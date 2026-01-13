Context

President John Quincy Adams:

“Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Acheological evidence

Synagogue in Capernaum - 2nd century AD

Ancient star found on Jerusalem’s inner wall:

All different from the one in Baalbek, a temple dedicated to the demon Baal:

The menorah, shofar, and various biblical motifs were more common in ancient Jewish art: there was no “Star of David” in early Jewish iconography, except when copying symbols from other nations.

During the Middle Ages, the hexagram became linked with Jewish occult mysticism, Kabbalah and magic. During this time, the symbol began to be specifically called the “Magen David” (shield of David).

In the 14th century, emperor Charles IV allowed the Jewish community of Prague to use it as their official symbol.

Fast forward:

1880. Used by groups like Hovevei Zion (Hebrew for “Lovers of Zion,” also known as Hibbat Zion or “Love of Zion”), funded by Edmond de *Rothschild, with agricultural colonies.

1882. Rishon LeZion, one of the first modern Zionist settlements, where the flag was designed in 1885 by Israel *Belkind and Fanny *Abramovitch.

1891. Boston

1897. It became the emblem of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, organized by Theodor *Herzl.1

Herzl was using oaths of secrecy for some early collaborators, and to avoid the accusation of being part of a secret society, he wrote:

“I am going to write down the address which I was going to make here before the Rothschild Family Council. …

The only conceivable form the voluntary liquidation of the Rothschild fortune could take is the one about which I have been talking to you for so long: the emigration of the Jews. …

… Rothschild was a proponent of infiltration.

Edmond Rothschild sent his representative to Constantinople a few days ago in order to offer the Sultan money for permission to continue the colonization.

On my main tour I shall everywhere invite a small number of the most respectable (not the wealthiest) men to come to see me, make them take an oath of secrecy …

But I must take care in every country not to get involved in any “secret society” (scandal) business. Perhaps I shall call in the first confidants one by one and have them take oaths individually. Carefully avoid the danger of ‘secret societies‘ (scandal) everywhere. That is why our official propaganda must be made by the most circumspect people. ...

After all, we want to proceed with the consent of the governments, but undisturbed by the mobs of parliament and press.”2 The press that would expose that secret societies were involved indeed.

28 Oct 1948. The Provisional Council governing Israel unanimously adopted David *Wolffsohn’s 1897 flag as the official national flag.

What’s the real origin of the star?

3rd millennium BCE (c. 3000–2000 BCE): Oldest known hexagram artifact — a dagger from the Verin Naver burial mound in Armenia (ancient Near East/Mesopotamian-influenced region). This is widely cited as the earliest archaeological example, likely ritualistic.3

c. 2000 BC onward: Appearances in ancient Mesopotamia (seals, pottery) and India (Hindu yantras and temple motifs, and later in Buddhism).

11th century AD: Coin from the Emirate of Sicily under Al-Mustansir Billah (Islamic/Arabic context), featuring the hexagram as a protective motif.

6th–12th centuries. Medieval period: Widespread in Islamic art and architecture (mosques, tombs, geometric designs), often as the “Seal of Solomon” in Islamic tradition for protection against evil or jinn. Examples include motifs on Humayun’s Tomb (Delhi), Alai Darwaza (Qutub Complex), and other South Asian/Mughal structures.

Is there anything wrong with the Star of David?

Deuteronomy 32:16-17 (The Song of Moses)

They stirred him to jealousy with strange gods; with abominations they provoked him to anger. They sacrificed to demons (shedim in Hebrew) that were no gods, to gods they had never known, to new gods that had come recently, whom your fathers had never dreaded.

Psalm 106:36-37 (Recounting Israel’s sins)

They served their idols, which became a snare to them. They sacrificed their sons and their daughters to demons (or ‘devils’ in KJV).”

Leviticus 17:7

“So they shall no more sacrifice their sacrifices to goat demons (Hebrew se’irim, also translated as satyrs/devils), after whom they whore…”

Psalm 96:5

For all the gods (demons, daimonia in LXX4 Greek) of the nations are worthless idols, but the Lord made the heavens.

1 Corinthians 10:19-21 (Paul addressing idol food and pagan sacrifices)

What do I imply then? That food offered to idols is anything, or that an idol is anything? No, I imply that what pagans sacrifice they sacrifice to demons (Greek: daimonia) and not to God. I do not want you to be participants with demons. You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You cannot partake of the table of the Lord and the table of demons.

cf. 1 Corinthians 8:4-6; Acts 19:26

Revelation 9:20

The rest of mankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands nor give up worshiping demons and idols of gold and silver and bronze and stone and wood, which cannot see or hear or walk.

The Bible is clear: all pagan gods were demonic.5 And that explains the widespread human sacrifices in pagan rituals, sometimes involving pyramids (a typical masonic sign). Except Satanic inspiration, how else could anyone explain completely different cultures and races building sacrificial pyramids separated by thousands of miles, even oceans?

Pagans were not stupid sacrificing valuables, crops, animals and lives, believing that an idol made by their own hands would bring them powers: those idols really summoned demons, answered back and granted many of their wishes, even health, because sin is an attachment to a demon and brings sickness, but the demon can lift the curse of sickness in exchange for something else, yet never cure a natural disease (not caused by sin, like blindness from birth) or raise the dead, like God.

Warning: do not use any of the symbols in this article for rituals to invoke demons. They have the potential to summon demonic powers and cause attachments, infestations or even possessions. In case of the latter, call an exorcist. (*)

King Solomon, David’s son, turned to idolatry (demonic pagan rites) when old6 but still, there’s no archeological evidence that either he or his father King David used it.

In the 18th century, Christian Gottlieb Wolff referenced that the name Remphan (also spelled Rephan; Ancient Greek: ρεμφαν) actually came from Ancient Egypt, by way of the Aminonitarum, tying his worship into the period that Diodorus Siculus’ history references the king “Remphis”, possibly Ramses III, beginning a seven-generation decline of Egyptian civilization.7

Also, mentioned by St. Stephen at the time of his death in the Book of Acts 7:43 in the New Testament referring to an object of idolatrous worship:

The star was at Moloch’s forehead

Acts 7:43

Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon.

It is generally agreed by Biblical scholars to be the same as the Hebrew Kiyyun or Chiun (Hebrew: כִּיּוּן), which the Septuagint Bible (original in Greek) renders as “Raiphan” (Ῥαιφάν) or “Rephan”, mentioned in:

Amos 5:26-27

Ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves. Therefore will I cause you to go into captivity beyond Damascus, saith the LORD, whose name is The God of Hosts.

The Assyrian name of Chiun was “Kayvân” (”Kēwān”).8 Kayvan is a Persian masculine given name denoting the planet Saturn, related to the word for Saturn in several old languages, including Kaimanu in Sumerian, Kajamānu in Akkadian, Kewwān in Syriac, and “Kewan” (kywʾn’) in Middle Persian. In the geocentric model, Saturn was on the highest planetary sphere, the seventh. It is the constable of the heavens. “Saturday”, the day of Saturn, was the seventh day for the Jewish rest. In astrology, Saturn is the Greater Malefic, the bringer of bad luck. It appears darker than the inner planets. In Roman and Greek mythologies, Saturn and its Greek origin Cronus.9

Saturn is the 6th planet from the sun.

Hebrew (Biblical reference):

Hebrew letter values (Gematria):10

Book of Revelation (13:16-18):

And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore (3x20) and six.

The 6 pointed star was called the “Star of Moloch/Baal” for thousands of years before it was used for the Israeli flag. In Mesopotamia and Jerusalem (before the arrival of the Jews from Egypt), there are ancient archaeological images.

