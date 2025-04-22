Foreword:

Reiner is a global leader in fighting the measures of the COVID tyranny: lockdowns, social distancing, masks, lethal treatments, haccines, Pandemic Treaty.

Beyond the viewcounts, excerpts of his interviews were translated by fans and were widely shared in social media like WhatsApp, making him one of the most famous freedom fighters.

It's obvious that the lawfare against him was orchestrated by the satanic cabal trying to form a world government.

We'll keep fighting and praying for his freedom as we did for Julian Assange and others, knowing that if we don't succeed, we are next in the line for unjust imprisonment.

Sooner than later, those involved in his false trial will have to face JUSTICE, if not human, at least Divine Justice on Judgement day, where it will be too late for the unmerciful to beg for Divine Mercy.

If you read this, please share Reiner's case as much as possible and say a little prayer for Reiner, his family, and all those fighting for the cause.

This is his rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2316350

More about Reiner here:

https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/

“The international community of signatories to this statement of support demands the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich, a lawyer and leading critic of COVID-19 measures, who has been imprisoned since October 2023.

Dr. Reiner Füelmich has been in pre-trial detention since October 2023. He was arrested under dubious circumstances at Frankfurt Airport on October 13, 2023.

Dr. Füellmich’s case has raised serious concerns about the legality of his detention and the integrity of the judicial process. Of the initial 18 charges against Füellmich, only one now remains, relating to personal loans.

According to German law, the maximum duration of pre-trial detention is six months, as described in § 121 paragraph 1 of the German Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO). “Special or important reasons for an extension of pre-trial detention beyond the six months are not apparent.” This statement underscores the urgent need to reassess the continued detention of Dr. Füellmich.

Dr. Füellmich is currently being held in Rosdorf Prison, near Göttingen, where he is kept under harsh and isolating conditions. He is separated from other prisoners, allowed only time in the courtyard in solitary confinement, and his communication with the outside world is limited to just three hours of private visits per month.

This punitive environment raises further questions about the treatment of persons in pre-trial detention, particularly in light of the lack of substantial evidence to justify such measures.

On 11 June, Reiner Füellmich was again placed in solitary confinement, a status he continues to endure. This isolation means that he is forbidden to have contact with other prisoners. The authorities justified this extreme measure by claiming that Füellmich had provided legal advice to his fellow prisoners, a situation deemed unacceptable by those responsible for his detention. Füellmich must eat in isolation and is allowed only one hour per day for outdoor activities, which he must also spend in total isolation. He is denied access to the gym and can only use the telephone after other prisoners have returned to their cells. This strict regime emphasises the severity of his confinement and the restrictions imposed on him.

The charges against Dr. Füellmich include embezzlement, but many observers, including his defense, argue that this trial has gone beyond ordinary judicial procedures and has become a politically motivated attempt to silence a prominent critic of COVID-19 measures. The trial has shown worrying shifts in legal parameters, further complicating the case and undermining principles of justice.

In light of these serious allegations and the apparent disregard for due process, the signatories of this petition call for the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich.

This situation not only affects one individual, but also serves as a stark reminder of the potential for political influence to penetrate the judiciary, undermining the foundations of justice and fairness.

With the international freedom movement watching closely, it is vital that justice prevails and that Dr. Füellmich is given the freedom he deserves—a freedom that is essential not only to him, but to the integrity of the justice system itself.

The signatures of this petition will be handed over to Reiner Fuellmich (or his lawyer) and to the court to show that Reiner Fuellmich is not alone.

This handover will take place on paper (not digitally) and will only include initials and surname and without e-mail address.

Thank you for your support.

Team Free Reiner Fuellmich”

Sign here

(chose English in the upper right corner):

https://www.freereinerfuellmich.org/

