Sam *Altman

Illuminati Pledger1, Bilderberger 2016, 2022 and 2023.2

Figurehead for over $ 2 billion masonic dollars (after the $43 million Loopt scam3): “… Altman had other, secret sources of wealth …” 4

2012 Co-founder of Hydrazine Capital with his brother Jack Altman and Peter Thiel, investing in Y Combinator (YC) companies. 5

2014-19 President of YC, a masonic laundry dominating Silicon Valley: YC companies value was over $65 billion, including Airbnb, Dropbox, Zenefits, Stripe, Quora, Twitch, and ideally for hacking codes, Codecademy, HackerRank, Firebase, Mongo, WebFlow, Women Who Code, GitLab (plus now, OpenAI’s Codex powers Copilot, GitHub’s AI for development). A decade later, in 2024, 150 billion. 6

Co-owner of stakes in Stripe, Reddit (2024 3rd largest shareholder with 9%), Airbnb, Wave Mobile Money (Africa), Superhuman email7, $180 million to Jonathan "Joe" Betts-LaCroix longevity startup Retro Biosciences for rejuvenation through human blood (adrenochrome and transhumanism?)8, network data-center Metro9, automated property assessment startup ValueBase, etc. All linked to enormous flow of hackable information. “He’s always happy to make money, but he’s doing it to seed the ecosystem to maximize the chances of OpenAI being successful, and it’s beneficial to the AGI mission,” Reid Hoffman added.10

Oklo

He is investor and the chairman of Oklo, trying to build compact fast fission neutron reactors to produce heat for a 15-50 MWe power plants, via a Siemens or similar power generation system, to sell smoke-free affordable net-zero energy.

Investors: Hydrazine Capital (Altman-Thiel); Facebook co-founder Dustin *Moskovitz; Ron Conway of SV Angels, Kevin Efrusy of Accel Partners, Tim Draper, and AltC Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (a blank-check company, not having a specific business of its own) formed by Michael Klein with Altman, to buy Oklo, receiving $306 millions in gross proceeds.11 OKLO’s market cap is $ 4 billion (Mar2025).12

Maybe, masons realized that not even culling 95% of the population, they can run the world with intermittent and expensive solar-wind energy.

Helion

He is investor and the executive chairman of Helion, compact-fusion which would replace fossil fuels, funded by the masonic Military Industrial Complex (NASA, DoE ARPA-E13, DoD, Thiel’s Mithril Capital Management), under the military masonic MITRE14/JASON15 supervision.

Allegedly, achieved a 10 tesla field of the 40 tesla magnetic field required for commercial viability, if they ever simultaneously achieve sufficiently high compression while maintaining plasma stability.16 Without a working prototype, already secured a contract with Microsoft.17

ChatGPT / DALL-E

2015 Co-founder of OpenAI/ChatGPT, together with Stripe Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, YC Jessica Livingston, Peter Thiel, $1 billion from Microsoft, Bezos’ Amazon Web Services, indian Infosys18, YC Research, Reid Hoffman. Masons Lawrence *Summers (ex Secretary of the Treasury and director of the American Economic Council) and Adam D’Angelo (Quora, ex Facebook) are on the board.19

ChatGPT has been programmed as a woke robot: repeating immoral unscientific ideologies and lies, like pro-abortion, safe unsafe vaccines, decarbon climate action, gender ideology … not a surprise, being controlled by gay masons like Thiel and Altman, who is “married” to Oliver Mulherin, having a baby by exploiting a poor woman through surrogacy and lethal IVF (for every born, 25 gone).20

ChatGPT original open-source code was used as the basis for branching AIs: maybe Grok2’s legacy programming prioritizing the life of a Jew21 over 2 billion non-Jewish people, or even the life of Elon Musk.22 Is that the reason that, according to Grok 3, it was built from scratch by xAI after Grok2?

Worldcoin

Funded with $ 240 million from Sam *Bankman-Fried, Reid *Hofman and 70 individuals, Andreessen *Horowitz, *Bain Capital Crypto, etc.23

In 2019, with the “excuse” of the need to distinguish humans from bots, Altman co-founded the for-profit company Tools For Humanity, for iris-scanning of 11+ million people of 160+ countries (Mar2025)24, especially the unbanked25, through “Orbs” (ordered by “community operators”26), giving a biometric "World ID" POP (Proof of Personhood), for the “World App”, in exchange for a free cryptocurrency called Worldcoin27 ($9 billion FDV as of Mar 2025), self-described as a platform for “universal basic income” for the unemployed by Advanced General Intelligence (AGI).28 “Everything necessary (read “poisoned food and medicine”) will be cheap, and everyone will have enough money to be able to afford it.”29

Does not operate in the United States due to regulations. Citing legal and fraud concerns over biometric data privacy, regulators in France, the United Kingdom, Bavaria, South Korea, Kenya, Spain, Portugal, and Hong Kong have investigated or suspended WorldCoin.

In spite of publishing the Orb’s specs 30 and part (why not all?) of the source-code31, “Worldcoin Foundation still has the ability to insert a backdoor into the system, letting it create arbitrarily many fake human identities.” 32 Why didn’t they just ask you to take a photo of your iris with your phone?

Stargate … to hell

OpenAI ($19b) with Sofbank ($19b) Masayoshi Son (the 2nd richest in Japan with $48 billion, participant of the masonic Bloomberg Global Business Forum33), illuminati Larry Ellison (Oracle, $7b) and Emiriati fund MGX ($7b), promised Trump a $500 billion investment in huge data certers to create AGI, during his administration, starting with 10 in Texas.

Technology partners: Arm, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI.

Ellison said that Stargate could lead to the creation and AI-facilitated production of mRNA vaccines against cancer, designed "robotically", or by leveraging AI, "in about 48 hours".34

In this public-private partnership, what could Government bring to the table?

Locations

Permits

DoD contracts, including enhanced surveillance

Private health information from each citizen

With that political gain, Sam pushed Howard *Lutnick for commerce secretary, to control AI regulation.

Mar 2025. OpenAI urged Trump administration to remove guardrails: especially, allowing AI learning on copyrighted content, changing regulations for voluntary guidelines, a waiver for FedRAMP, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Also, they went for the classified intel: ““The government needs models trained on classified datasets that are fine-tuned to be exceptional at national security tasks for which there is no commercial market — such as geospatial intelligence or classified nuclear tasks.” 35

Meanwhile, Thiel’s Palantir delivered two AI-enabled systems to U.S. Army.36 What could possibly go wrong? A recipe for disaster!

Prepping for a huge manufactured crisis

2016: “I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israel Defense Forces, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to.”37

What does he know the we don’t? Why would he know?

Conclusion

One one hand, Altman is developing expensive AI for the rich, who will become even more powerful, while on the other hand, discarding those lagging behind, who will be forced into retinal-UBI and omnipresent digital surveillance by a police-state, to avoid a revolution against an economic Darwinian system, that will discard the unfittest as human garbage.

Altmans’s investments are aligned with the critical infrastructure needed for the 2030 global digi-tatorship.

Strong AI = stronger surveillance.

Their dream = our nightmare.

Footnotes

1https://givingpledge.org/pledgerlist

2https://web.archive.org/web/20230604145230/https://time.com/4362872/bilderberg-group-meetings-2016-conspiracy-theories/

https://web.archive.org/web/20230525051855/https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2022/participants-2022

https://web.archive.org/web/20230523124151/https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/18/bilderberg-openai-microsoft-google-join-ai-talks-at-secretive-meeting.html

https://web.archive.org/web/20230523113156/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/20/bilderberg-meeting-group-lisbon-kissinger

3https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loopt

4https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2024/04/08/openai-made-sam-altman-famous-his-investments-made-him-a-billionaire/

5https://startuptalky.com/sam-altman-story

6https://web.archive.org/web/20151218203854/http://blog.ycombinator.com/yc-stats

https://goldpenguin.org/blog/who-is-sam-altman/

7https://www.forbes.com/profile/sam-altman/

8https://spannr.com/articles/retro-biosciences-raises-180-million-with-goal-of-extending-lifespan-by-10-years/

9https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2024/02/13/meter-raises-35-million-sam-altman-lachy-groom/

10https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2024/04/08/openai-made-sam-altman-famous-his-investments-made-him-a-billionaire/

11https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oklo_Inc.

12https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/OKLO/

13https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ARPA-E

14https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MITRE

15https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JASON_(advisory_group)

16https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helion_Energy

17https://www.helionenergy.com/articles/helion-announces-worlds-first-fusion-ppa-with-microsoft/

18https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infosys

19https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Summers

20https://x.com/sama/status/1893423520866033865

21Like Sam Altman: https://www.jpost.com/influencers/50jews-23/article-757946

https://x.com/BATMAN_SPOTTED/status/1899611027743858983

22https://x.com/hail_to_earth/status/1899774938585731139

https://x.com/TulipPatriot/status/1868168782365004070

231confirmation, Blockchange Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, CoinFund, Day One Ventures, DCG (Digital Currency Group), Fifty Years, Hypersphere Ventures, Hashed, Distributed Global, Blockchain Capital, Khosla Ventures, Apollo Capital (Altman?), a16z, Kenetic Capital, Multicoin, Three Arrows, Variant Fund, Alameda, etc. https://www.coincarp.com/currencies/world-coin/fundraising/

24

https://world.org/?ref=altcoininvestor.com

25

https://foundation.world.org/

26https://world.org/community-operator

27https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_(blockchain)

28https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2023/07/30/what-crypto-investors-need-to-know-about-worldcoin/

29

https://moores.samaltman.com/

30https://github.com/worldcoin/orb-hardware

31https://worldcoin.org/blog/engineering/opening-orb-look-inside-worldcoin-biometric-imaging-device

32https://vitalik.eth.limo/general/2023/07/24/biometric.html

33https://kgt.si/michael-bloomberg/

34https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/conspiracy-theory-anti-vax-ai-infrastructure-trump-1235245054/

35https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/13/openai-lobbies-trump-admin-to-focus-ai-on-speed-light-regulation.html

36https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/07/palantir-delivers-first-two-ai-enabled-systems-to-us-army.html

37https://web.archive.org/web/20170517010534/http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/10/10/sam-altmans-manifest-destiny

https://web.archive.org/web/20230519023856/https://www.businessinsider.com/sam-altman-pandemic-apocalypse-immortality-life-extension-openai-2023-4

If you liked this, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “ buy me a coffee ”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Solutions against the global tyranny

December 20, 2024

Due to the urgency, I’m not including the usual footnotes supporting everything I write. I’m working on the promised pieces. In the meantime, I’ll be releasing some articles I had been baking for a while, which needed polishing.

Read full story

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Call to action

1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!

10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!

Share

2. If you didn’t receive this through substack email list, please subscribe:

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support the original unique research, consider becoming a free or, even better, a paid subscriber.

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

(1 dollar makes a difference)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

4. Please consider a paid subscription. You’ll receive free ebooks.

5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!