“According to some Biblical scholars, the name refers to the Hebrew Kiyyun or Chiun (Hebrew: כִּיּוּן), However, the words “Kiyyun” (“Chiun”) and “Remphan” are each hapax legomena, and the text is unclear as to whether they are common or proper nouns and could be a reference to the planet Saturn (which was also connected to Remphan.) The Masoretic Text reads Kiyyun (Chiun), while the Septuagint renders that name as Rephan. Acts 7:42 quotes the Greek form, showing how the prophetic word moved into the early church. Comparative linguistics links Kiyyun to the Assyrian Kayvân, a name for planet saturn. Ancient peoples called planets “wandering stars” and often built cults around a star god. In more modern history you will recognize these terms from Zoroastrianism.11

Moloch, Chiun and Remphan are all associated with the star god, Saturn, whose symbol is most commonly viewed as a six pointed star formed by two triangles, but sometimes as an 8 sided star. Saturn was the supreme god of the Chaldeans. Mo, Chiun, Rephan, or Remphan, and Remphis, all are likely the same with the Serapis of the Egyptians, and the calf of the Israelites; and which idolatry was introduced on account of Joseph, who interpreted the dream of Pharaoh’s kine, and provided for the Egyptians in the years of plenty against the years of famine, and was worshipped under the ox with a bushel on his head.

There is also may be a nephalim connection. Satanic giants, with the Hebrews, were called “Rephaim”; and so Mo, who is here meant, is called “Rephan”, and with an epenthesis “Remphan”, because of his gigantic form; which some have concluded from the massy crown on his head, which, with the precious stones, weighed a talent of gold, which David took from thence, 2 Samuel 12:30 for not the then reigning king of the Ammonites, but Molech, or Milchom, their idol, is meant: this is generally thought to be the same with Chiun in Amos; but it does not stand in a place to answer to that; besides, that should not be left untranslated, it not being a proper name of an idol, but signifies a type or form; and the whole may be rendered thus, “but ye have borne the tabernacle of your king, and the type, or form of your images, the star of your god”; which version agrees with Stephens’s, who, from the Septuagint, adds the name of this their king, and their god Rephan, or Remphan.16 Early Hebrew writing easily could have interpreted Rephaim as Rephan. We see these slight textual subtleties all over early ancient transcripts.” 12

Old Occult Coin Luciferian Depicting Ouroboros & The star of Remphan

Israel’s flag shield is a satanic symbol!

Is that the reason that Orthodox Jews, prefer other symbols like the menorah?

It’s no coincidence that the satanic Raelian cult used the same symbol mixed with the Nazi swastika (also a satanic symbol deriving from Hinduism):

Since it was too obvious, they later disguised it:

They worship demons that they call Elohim. It’s no coincidence that they are ideal for the Blue Beam project and promote satanic activities like human cloning, masturbation, promiscuity, transvesting, gender ideology, cult-prostitution and all sorts of sexual perversions. 13

The Jewish Encyclopedia (1901–1906) article on “Freemasonry” (Vol. 5, pp. 503–506) notes Hebraic elements in higher degrees (e.g., “In the Scottish Rite the dates of all official documents are given according to the Hebrew months and Jewish era, and use is made of the older form [Samaritan or Phenician] of the Hebrew alphabet”).

Satanist, 33° mason, Albert Pike in Morals and Dogma (1871)14: “One of the most mysterious pentacles of the Kabalah, contained in the Enchiridion of Leo III., represents an equilateral triangle reversed, inscribed in a double circle … expresses the synthesis of the whole dogma and the totality of the Kabalistic science, clearly indicating by the hieroglyphics of which this admirable name is formed the Triple Secret of the Great Work. … traced between two parallel lines.”:

Examples of satanic symbols connected to the freemasonic compass and square:

In sum, how is the wrongly-called “star of David” connected with Freemasonry? Satan!

Footnotes

(*) preferably Catholic or Orthodox Priest, authorized by their Bishop.

1https://www.starofdavidring.com/post/the-surprising-history-of-the-star-of-david-from-ancient-symbol-to-jewish-icon

https://blog.nli.org.il/en/star-of-david/

2The Complete Diaries of Theodor Herzl (edited and translated by Raphael Patai, published in 5 volumes in 1960 by Herzl Press and Thomas Yoseloff). Volume 1, pages 83–84. Entry: 12 Jun 1895

https://archive.org/stream/TheCompleteDiariesOfTheodorHerzl_201606/TheCompleteDiariesOfTheodorHerzlEngVolume1_OCR_djvu.txt

3https://www.soroka.org/bearing-witness/

4According to the ancient Letter of Aristeas (a 2nd-century BC Jewish text), the now called Septuagint LXX (72 in latin) translation began under Ptolemy II Philadelphus (reigned 285–246 BC), who commissioned 72 Jewish scholars (six from each of the 12 tribes of Israel) to translate the entire Hebrew Bible for his library in Alexandria. The legend claims they worked independently and miraculously produced identical versions in 72 days. This story explains the name “Septuagint” (or “Seventy-Two”).

5Caveat: most if not all peoples received the prophecy of the Messiah, but under the influence of the other demonic cults, they adulterated it by turning his mother into a godess. It’s not that the Jews copied this from other pagan cultures.

ca. 735–732 BC Isaiah 7:14. Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.

Immanuel means “God with us”, God incarnate!

‘almāh (עַלְמָה), means a damsel, a honorable virgin young woman of marriageable age. From latin, domnicilla/dominicella, a diminutive of domina, “lady” or female master of the house, deriving from domus (”house”). The other Hebrew term, bətûlâ (בְּתוּלָה), also means maid/maiden, a non-specific term for virgin (never having had sexual relations).

Ca. 200 years before Christ, in the Septuagint (LXX) the Jews translated the term into Greek as parthenos (παρθένος), meaning only “virgin”, which makes sense: it’s no prophecy that a young woman would have a baby, but it’s really a huge miracle that she would bear while being and remaining a virgin, indicating God’s supernatural action to become “God with us”.

The specific Greek term for virgin, parthenos, is also used by:

Matthew 1:18-23 Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit... All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: ‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel’ (which means, God with us).

Luke 1:26-35 And the virgin’s name was Mary... And the angel answered her, ‘The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child to be born will be called holy—the Son of God.’

6“For Solomon went after Ashtoreth the goddess of the Sidonians, and after Milcom the abomination of the Ammonites. … Then Solomon built a high place for Chemosh the abomination of Moab, and for Molech the abomination of the Ammonites, on the mountain east of Jerusalem.” 1 Kings 11:1-13 and 2 Chronicles 9:29-31. Yet, he finally repented as proven of what he wrote in Ecclesiastes 12:13-14—”Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil“. The inclusion of his writings in the Bible (Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and the Song of Songs, also called Song of Solomon) seem to be evidence of his final repentance.

7 Wolff, Christian Gottlieb (1741). Chiun et Remphan (in Latin). litteris Takkianis.

8 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remphan

9 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kayvan

10666 = triangular number = sum of numbers 1 through 36 (36 = 6 × 6) In ancient astronomy the Sun was associated with 36 decans of 10° each (of the zodiac) = 360 degrees (the full solar circle).

Another example of 666: נרון קסר (Neron Qesar) נ (50) + ר (200) + ו (6) + ן (50) + ק (100) + ס (60) + ר (200)

11Horne, Thomas Hartwell. An Introduction to the Critical Study and Knowledge of the Holy Scriptures. Vol. 2. pp. 410.

https://dictionary.obspm.fr/index.php?showAll=1&formSearchTextfield=Saturn

12Gill’s Exposition of the Entire Bible

https://www.jta.org/2014/05/13/news-opinion/united-states/scholars-seek-hebrew-bibles-original-text-but-was-there-one

https://expedition44.com/2025/10/04/star-of-david-remphan

13https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ra%C3%ABlism

14https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morals_and_Dogma_of_the_Ancient_and_Accepted_Scottish_Rite_of_Freemasonry

