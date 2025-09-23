Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oscar's avatar
Oscar
2d

Nothing. Its all distraction. Bread & circuses to entertain the masses.

Just like Trump saying he wants the killing to stop and yet keeps selling arms to Israel & Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Melinda Fouche's avatar
Melinda Fouche
2d

I pray 🙏🏼 this letter gets shared over and over again. It’s disappointing at the very least to see the vice grip Big Pharma cartels have kept American politicians trapped in… it’s a crime how many people Big Pharma has killed, maimed, harmed and left dependent on sick care for life… it’s discouraging to realize how many Americans have been hypnotized into believing their doctors know what’s best for them… but the biggest problem are the media drug pushers who will print or broadcast anything for the love of advertising money…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture