Sam *Altman
Illuminati Pledger1, Bilderberger 2016, 2022 and 2023.2
Figurehead for over $ 2 billion masonic dollars (after the $43 million Loopt scam3): “… Altman had other, secret sources of wealth …” 4
2012 Co-founder of Hydrazine Capital with his brother Jack Altman and Peter Thiel, investing in Y Combinator (YC) companies. 5
2014-19 President of YC, a masonic laundry dominating Silicon Valley: YC companies value was over $65 billion, including Airbnb, Dropbox, Zenefits, Stripe, Quora, Twitch, and ideally for hacking codes, Codecademy, HackerRank, Firebase, Mongo, WebFlow, Women Who Code, GitLab (plus now, OpenAI’s Codex powers Copilot, GitHub’s AI for development). A decade later, in 2024, 150 billion. 6
Co-owner of stakes in Stripe, Reddit (2024 3rd largest shareholder with 9%), Airbnb, Wave Mobile Money (Africa), Superhuman email7, $180 million to Jonathan "Joe" Betts-LaCroix longevity startup Retro Biosciences for rejuvenation through human blood (adrenochrome and transhumanism?)8, network data-center Metro9, automated property assessment startup ValueBase, etc. All linked to enormous flow of hackable information. “He’s always happy to make money, but he’s doing it to seed the ecosystem to maximize the chances of OpenAI being successful, and it’s beneficial to the AGI mission,” Reid Hoffman added.10
Oklo
He is investor and the chairman of Oklo, trying to build compact fast fission neutron reactors to produce heat for a 15-50 MWe power plants, via a Siemens or similar power generation system, to sell smoke-free affordable net-zero energy.
Investors: Hydrazine Capital (Altman-Thiel); Facebook co-founder Dustin *Moskovitz; Ron Conway of SV Angels, Kevin Efrusy of Accel Partners, Tim Draper, and AltC Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (a blank-check company, not having a specific business of its own) formed by Michael Klein with Altman, to buy Oklo, receiving $306 millions in gross proceeds.11 OKLO’s market cap is $ 4 billion (Mar2025).12
Maybe, masons realized that not even culling 95% of the population, they can run the world with intermittent and expensive solar-wind energy.
Helion
He is investor and the executive chairman of Helion, compact-fusion which would replace fossil fuels, funded by the masonic Military Industrial Complex (NASA, DoE ARPA-E13, DoD, Thiel’s Mithril Capital Management), under the military masonic MITRE14/JASON15 supervision.
Allegedly, achieved a 10 tesla field of the 40 tesla magnetic field required for commercial viability, if they ever simultaneously achieve sufficiently high compression while maintaining plasma stability.16 Without a working prototype, already secured a contract with Microsoft.17
ChatGPT / DALL-E
2015 Co-founder of OpenAI/ChatGPT, together with Stripe Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, YC Jessica Livingston, Peter Thiel, $1 billion from Microsoft, Bezos’ Amazon Web Services, indian Infosys18, YC Research, Reid Hoffman. Masons Lawrence *Summers (ex Secretary of the Treasury and director of the American Economic Council) and Adam D’Angelo (Quora, ex Facebook) are on the board.19
ChatGPT has been programmed as a woke robot: repeating immoral unscientific ideologies and lies, like pro-abortion, safe unsafe vaccines, decarbon climate action, gender ideology … not a surprise, being controlled by gay masons like Thiel and Altman, who is “married” to Oliver Mulherin, having a baby by exploiting a poor woman through surrogacy and lethal IVF (for every born, 25 gone).20
ChatGPT original open-source code was used as the basis for branching AIs: maybe Grok2’s legacy programming prioritizing the life of a Jew21 over 2 billion non-Jewish people, or even the life of Elon Musk.22 Is that the reason that, according to Grok 3, it was built from scratch by xAI after Grok2?
Worldcoin
Funded with $ 240 million from Sam *Bankman-Fried, Reid *Hofman and 70 individuals, Andreessen *Horowitz, *Bain Capital Crypto, etc.23
In 2019, with the “excuse” of the need to distinguish humans from bots, Altman co-founded the for-profit company Tools For Humanity, for iris-scanning of 11+ million people of 160+ countries (Mar2025)24, especially the unbanked25, through “Orbs” (ordered by “community operators”26), giving a biometric "World ID" POP (Proof of Personhood), for the “World App”, in exchange for a free cryptocurrency called Worldcoin27 ($9 billion FDV as of Mar 2025), self-described as a platform for “universal basic income” for the unemployed by Advanced General Intelligence (AGI).28 “Everything necessary (read “poisoned food and medicine”) will be cheap, and everyone will have enough money to be able to afford it.”29
Does not operate in the United States due to regulations. Citing legal and fraud concerns over biometric data privacy, regulators in France, the United Kingdom, Bavaria, South Korea, Kenya, Spain, Portugal, and Hong Kong have investigated or suspended WorldCoin.
In spite of publishing the Orb’s specs 30 and part (why not all?) of the source-code31, “Worldcoin Foundation still has the ability to insert a backdoor into the system, letting it create arbitrarily many fake human identities.” 32 Why didn’t they just ask you to take a photo of your iris with your phone?
Stargate … to hell
OpenAI ($19b) with Sofbank ($19b) Masayoshi Son (the 2nd richest in Japan with $48 billion, participant of the masonic Bloomberg Global Business Forum33), illuminati Larry Ellison (Oracle, $7b) and Emiriati fund MGX ($7b), promised Trump a $500 billion investment in huge data certers to create AGI, during his administration, starting with 10 in Texas.
Technology partners: Arm, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI.
Ellison said that Stargate could lead to the creation and AI-facilitated production of mRNA vaccines against cancer, designed "robotically", or by leveraging AI, "in about 48 hours".34
In this public-private partnership, what could Government bring to the table?
Locations
Permits
DoD contracts, including enhanced surveillance
Private health information from each citizen
With that political gain, Sam pushed Howard *Lutnick for commerce secretary, to control AI regulation.
Mar 2025. OpenAI urged Trump administration to remove guardrails: especially, allowing AI learning on copyrighted content, changing regulations for voluntary guidelines, a waiver for FedRAMP, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
Also, they went for the classified intel: ““The government needs models trained on classified datasets that are fine-tuned to be exceptional at national security tasks for which there is no commercial market — such as geospatial intelligence or classified nuclear tasks.” 35
Meanwhile, Thiel’s Palantir delivered two AI-enabled systems to U.S. Army.36 What could possibly go wrong? A recipe for disaster!
Prepping for a huge manufactured crisis
2016: “I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israel Defense Forces, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to.”37
What does he know the we don’t? Why would he know?
Conclusion
One one hand, Altman is developing expensive AI for the rich, who will become even more powerful, while on the other hand, discarding those lagging behind, who will be forced into retinal-UBI and omnipresent digital surveillance by a police-state, to avoid a revolution against an economic Darwinian system, that will discard the unfittest as human garbage.
Altmans’s investments are aligned with the critical infrastructure needed for the 2030 global digi-tatorship.
Strong AI = stronger surveillance.
Their dream = our nightmare.
Footnotes
1https://givingpledge.org/pledgerlist
2https://web.archive.org/web/20230604145230/https://time.com/4362872/bilderberg-group-meetings-2016-conspiracy-theories/
https://web.archive.org/web/20230525051855/https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2022/participants-2022
https://web.archive.org/web/20230523124151/https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/18/bilderberg-openai-microsoft-google-join-ai-talks-at-secretive-meeting.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20230523113156/https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/20/bilderberg-meeting-group-lisbon-kissinger
3https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loopt
4https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2024/04/08/openai-made-sam-altman-famous-his-investments-made-him-a-billionaire/
5https://startuptalky.com/sam-altman-story
6https://web.archive.org/web/20151218203854/http://blog.ycombinator.com/yc-stats
https://goldpenguin.org/blog/who-is-sam-altman/
7https://www.forbes.com/profile/sam-altman/
8https://spannr.com/articles/retro-biosciences-raises-180-million-with-goal-of-extending-lifespan-by-10-years/
9https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2024/02/13/meter-raises-35-million-sam-altman-lachy-groom/
10https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2024/04/08/openai-made-sam-altman-famous-his-investments-made-him-a-billionaire/
11https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oklo_Inc.
12https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/OKLO/
13https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ARPA-E
14https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MITRE
15https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JASON_(advisory_group)
16https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helion_Energy
17https://www.helionenergy.com/articles/helion-announces-worlds-first-fusion-ppa-with-microsoft/
18https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infosys
19https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Summers
20https://x.com/sama/status/1893423520866033865
21Like Sam Altman: https://www.jpost.com/influencers/50jews-23/article-757946
https://x.com/BATMAN_SPOTTED/status/1899611027743858983
22https://x.com/hail_to_earth/status/1899774938585731139
https://x.com/TulipPatriot/status/1868168782365004070
231confirmation, Blockchange Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, CoinFund, Day One Ventures, DCG (Digital Currency Group), Fifty Years, Hypersphere Ventures, Hashed, Distributed Global, Blockchain Capital, Khosla Ventures, Apollo Capital (Altman?), a16z, Kenetic Capital, Multicoin, Three Arrows, Variant Fund, Alameda, etc. https://www.coincarp.com/currencies/world-coin/fundraising/
https://world.org/?ref=altcoininvestor.com
https://foundation.world.org/
26https://world.org/community-operator
27https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_(blockchain)
28https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2023/07/30/what-crypto-investors-need-to-know-about-worldcoin/
https://moores.samaltman.com/
30https://github.com/worldcoin/orb-hardware
31https://worldcoin.org/blog/engineering/opening-orb-look-inside-worldcoin-biometric-imaging-device
32https://vitalik.eth.limo/general/2023/07/24/biometric.html
33https://kgt.si/michael-bloomberg/
34https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/conspiracy-theory-anti-vax-ai-infrastructure-trump-1235245054/
35https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/13/openai-lobbies-trump-admin-to-focus-ai-on-speed-light-regulation.html
36https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/07/palantir-delivers-first-two-ai-enabled-systems-to-us-army.html
37https://web.archive.org/web/20170517010534/http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/10/10/sam-altmans-manifest-destiny
https://web.archive.org/web/20230519023856/https://www.businessinsider.com/sam-altman-pandemic-apocalypse-immortality-life-extension-openai-2023-4
If you liked this, please consider a paid subscription:
or please consider “buy me a coffee”:
or you could show your love in the tip jar =)
Solutions against the global tyranny
Yellow alert: global cyber-storm
December 20, 2024
Due to the urgency, I’m not including the usual footnotes supporting everything I write. I’m working on the promised pieces. In the meantime, I’ll be releasing some articles I had been baking for a while, which needed polishing.
Laws to exit planet prison
May 2, 2023
To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens
Solutions for "this" Democracy?
November 14, 2022
Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.
Rethinking science
December 19, 2023
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.
Call to action
1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!
10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!
2. If you didn’t receive this through substack email list, please subscribe:
Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support the original unique research, consider becoming a free or, even better, a paid subscriber.
3. Show your love in the tip jar =)
(1 dollar makes a difference)
4. Please consider a paid subscription. You’ll receive free ebooks.
5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:
Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!
ChatGPT Will Make Fun Of Jesus But Not Muhammad:
https://dailycaller.com/2023/04/03/chatgpt-ai-mocks-jokes-jesus-muhammad-artificial-intelligence/
anything digital is an object to infinite lies, scams, theft, and crimes, including all 'mooney', with the great example of the fried Bankman who sits together in isolation with Diddy, for the next 25 years...
They take so much from us, how are they going to pay us back?