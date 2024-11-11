Recorded on 15 Dec 2022 but twitted by RFK2 9 Nov 2024:

Original source: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/agenda47/president-donald-j-trump-free-speech-policy-initiative

Transcription

“If we don’t have Free Speech, then we just don’t have a free country. It’s as simple as that.

If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple. Just like dominoes; one by one, they’ll go down.

That’s why today, I’m announcing my plan to shatter the left-wing Censorship Regime and to reclaim the right to Free Speech for all Americans – and “reclaim” is a very important word, in this case, because they’ve taken it away.

In recent weeks, bombshell reports have confirmed that a sinister group of Deep State bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been conspiring to manipulate and silence the American people.

They have collaborated to suppress vital information on everything, from elections to public health. The Censorship Cartel must be dismantled and destroyed and it must happen, immediately!

And here is my plan:

First, within hours of my inauguration, I will sign an Executive Order banning any Federal Department or Agency from colluding with any organization, business, or person to censor, limit, categorize, or impede the Lawful Speech of American citizens.

I will then ban Federal money from being used to label domestic speech as “mis-” or “dis-information” and I will begin the process of identifying and firing every Federal bureaucrat who has engaged in domestic censorship, directly or indirectly, whether they are the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI, the DOJ – no matter who they are.

Second, I will order the Department of Justice to investigate all parties involved in the new online Censorship Regime, which is absolutely destructive and terrible, and to aggressively prosecute any and all crimes identified.

These include possible violations of Federal Civil Rights Law, Campaign Finance Laws, Federal Election Law, Securities Law and Antitrust Laws; the Hatch Act and a host of other potential criminal, civil, regulatory and Constitutional offenses.

To assist in these efforts, I am urging House Republicans to immediately send Preservation Letters — and we have to do this, right now — to the Biden administration, the Biden campaign, and every Silicon Valley tech giant, ordering them not to destroy evidence of censorship.

Third, upon my inauguration as president, I will ask Congress to send a bill to my desk revising Section 230 to get big online platforms out of censorship business.

From now on, digital platforms should only qualify for Immunity Protection under Section 230, if they meet high standards of neutrality, transparency, fairness, and non-discrimination. We should require these platforms to increase their efforts to take down unlawful content, such as child exploitation and promoting terrorism, while dramatically curtailing their power to arbitrarily restrict Lawful Speech.

Fourth, we need to break-up the entire toxic Censorship Industry that has arisen under the false guise of tackling so-called “mis-” and “disinformation”. The Federal Government should immediately stop funding all nonprofits and academic programs that support this authoritarian project.

If any US university is discovered to have engaged in censorship activities or election interferences in the past, such as flagging social media content for removal or blacklisting, those universities should lose Federal Research Dollars and Federal Student Loan support for a period of five years – and maybe more.

We should also enact new laws, laying out clear Criminal Penalties for Federal bureaucrats who partner with private entities to do an end-run around the Constitution and deprive Americans of their First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights; in other words, deprive them of their vote.

And once you lose those elections, and once you lose your borders like we have, you no longer have a country.

Furthermore, to confront the problems of major platforms being infiltrated by legions of former Deep-Staters and intelligence officials, there should be a seven-year calling-off period, before any employee of the FBI, CIA, NSA, DNI, DHS, or DoD is allowed to take a job at a company possessing vast quantities of US user data.

Fifth, the time has finally come for Congress to pass a Digital Bill of Rights. This should include a right to Digital Due Process.

In other words, government officials should need a Court Order to take down online content, not send information requests, such as the FBI was sending to Twitter.

Furthermore, when users of big online platforms have their content or accounts removed, throttled, shadow banned, or otherwise restricted – no matter what name they use – they should have the right to be informed that it’s happening, the right to a specific explanation of the reason why, and the right to a timely appeal.

In addition, all users over the age of 18 should have the right to opt-out of content moderation and curation, entirely and receive an unmanipulated stream of information, if they so choose.

The fight for Free Speech is a matter of victory or death for America and for the survival of Western Civilization, itself.

When I am President, this whole rotten system of censorship and information control will be ripped out of the system, at large. There won’t be anything left.

By restoring free speech, we’ll begin to reclaim our democracy and save our nation.

Thank you, and God bless America.”

Will it work?

If Trump succeeds, it will have a huge impact.

Problems:

He’d have to fire thousands of federal employees, prioritizing the DoJ, FBI, CIA All corrupted agencies will make war on him before he even attempts it, including more assassination attempts. Trump says nothing about reinstating the unfairly blocked accounts and content in all social media platforms. Trump seems to ignore that there’s no Freedom of Speech without Freedom of Reach, for example, X/twitter and Facebook keep shadow banning accounts and censoring posts. #NoFreespeechWithoutFreereach Biden plans to sign the legally binding Pandemic Treaty, which gives power to the WHO to censor malinformation (mis/dis): Trump would have to fight in courts up to the Supreme Court. They are so desperate that if it wasn’t for fear of the public response, Kamala could coup Biden with the excuse of his dementia, and current mason controlled Congress (both parties, as proven by the disastrous pandemic response) could increase the number of Supreme Court members in order to have a majority. If the Freemasons succeed in stealing the 2026 and 2028 elections as usual, they’ll reverse everything, though it will be harder if it was engraved into law.

The problem of Trump’ speech is that it’s not clear that he’s aware of the Satanic Secret Societies infiltrating everything, including both parties. Having left Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley out of his new administration, is a good sign about identifying the wolves in sheep’s clothing (Mike Pence self-identified through Operation Warp Speed and certifying the fraudelection).

People should stop using the term “deep state” or “the blob”, which hides the real root of the problem: there is a need for a law ban from public office and to identify those secret society members.

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

Weaponization of Justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

