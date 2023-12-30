Scientific Progress
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Electric Vehicles cause cancer
Elon's top secret
Apr 16
60
Share this post
Electric Vehicles cause cancer
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
WW3: create a global war to create a global government.
Israel attacked Iran. Pray for peace!
Apr 13
32
Share this post
WW3: create a global war to create a global government.
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
#VaxAutism: would 20 million dollars be enough for you?
1 in 24 babies have ASD. In 2004, CDC proved that vaccines cause autism but keep pushing them. Why?
Apr 2
73
Share this post
#VaxAutism: would 20 million dollars be enough for you?
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
March 2024
Attali Illuminati ("finest" quotes)
The French Henry Kissinger. Rothschild puppet.
Mar 24
54
Share this post
Attali Illuminati ("finest" quotes)
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Italy supports vax pass and WHO Pandemic Treaty !!!
Don't believe in anything they say! Only, their actions !!!
Mar 13
62
Share this post
Italy supports vax pass and WHO Pandemic Treaty !!!
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
New finds - 12 Mar 2024
Interesting findings from the past days.
Mar 12
23
Share this post
New finds - 12 Mar 2024
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
FLCCC: lifesaving medical intel, now free!
100% free full pass for the last conference and more! Support the heroes!
Mar 7
13
Share this post
FLCCC: lifesaving medical intel, now free!
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
February 2024
Confessions of illuminati Ronald Bernard
How the world REALLY works
Feb 28
53
Share this post
Confessions of illuminati Ronald Bernard
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
January 2024
Bill Gates, raunchy rancher
The plan? slo-poison us!
Jan 16
85
Share this post
Bill Gates, raunchy rancher
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
37
War on food
Weaponization of food for human culling
Jan 7
64
Share this post
War on food
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
December 2023
In memory of the children who "died suddenly" in the USA and Canada in 2023: Children 2-10
This is the third of four posts on the staggering number of child deaths in North America this year
Published on News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
•
Dec 30, 2023
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Dec 19, 2023
34
Share this post
Rethinking science
scientificprogress.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
© 2024 Prof. F. Nazar
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts