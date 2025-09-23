Please share this so that it might eventually reach him, and along the way, wake many people up, saving many lives.

We are expecting an answer from the HHS:

https://www.hhs.gov/request-for-comment-form/index.html?Agency=ASPA

Live-stream announcement Sep 22, 2025

Trump recommended

Avoid vaccines with aluminum and mercury (neurotoxic) and that they are trying to take them out of the injections.

Avoid Hepatitis B vaccine until 12 years-old because it’s a sexually transmitted infection Note: newborns don’t have sex!

Avoid the MMR vaccine and take them separately , 1 for measles, 1 for mumps and another for rubella, but in different doctor visits.

At least, spread vaccines along years, never all in one visit, considering it’s 80 immunizations Note: reading between the lines, “the poison is in the dose”, by spreading out, you reduce the dose of poison and its effects.

Avoid Tylenol during pregnancy and giving it to the baby Note: including through breast-milk.

Note: Tylenol is acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is a non-opioid analgesic and antipyretic agent used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain. It is available over-the-counter under various brand names, including Tylenol and Panadol. Also, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDS), such as ibuprofen (Advil) and aspirin, can cause reduced blood flow, heart problems, and kidney problems in the unborn child.

During Q&A, Trump refused to answer the question of a CNN reporter: “Not CNN, you are fake news” =)

Trump recalled the case of a mother losing his wonderful boy to autism the day after a vaccine followed by a very high fever (typical vax autism regression).

Trump said

Autism went from 1:10,000 to 1:10 in California (1000x!).

Cuba has less autism because they take less Tylenol (true, they have less than half the USA rate).

The Amish have no autism (true, it means that the agri-chemical, processed food and pharmaceutical industries are the obvious suspects!).

He believes in vaccines.

He’s still proud of Operation Warp Speed COVID vaccines.

Open letter to Robert Kennedy Jr.

Thank God for all the good things you did, but it’s clearly not enough.

You were sworn in on February 13, 2025, 7 months ago.

We are watching you. You’ve enabled many positive things:

We know that:

You know how lethal and maiming those weaponized injections are: we’ve read your books.

You are surrounded by wolves in sheep’s clothing, like mason Dr. Oz (admin of CMS): his supplement company, iHerb, sells folinic acid

You are playing 5D chess on a tight rope.

You are not allowed to do anything controversial without Trump’ support and that, because he still wants his re-election, meaning, he still cares for Big Pharma funding and Vax-votes.

If Trump fires you, or you are impeached, your political career is practically over. Who else is going to Make America Healthy Again?

Notwithstanding, since you assumed, children were given 3 million doses of the autism-inducing MMR haccine, especially after your misinformation on 6 Apr 2025: “The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.” (I’ll refute that statement with science ASAP).

9 million children got injected the COVID bioweapon on your watch.

Every day that goes by, more children get handicapped, maimed, infertilized or dead by the haccines: all injections, including those in the vaccine schedule have been weaponized to reduce the population by 95%, leaving only 5%). Time means lives !

In these 7 months, HHS spent $1.295 trillion of tax-paid dollars!

Yet, on Sep 22, 2025, all you did was point to Tylenol as the main cause for autism and that the only action to improve symptoms of autism, it is to take leucovorin (folinic acid, vitamin B9) and wait for more studies!

Yet, there are so many things you could have done and should still do:

Open up all 9 databases about adverse effects, so that anyone could study the anonymized data, including vaccine brand and vial data: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) Defense Medical Surveillance System (DMSS) and its Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) Vaccine Adverse Event Clinical System (VAECS) Civil Aerospace Medical Institute (CAMI) Incapacitation Data Registry (IDR), suspiciously shut down in 2021 Pilot Records Database (PRD) Databases from vaccine developers and manufacturers, currently siloed and confidential, in spite that they were funded by the taxpayers, through grants and billion-dollars government vaccine direct contracts and purchases. Secret databases run by the Bio-defense Industrial Complex, at least those about the vaccines rolled out in the market or deployed on the military human guinea-pigs, in their war-on-terror-caused-by-bugs. Mandate vaccine adverse event reporting, which currently is about 1% of total cases because it is a voluntary system. Mandate long term follow up of all medical products, including multivariate analysis of all-cause mortality. The causation (or lack of it) between adverse side effects and the medical product, should be established by lab analysis, autopsies and independent studies, not Big Pharma or their mercenaries at the HHS! Establish objective statistical safety signals, which should automatically trigger a fast response. Guarantee database integrity with open logs, and severe punishment (fines and imprisonment) to those manipulating data, as previously detected: they are messing with public health policy, lives are at stake for wrong or partial information. Create a daily live-streamed press conference, where peer reviewed studies are presented, one by one, and the vaccine injured tell their stories, one by one. Show magnetism after vaccination live. Study why the unvaxxed have becomed magnetized, too (hint: other injections like dental anesthesia and IV). Study the risk of MRI scanning or magneto-therapy, a if the animal or person has reduced Graphene Oxide inside the body. Showcase the science debunking the COVID response narrative: haccines, lockdowns, masking, social distancing. Have the COVID haccines analyzed, maintaining chain of custody, by several labs and research centers, for plasmid DNA, Graphene Oxide, lanthanides, micro-routers, etc. Use different labs to corroborate the results. Livestream the whole process. With blood analysis show how the haccinated are still producing vax spike protein, which is different from the COVID one. Ban PCR as a diagnostic test to determine spreading potential. Publicly expose the PCR-fraud to prevent future PLANdemics. Publish protocols to treat the vaccine injured and other diseases (like the FLCCC/AMA ones) Remove liability protection to all Pharmaceutical companies, especially for all those products approved without proper independent conflict-free studies. Establish that it’s Big Pharma, never the injured, who have to prove that there’s no link between the injection and the injury. Grant generous compensations to the vaccine injured, paid by the vaccine manufacturers. Create a research fund, where organizations representing the vax injured define grants: Childrens’ Health Defense, ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), etc. Favor studies comparing the injected with the unhaxxed. Exclude grants to any organization involved in the anti-scientific support of the COVID response narrative. Publicly shame and prosecute Dr. Fauci and his gang of criminals (Biden’s Presidential pardon is void) Remove COVID lethal injections from the market. Ban mRNA and DNA haccine tech. Replace vaccines with widespread availability of cheap monoclonal antibodies or immunoglobulins. Denounce the PREP act. Take all the possible steps to disarm it. It’s the fuse for the next PLANdemic, when you will not be in charge. Allow ivermectin, HCQ, nitazoxanide, fenbendazole, mebendazole, Chlorine dioxide, as over the counter drugs without needing prescription. Fully enable alternative schools of medicine (integrative, holistic, Hildegardian, Germanic, Chinese, Indian, African, acupuncture, etc.), enabling medical insurance to cover them at the will of the patient. Enforce real informed consent for every single medication and treatments including risks, numbers and percentages for each adverse event. Why not mandating signed informed consent e-forms, after the prescribing doctor reads and explains to the patient, all the adverse events in the package leaflet, with mandated follow up of those symptoms and VAERS updating? Publish the study and the official transcription of the conspiracy vax meeting about Hep B vaccine, that you denounced. If all erased, why not denouncing the vanishing and redoing exactly that same study and a public inquiry or subpoena of those in that meeting? Make the CDC publish the study whistle-blowed by Dr. Thompson (repeated by Dr Brian Hooker). Repeat the study from HowBad.info proving that the bad batches were pre-labelled as toxic, thus proving criminal intent. On March 10, 2025, you directed the FDA to explore eliminating the "self-affirmed" Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) pathway for food ingredients, a loophole that let companies add new chemicals and ingredients with potentially unknown safety data, instead of publicly notifying the FDA of new ingredients and supporting safety data before market entry: why is there no resolution and why did you leave out medicines? Aren't approval studies directly designed, paid and processed by the manufacturer a kind of self-affirmation with conflict of interest? Wouldn’t it be better that Pharmaceutical companies contribute to a research fund run by Government, leaving all of those roles to the FDA, so it could guide multiple studies by multiple institutions and non profits without conflict of interest? Review the safety of aspartame and ban it. Also for statins, drugs similar to Vioxx, psychiatric drugs, etc. Ban abortion drugs, not only because of the murdered babies, but of the life-risk for the mothers. Until they are banned, at least: Mandate that the abortion reversal pills be sent together with the abortion ones, informing about the critical window for abortion reversal after taking the abortion pills. Ban mailing of abortion drugs. Require informed consent on the risks, and about the baby’s uninterrupted development since conception, and help available to vulnerable mothers. Require all abortuaries to have emergency resources for botched abortions: even pro-abortionists agree that abortion should only involve murdering the unborn, not the mothers. Make all those, directly or indirectly, involved in an abortion liable to damages including botched abortions, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), PASS (Post-Abortion Stress Syndrome), infertility, miscarriages of future wanted babies, disabilities of future wanted babies, etc. Mandate pro-life messages in pregnancy test package inserts, including the baby’s uninterrupted development since conception, and help available to vulnerable mothers. Study the impact of agrichemicals in alergies (especially Celiac disease) and chronic diseases. Maybe it’s not so much the ultra-processing of food, but of poison in the food ingredients! Why are there no HHS studies comparing real organic-fed children with poison fed? Note for readers: change to organic food definitions involves loopholes that have allowed industrial practices under the USDA Organic label, leading to consumer confusion and the creation of alternative certifications like the farmer-led Real Organic Project and Regenerative Organic Certification. Study the impact of infant formula, comparing breast-babies with formula-babies in the long run. “Formula-fed babies are sicker, sick more often, and are more likely to die in infancy or childhood. ... In a recent case-control study, children with autism were found to be significantly more likely to have been formula-fed rather than breastfed” (this could be because working mothers tend to vax more their children but we need to rule out the formula). Promote breast milk and milk banks! Study if mammographies cause breast cancer!

And there are many other ideas that I could add or that people could add in the comments section of this article.

We appreciate all your efforts. Lives are at stake!

We’ll keep praying for you and your team!

Immediate press release from the HHS

HHS: “Following the label update for ASD, state Medicaid programs will be able to cover leucovorin for the indication of ASD, in partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Note: don’t confuse with folinic with folic acid. Thought both are forms of vitamin B9, essential for cell growth and development, they differ in their chemical structure and metabolic function.

NIH will launch confirmatory trials and new research into the impact of leucovorin including safety studies (are you kidding? it’s vitamin B9!)

While promising, it is important to note that leucovorin is not a cure for ASD and may only lead to improvements in speech-related deficits for a subset of children with ASD.”

NIH recipients of the Autism Data Science Initiative (ADSI), were 13 projects totaling more than $50 million to transform autism research. ADSI integrates large-scale biological, clinical, and behavioral data with an exposomics approach that examines environmental, nutritional, medical, and social factors alongside genetics.

This is the study against Tylenol cited by the HHS:

“Cord biomarkers of fetal exposure to acetaminophen were associated with significantly increased risk of childhood ADHD and ASD in a dose-response fashion. Our findings support previous studies regarding the association between prenatal and perinatal acetaminophen exposure and childhood neurodevelopmental risk …”

Ji, Y., Azuine, R. E., Zhang, Y., Hou, W., Hong, X., Wang, G., Riley, A., Pearson, C., Zuckerman, B., & Wang, X. (2020). Association of Cord Plasma Biomarkers of In Utero Acetaminophen Exposure With Risk of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder in Childhood. JAMA psychiatry, 77(2), 180–189. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.3259

ASD: not a diagnosis epidemic

Kennedy answered that the rise of the autism rate isn’t due to a change in diagnostic-criteria epidemic, and that it can be proven with common sense, because people older than 50 don’t have deep autism (non-verbal, head banging, etc.) and there are dozens of studies proving it’s not only about better diagnostics tools for children. He cited the UC Davis M.I.N.D. Institute, which has investigated the increase in autism diagnoses and found that it cannot be explained by changes in diagnosis and counting alone.

Here’s a quick glance:

Byrd, R. S., Sage, J., Keyzer, J., Stephens, B., Wiggins, L. D., Lee, L. C., ... & Schendel, D. E. (2002). Report to the legislature on the principal findings from the epidemiology of autism in California: A comprehensive pilot study. UC Davis M.I.N.D. Institute. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2002/10/021018081039.htm

Hertz-Picciotto, I., Croen, L. A., Hansen, R., Jones, C. R., van de Water, J., & Pessah, I. N. (2006). The CHARGE study: An epidemiologic investigation of genetic and environmental factors contributing to autism. Environmental Health Perspectives, 114(7), 1119–1125. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.8483

King, M., & Bearman, P. S. (2009). Diagnostic change and the increased prevalence of autism. International Journal of Epidemiology, 38(5), 1224–1234. https://doi.org/10.1093/ije/dyp261

Hertz-Picciotto, I., & Delwiche, L. (2009). The rise in autism and the role of age at diagnosis. Epidemiology, 20(1), 84–90. https://doi.org/10.1097/EDE.0b013e3181902d15

Hertz-Picciotto, I., Schmidt, R. J., & Krakowiak, P. (2018). Understanding environmental contributions to autism: Causal concepts and the state of science. Autism research : official journal of the International Society for Autism Research, 11(4), 554–586. https://doi.org/10.1002/aur.1938

And there are hundreds more, for example:

Twin and Heritability Studies

Hallmayer, J., Cleveland, S., Torres, A., Phillips, J., Cohen, B., Torigoe, T., ... & Risch, N. (2011). Genetic heritability and shared environmental factors among twin pairs with autism. Archives of General Psychiatry, 68(11), 1095-1102. https://doi.org/10.1001/archgenpsychiatry.2011.76

Sandin, S., Lichtenstein, P., Kuja-Halkola, R., Hultman, C., Larsson, H., & Reichenberg, A. (2017). The heritability of autism spectrum disorder. JAMA, 318(12), 1182-1184. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2017.12141

De novo mutations after birth

(not inherited but environmental, mostly vax autism)

Deisher, T. A., Doan, N. V., Omaiye, A., Koyama, K., & Mann, S. (2014). Impact of environmental factors on the prevalence of autistic disorder after 1979. Journal of Public Health and Epidemiology, 6(9), 271-284. https://doi.org/10.5897/JPHE2014.0649

Sanders, S. J., Murtha, M. T., Gupta, A. R., Murdoch, J. D., Raubeson, M. J., Willsey, A. J., Ercan-Sencicek, A. G., DiLullo, N. M., Parikshak, N. N., Stein, J. L., Walker, M. F., Ober, G. T., Teran, N. A., Song, Y., El-Fishawy, P., Murtha, R. C., Choi, M., Overton, J. D., Bjornson, R. D., Carriero, N. J., … State, M. W. (2012). De novo mutations revealed by whole-exome sequencing are strongly associated with autism. Nature, 485(7397), 237–241. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature10945

O'Roak, B. J., Vives, L., Girirajan, S., Karakoc, E., Krumm, N., Coe, B. P., Levy, R., Ko, A., Lee, C., Smith, J. D., Turner, E. H., Stanaway, I. B., Vernot, B., Malig, M., Baker, C., Reilly, B., Akey, J. M., Borenstein, E., Rieder, M. J., Nickerson, D. A., … Eichler, E. E. (2012). Sporadic autism exomes reveal a highly interconnected protein network of de novo mutations. Nature, 485(7397), 246–250. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature10989

Wang, T., Guo, H., Xiong, B., Stessman, H. A., Wu, H., Coe, B. P., Turner, T. N., Liu, Y., Zhao, W., Hoekzema, K., Vives, L., Xia, L., Tang, M., Ou, J., Chen, B., Shen, Y., Xun, G., Long, M., Lin, J., Kronenberg, Z. N., … Eichler, E. E. (2016). De novo genic mutations among a Chinese autism spectrum disorder cohort. Nature communications, 7, 13316. https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms13316

Environmental Factor Studies

Modabbernia, A., Velthorst, E., & Reichenberg, A. (2017). Environmental risk factors for autism: An evidence-based review of systematic reviews and meta-analyses. Molecular Autism, 8, 13. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13229-017-0121-4

Bölte, S., Girdler, S., & Marschik, P. B. (2019). The contribution of environmental exposure to the etiology of autism spectrum disorder. Cellular and molecular life sciences : CMLS, 76(7), 1275–1297. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00018-018-2988-4

Oommen, A., AlOmar, R. S., Osman, A. A., & Aljofi, H. E. (2018). Role of environmental factors in autism spectrum disorders in Saudi children aged 3-10 years in the Northern and Eastern regions of Saudi Arabia. Neurosciences (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), 23(4), 286–291. https://doi.org/10.17712/nsj.2018.4.20180170

Gene-Environment Interaction Studies

Tordjman, S., Somogyi, E., Coulon, N., Kermarrec, S., Cohen, D., Bronsard, G., ... & Xavier, J. (2014). Gene × environment interactions in autism spectrum disorders: Role of epigenetic mechanisms. Frontiers in Psychiatry, 5, 53. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2014.00053

Karimi, P., Kamali, E., Mousavi, S. M., & Karahmadi, M. (2017). Environmental factors influencing the risk of autism. Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, 22, 27. https://doi.org/10.4103/1735-1995.200272

Meta-Analyses on Environmental Risk Factors

Wan, H., Zhang, C., Li, H., Luan, S., & Liu, C. (2018). Association of maternal diabetes with autism spectrum disorders in offspring: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Medicine, 97(2), e9438. https://doi.org/10.1097/MD.0000000000009438

Rai, D., Lee, B. K., Dalman, C., Golding, J., Lewis, G., & Magnusson, C. (2013). Parental depression, maternal antidepressant use during pregnancy, and risk of autism spectrum disorders: Population based case-control study. BMJ, 346, f2059. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.f2059

