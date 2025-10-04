Context:

Jane Goodall or No-good-at-all ?

3 Apr 2003. In their yearly publication, used as guidelines by masons, Jane Goodall’s article “Bridging the chasm: helping people and the environment across Africa” says: “Tanzania … is very... overpopulated… (to save the chimpanzees from surrounding poor population), The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) conceived the TACARE program… also formed a relationship with Family Health International (FHI), a clinic that provides (abortifacient) contraception... This development is very encouraging for those of us concerned about growing population levels around the world.” So, in their ideology, killing human babies is the solution for more chimp babies.

In an interview she goes on: “We concentrate on education because as education rises, family size drops”1

2004. For her genocidal work, she received a damehood (“she was made a dame” would be a lie): Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.2 … just like fellow exterminator mason, Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand).

7 Oct 2007. Being UN Messenger of Peace, Jane Goodall said: to avoid global warming they need “population control” (like pest control) of the “mushrooming human population growth” (false, since birth rates are decreasing). The problem is that “people don’t want to be controlled”... “and the Catholic Church”, “a major problem” (opposing contraception and abortion). “We can’t talk about (population control) in the developing world because… it goes against their religion, beliefs…” (also mentions 7th day Adventists and Muslims). We tell them: if you have more children, you “won’t be happy”3 Note: stats show that in lifelong married couples, less children are linked to less happiness and vice-versa.

1 Nov 2018. Goodall: “When it was considered politically incorrect to mention it, and I was determined to mention it, I decided to call it ‘voluntary population optimisation’.” 4 She repeated the same lie that Bill Gates used: poor people have many children only because they don’t have access to contraception or because they use them as a retirement plan.

27 Apr 2019. Goodall spoke at the Population Matters conference (blaming population for climate change, biodiversity loss and the 6th mass extinction5): “I think population is one of the most important issues that we face today.” … I would encourage every single conservation organisation, every single government organisation, to consider the absurdity of unlimited economic development on a planet with finite natural resources.”6 So, for them, an unlimited economic blessing is a curse if distributed to the populace, in spite of achieving that feat with renewable and recyclable sources, when the very definition of economics is how to maximize benefits in resource allocation.

20 Jan 2020. Goodall at WEF Davos conference: “All these things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago.”7: 438-500 million people 8, matching the freemason Georgia guidestones. So, for her, to solve all those problems, they need to vanish 7.5 billion other people (never them)? Why would the WEF showcase such an ideology? It’s not a coincidence that fact-checkers were set off to defend the indefensible and all with the same script. 9

2022. She was placed on the board of the “Nonhuman Rights Project” (giving human rights to animals would mean inhuman rights project? Human wrongs project?).

The masonic system rewarded genocidal Goodall with honorary membership in the genocidal World Future Council and of course, money, 10 million dollars, and fame, including dozens of books, childrens’ books, and 40 documentaries10 like the 2017 National Geographic ‘JANE’ (where her only son says she cared more for the chimps than her child, himself!), an Apple TV+ show to brainwash children, a 2023 Netflix interview showcasing her as an example of a wise elderly, a role model.

Why would Jane kill Tarzan?

Tarzan embodies the ideal of an alpha-man: an untamed uncontrollable leader uncorrupted by “civilization”, strong, learning, free, sincere, fearless, respectful, protective, simple, faithful, fruitful, in sum, patriarchal.

In the masonic war-on-manhood, Tarzan’s role model threatens Jane Goodall’s worldview of “patriarchy”, white-privilege, gender advantage, gender violence, presumption of all men being sexual predators and offenders, climate fear, overpopulation, COVID terror, biodiversity extinction, polar meltdown, planet death, voluntary childlessness, war-on-carbon, etc.

Instead of love at first sight, hate at fist sight. Post-modern Jane would shoot Tarzan in the head right away.

Are real men are being driven to extinction in this masonic world? This is engineered, especially in large cities:

Yuppie: “Young Urban Professional”, term from the 1980s for young, focused on career advancement and high-end consumer goods.

Metrosexual: Coined in the 1990s, meaning a heterosexual, urban man who was unusually meticulous about his grooming and appearance.

Hipster: pushed in the 2000s, including young urbanites with vintage aesthetics.

Spornosexual: A blend of “sport” and “porn,” from the 2010s to describe a man who sculpts his athletic body on social media.

Satan ensures that his world honors his worldly followers

Jane Goodall’s great discoveries? Chimps eat meat. Chimps use little sticks as tools. She humanized chimp behavior, hiding that everything in animals is pure instinct (100% bioprogramed behavior), 0% intelligence and freewill.

Her conclusion? Chimps should be considered as worthy as humans (and vice versa, humans as unworthy as chimps). Fight for animal rights, for biodiversity (except human biodiversity, of course) and preserve the planet for them, the animals, not humans, through human depopulation and extermination. Satan sees everything in the exact opposite as God: in her deranged mind, she saw humanity in apes but was unable to see humanity in an unborn child. For her, a poor nursing mother was nothing less than a bioterrorist manufacturing a population bomb.

For that, she was admitted to Cambridge University for a Ph.D. program without a bachelor’s degree, a unique exception to the rules, that allowed her to earn her doctorate in ethology (studying animal behavior in the wild to understand why they do what they do) in 1965, though some sources say 1966 (more like an honorary degree). Suspiciously, her alleged thesis “The Behaviour of Free-living Chimpanzees in the Gombe Stream Reserve” allegedly published in Animal Behaviour Monographs, Volume 1, Issue 3 (1968), can’t be found for public access, not even at here foundation: evidence of fraud or of a unworthy dissertation?

To reduce the accusations, she was awarded 20 Honoris Causa Doctorates along her life, for example:

2004 Honorary Degree from Haverford College

2005 Honorary doctorate degree in science from Syracuse and Rutgers University

2007 Honorary doctorate degree in commemoration of Carl Linnaeus from Uppsala University

Honorary doctorate degree from University of Liverpool

2008 Honorary doctorate degree from University of Toronto

2009 Honorary doctorate degree from National University of Córdoba

Honorary doctorate degree from Pablo de Olavide University

2011 Honorary doctorate degree from American University of Paris

2012 Honorary doctorate degree from National Tsing Hua University (NTHU, Taiwan)

2013 Honorary doctorate degree from Trinity College Dublin

2018 Honorary doctorate degree in science from Simon Fraser University

2019 Honorary doctorate degree in science from McGill University

2020 Honorary doctorate degree in science from Hasselt University

Other awards?

1977

Funding for Jane Goodall Institute Global

1980

Order of the Golden Ark, World Wildlife Award for Conservation

1984

J. Paul Getty Wildlife Conservation Prize

1985

Living Legacy Award from the International Women’s League

Award for Humane Excellence, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

1987

Ian Biggs’ Prize

Golden Plate Award, American Academy of Achievement

1989

Encyclopædia Britannica Award for Excellence on the Dissemination of Learning for the Benefit of Mankind (masonic)

Anthropologist of the Year Award

1990

The AMES Award, American Anthropological Association

Whooping Crane Conservation Award, Conoco, Inc.

Gold Medal of the Society of Woman Geographers

Inamori Foundation Award

Washoe Award

Kyoto Prize in Basic Science

1991

The Edinburgh Medal

1993

Rainforest Alliance Champion Award

1994

Chester Zoo Diamond Jubilee Medal

1995

Commander of the Order of the British Empire, by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

National Geographic Society Hubbard Medal for Distinction in Exploration, Discovery, and Research

Lifetime Achievement Award, In Defense of Animals

The Moody Gardens Environmental Award

Honorary Wardenship of Uganda National Parks

1996

The Zoological Society of London Silver Medal

Tanzanian Kilimanjaro Medal

Primate Society of Great Britain Conservation Award

Caring Institute Award

Polar Bear Award

William Procter Prize for Scientific Achievement

1997

John & Alice Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement

David S. Ingells, Jr. Award for Excellence

Common Wealth Award for Public Service

The Field Museum’s Award of Merit

Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement

Royal Geographical Society / Discovery Channel Europe Award for A Lifetime of Discovery

1998

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Eco Hero Award

National Science Board Public Service Award

The Orion Society’s John Hay Award

1999

International Peace Award

Botanical Research Institute of Texas International Award of Excellence in Conservation

Community of Christ International Peace Award

2001

Graham J. Norton Award for Achievement in Increasing Community Livability

Rungius Award of the National Museum of Wildlife Art, USA

Roger Tory Peterson Memorial Medal, Harvard Museum of Natural History

Master Peace Award

Gandhi/King Award for Non-Violence

2002

Huxley Memorial Medal, Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland

United Nations “Messenger of Peace” Appointment

2003

Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science

Harvard Medical School’s Center for Health and the Global Environment Award

Prince of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Achievement

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, presented by His Royal Highness Prince Charles

Chicago Academy of Sciences’ Honorary Environmental Leader Award

2004

Nierenberg Prize for Science in the Public Interest

Will Rogers Spirit Award, the Rotary Club of Will Rogers and Will Rogers Memorial Museums

Lifetime Achievement Award, the International Fund for Animal Welfare

2005

Discovery and Imagination Award

2006

60th Anniversary Medal of the UNESCO

French Légion d’honneur

2010

Bambi Award in the Category “Our Earth”

Golden Doves for Peace journalistic prize issued by the Italian Research Institute Archivio Disarmo

2011

Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic

2012

Named Grand Marshal of the 2013 Tournament of Roses Parade

2013

Key to the city by Gustavo Petro, former mayor of Bogota (Colombia)

2014

President’s Medal by the British Academy

2015

International Prize of Catalonia

The Perfect World Foundation Award — The Conservationist of the Year 2015 & The Prize “The Fragile Rhino”

2017

International Cosmos Prize

2019

Gold Medal of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society

2020

Tang Prize in Sustainable Development

Professor Hawking Fellow of the Cambridge Union, University of Cambridge

2021

Templeton Prize

2022

Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication

2023

Benjamin Franklin Medal (Masonic)

Officer of the Order of Orange-Nassau

2025

Presidential Medal of Freedom (typically awarded to masons or mercenaries)

Conclusion

In this, his world, Satan glorifies those who follow him.

Footnotes

1 Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, Environmental Change and Security Project, Is. No. 9 2003. ISBN: 0-9745919-0-4

2 https://www.newsweek.com/why-dr-jane-goodall-underwhelmed-damehood-king-charles-iii-1798305

3

http://fora.tv/2007/10/07/Jane_Goodall_Blessing_the_Animals

4

https://www.climateone.org/audio/jane-goodall-and-yvon-chouinard

https://www.planetfriendlynews.com/blog/jane-goodall-on-conservation-climate-change-and-covid-19

5 https://populationmatters.org/conference-2019/

6

7

8 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estimates_of_historical_world_population

9 https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/jul/27/instagram-posts/no-jane-goodalls-population-comments-didnt-spark-p/

https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-jane-goodall-population-299442560681

10 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Goodall#Awards_and_recognition

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Goodall#Works