporary, may have an experience that is meaningful both for them and for the TLEr. If the TLEr is communicative, they and the witnesses might share interactions that provide opportunities for final goodbyes and give them a feeling of closure.

Witnesses might feel reassured of the enduring personhood of the TLEr, even if the TLEr had been

unresponsive for a long time. Witnesses might have a sense that the dying person accepts and feels peaceful about, or even positively anticipatory of, their impending physical death.

Witnesses, observing a TLEr’s behavior that should be impossible based on current medical understanding of brain function, sometimes conclude that there is more to life than physical human

existence and see TL as a confirmation of an eternal soul; as a result, they often lose their fear of death. Medical caregivers who are able to distinguish TL from symptoms indicating a change in the progression of illness can make more accurate assessments and better treatment decisions. For example, when TL co-occurs with other ELEs, medical personnel might refrain from unnecessarily medicating the patients, thus helping them retain their ability to communicate.

Medical caregivers who recognize the onset of a TL episode may contact those emotionally or relationally close to the dying person to make them aware of the observed TL as a window of opportunity for a possibly last meaningful communication.

Caregivers who spend significant time with patients are more likely to encounter and recognize TL than those who see the patients for only brief periods. Regardless of the conceptualization of TLs, they are emotionally significant events for those connected to a person who comes close to their end of life, and knowledge about them provides opportunities to improve caregiving.

Suggestions and Resources:

Shared Death Experience (SDE)

A shared death experience (SDE) occurs when someone dies and a living loved one, caregiver, or bystander reports that they sensed, observed, accompanied, or assisted the dying in their transition into a postmortem existence.

What forms do SDEs take?

Although every SDE is unique, some elements commonly recur across SDEs.

The dominant motif of an SDE is a journey or movement, often ascending and toward a luminous light. Common themes expressed by experiencers (SDErs) are love, understanding, and belonging, as well as strong bonds or connections between SDErs and the dying. SDEs have features similar to near-death experiences (NDEs), suggesting that both experiences share a common landscape.

The most common SDE features include:

A vision of the dying person alive and well

Heightened awareness/expanded knowledge

Encounters with spirit beings

Transcendent light

Alterations in perception of time and space

Seeing the spirit/soul leave the body of the dying

Appearance of heavenly realms

Perceiving a boundary the SDEr cannot cross

Strong physical and emotional sensations

Sensing unusual energy

Feelings of peace and connectivity/unity

Observing a life review

Tunnels and gateways

Ineffability—difficulty describing the experience in human language

SDEs can be separated into two distinct types: bedside and remote.

Bedside SDEs occur when the SDEr is in the same room with the dying;

Remote SDEs occur when the SDEr is not in the same room with the dying, which can range from being in a different room near the dying to being far away on another continent. The physical distance between the SDEr and the dying does not appear to influence the quality of the SDE.



Bedside and remote SDEs each have two possible subtypes: time variation and multi-person.

Time variation: Most SDEs occur at the same time as the physical death. However, roughly one-fourth of SDEs occur a few minutes, hours, or in rare cases a few days or even weeks, before or after the actual time of death. Although most SDEs last a few minutes, some occur more gradually with varying degrees of intensity over a few days or weeks.

Multi-person: Most SDE reports have only one living experiencer per death, but sometimes multiple SDErs are involved. In these instances, the SDErs may report some common SDE features, but in most cases they report either different features or an experience suggesting a different vantage point.

Who has SDEs?

Why some people have SDEs and others do not is a great mystery and currently under investigation by the Shared Crossing Research Initiative.

Possible facilitating factors that characterize most SDErs include persons who:

Have a strong relationship bond with the dying person,

Identify as spiritual but not religious,

Values mindfulness and open-mindedness

Accept death as a natural part of life, and

Do not experience overwhelming emotions at the time of death, as those may interfere with a person’s ability to perceive an SDE.

Are SDEs hallucinations?

As with NDEs, SDEs are fundamentally dissimilar to hallucinations.

For example, whereas hallucinations are characterized by incoherent or fragmented imagery, SDErs report phenomena that are clear, coherent, and often experienced as “more real than real.”

In addition, although some authors have attributed NDEs to an artifact of the dying brain, SDEs occur to unsuspecting caregivers, loved ones, and bystanders who are completely healthy in both body and mind.

What are the effects on SDErs?

SDErs report a variety of beneficial aftereffects. Benefits include:

Belief that the deceased person in their SDE is alive and well in a benevolent afterlife

Belief that, upon their own death, they will reunite with their now-physically-deceased loved one

Alleviation of fear and anxiety about death

Awakening to a new appreciation for the purpose of a human life generally and for the dying person’s and/ or SDEr’s life in particular

A grief reconciliation process, whereby grief is contextualized and imbued with an understanding that human death is a transition rather than an end

Suggestions:

Warning: Past-Life Memory (PLM)

Unlike NDEs they can’t be corroborated with verifiable evidence. The “life review,” or recall of important events in the past, sometimes includes actually feeling (“being”) like each person with whom the NDEr interacted in physical life, experiencing first-hand the effect their actions had on that person. This could be confused as a past-life, especially in children’s NDEs. The occur mostly in cultures or families believing in re-incarnation, which might show that the “memories” were cultural artifacts affected by expectations. This happens especially when a child is influenced by an adult. It’s been scientifically proven that hypnosis and hypnotic drugs can incept false memories. Also, psychotropics. There’s plenty of scientific evidence disproving the concept of reincarnation.

Help children with NDEs

https://iands.org/support/children-and-near-death-experiences-advice-you-need-to-know/

Vital Signs, Our Uplifting And Astonishing Quarterly

Free PDFs: https://iands.org/near-death-experiences/vital-signs/

https://iands.org/nde-research/journal-of-near-death-studies/

More books

https://iands.org/near-death-experiences/books-published-by-iands/

https://iands.org/near-death-experiences/recommended-reading-list/

Researchers in the field of Near-Death Studies

The NDE Research Foundation (NDERF): Thousands of NDE accounts, including a large volume of multilingual NDE stories.

University of Virginia Division of Perceptual Studies: UVA’s Division of Perceptual Studies investigates empirical evidence for extraordinary human experiences and capacities, including near-death experiences and related phenomena.

Eternea.org: A nonprofit organized by Raymond Moody. Eternea focuses on the intersection of science and spirituality, particularly with regards to near-death experiences.

The Self-Conscious Mind: IANDS Treasurer and noted NDE Researcher Robert Mays created The Conscious Mind with his wife, fellow researcher Suzanne Mays, where they discuss their research and share valuable papers on the topic of near-death studies.

Netwerk NDE: This Dutch language website offers education about NDEs, support for experiencers, and more. It’s arguably the most comprehensive Dutch language website on near-death studies.

UWTSD Special Collections and Archives: These archives, assembled and hosted by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), house significant historical content including more than 6,000 accounts of religious, transcendental, and near-death experiences.

NDE Stories

We already mentioned NDERF and they’re massive collection of NDE accounts, but there are several other sites from around the globe that share NDE stories as well.

NDE Radio with Lee Witting: After experiencing a childhood NDE himself, Lee Witting went on to become known as the “NDE Chaplain” at Eastern Maine Medical Center. He’s a pastor, a former IANDS Board Member, and the host of this fascinating podcast on near-death experiences.

NDE Accounts – Afterlife Stories: This compelling YouTube channel features NDE stories in video form.

Ponto3 – The Bridge Between Spirituality, Philosophy, and Science: Ponto3 offers a collection of NDEs that are mostly in Dutch, with some in French and others in English.

Organizations researching phenomena related to NDEs

Alliance for Global Consciousness: A coalition of organizations dedicated to expanding human consciousness. Members include IANDS and a number of other groups linked to on this page.

Monroe Institute: A leading center for the study of human consciousness. They’re known for programs exploring out-of-body experiences and altered states.

International Academy of Consciousness: The IAC focuses on consciousness studies, including out-of-body experiences and multidimensional awareness.

After-Death.com: Created by Bill and Judy Guggenheim, After-Death is dedicated to after-death communication (ADC).

Academy for Spiritual and consciousness Studies (ASCSI): Promotes research and education in spiritual experiences.

Other fascinating websites related to near-death studies

Near-Death.com: Created by talented webmaster Kevin Williams, Near-Death shares intriguing articles on near-death experiences and related phenomena, including psychology and more (read above, the warning against the false notion of reincarnation). The revenue generated by this site benefits IANDS directly.

American Center for the Integration of Spiritually Transformative Experiences (ACISTE): ACISTE is a nonprofit founded in 2009 to support those who’ve had spiritually transformative experiences (STEs), including near-death experiences, through research, education, and peer support.

Recursos ECM en español: ECM Resources in Spanish is an invaluable resource for Spanish-speaking people looking to learn more about near-death experiences and related phenomena.

IsraelNDE.org: Available in both English and Hebrew, Israel NDE is dedicated to publicizing NDEs in Israel. You’ll find personal stories, videos, and resources with Israeli context.

Helping Parents Heal: An especially moving nonprofit assisting parents who’ve lost children, offering them support and resources. Helping Parents Heal openly embraces discussions about spiritual experiences and afterlife evidence in a non-dogmatic way.

Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.: Founded by Edgar Cayce, the Association for Research and Enlightenment (ARE) offers resources on holistic health, spiritual growth, and psychic development.

The Alister Hardy Trust: Founded by noted marine biologist Sir Alister Hardy, the Alister Hardy Trust is focused on studying spiritual, religious, and psychic experiences.

Exceptional Human Experience Network (EHE): The Exceptional Human Experience Network focuses on anomalous experiences and their integration into personal growth.

